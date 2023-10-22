Atelier Hekayat contrasts memories, modernity at inaugural Riyadh Fashion Week 

RIYADH: On the second night of the inaugural Riyadh Fashion Week, Jeddah-based Atelier Hekayat presented a collection steeped in nostalgia that simultaneously looked to the future of Saudi fashion.

The rock-marked runway bloomed with the smell of lavender as each audience member was offered a bundle with a note attached. “We dedicate our success to our great father. May his soul rest in peace. He gave us love. Taught us how to love. Filled our life with love,” some of the lines read.







The label’s collection is titled “I am coming home.” (AN: Huda Bashatah)



Founded by sister-duo Abeer and Alia Oraif, Atelier Hekayat's collection was inspired by their father and, more specifically, their childhood memories. Some pieces boasted tributes to their father’s architectural background and his interest in woodworking. One pistachio green gown stunned the crowd with crystal and pearl embellishments, accessorized with a miniature chair in lieu of a shoulder bag.

Ballet dancing seemed to inspire many of the looks, including a simple yet elegant lavender bodysuit that extended into a bold ruffled skirt, and a black-and-baby pink ensemble complete with tights, flats, a ruffled cape and tutu, a pearl tiara, and another unlikely accessory — a pair of pointe shoes dangling from the model’s hand.







The ensembles were elevated with voluminous circle skirts. (AN: Huda Bashatah)



The show initially kicked off with two models strutting side-by-side sporting a shirt-and-trousers combination, reminiscent of traditional pajama sets, printed with a porcelain-like print of Saudi cultural elements like palm trees, camels and historical architecture. The ensembles, one pink and the other blue, were elevated with voluminous circle skirts, demonstrating a double entendre in the name of eveningwear.

The label’s collection titled “I am coming home” was dominated by soft pastel colors, but also made statements with elegant true red and black pieces. Pleated tulle trims were prominent and reminiscent of soft clouds as they were paraded down the runway.







Atelier Hekayat is founded by sister-duo Abeer and Alia Oraif. (AN: Huda Bashatah)



The collection was met with loud applause, cheers, and whistles as the two designers greeted the crowd to conclude the show.

They label was launched in 2012 and participated in the first Fashion Futures Saudi Arabia, an event that spotlights the growing fashion industry, in 2019. The label was also selected for the Saudi 100 Brands exhibition organized by the Fashion Commission, and one of their designs was featured on the cover of the first edition of “The State of Fashion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” report, published earlier this year.