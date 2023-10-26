You are here

Belgium charges Tunisian man in relation to Brussels Islamist attack

Belgium charges Tunisian man in relation to Brussels Islamist attack
Updated 26 October 2023
Reuters
Belgium charges Tunisian man in relation to Brussels Islamist attack

Belgium charges Tunisian man in relation to Brussels Islamist attack
  • The gunman targeted Swedes who were in Brussels to watch Belgium play Sweden in a European championship soccer match
Updated 26 October 2023
Reuters
BRUSSELS: Belgium said on Thursday that it had arrested a 45-year old Tunisian man in connection with the gun attack earlier this month by another Tunisian who had pledged allegiance to Islamic State and shot dead two Swedes.
The Brussels Federal Prosecutor said a Tunisian identified as Lamjed K was arrested this week over the October 16 attack and was charged with murder and attempted murder in a terrorist context and participation in the activities of a terrorist organization.
“The federal public prosecutor’s Office only wishes to confirm that he can possibly be linked to the weapon used during the terrorist attack on 16 October 2023,” it said in a statement.
The gunman behind the October 16 attack called himself Abdesalem Al Guilani. He had unsuccessfully sought asylum in Belgium in 2019 and was living in Belgium illegally.
The gunman targeted Swedes who were in Brussels to watch Belgium play Sweden in a European championship soccer match. The game had to be abandoned, and a police manhunt for the gunman culminated in police shooting him dead.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo called the shooting a “brutal terrorist attack,” and criticism over how Belgian authorities had been monitoring the gunman resulted in the resignation of the Belgium Justice Minister.

MP who condemned UK leaders for 'aiding' Israeli 'war crimes' arrested on suspicion of rape, drug possession

MP who condemned UK leaders for ‘aiding’ Israeli ‘war crimes’ arrested on suspicion of rape, drug possession
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
MP who condemned UK leaders for ‘aiding’ Israeli ‘war crimes’ arrested on suspicion of rape, drug possession

MP who condemned UK leaders for ‘aiding’ Israeli ‘war crimes’ arrested on suspicion of rape, drug possession
  • Crispin Blunt told Arab News last week govt officials face prosecution for complicity in Israeli assault on Gaza
  • He has vowed to clear his name after confirming his arrest on social media
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A Conservative MP in the UK who told Arab News last week that Western leaders face prosecution for complicity in Israeli war crimes has been arrested on suspicion of rape and drug possession.

Crispin Blunt, the MP for Reigate and co-director of the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, confirmed on X that he had been arrested following reports that a politician had been detained by police on Wednesday.

“It has been reported that an MP was arrested yesterday in connection with an allegation of rape. I am confirming that MP was me,” Blunt wrote on Thursday.

“The fact of the arrest requires a formal notification of the speaker and then my chief whip. I have now been interviewed twice in connection with this incident, the first time three weeks ago, when I initially reported my concern over extortion. The second time was earlier this morning under caution following arrest.”

The 63-year-old added: “The arrest was unnecessary as I remain ready to cooperate fully with the investigation that I am confident will end without charge. I do not intend to say anything further on this matter until the police have completed their inquiries.”

Education Minister Gillian Keegan told Times Radio that Blunt had been suspended by the Conservatives whilst the investigation was ongoing.

 

“Due to the serious nature of the allegations ... he’s had the whip suspended, but the police are involved now so beyond that it’s not really appropriate for me to comment any further,” she said.

A spokesperson for Surrey Police told The Independent: “We can confirm a man was arrested yesterday morning (Oct. 25) on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances. He has been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.”

 

Blunt is a supporter of the Palestinian cause and recently spoke out about Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip, urging “restraint” to prevent further loss of civilian life and saying Israel must act “within the law.”

Speaking to the “Ray Hanania Show” on Oct. 18, he added that the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians planned to take UK officials to court for “aiding and abetting war crimes in Gaza.”

