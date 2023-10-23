You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi minister affirms Kingdom’s leadership in energy transition

Saudi minister affirms Kingdom’s leadership in energy transition

Saudi minister affirms Kingdom’s leadership in energy transition
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman speaking at the Saudi-EU Investment Forum. AN.
Short Url

https://arab.news/w7zbf

Updated 7 sec ago
Manal Al-Barakati
Follow

Saudi minister affirms Kingdom’s leadership in energy transition

Saudi minister affirms Kingdom’s leadership in energy transition
Updated 7 sec ago
Manal Al-Barakati
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will continue to lead the global energy transition and become a “centerpiece” in the renewable market, stated the Kingdom’s energy minister during a business gathering in Riyadh. 

Addressing the Saudi-EU Investment Forum, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said: “We are focused on attending to the Paris Agreement to the letter while maintaining our commitment to the energy trilemma, which is a sustainable energy system, a sustainable economy, and maintaining our commitment to the issue of climate change.” 

The pivotal role of the Kingdom in “greening the world” was further underscored by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, who described Saudi-EU relations as “very complementary and very important.” 

He added: “European Union and Saudi Arabia are very complimentary in what they want to achieve not only in 10 but 20, 30 years — we both want to be climate neutral economy by 2050, we want to make sure that hydrogen will play a very important role in decarbonizing, especially the energy-intensive industry.

“We in the European Union are coming up with a proposed strategy — how to develop and promote these technologies and Saudi Arabia has enormous experience.”

During a panel discussion titled “Clean Energy Transition and Net-Zero Industries” at the investment forum, the CEO of ACWA Power, Marco Arcelli, expressed his belief that “the decarbonization of Europe has to go through Saudi Arabia.” 

He added: “It will be done most efficiently through a corridor connecting our two economies.”

Arcelli highlighted ACWA Power’s role in bridging the Kingdom and the EU’s climate initiatives, drawing examples from the company’s utilization of German green hydrogen companies in NEOM to bring forth the world’s biggest hydrogen export project, NEOM Green Hydrogen Co.

In concurrence with the forum’s theme, he added that the Kingdom and ACWA Power are decarbonizing the economies of 14 countries worldwide, thanks to the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

During the panel, both Prince Abdulaziz and the CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Basic Industries Corporation, Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, outlined the role of the circular carbon economy in paving the way for a global net zero in Europe and the MENA region. 

“Especially in Saudi Arabia, for our sustainability and carbon neutrality, the first thing is the carbon circular economy. Saudi Arabia, during the presidency of the G20, announced for the first time the circular carbon economy,” Al-Fageeh said. 

He further noted: “We must ensure that carbon is not only reduced, removed, or recycled, but also utilized in a better way.”

During the panel, the CEO emphasized that over the past decade, SABIC has focused on developing carbon capture technology to not only capture CO2 emissions but to utilize and purify them to become a tool for desalination. 

He also discussed similar efforts to encourage a circular economy in Europe, adding: “(It’s the) same thing in Europe, where they are taking the waste plastics to try to produce pyrolysis oil that can be used as a fresh material.”

Echoing his call for a just energy transition while unveiling the Kingdom’s new “Empowering Africa” initiative during the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week this month, the Minister of Energy re-instilled that the transition cannot occur without combatting energy poverty.

“Let’s not forget that a third of the world’s population are suffering energy poverty. I am approaching so many companies to have that reality check and more importantly, have that moral commitment, we cannot leave the 2.2 million people behind,” he said. 

SABIC’s CEO also reaffirmed the need for collaboration to achieve carbon neutrality: “I can tell you, if we continue to have that divergence between the global south and the global north, this is going to be a big problem,” he said. 

“If we are not working together, then this is going to be a big diversion,” he added.

