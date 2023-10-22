Yousef Akbar celebrates ‘power of women’ through SS24 presentation at Riyadh Fashion Week

RIYADH: Saudi designer Yousef Akbar brought color and a measure of playful irreverence to Riyadh Fashion Week through his glittering Spring/Summer 2024 collection – titled “SHIFT // REBIRTH’ – this week.

The eveningwear collection, which was presented in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District and pays homage to the “incredible strength” of the women in Akbar’s life, featured monochromatic hues that played with texture and form. Bright neons that either took over an entire look or cheekily peeked from under sleek gowns and billowing dresses also featured in the collection.







The eveningwear collection was presented in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District. (Supplied)



The signature Yousef Akbar draped gown with built-in gloves made appeared in new iterations, this time in jersey fabric and trendy lilac and blush colors.

For a more boardroom-appropriate aesthetic, an all neon-green ensemble featured wide-legged pants with a stunning train matched with a draped jacket.







The eveningwear collection pays homage to the “incredible strength” of the women in Akbar’s life. (Supplied)



A fabric that turned heads at the show was beaded taffeta, featuring in gathered gowns with built-in corsets and high-low skirts matched with diamente tops and lycra stockings.

“With each garment, we celebrate the uniqueness and power of women today, as they claim their rightful place in the world, redefine the boundaries and ignite a revolution of strength, grace and unyielding spirit,” read a note on the collection on the eponymous label’s official Instagram account.







Bright neons that either took over an entire look or cheekily peeked from under sleek gowns and billowing dresses also featured in the collection. (Supplied)



Two collaborations featured at the heart of the show, as well. First off, Akbar’s partnership with Singapore-based jewelry brand Boheme SG saw the models wear delicate hand-made, gold-plated brass orchid accessories. From oversized necklaces and earrings to strategically placed brooches and stems that slashed through draped gowns, the orchids symbolized both femininity and fertility, according to the designer.

The second collaboration saw the models walk the open-air, snaking ramp sporting striking eyewear from homegrown Saudi brand Hazel Optics.

The celebrity-loved designer – who has dressed the likes of Sharon Stone, Alicia Keys, Chrissy Teigen and Nicole Kidman – established his eponymous label in 2016 and works out of a design studio in Sydney. He also won Qatar’s Fashion Trust Arabia award in 2020.