Abadia brings timeless glamor to fashion week runway in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi designer Shahd Al-Shehail’s sustainable luxury label Abadia stormed the Riyadh Fashion Week runway with a new collection that married style with comfort.
The label — which earlier this month secured international investment at a roadshow hosted by the Saudi Fashion Commission in New York City — played with form and fabrics as models showcased elegant ready-to-wear pieces that reflected Saudi identity.
From satin abayas to flowy cotton skirts and structured shirt dresses, each ensemble was a covetable piece.
The show kicked off with models walking the winding runway in monochromatic looks. From elegant sleeveless coats that swept the floor to panel skirts paired with stylish fitted tops and cropped jackets, it was a diverse showing.
Another piece that caught the eye saw a model wearing a form-fitting black silk dress with a brown leather harness.
The label’s signature mouj ruching technique — an intricate wave-like ruching that fits and adjusts to the wearer’s body — also made several appearances on dresses and tops.
Abadia, which gets its name from the melding of the Arabic words for timelessness (abadi) and desert (badiah), debuted its first collection on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week back in 2018 and has been worn by the likes of Jordan’s Queen Rania and US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.
The family-owned brand, co-founded by Shahd Al-Shehail and her aunt Naeema Al-Shehail, aims to empower and support Saudi female artisans by integrating traditional crafts such as sadu, a weaving technique, and naqda, a technique of pulling thin metallic threads through cloth, in their designs.
The brand works with luxury deadstock material and end of roll remnant fabric from garment manufacturing and uses real leather only when the designers are able to trace where it comes from and how it was tanned and processed, according to the label.
“Any fabric that is leftover from the cutting process is repurposed into creative accessories, packaging and toys,” they add on their website.
KARACHI: Pakistani actress Amtul Baweja, who plays the lead role in the short film ‘Solatia,’ said on Saturday she is “very excited” that the project has gained entry into the Red Sea Film Festival scheduled to begin in Jeddah next month.
Solatia is one of only two Pakistani short films, out of a total of 14 entries, in the Red Sea: Shorts Competition at the festival’s third edition set to take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9.
The Pakistani short film, directed by a woman filmmaker and co-produced by another, will compete with entries from Germany, Indonesia, the US, Iran, and South Africa at the festival.
“I’m very, very excited, because it happens to be our first submission,” Baweja told Arab News. “And of course, getting selected on your first submission is, I think, a win in itself.”
Baweja described the festival as one of the most prestigious ones in the world, adding that a win for the short film would be “unbelievable.”
Solatia is a female-led drama directed by Pakistani filmmaker Hira Yousafzai and co-produced by Hirra Farooqi. It focuses on the main character Zamda, essayed by Baweja, who lives in a shelter with other displaced persons. Zamda, in despair, spends her time looking through old photos of her missing husband as she longs for his company.
Despite losing everything, Zamda is a strong character, Baweja said.
“You can see from the start that Zamda is a very, very strong woman,” Baweja explained. “She’s not afraid to stand up for what’s right.”
Farooqi, who said the themes of love, loss, resilience and hope were deliberately included in the film, especially in the context of displacement.
She explained that in most films, women were shown to be waiting for ” a significant other” or their partner to save them.
“Zamda is compelling and different in this context,” Farooqi explained. “She is looking for her husband, she is the one who was asking for answers and demanding them.”
Farooqi, a first-generation Canadian immigrant who has Afghan-Pakistani parents, said displaced people are merely looked at as numbers and often not humanized.
“We wanted to humanize their stories by tying in these themes of hope, love, loss, resilience, through the characters and through the compassion that they feel for one another,” she said.
Baweja said she was drawn to the project not only because of its compelling narrative but also because it was directed and produced by women.
“As soon as I read the script, I was like, ‘Okay, I need to do this, I need to make this happen. I want to do this.’ And I think wherever this film will be played, people will relate to it,” she added.
For Baweja, the Red Sea Film Festival will also provide an opportunity to meet and interact with filmmakers and artists from the kingdom and other parts of the world.
“I think they will bring their own flavor,” she said. “You know, they will learn from us, we will learn from them.”
She said the Red Sea Film Festival was a great way to show the world that the Middle East and the Muslim world were heading in the right direction.
“If you look at Saudi Arabia itself, in recent years, they have been taking a lot of initiatives, they’re collaborating with content creators,” she said.
“They’re opening the country for tourism, for travel. They’re taking a lot of initiatives toward arts, culture.”
Farooqi also praised the Red Sea Film Festival, saying it had become one of the biggest festivals in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and beyond.
She expressed happiness that Muslim countries were finally focusing on representing their narratives.
“It’s so great to see that we are finally recognizing the importance of representation on screen,” Farooqi said.
“These countries are encouraging their filmmakers, the youth to take control of their own narrative and to tell their stories because oftentimes we see our stories are told by other people,” she said.
RIYADH: Models hit the runway in an array of outer space-inspired looks at Honayda Serafi’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection showcase at Riyadh Fashion Week.