Topics: Saudi-EU Investment Forum Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Related

Developing Saudi-EU collaboration key in Kingdom’s economic transitions, says investment minister
Business & Economy
Saudi-EU collaboration key in Kingdom’s economic transitions, says investment minister

Leen Alkair Trading Co. secures $58m loan from ADF for farm produce facility 

Leen Alkair Trading Co. secures $58m loan from ADF for farm produce facility 
Updated 23 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Leen Alkair Trading Co. secures $58m loan from ADF for farm produce facility 

Leen Alkair Trading Co. secures $58m loan from ADF for farm produce facility 
Updated 23 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: A specialized logistics center for processing fruits and vegetables is set to be built in the Saudi capital, with Leen Alkhair Trading Co. securing a loan of SR217 million ($57.85 million) to fund the project. 

According to a bourse filing, the farm-based company sought this loan from the Agricultural Development Fund to fund its strategic plan for the 20,000 sq. meters facility.

In an official statement to Tadawul, Leen Alkhair stated that it will use the fund to establish a specialized facility for processing agro-produce, including cutting, sorting, packaging, manufacturing and cold storage. 

The facility will be built in the Industrial Gateway City of Riyadh. It will be ready by the first quarter of 2025 and align with the Kingdom’s agricultural strategy to support self-sufficiency goals in fruits and vegetables. 

The statement added: “It is expected that the value of the factory will be 300 million Saudi riyals, and the amount in excess of the loan will be financed through the company’s self-financing sources.”  

The financing term spans over 12 years, with repayment structured into annual installments, with a grace period of two years as per the agreed-upon repayment schedule with the fund. 

The collateral provided for the financing consists of personal guarantees and the center’s assets in favor of the fund, with no related parties involved. 

The statement added that the proposed factory will have a production capacity exceeding 200,000 tons annually and be equipped with the latest technologies, production lines and refrigerated storage facilities. 

These advancements are expected to positively impact production efficiency and enhance the quality of fruit and vegetable products, thereby supporting the marketing efforts of Saudi farmers. 

Leen Al-Khair aims to lead the agricultural marketing sector in Saudi Arabia, ensuring sustainable economic growth while protecting the environment and natural resources, providing food for all, and contributing to self-sufficiency and food security. 

With its presence in Riyadh, the eastern and western regions, the company aims to be the trusted choice for consumers, working toward a sustainable food future. 

In September, the Capital Market Authority approved the company’s request to increase its capital from SR40.8 million to SR81.6 million through a one-for-one bonus share distribution.

Topics: Leen Alkair Trading Co food processing

Related

Saddle’s Mohammed Al-Falasi turns food truck operation into a global gastronomic sensation  
Lifestyle
Saddle’s Mohammed Al-Falasi turns food truck operation into a global gastronomic sensation  

Saudi-EU collaboration key in Kingdom’s economic transitions, says investment minister

Saudi-EU collaboration key in Kingdom’s economic transitions, says investment minister
Updated 23 October 2023
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Saudi-EU collaboration key in Kingdom’s economic transitions, says investment minister

Saudi-EU collaboration key in Kingdom’s economic transitions, says investment minister
Updated 23 October 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi-EU coordination has a key role to play in the Kingdom’s ongoing economic transitions, as the Gulf nation is uniquely positioned to meet Europe’s needs “like no other,” said Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. 

During the opening remarks of a business forum in Riyadh, Al-Falih emphasized the opportunities for investment and trade cooperation between the Kingdom and Europe.  

“I am convinced there is still immense potential for expanding our partnership further, especially in terms of scale, diversity, and quality of our outbound and inbound investments," he said at the commencement of the Saudi-EU Investment Forum on Monday.

Al-Falih stated that for European companies trying to navigate this period of challenging transitions, “the Kingdom offers unmatched political and economic stability.” 

The minister highlighted that over 1,300 companies from EU member countries have invested in Saudi Arabia while emphasizing that “important Saudi investors are (present) in most EU countries.” 

