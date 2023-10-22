PIF, Hyundai sign deal to establish over $500m auto plant in Saudi Arabia

You are here

The joint venture announced at the Saudi-Korean Business Forum, aims to manufacture 50,000 vehicles per year, including both internal combustion engines and electric vehicles. Supplied
  • The plant groundbreaking is planned for 2024, and production is expected to begin in 2026.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund on Sunday signed an agreement with Hyundai Motor Co. to establish an automated vehicle manufacturing plant worth over $500 million in the Kingdom.

The wealth fund will hold a 70 percent stake in the joint venture with the Korean automaker holding the remaining shares, said a PIF statement. 

Hyundai will also act as a strategic technology partner to support the development of the plant, by providing technical and commercial assistance. 

The joint venture announced at the Saudi-Korean Business Forum, aims to manufacture 50,000 vehicles per year, including both internal combustion engines and electric vehicles. The plant groundbreaking is planned for 2024, and production is expected to begin in 2026. 

Commenting on the project, Yazeed A. Al-Humied, deputy governor and head of MENA Investments at PIF, said: “Partnering with Hyundai is another significant milestone for PIF in successfully enabling and accelerating the growth of Saudi Arabia’s automotive ecosystem — one of our 13 priority sectors.”

The new manufacturing plant will create thousands of jobs and allow for knowledge and expertise transfer. The localization of Hyundai’s vehicles will accelerate the development of Saudi Arabia’s automotive and mobility ecosystem and attract further investments to the sector and the wider economy.

The partnership is PIF’s latest initiative to elevate Saudi Arabia as a global automotive player, drive transformation in the sector, and boost manufacturing capabilities, infrastructure, and supply chains in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Among the major investments in the sector, PIF announced recently the launch of Tasaru, the National Automotive and Mobility Investment Co., which is dedicated to localizing automotive supply chains and manufacturing capabilities. In addition, PIF and Saudi Electricity Co. announced the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co., with plans to install over 5,000 electric car fast chargers across Saudi Arabia by 2030. 

As the third-largest automaker worldwide in terms of sales volume, Hyundai Motor Group brings invaluable technical capabilities and expertise to design, develop, and operate the vehicle manufacturing plant. 

Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Co., said: “We are excited about the potential of this venture to drive significant advancements in vehicle production, fostering a sustainable and eco-friendly automotive future in the region. Our joint efforts will create opportunities for innovation and environmental progress.”

The completion of the joint venture agreement is subject to obtaining customary approvals from the relevant authorities and satisfaction of conditions, the statement added.

Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to strengthen economic and trade ties, a recent ministerial meeting in Guangzhou paved the way for increased joint investment and collaboration between the Gulf countries and China.  

In a final communique issued on Sunday, the conferrers urged entrepreneurs from these regions to embark on reciprocal visits. These trips aim to stimulate joint investment and foster partnerships among small and medium-sized enterprises in trade, investment, industrial communication, and innovation, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Notably, during the first session of the meeting, discussions revolved around the strategic economic and trade joint action plan, in alignment with the agreements reached during the initial Gulf-Chinese summit in Riyadh in December last year.  

The two parties expressed their enthusiasm to continue cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the national visions of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.  

They also agreed on strengthening cooperation within the framework of the multilateral trading system and continuing to find new opportunities for collaboration based on mechanisms and platforms, especially the 6+1 meeting of ministers of economy and trade between China and the GCC states and the joint committee for economic and trade cooperation. 

Additionally, representatives from both parties emphasized their commitment to enhancing trade liberalization and simplification, as they actively seek ways to boost growth and expansion while focusing on strengthening cooperation in services trade and digital trade. 

Moreover, the participants emphasized the critical role of a stable and reliable energy supply in supporting trade, industrial development, and investment. In this context, both parties expressed their unwavering support for the ongoing exchange of crude oil, natural gas, and oil derivatives between China and the GCC countries. They unanimously agreed on the significance of maintaining stability in global oil markets, highlighting the vital interconnection between energy resources and economic activities.  

