NEOM Beach Games event returns to Saudi Arabia with international field of athletes

The NEOM Beach Games event has got underway with athletes from around the world set to compete in the sports of triathlon, beach soccer, 3x3 basketball, biking, and climbing. (Supplied/NEOM)
The NEOM Beach Games event has got underway with athletes from around the world set to compete in the sports of triathlon, beach soccer, 3x3 basketball, biking, and climbing. (Supplied/NEOM)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
  • This year’s event will see the introduction of the Beach Games Volunteers Program, with 50 volunteers aged 18 years and older from the NEOM community
Arab News
LONDON: The NEOM Beach Games event has got underway with athletes from around the world set to compete in the sports of triathlon, beach soccer, 3x3 basketball, biking, and climbing.

The meeting commenced on Saturday with the grand finale of the Super League Triathlon NEOM followed by a NEOM Beach Soccer Cup competition.

After the completion of the triathlon and beach soccer, a three-day international FIBA 3x3 Challenger basketball competition will be held.

The Titan Desert Saudi Arabia desert bike race will return for the second time on Nov. 14, featuring 230 male and female riders for a four-stage event, covering between 80 and 120 kilometers per stage.

The Games will culminate with the introduction of an international sport climbing event, NEOM IFSC Masters, featuring world champions and Olympians, from Nov. 22 to 24.

Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, said: “We are excited once again to be hosting the NEOM Beach Games, and it is a privilege to work with national federations and international rights-holders as we aspire to be a natural home for global sports events.

“The inclusion of the International Federation of Sport Climbing in this year’s Games is exciting, aligning with our goals to build a high-performance culture and inspire the next generations of athletes across the Kingdom.”

This year’s event will see the introduction of the Beach Games Volunteers Program, with 50 volunteers aged 18 years and older from the NEOM community, “helping to ensure a smooth and enjoyable event for all spectators and athletes,” organizers said.

Saudi Arabia NEOM NEOM Beach Games

Mitchell century as New Zealand make 273 against India in World Cup

Mitchell century as New Zealand make 273 against India in World Cup
AP
  • Kohli came close to tying the record for most ODI hundreds, held by countryman Sachin Tendulkar with 49
  • It was the Indians’ 5th straight win and they top the table, while New Zealand are second after their first loss
AP

DHARAMSALA: Virat Kohli hit 95 as India chased down its target of 274 to beat New Zealand in a match between the only two unbeaten teams at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday. 

Tournament host India won by four wickets after reaching its target with 12 balls left in Dharamsala, finishing on 274-6.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell walks after losing his wicket during a ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, India on October 22, 2023. (REUTERS)

New Zealand was dismissed for 273 in 50 overs. 

Kohli came close to tying the record for most ODI hundreds, held by countryman Sachin Tendulkar with 49. 

Kohli went for a six to get the record – and clinch the victory – but was caught near the boundary. 

It was the Indians’ fifth straight win to open the tournament and they top the table. New Zealand is second after its first loss. 

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, left, watches as India's captain Rohit Sharma spins the coin at the toss ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Dharamshala, India, on October 22, 2023. (AP)

Rohit Sharma called correctly as India won the toss and opted to bowl. 

New Zealand has beaten England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while India has also notched up wins over Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. 

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was unavailable for the table-topping clash because of a left ankle injury sustained in its previous game against Bangladesh in Pune. In his place, the hosts chose Suryakumar Yadav. India also brought in pacer Mohammed Shami for bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur. 

New Zealand was unchanged from its previous win over Afghanistan in Chennai. Star batsman and skipper Kane Williamson is still unavailable because of a thumb injury, and Latham led the side again in his absence. 

Shaheen says Pakistan ‘eager’ to meet fans’ expectations ahead of Afghanistan clash

Shaheen says Pakistan ‘eager’ to meet fans’ expectations ahead of Afghanistan clash
Updated 22 October 2023
  • Despite a solid partnership from Warner and Marsh, Pakistan restricted Australia to 367 at Bengaluru, a high-scoring venue
  • Afridi bowled a tight spell upfront and returned to take five wickets to record his second five-wicket haul in as many matches  
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said on Sunday that his side was "eager" to meet expectations of fans ahead of their World Cup match against Afghanistan. 

The Chennai chapter of Pakistan’s campaign in the World Cup begins on Monday when they play Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After Afghanistan, Pakistan will stay on in the city to play South Africa on October 27 for their second and last match of the tournament here. 