 

The intention of such action, he said, was “to try and get the Israelis to pause, have her allies saying, asking her, to think again about the consequences of the scale of the action that they might be contemplating against Gaza.”

Blunt added: “The Palestinians have been on the wrong end of history for about 100 years. You can’t go on like this.

“In the end, there has to be a measure of justice if both sides are to have security, and it’s only if we can find a route for justice for the Palestinians that the Israelis can find security along with the Palestinians.”

He said: “What we’re trying to do is actually to avert what would undoubtedly be a disaster, which is the crime from Hamas of the appalling assault on Israel and the killing of so many utterly innocent Israelis being responded to with another crime. That’s a path we should avoid going down.”

Malaysia's royal houses elect Sultan Ibrahim as new king

Malaysia’s royal houses elect Sultan Ibrahim as new king
Updated 27 October 2023
Patrick Lee
Malaysia’s royal houses elect Sultan Ibrahim as new king

Malaysia’s royal houses elect Sultan Ibrahim as new king
  • King plays a ceremonial role in Malaysia’s day-to-day affairs
  • Country’s royalty has a lineage dating back to the 15th century
Updated 27 October 2023
Patrick Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s royalty on Friday elected Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar to be the new king, as the country’s current monarch steps down next year.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy with a unique system where the post of king rotates between the heads of its nine Islamic royal Malay houses every five years.

Sultan Ibrahim, 64, of the southern Johor state, was picked as the Muslim-majority nation’s 17th king after a special meeting was held this morning between the nine rulers, a palace official said in a statement.

“I inform that the Conference of Rulers ... have agreed to declare that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, Sultan of Johor Darul Ta’zim has been elected as His Majesty the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said.

Sultan Ibrahim’s reign will last five years from Jan. 31, 2024. He will replace Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of Pahang as the country’s new Yang di-Pertuan Agong or “He Who is Made Lord.”

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who will end his rule as supreme monarch on Jan. 30, ascended to the throne in 2019 when Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan abdicated after just two years as head of state.

It was the first time a Malaysian king abdicated, with no official reason given for the resignation.

Syed Danial also said Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah of Perak was elected as the deputy king, whose role encompasses the functions of the head monarch when he is away from office.

Though the vote for head monarch is held by ballot, appointments to the role follow a rotation held since the country’s independence from British colonial rule in 1957.

“The Conference of Rulers — consistent of nine Malay rulers — will offer to the state ruler first on the list, although the said ruler can refuse,” BowerGroupAsia director Hafidzi Razali told Arab News.

“In the instance of refusal, the Conference will offer (the post) to the next state on the list.”

The influential Sultan Ibrahim of Johor is the ruler of Malaysia’s southernmost peninsular state which borders Singapore by a causeway.

Holding significant business interests, he has shares in major Malaysian firms and commands his own private army, the only state allowed to do so.

A motorcycle enthusiast, he leads an annual motor vehicle tour of the state, taking him and his entourage through a public visit of Johor’s 10 districts.

Malaysia’s kings play a largely ceremonial role in the country’s day-to-day affairs as executive power rests with the prime minister.

They can appoint a lawmaker who holds a parliamentary majority as the country’s premier and exercise certain discretionary powers during a national crisis.

“The king serves as the final arbiter and point of reference,” Hafidzi said.

After a five-day political impasse in November, following an election that led to a hung parliament, Al-Sultan Abdullah named Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s prime minister.

He had met with several lawmakers including Anwar and his rival Muhyiddin Yassin before making the decision.

Malaysia’s kings also have the power to pardon convicts and are the country’s symbolic heads of Islam. Portraits of the king and his queen are placed in government buildings.

Sultan Ibrahim in his new role was “expected to place a strong emphasis on political stability, inter-race cohesion, unity, and pro-business or investment environment,” Hafidzi said.

“His role symbolizes the historical legacy of the Malay sultanates, as well as representing the guardianship of the special relationship between the monarchy, the Malay race and Islam.”

