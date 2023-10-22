You are here

PM Shtayyeh calls for united front against Israeli blitz

PM Shtayyeh calls for united front against Israeli blitz
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh attends a cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP)
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters
AP
PM Shtayyeh calls for united front against Israeli blitz

PM Shtayyeh calls for united front against Israeli blitz
  • ‘We place at the top of our priorities stopping the Israeli aggression and bringing in medical and relief aid to prevent a major humanitarian catastrophe,’ Shtayyeh said
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters AP
RAMALLAH, SARAJEVO: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on Sunday on the international community to create “united front” to stop Israel’s attacks in the Gaza Strip.

“We place at the top of our priorities stopping the Israeli aggression  and bringing in medical and relief aid to prevent a major humanitarian catastrophe,” Shtayyeh said during a meeting with 25 ambassadors, representatives and consuls.

Meanwhile, several thousand people gathered in Sarajevo city center on Sunday, waving Palestinian and Bosnian flags and demanding a halt to the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Some chanted: “Genocide, genocide,” while a large and prominent banner read “Yesterday Srebrenica, today Gaza,” referring to the 1995 massacre in the Bosnian town, Europe’s worst atrocity since World War Two in which Serb forces killed an estimated 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

Other demonstrators held banners with slogans including “Stop the war” and “Free Palestine.”

Regionwide, smaller pro-Palestinian protests took place on Sunday in Belgrade and the Montenegrin capital Podgorica.

Sarajevo Mayor Benjamina Karic told protesters the city knew “how it is to live without water and food and see children being killed,” referring to the 1992-95 siege during which Serb forces killed an estimated 11,000 people in the city including 1,600 children.

Separately, Germany’s chancellor and president strongly denounced a rise in antisemitism in Germany in the wake of the war in separate appearances on Sunday that stressed the same idea that it is unacceptable for such hatred to flourish in the nation that perpetrated the Holocaust.

In Berlin, thousands of people gathered at a demonstration called to show opposition to antisemitism and support for Israel. People carried Israeli flags or posters with photos of some of the people reported to be missing or held by Hamas as hostages.

Gaza violence heaps pressure on unpopular President Abbas

Gaza violence heaps pressure on unpopular President Abbas
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Gaza violence heaps pressure on unpopular President Abbas

Gaza violence heaps pressure on unpopular President Abbas
  • Abbas has been powerless against the rapid expansion of Israeli settlements and military control in the West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem, both occupied since 1967, fragmenting what was meant to be a contiguous Palestinian territory
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH: The widely unpopular Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is facing growing anger on the streets of the occupied West Bank as Israel wages its war against Hamas in Gaza.

He is seen as out of touch with the increasing desperation of the Palestinian people and Israel’s furious response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas has only exacerbated their discontent.

After a rocket strike on a Gaza hospital this week caused fresh outrage, hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in a rare demonstration shouting “Abbas step down!” before being dispersed by security forces.

Abbas has led the Palestinian Authority for 18 years but has only limited authority over the West Bank and none over Gaza where the authority was violently ousted by Hamas in 2007.

On the world stage, Abbas has clung to the unrealized promises of the 1993 Oslo Accords.

The PA was meant to be a first step toward an independent Palestinian state, but negotiations have been at a standstill for more than a decade.

Abbas has been powerless against the rapid expansion of Israeli settlements and military control in the West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem, both occupied since 1967, fragmenting what was meant to be a contiguous Palestinian territory.

Violence against Palestinian civilians by Israeli settlers and clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinian armed groups have increased.

Conditions have only worsened after the formation of Israel’s most far-right government in history in December, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Abbas bet on the international community, believing that it would force Israel to withdraw from the occupied territories to give the Palestinians a state,” said Ubai Al-Aboudi, director of the Bisan Center for Research and Development, a think tank based in Ramallah.

“However, the international community has shown that it cares little about the blood shed by the Palestinians and their suffering, hence the popular anger,” Aboudi said.