Pakistan, after four games, are 5th on the points table with two wins and as many losses. After their remarkable wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, which saw them make the record for the highest successful chase in the history of the tournament, Pakistan have had a few tough outings. 

The green shirts are determined to leave Chennai 4-2 up and Afridi believes that learnings from the last two matches will help the side in the upcoming games.  

“We are aware of the expectations from the team and we are eager to fulfil them,” the pacer said, as quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement. 

“A loss is a loss and we need to accept it. But, learning from it would be better for the team. These two matches were very important for us, but we are very much alive in the tournament. We are here to make history [by winning the World Cup].” 

It will be Afghanistan’s second match on the trot here in Chennai. While the experience of playing New Zealand, albeit in a defeat, may help them. They are also buoyed by a win over England. 

However, the Afghan side is yet to defeat Pakistan in One-Day Internationals.  

"There is no room for complacency in a tournament like the World Cup as any team can beat anyone, something that we have seen so far," Afridi said, when asked if he expected the past record to prevail.  

"Afghanistan have been playing good cricket and they have recently defeated England. We will have to show up with the best skills against them. They have world-class spinners, but, thanks to Almighty, our batting unit has also been doing well." 

Chennai has a reputation for being a spin-friendly venue, but Afridi said the Pakistan pacers will be looking to do their part in the middle overs. 

"There are many venues in India that favour spinners and Chennai is one such venue," he said. "As fast bowlers, our role is to make the most of the reverse swing on offer in the middle overs and in the latter stages of the game." 

Despite a solid opening partnership from centurions David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, Pakistan bowlers restricted Australia to 367 at Bengaluru, easily one of the highest-scoring venues.  

Afridi bowled a tight spell upfront and returned to take five wickets to record his second five-wicket haul in as many iterations of the 50-over World Cup. The left-arm pacer finished with five for 54 from 10 overs in conditions tailor-made for batting. 

"I was aware of the fact that it is a high-scoring venue and I was mentally prepared for it. I tried different variations as you have to do to be successful on such pitches. So, bowling variations and pulling my length a little back helped me," the pacer said.  

"It is very important to acclimatize as a bowler. It is not like I have done something new, but I have gotten used to the conditions here. You do not get that much swing in India as you do in England, Australia or New Zealand. There is not much bounce in the pitches here either, because of which we get to see high-scoring games here. So, being good in the field becomes of utmost importance as a couple of good catches or run outs can boost your team." 

UFC champion Islam Makhachev refrains from celebrating victory

UFC champion Islam Makhachev. Credit: @MAKHACHEVMMA
UFC champion Islam Makhachev. Credit: @MAKHACHEVMMA
Arab News
UFC champion Islam Makhachev. Credit: @MAKHACHEVMMA
  • His gesture garnered both support and criticism
Arab News

Riyadh: UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev refrained from celebrating his 294th victory against Alexander Volkanovski on Saturday as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In his post-fight interview, he thanked his team and coaches for their strategic game plan and touched on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

“I’m not celebrating the win today because of the crazy things that are happening around the world. Palestine, we stand with you — stop this, stop this,” he said.

His gesture garnered both support and criticism, with some applauding his stance supporting Palestinians and others blaming Hamas for the ongoing conflict.

 

 

Pakistan inspired by Anwar’s Chennai magic at World Cup

Pakistan inspired by Anwar’s Chennai magic at World Cup
AFP
  • Pakistani opener Saeed Anwar scored 194 runs against India at same venue in 1997
  • Pakistan take on Afghanistan on spin-friendly track in Chennai on Monday for World Cup clash
AFP