Topics: Khalid Al-Falih  Saudi-EU Investment Forum economic transitions

Related

Saudi Arabia, Germany sign 7 deals to enhance investment cooperation
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Germany sign 7 deals to enhance investment cooperation

UAE’s DP World, Tanzania Ports Authority ink deal to elevate Dar es Salaam port

UAE’s DP World, Tanzania Ports Authority ink deal to elevate Dar es Salaam port
Updated 31 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UAE’s DP World, Tanzania Ports Authority ink deal to elevate Dar es Salaam port

UAE’s DP World, Tanzania Ports Authority ink deal to elevate Dar es Salaam port
Updated 31 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Dar es Salaam port in Tanzania will soon be modernized amid a 30-year concession agreement with the UAE’s logistics firm DP World Group.  

Signed with the country’s ports authority, the deal aims to further improve operations at the multi-purpose facility and elevate transportation and logistics services in the African country, according to a statement.  

This agreement will also facilitate the connection of Tanzania and the surrounding region to global markets.  

“We are honored to partner with the Government of Tanzania to revitalize the port of Dar es Salaam. This is in line with Tanzania’s strategic development plans and is testament of the visionary leadership of H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan,” noted DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

He added: “The development will deliver trade opportunities for the region, connecting East Africa and broader sub-Saharan Africa with global markets, driving economic growth, job creation, enhanced access to products and service, and creating value for all our stakeholders.”

Furthermore, he noted that this concession agreement marks another milestone in the firm’s collective efforts to leverage DP World’s global and local expertise to bolster the region’s supply chain to support the economic growth of the entire continent.

Through the first phase of a multi-stage plan, DP World will initially invest more than $250 million to revamp the port. The investment volume may rise to $1 billion later during the concession period.

In return, this funding is projected to positively impact Tanzania’s socioeconomic development in terms of job creation and increased access to products and services, among other benefits.

“This project will create significant value for end-users and help the government achieve its goal of reducing logistics costs,” Director General of Tanzania Ports Authority Plasduce Mkeli Mbossa highlighted.

He added: “This strategic initiative is a testament to our ability to drive large-scale infrastructure development by partnering with strategic players, which will allow the government to redirect funds to other critical areas of the economy for the benefit of the people of Tanzania.”

DP World is continuously exerting efforts in line with its Africa strategy, all of which seek to boost economic growth, local communities, and businesses through stimulating trade and connecting markets to the global ecosystem.

Topics: DP World Tanzania Ports Authority

Related

DP World Tour prepares to celebrate 15th anniversary in Dubai
Sport
DP World Tour prepares to celebrate 15th anniversary in Dubai

Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program drives 750 economic reforms for private sector development

Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program drives 750 economic reforms for private sector development
Updated 23 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program drives 750 economic reforms for private sector development

Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program drives 750 economic reforms for private sector development
Updated 23 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to develop the private sector, over 750 economic reforms will be implemented by Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program, according to a statement.

Launched in 2016, the initiative was the first Vision Realization Program established under Vision 2030.

During his address at the UN’s annual Empretec meeting held in Riyadh, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi discussed the improvements in global indicators through the “Invest in Saudi Arabia” program and the foreign direct investment totaling SR 22.5 billion ($6 billion) by the third quarter of 2022, according to a press release.

Al-Rajhi emphasized the impressive achievements under Vision 2030, where the number of small enterprises doubled, exceeding 1.1 million by the end of 2022. 

He also underscored the decline in unemployment to 8.3 percent, resulting in the creation of over 2.3 million jobs in the private sector, with 700,000 of them filled by women, accounting for 36 percent of the workforce.

The meeting, organized by the Social Development Bank, brought together prominent figures such as Rebecca Greenspan, the secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Stephen Groff, the governor of the National Development Fund, and Ibrahim Al-Rashed, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank, alongside other senior government officials and international experts.

Al-Rashed expressed his gratitude for collaborating with 35 members of the Empretec program, showcasing their diverse experiences.

He emphasized the bank’s role in establishing key pillars, including support for productive families, small and emerging enterprises and developing the bank’s branch system into a business incubator. Six new branches were opened this year, with 17 more projected for the upcoming year and the imminent launch of the largest business centers in Saudi society.