Malaysia’s royalty has a lineage that dates back to the 15th century, and it commands great respect from the country’s population of 33 million, especially from the Muslim, ethnic-Malay majority.

Former Premier Li Keqiang, China's top economic official for a decade, has died at 68

Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, has died at 68
Updated 27 October 2023
AP
Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, has died at 68

Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, has died at 68
Updated 27 October 2023
AP

 

BEIJING: Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, died Friday of a heart attack. He was 68.
Li was China’s No. 2 leader from 2013-23 and an advocate for private business but was left with little authority after President Xi Jinping made himself the most powerful Chinese leader in decades and tightened control over the economy and society.
CCTV said Li had been resting in Shanghai recently and had a heart attack on Thursday. He died at 12:10 a.m. Friday.
Li, an English-speaking economist, was considered a contender to succeed then-Communist Party leader Hu Jintao in 2013 but was passed over in favor of Xi. Reversing the Hu era’s consensus-oriented leadership, Xi centralized powers in his own hands, leaving Li and others on the party’s ruling seven-member Standing Committee with little influence.
As the top economic official, Li promised to improve conditions for entrepreneurs who generate jobs and wealth. But the ruling party under Xi increased the dominance of state industry and tightened control over tech and other industries. Foreign companies said they felt unwelcome after Xi and other leaders called for economic self-reliance, expanded an anti-spying law and raided offices of consulting firms.
Li was dropped from the Standing Committee at a party congress in October 2022 despite being two years below the informal retirement age of 70.
The same day, Xi awarded himself a third five-year term as party leader, discarding a tradition under which his predecessors stepped down after 10 years. Xi filled the top party ranks with loyalists, ending the era of consensus leadership and possibly making himself leader for life. The No. 2 slot was filled by Li Qiang, the party secretary for Shanghai, who lacked Li Keqiang’s national-level experience and later told reporters that his job was to do whatever Xi decided.
Li Keqiang, a former vice premier, took office in 2013 as the ruling party faced growing warnings the construction and export booms that propelled the previous decade’s double-digit growth were running out of steam.
Government advisers argued Beijing had to promote growth based on domestic consumption and service industries. That would require opening more state-dominated industries and forcing state banks to lend more to entrepreneurs.
Li’s predecessor, Wen Jiabao, apologized at a March 2012 news conference for not moving fast enough.
In a 2010 speech, Li acknowledged challenges including too much reliance on investment to drive economic growth, weak consumer spending and a wealth gap between prosperous eastern cities and the poor countryside, home to 800 million people.
Li was seen as a possible candidate to revive then-supreme leader Deng Xiaoping’s market-oriented reforms of the 1980s that started China’s boom. But he was known for an easygoing style, not the hard-driving impatience of Zhu Rongji, the premier in 1998-2003 who ignited the construction and export booms by forcing painful reforms that cut millions of jobs from state industry.
Li was believed to have supported the “China 2030” report released by the World Bank and a Cabinet research body in 2012 that called for dramatic changes to reduce the dominance of state industry and rely more on market forces.