At the digital economy level, the parties believe that the sector is an essential active engine for the development of the global economy, the final communique stated, adding that the conferrers are aware that through mutual trust and substantial potential, they will continue to further link the development strategies, policies, regulations, and standards.  

When discussing sustainability, the two sides emphasized their commitment to adhering to the common consensus on sustainable development and viewing the global energy transition as an opportune moment to enter a new phase of sustainable economic growth. 

Regarding infrastructure, the parties highlighted the significance of sustainable infrastructure in promoting the advancement of any national economy and social development. 

The final statement also affirms the commitment of both sides to collaborate in the construction and operation of high-quality infrastructure in various sectors, including railways, airports, ports, roads, energy, logistics zones, electricity, communication, water, and more. 

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and South Korea signed 52 memorandums of understanding for cooperation in various fields on the sidelines of the Saudi-Korean Investment Forum on Sunday.

The agreements included tourism, supply chains, real estate development, technology, and transportation and span across various sectors, as reported by El-Ekhbariya TV. 

The Saudi-Korean Investment Forum features a multitude of sessions and meetings, both at the ministerial level and among executives and corporate leaders. The event coincides with the visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Kingdom, highlighting the strong investment relations between Saudi Arabia and Korea.

According to El-Ekhbariya TV, a joint fund was established with over $160 million to further support mutual investment activities.

The agreements encompass technology transfer, such as the one with the Saudi National Automobiles Manufacturing Company. Additionally, the CEO of SNAM, Fahd S. Al-Dohish mentioned that the first production of two car models, the sport utility vehicles and pickups, is set to begin shortly, as reported by El-Ekhbariya TV.

In the realm of electric vehicles, Saudi Arabia has made significant strides in recent times, with the introduction of luxury brands and electric cars. 

Additionally, emerging Saudi companies are eager to enter and sign agreements with their Korean counterparts to establish factories, transfer technology, and employ a workforce skilled in electric vehicle technology. 

It is worth mentioning that earlier in September, Lucid Group, backed by the Public Investment Fund, opened its first international manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Economic City.

As Lucid’s second Advanced Manufacturing Plant, AMP-2, and first international plant, the facility will produce Lucid’s groundbreaking electric vehicles for Saudi Arabia and export to other markets. 

Through the development of electric transportation, Lucid will support the Saudi Green Initiative’s objective to ensure that 30 percent of new car sales in the Kingdom are electric by 2030.

Furthermore, the Saudi Contractors Authority on Sunday signed a MoU with the Korean International Contractors Association, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hogail, and the Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Won Hee-ryong, signed the MoU.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation and exchange of expertise between the Saudi Contractors Authority and the International Contractors Association of Korea in the construction sector.

The deal also seeks to establish the foundations and standards for the development of the construction sector in both countries, as well as to improve the skills of the workforce in the industry. 

This agreement is expected to advance technology and innovation in the construction sector and facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange between Saudi and Korean companies in the construction industry.

It is worth noting that the Saudi Contractors Authority’s objectives include regulating and developing the construction industry, building distinctive production competencies, promoting innovation, and enhancing communication among all stakeholders in the sector.

It also works to create a safe environment that serves project owners and industry stakeholders, including contractors and interested parties.

Arab News

RIYADH: The total trade in goods and services between Saudi Arabia and the UK increased 65.8 percent to 18.5 billion pounds ($22.5 billion) in the year ending March 2023 compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, the country’s exports to Saudi Arabia increased 47.8 percent to 12.9 billion pounds in the year ending March compared to the year-ago timeframe.

The UK’s total imports from the Kingdom surged 131 percent to 5.5 billion pounds during the period under review.

The department said the Kingdom was the UK’s 21st largest trading partner in the year ending March, accounting for 1.1 percent of total UK trade.

The report further stated that UK exports to Saudi Arabia in the year ending March constituted mechanical power generators, cars, medicinal and pharmaceutical products as well as jewelry and general industrial machinery. 

UK’s imports from Saudi Arabia included refined oil, other components of mechanical power generators, crude oil, non-ferrous metals and plastics in primary forms.

In the 12 months leading up to August 2023, UK exports of goods to Saudi Arabia increased by 43.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. In contrast, UK imports of goods from Saudi Arabia increased by 8.5 percent over the same period.