The forum covered dialogues on innovation, technical services, and research skills to enhance economic sustainability and innovation in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

Partnerships were formed to support entrepreneurship and logistics services, including educational resources and youth engagement programs, marking a significant milestone in Saudi’s entrepreneurial journey and reaffirming the commitment to Vision 2030 goals.

“Invest Saudi” is Saudi Arabia’s nationwide investment attraction and promotion brand. Under the oversight of the Ministry of Investment, it facilitates investments in the Kingdom that support the country’s economic growth and position it at the forefront of the global business world.

The initiative is designed to provide a clear, unified, and effective message about the Kingdom’s opportunities for foreign and domestic investors and private sector businesses.

Topics: Saudi National Transformation Program economic reforms Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi UN’s annual Empretec meeting Social Development Bank

Related

Saudi National Transformation Program highlights key achievements
Saudi Arabia
Saudi National Transformation Program highlights key achievements

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG supply deal with Italy’s Eni 

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG supply deal with Italy’s Eni 
Updated 23 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG supply deal with Italy’s Eni 

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG supply deal with Italy’s Eni 
Updated 23 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: QatarEnergy has signed a sale and purchase agreement with Eni to supply up to 1 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually to Italy. 

In a press statement, the state-run petroleum company revealed that it will deliver LNG to the energy major for 27 years beginning in 2026. 

The gas will be sourced through their joint venture, which holds an interest in Qatar’s North Field East expansion project. 

LNG will be delivered to FSRU Italia, a floating storage and regasification unit located in the port of Piombino in Italy’s Tuscany region. 

“Today, we are taking another important step in strengthening our partnership with Eni that will foster our cooperation for many years to come,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s minister of state for energy affairs. 

Al-Kaabi, who is also the president and CEO of QatarEnergy, added: “This agreement further builds on Eni’s first entry in the upstream sector in the state of Qatar through our partnership in the historic North Field East expansion project.” 

Qatar has been one of the most prominent suppliers of LNG for Italy. Since 2009, Qatari LNG has been arriving at the Adriatic LNG terminal in the northern Adriatic to meet more than 10 percent of Italy’s natural gas requirements. 

Earlier this month, QatarEnergy inked another deal with French firm TotalEnergies to supply up to 3.5 million tons per annum of LNG to France for 27 years. 

In a press statement, QatarEnergy revealed that LNG volumes to France will be sourced through their two joint ventures between QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies, which hold interests in Qatar’s northeastern oil fields. 

Earlier this month, Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. said it is considering buying a stake in the North Field LNG expansion project in Qatar to ensure a stable supply of LNG. 

“We have always said that we would consider investing in any quality LNG projects, and the North Field is one of the projects,” a Mitsui spokesperson said without revealing further details, Reuters reported. 

In July, the state-owned petroleum company revealed that it reported a net profit of 154.6 billion Qatari riyals ($42.47 billion) in 2022, a 58 percent rise compared to 2021, primarily driven by an increase in demand for LNG following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Topics: qatarenergy LNG Eni

Related

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG deal with TotalEnergies, to supply 3.5m tons per year
Business & Economy
QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG deal with TotalEnergies, to supply 3.5m tons per year

Latest updates

SWCC inks deals with Korean companies to boost renewable solutions in desalination
SWCC inks deals with Korean companies to boost renewable solutions in desalination
Indonesian businesses eye more collaboration with Saudi Arabia under new task force
Indonesian businesses eye more collaboration with Saudi Arabia under new task force
Manga adaptations of Saudi Arabia literature underway
Manga adaptations of Saudi Arabia literature underway
Abadia brings timeless glamor to fashion week runway in Riyadh
Abadia brings timeless glamor to fashion week runway in Riyadh
Saudi foreign minister discusses Gaza crisis with Syrian counterpart
Saudi foreign minister discusses Gaza crisis with Syrian counterpart

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.