The Unirule Institute, an independent think tank in Beijing, said state industry was so inefficient that its return on equity — a broad measure of profitability — was negative 6 percent. Unirule later was shut down by Xi as part of a campaign to tighten control over information.
In his first annual policy address, Li in 2014 was praised for promising to pursue market-oriented reform, cut government waste, clean up air pollution and root out pervasive corruption that was undermining public faith in the ruling party.
Xi took away Li’s decision-making powers on economic matters by appointing himself to head a party commission overseeing reform.
Xi’s government pursued the anti-graft drive, imprisoning hundreds of officials including former Standing Committee member Zhou Yongkang. But party leaders were ambivalent about the economy. They failed to follow through on a promised list of dozens of market-oriented changes. They increased the dominance of state-owned banks and energy and other companies.
Xi’s government opened some industries including electric car manufacturing to private and foreign competition. But it built up state-owned “national champions” and encouraged Chinese companies to use domestic suppliers instead of imports.
Borrowing by companies, households and local governments increased, pushing up debt that economists warned already was dangerously high.
Beijing finally tightened controls in 2020 on debt in real estate, one of China’s biggest industries. That triggered a collapse in economic growth, which fell to 3 percent in 2022, the second-lowest in three decades.
Li showed his political skills but little zeal for reform as governor and later party secretary of populous Henan province in central China in 1998-2004.
Li earned the nickname “Three Fires Li” and a reputation for bad luck after three fatal fires struck Henan while he was there. A Christmas Day blaze at a nightclub in 2000 killed 309 people. Other officials were punished but Li emerged unscathed.
Meanwhile, provincial leaders were trying to suppress information about the spread of AIDS by a blood-buying industry in Henan.
Li’s reputation for bad luck held as China suffered a series of deadly disasters during his term.
Days after he took office, a landslide on March 29, 2013, killed at least 66 miners at a gold mine in Tibet and left 17 others missing and presumed dead.
In the eastern port of Tianjin, a warehouse holding chemicals exploded Aug. 12, 2015, killing at least 116 people.
A China Eastern Airlines jetliner plunged into the ground on March 22, 2022, killing all 132 people aboard. Authorities have yet to announce a possible cause.
Li oversaw China’s response to COVID-19, the first cases of which were detected in the central city of Wuhan. Then-unprecedented controls were imposed, shutting down most international travel for three years and access to major cities for weeks at a time.
In one of his last major official acts, Li led a Cabinet meeting that announced Nov. 11, 2022, that anti-virus controls would be relaxed to reduce disruption after the economy shrank by 2.6 percent in the second quarter of the year. Two weeks later, the government announced most travel and business restrictions would end the following month.
Li was born July 1, 1955, in the eastern province of Anhui and by 1976 was ruling party secretary of a commune there.
Studying law at Peking University, he was the campus secretary of the ruling party’s Communist Youth League, an organization that launched the political careers of former party leaders Hu Jintao and Hu Yaobang. He was a member of the League’s Standing Committee, a sign he was seen as future leadership material.
After serving in a series of party posts, Li received his Ph.D. in economics in 1994 from Peking University.
Following Henan, Li served as party secretary for Liaoning province in the northeast as part of a rotation through provincial posts and at ministries in Beijing that was meant to prepare leaders. He joined the party Central Committee in 2007.