CHENNAI: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq will channel the spirit of record-setting compatriot Saeed Anwar and his country’s winning relationship with Chennai on Monday in an effort to revive the team’s World Cup campaign.
Pakistan tackle Afghanistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium where in 1997, flamboyant left-handed opener Anwar hit a monumental 194 against India.
At the time it was the highest individual ODI score while Anwar’s heroics also gave Pakistan a 35-run win over their arch-rivals.
Pakistan maintained their two-game undefeated run at the stadium with a six-wicket win over India in 2012.
“We have a great record at this venue, so I am sure that will be a motivation,” said Haq, who was only two when Anwar blitzed the India team which featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in 1997.
“Although I don’t have any memory of Saeed Anwar’s record, that too will be a motivation.”
Pakistan started the World Cup with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka but the 1992 champions then suffered back-to-back losses to India and Australia.
They have slipped to fifth in the 10-nation table with the top four going through to the semifinals.
“We have to admit we did not play well in those games,” said Haq on Sunday.
“We were not up to the mark, did not get the execution right and defeat always lowers morale.”
Haq scored 36 against India in Ahmedabad but Pakistan collapsed from 155-2 to 191 all out, losing by seven wickets.
The 27-year-old then scored 70 against Australia in a daunting chase of a 368-run target in Bengaluru where Pakistan slipped to a 62-run defeat.
“We dropped crucial catches and that hurt,” said Haq.
David Warner was on 10 when he was dropped by Usama Mir off Shaheen Shah Afridi — he went on to make 163 and share a record Australian World Cup opening stand of 259 with Mitchell Marsh who compiled 121.
“You will see a new thing tomorrow. We want to go to Kolkata with four wins in six games,” said Haq, whose team will also face South Africa in Chennai on Friday.
Haq also played down the threat posed by Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi at a venue renowned as a slow bowlers paradise.
“We know this ground favors spinners and they have quality spin bowlers but we have beaten them 3-0 recently in a one-day series in Sri Lanka under the same conditions,” said Haq.
“We all know Afghanistan is a good team and in these conditions they will be tough but we are ready for that and will execute our plans.”

4Aces, Crushers, Torque and RangeGoats to compete for LIV Golf Team Championship title

4Aces, Crushers, Torque and RangeGoats to compete for LIV Golf Team Championship title
Arab News
  • Top four seeds survived scares to advance to Sunday’s final in Miami
Arab News

MIAMI: The top four seeds entering this week’s LIV Golf Team Championship survived upsets during a tense match-play semifinal Saturday and will now compete for the team title in Sunday’s final championship round of the 2023 season.

Defending champion 4Aces GC, along with Crushers GC, Torque GC and RangeGoats GC, advanced to the top tier that will battle in stroke-play competition Sunday on the iconic Blue Monster at Trump National Doral. Unlike regular-season events in which three scores counted for the team competition, every player’s score will count on Sunday.

“It takes a whole team effort tomorrow,” said 4Aces Captain Dustin Johnson. “I like it. It’s four teams and we’re battling for the trophy.”

Sunday’s final round will begin with players in foursomes determined by their tiers.

Johnson survived a late rally by HyFlyers GC Captain Phil Mickelson to win his singles match, 2 & 1. The outcome was pivotal after the HyFlyers’ Cameron Tringale beat Patrick Reed, 4 & 3, in the other singles match while the 4Aces’ Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein won their foursomes match against Brendan Steele and James Piot.

Johnson was 2 up through 13 holes, but Mickelson tied the match two holes later. Johnson responded by winning the next two holes for the 4Aces’ 2-1 team win.

“I played a lot of golf with Phil and I knew it was going to be a good match,” Johnson said. “It always is … I knew it was going to come down to me and Phil.”

The 2023 Individual Champion, Talor Gooch of RangeGoats GC, was 1 down through 15 holes to young Fireballs GC star Eugenio Chacarra. With the other two matches split, RangeGoats’ fate was in his hands, and Gooch responded by winning the final three holes.

“He put up a great fight,” Gooch said of Chacarra, who was the best player in Friday’s quarterfinals with a 6 & 5 win over the Majesticks’ Sam Horsfield. “It was a dogfight. I made a few mistakes that he capitalized on. But fortunately we were able to come through in the end.”

Crushers GC’s captain, Bryson DeChambeau, had a stellar performance in beating Cleeks GC’s captain, Martin Kaymer. DeChambeau played his final 11 holes in nine under. The Crushers won the other singles match, with Paul Casey’s 7 & 5 win over Richard Bland, to advance with a 2-1 victory.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us,” said DeChambeau, whose team lost in the semifinals in 2022. “Last year we left pretty sour, and this year is a different story. We’ve got some guys that are playing some better golf and I’m playing a little bit better. Hopefully, I can do that tomorrow and give ourselves an opportunity to win. We’ve been prepping for this all year.”

Torque GC, which won a league-best four tournament titles this season, swept Stinger GC 3-0. Sebastian Munoz had the most dominant victory of the day, beating Branden Grace, 7 & 6, and Niemann never trailed in his 2 & 1 win over Louis Oosthuizen.

“We still have one more day,” Niemann said. “But this is the position that we wanted to be in.”

Gooch has the opportunity to win both the individual and team Championships, a feat that Johnson accomplished last season. He also has the chance to win the team title with two different teams, having played for the 4Aces last year.

“This was the plan from the get-go,” Gooch said. “We’re in position. It’s time to go do it.”

 