In the first quarter of this year, UK exports of services to Saudi Arabia increased by 50.4 percent when compared to the end of the first quarter in 2022. UK imports of services from Saudi Arabia increased by 66.4 percent in the same period.

The top five services imported and exported between the two countries were travel, financial, telecommunications, computer and information services, maintenance and repair, and other business services.

In 2022, the three UK regions with the highest volume of goods imported from Saudi Arabia were Greater London, the South East, and the South West of England. Regarding goods exported to Saudi Arabia, the top regions were the North West, the South East, and the South West of England.

The report went on to say that Saudi Arabia was the 17th largest economy in 2022 in terms of gross domestic product.

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index began this week’s trading in red, as it slipped 158.40 points, or 1.49 percent, on Sunday to close at 10,496.16.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.29 billion ($880 million) as 28 of the listed stocks advanced, while 191 declined.  

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also shed 480.44 points to close Sunday’s trading at 23,356.61.  

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index declined by 1.33 percent to 1,348.05.  

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the best-performing stock of the day, with its share price edging up by 9.96 percent to reach SR16.12. 

Other top performers were Development Works Food Co. and Alinma Tokio Marine Co. whose share prices soared by 3.91 percent and 3.65 percent, respectively.  

Riyadh Cables Group Co. was the worst performer of the day, as its share price dropped by 7.10 percent to SR68.  

On the announcements front, Riyad Bank revealed that its net profit for the first nine months of this year went up by 22 percent to SR6.09 billion, compared to the same period in 2022.  

In a Tadawul statement, Riyad Bank attributed the rise in profit to an increase in the total operating income, which was driven by a growth in net trading and net foreign exchange revenues.  

Riyad Bank also added that the net profit in the third quarter of this year rose by 14.32 percent to SR2.08 billion, compared to the same period in the previous year.  

Another company to announce its financial results on Sunday was telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat Co., also known as Mobily. The company reported a 41 percent rise in its net profit to SR6.09 billion in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2022.  

According to Mobily, the rise in net profit was driven by an increase in the overall customer base of the company.  

Meanwhile, Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, also known as Zain KSA, said that it received a request from the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund to purchase the firm’s remaining 20 percent stake in Golden Lattice Investment Co. for SR726 million.  

In a bourse statement, Zain KSA said that the value of the requested stake is SR605 million, and the deal could help the firm generate a positive impact of SR121 million. 

Arab News

RIYADH: The global climate change movement has gained further urgency following a UN report warning that 158.3 million women and girls could face poverty by 2050 if current trajectories continue.

The “Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals: The Gender Snapshot 2023” report, published by UN Women, emphasizes the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to promote gender equality.

The study underscores that climate change will worsen women’s vulnerability to poverty and hunger, highlighting the need to further invest in sustainable development goals.

“Investments in a comprehensive SDG stimulus package would help to mitigate this effect, reducing the number of women falling into extreme poverty from 158.3 million to 43.3 million. But the impact will still be less than what could be achieved if the world abates climate change now before it gets exponentially worse,” the report stated.

The statement further highlighted an anticipated rise in food insecurity, projecting an increase affecting up to 236 million women and girls, in contrast to an additional 131 million men and boys.

“A recent review of national climate action plans, known as nationally determined contributions, found that only 55 have specific climate adaptation measures referring to gender equality and only 23 recognize women as agents of change in accelerating progress on climate commitments,” it highlighted.

“Multi-sectoral plans and efforts to respond to climate change must prioritize women and girls most at risk,” the report added.

By 2050, it is projected that 70 percent of the global female population, approximately 3.3 billion women and girls, will inhabit urban areas.  

Given the current trajectories, a concerning one-third, or about 1.05 billion women and girls, are expected to live in slums, informal settlements, or face inadequate housing conditions.

The report called for a collaborative approach to addressing the challenges of slums and slum-like settings, which require around $6 trillion of public and private investments.

“A lot more is also needed in the areas of conservation, disaster preparedness, adaptation and resilience, including expanding women’s access to quality health, education, economic opportunities and information,” the report stated.