Abbas has remained on the sidelines since the Oct. 7 Hamas assault, in the worst attack suffered by Israel since its independence in 1948.

Many Palestinians, regardless of their politics, have expressed support for Hamas on social media.

Abbas set off anger this week with a comment reported by the official Palestinian news agency that “the policies and actions of Hamas do not represent the Palestinian people.” The statement was withdrawn.

Even before the latest war, Abbas was deeply unpopular, while support for peaceful negotiations was waning.

Seventy-eight percent of Palestinians wanted Abbas to resign, according to a poll published in September by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.

Some 58 percent said they supported “armed struggle” to end the Israeli occupation, compared with 20 percent in favor of a negotiated settlement and 24 percent for “peaceful resistance.”

Abbas opponents feel “the Palestinian Authority is increasingly assimilated, either by inaction or by security cooperation, to Israel’s policy,” said Xavier Guignard, a political scientist specializing in the Palestinian territories.

There was a real feeling that “Abbas was unable to react to what was happening in Gaza,” said Guignard, of the Paris-based Noria Research.

Hugh Lovatt, an analyst for the European Council on Foreign Relations, said that “as the Palestinian public mood hardens further in support of armed resistance, the PA risks being swept away” if it continues to ignore public opinion.

Abbas would be further weakened, he said, as “the US and Israel push the PA to crack down harder on Hamas and other armed groups in the West Bank — which would further erode its public standing.”

Omar Khatib, who took part in a Ramallah demonstration on Friday in support of Gaza Palestinians, gave a withering assessment of the PA. “The resistance is confronting Israel in Gaza, and we are confronting the Authority here because it is just a tool in the hands of the occupation to repress us in the West Bank,” he said.

Hospitalized Iranian teen likely 'brain dead': media

Hospitalized Iranian teen likely ‘brain dead’: media
Updated 18 min 34 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Hospitalized Iranian teen likely ‘brain dead’: media

Hospitalized Iranian teen likely ‘brain dead’: media
  • The condition of Armita Garawand, 16, was first reported on October 3 by a Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw, which said she had been critically wounded during an incident on the metro
Updated 18 min 34 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: An Iranian teen who was left in a coma after an alleged assault on the Tehran metro by female police officers is likely to be brain dead, Iranian media reported Sunday.
The condition of Armita Garawand, 16, was first reported on October 3 by a Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw, which said she had been critically wounded during an incident on the metro.
It came just over a year after the death of Mahsa Amini, also a Kurdish Iranian woman, for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict dress code for women in an incident that sparked mass protests across the Islamic republic.
On Sunday, the state-affiliated Borna news agency said it “seems certain” that Garawand was “brain dead.” It had reported on October 11 that her condition had deteriorated.
According to state news agency IRNA, Garawand fainted because of low blood pressure.
But the Hengaw rights group said she had been hurt in a confrontation with female police officers on the metro for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.
Garawand lives in Tehran but comes from Kermanshah, a city some 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the Iranian capital, in Kurdish-populated western Iran.
Garawand’s condition sparked interest in the West, with both Germany and the United States raising concerns about the case after a purported video of the incident circulated on social media.
The teenager, who was with friends and apparently not wearing a headscarf, is said to have been pushed into a metro carriage by female police agents.
The head of the Tehran metro has denied there was any verbal or physical altercation between the teenager and passengers or staff.

Arab League raises alarm over humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza caused by Israeli occupation

Arab League raises alarm over humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza caused by Israeli occupation
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Arab League raises alarm over humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza caused by Israeli occupation

Arab League raises alarm over humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza caused by Israeli occupation
  • Children, women, and the elderly comprise 70 percent of the casualties in Gaza, Abu Ghazaleh says
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab League on Sunday highlighted the region’s efforts to provide immediate support to the Palestinian people to mitigate the consequences of Israel’s intensifying military operations in Gaza, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The statement came during a joint press conference organized by the Arab League in partnership with the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, held in Cairo to address the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Haifa Abu Ghazaleh said that children, women, and the elderly comprise 70 percent of the casualties in Gaza. The number of internally displaced individuals in the besieged enclave is estimated at 1 million, with 513,000 having sought refuge in facilities of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

The World Health Organization has documented 59 attacks on healthcare personnel in Gaza, in addition to 69 military assaults on healthcare facilities. Over 37 healthcare workers have lost their lives, and many others have sustained injuries. Thirty-two ambulances were rendered inoperative, and seven clinics have been forced to cease their operations entirely.