Dressed in a powerful electric blue ball gown, with her hands placed firmly on her hips, supermodel Halima Aden was the first to walk the runway at the show. On her head, Aden wore a large fitted embellished headband from which extended the model’s headscarf in the same electric blue color as the ball gown.
The look was a bold opening for the Jeddah-born designer’s latest collection. Taking its inspiration from outer space, her latest line offered enchanting references to the cosmos and to female astronauts. The collection is timely — in May this year, Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi female astronaut, was selected for the Axiom Mission 2.
Aden, who retired in 2020, made a comeback with her appearance at Honayda’s show.
The collection, an ode to futurism, femininity and strength, featured a range of dresses, gowns and pant suits — many boasting nods to the abaya or headscarf in long capes that extended from the shoulders, elaborate headpieces and a delicate embellished mask, a subtle reference to the burqa.
Filled with a variety of textures, including electric blue taffeta, dark magenta crepe paired with lustrous satin, flowy chiffon and soft lace, stars, moons and suns could be found on each piece. Some models even wore headpieces with half silver moons while others donned elaborate tulle pieces in the form of a cloud that extended from around the neck in a dreamy visage that transported the viewer into the celestial realm.
A first for Honayda in this collection are body shaping silhouettes, including modernized mermaid cuts and structured shoulders with bold lines that continue to remain a constant of the designer’s brand ethos.
The show ended powerfully with models walking the runway for the finale carrying silver flags. According to show notes, the collection champions female courage and resilience in space but also, more broadly, when facing the unknown.
RIYADH: Models in embroidered gowns incorporating delicate beadwork and sequins on fabrics such as satin and lace, in cuts that married contemporary with traditional Arabian heritage, walked down the runway for Jeddah-born haute couture designer Tima Abid’s show at Riyadh Fashion Week.
The collection, which Abid described as reflecting “darkness, light, and opposites,” was specifically made for the inaugural Riyadh Fashion Week.
Abid’s signature structured looks are inspired by the Kingdom’s natural landscapes — its desert dunes, lush oases, and mountainous terrains.
In a video for Riyadh Fashion Week, she said: “The collection was inspired by the cycle of life, from the emergence of dawn to the splendor of the sunset, that drags its tail proudly, hurrying for the descent of the evening, with its stars upon the darkness of the sky.”
Long, intricately embellished gowns made of luxurious and sumptuous fabrics were accompanied with accessories.
These included bracelets with a large circular orb covered in sequins, and elaborate head coverings — akin to the traditional Muslim shayla — worn with several looks incorporating feathers and other bejewelled accessories.
Some of the models wore the batoola, a metallic-looking fashion mask traditionally worn by Arabian Muslim women.
Abid established her label nearly two decades ago and has since created gowns for numerous prominent figures, including the bridal gown of Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi. In 2020 she debuted her collection on the sidelines of Paris Haute Couture Week.
The seemingly never-ending long trails on Abid’s white bridal gown with its meticulous patterns in lacework and on other lavish evening dresses gave the sense of glamor, power, beauty, and strength of a woman proud of her heritage while embracing modernity.
Abid’s collection was celestial in nature — a marriage of East and West, past and present, in couture pieces that aimed to allow the viewer to dream and transcend through their beauty.
She said: “This collection is an invitation from me to fall in love with today and with life.”
RIYADH: Saudi designer Yousef Akbar brought color and a measure of playful irreverence to Riyadh Fashion Week through his glittering Spring/Summer 2024 collection – titled “SHIFT // REBIRTH’ – this week.
The eveningwear collection, which was presented in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District and pays homage to the “incredible strength” of the women in Akbar’s life, featured monochromatic hues that played with texture and form. Bright neons that either took over an entire look or cheekily peeked from under sleek gowns and billowing dresses also featured in the collection.
The signature Yousef Akbar draped gown with built-in gloves made appeared in new iterations, this time in jersey fabric and trendy lilac and blush colors.
For a more boardroom-appropriate aesthetic, an all neon-green ensemble featured wide-legged pants with a stunning train matched with a draped jacket.
A fabric that turned heads at the show was beaded taffeta, featuring in gathered gowns with built-in corsets and high-low skirts matched with diamente tops and lycra stockings.
“With each garment, we celebrate the uniqueness and power of women today, as they claim their rightful place in the world, redefine the boundaries and ignite a revolution of strength, grace and unyielding spirit,” read a note on the collection on the eponymous label’s official Instagram account.
Two collaborations featured at the heart of the show, as well. First off, Akbar’s partnership with Singapore-based jewelry brand Boheme SG saw the models wear delicate hand-made, gold-plated brass orchid accessories. From oversized necklaces and earrings to strategically placed brooches and stems that slashed through draped gowns, the orchids symbolized both femininity and fertility, according to the designer.
The second collaboration saw the models walk the open-air, snaking ramp sporting striking eyewear from homegrown Saudi brand Hazel Optics.
The celebrity-loved designer – who has dressed the likes of Sharon Stone, Alicia Keys, Chrissy Teigen and Nicole Kidman – established his eponymous label in 2016 and works out of a design studio in Sydney. He also won Qatar’s Fashion Trust Arabia award in 2020.