Abu Ghazaleh highlighted that continuous communication is underway with the Palestinian Ministry of Health to identify urgent requirements to bolster the Gaza healthcare sector. 

In addition, the Council of Arab Ministers for Health is collaborating with the Egyptian Red Crescent to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the enclave.

Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Tuwaijri, secretary-general of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, emphasized the organization’s role in monitoring Israel’s breaches of humanitarian law and presenting them at international forums.

Al-Tuwaijri urged the international community to put a halt to Israel’s “war crimes” in Gaza, where 2.5 million people risk dying as a result of bombardment and blockade.
 

Bahrain's King Hamad gives $8.5m to national telethon collecting aid for Gaza

Bahrain’s King Hamad gives $8.5m to national telethon collecting aid for Gaza
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Bahrain’s King Hamad gives $8.5m to national telethon collecting aid for Gaza

Bahrain’s King Hamad gives $8.5m to national telethon collecting aid for Gaza
  • $16 million was collected during Bahrain TV's telethon on Friday
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa has donated $8.5 million to a national campaign providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza, Bahrain News Agency reported on Saturday.

Bahrain TV launched a telethon called “Day of Solidarity with Our People in Gaza — We Are with You” on Friday in cooperation with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation and the National Committee for Supporting the Palestinians in Gaza.

Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the king’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs, stated that this humanitarian initiative reflects the kingdom’s unwavering support for the just Palestinian cause, as well as King Hamad’s deep affection for the Palestinian people.

The sheikh reaffirmed that Bahrain’s solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of their humanitarian crisis is grounded in Islamic teachings, longstanding Arab principles, and strong Bahraini-Palestinian relations.

Sheikh Nasser was the first to contribute to the national campaign, donating 100,000 dinars ($266,000), while Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa contributed 500,000 dinars.

RHF Secretary-General Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed revealed that over $16 million was collected during Friday’s telethon, confirming that preparations are underway to deliver humanitarian and relief aid to Palestinians as soon as possible.

Al-Sayed also noted that donations can still be made through the official channels announced by the RHF.
 

Jordan's King Abdullah meets with WFP chief, UK military adviser to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets with WFP chief, UK military adviser to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets with WFP chief, UK military adviser to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets with WFP chief, UK military adviser to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza
  • King Abdullah called for an international effort to pressure Israel to stop the war and siege on Gaza
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Sunday met with World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain in Amman to discuss the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The monarch emphasized the role of global organizations such as the WFP in urging the international community to step up efforts to ensure the delivery of food, water, medication, and fuel to Gaza, as well as safeguarding medical and relief infrastructure in the strip.

The meeting also explored ways to enhance the partnership between Jordan and the WFP, particularly in addressing the challenges of food insecurity among refugees and host communities.

McCain lauded the WFP’s decades-long partnership with Jordan and the important role the Kingdom played in safeguarding regional stability and facilitating aid to Gaza.

She also called for the protection of civilians and the sustained flow of supplies of food, medicine, and emergency assistance into Gaza.

The meeting was attended by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, and Director of the King’s Office Jafar Hassan.

Also on Sunday, the Jordanian king met with UK Defence Senior Adviser to the Middle East and North Africa Air Marshal Martin Sampson.

The talks focused on the situation in Gaza, and King Abdullah pointed out the need for an international effort to pressure Israel to stop the war and siege on the Palestinian coastal city. He also warned that the continuation of the Israel-Hamas war could push the region into catastrophe.

During the meeting, they also discussed ties between the UK and Jordan.
 