In meeting with Biden, new Speaker Mike Johnson says GOP won't abandon Ukraine but will aid Israel first

In meeting with Biden, new Speaker Mike Johnson says GOP won’t abandon Ukraine but will aid Israel first
Updated 27 October 2023
AP
In meeting with Biden, new Speaker Mike Johnson says GOP won’t abandon Ukraine but will aid Israel first

In meeting with Biden, new Speaker Mike Johnson says GOP won’t abandon Ukraine but will aid Israel first
  • While Johnson has spoken of the importance of helping fund Israel in the fight against Hamas, he has shown little interest in providing more money for Ukraine as it battles Russia
  • To avoid a government shutdown, Johnson will need to balance far-right demands with the realities of keeping the government functioning.
Updated 27 October 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden met with new House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries at the White House on Thursday to discuss his request for nearly $106 billion for Israel, Ukraine and other national security needs.
Johnson, a staunch conservative allied with Donald Trump, has shown little interest in providing additional money from Congress to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Later, the new Republican speaker insisted Congress is “not going to abandon” Ukraine.
Instead, Johnson said House Republicans would first bring a separate bill to provide $14.5 billion in aid to Israel, but they need more information about the Biden administration’s Ukraine strategy.
“We can’t allow Vladimir Putin to prevail in Ukraine because I don’t believe it would stop there,” Johnson said on Fox News’ “Hannity,” referring to the Russian president. But he said, “We must stand with our important ally in the Middle East and that’s Israel.”
The new Republican leader who swept into office nearly a month after the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker had a busy first full day in office, having inherited many of the same political problems that tormented past GOP leaders and challenged their tenure as speaker.
In the morning, Johnson said “prayer is appropriate” as a response to the mass shootings in Maine.
Johnson, an evangelical Christian from Louisiana, declined to take questions, including about the possibility of any gun violence legislation from Congress.
“Prayer is appropriate at a time like this, that the evil can end and the senseless violence can stop,” he said.
The House convened with a bustle of activity, making up for lost time during the weeks of chaos since McCarthy’s ouster as speaker. But the initial goodwill toward Johnson blurs the political fault lines challenging his ability to lead the GOP majority in the face of daunting issues ahead.
By Nov. 17, the Congress must fund the government again or risk a federal shutdown. Biden wants nearly $106 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Israel and Ukraine. And Republicans are eager to resume their impeachment inquiry into Biden over his son Hunter’s business dealings.
“Enough of the chaos, enough of the dysfunction,” said Jeffries, D-N.Y., adding it was time for Congress to get back to business.
Jeffries said Democrats were “heartbroken” over the latest shootings and stand with the people of Maine in every way possible, including discussing how Congress can address gun violence.
Johnson said he and Biden met together for more than 15 minutes before the other party arrived.
“It was a productive meeting,” Johnson told reporters back at the Capitol. “I enjoyed my visit with the president.”
Biden met with Johnson and Jeffries before the House leaders joined a classified briefing with other congressional lawmakers on the assistance package, according to a White House official.
The briefing in the Situation Room for Johnson and other House leaders on the emergency funding request was the first time the new speaker, who opposes the aid to Ukraine, was getting a close airing from White House officials about Biden’s case for the money. The White House has conducted similar briefings in recent weeks.
Biden had called Johnson to congratulate him after his election Wednesday and said it was “time for all of us to act responsibly” to fund the government and provide that foreign aid. “We need to move swiftly,” the president said in a statement.
Johnson, 51, swept through on the first ballot with support from all Republicans anxious to put weeks of tumult behind and get on with the business of governing. He was quickly sworn as speaker and is now second in line to the presidency, after the vice president.
While not the Republicans’ top choice, Johnson had few foes and an important backer in Donald Trump.
At the Capitol on Thursday, Johnson sat down with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who told reporters afterward that he had a “very good” meeting with the new speaker.
Johnson met later with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who said on social media they had a “great meeting.” He has also heard from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who told the new speaker in a Wednesday call that a bipartisan agreement with Democrats is the only way to avoid a shutdown.
In winning the gavel, Johnson, who has been in the House for less than a decade, drew together fellow Republicans through his faith, conservative roots and Trump’s nod after more seasoned leaders had failed.
“I’m a Bible-believing Christian,” Johnson told Fox’s Sean Hannity.
The speaker said when he’s asked his views on the issues, he advises: “Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it, that’s my worldview. That’s what I believe.”
Democrats said Johnson, a lawyer specializing in constitutional issues, was an extreme conservative, a strict opponent of abortion access and an architect of Trump’s legal effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost to Democrat Biden.
After Johnson’s election, lawmakers approved a resolution Wednesday saying the House “stands with Israel” and “condemns Hamas’ brutal war.” They next turned to a stalled government funding bill.
Rather than take a scheduled work period at home, Republicans rearranged the House calendar to return to Washington next week and keep pushing through the various government funding bills before the Nov. 17 deadline.
In a letter to colleagues, Johnson outlined priorities that include providing a short-term funding bill, into next year, to prevent a November shutdown — almost the same move that led to McCarthy’s ouster.
“Speaker Johnson has been very clear that we’ve got to secure America’s border, we want to support Israel,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalize, who conferred with Johnson ahead of the White House meeting. “But all of the other items that the President is talking about run secondary.”
Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Johnson is thoughtful and smart, and understands that aid for Ukraine is a national security issue, despite opposition from other Republicans in their majority.
“And what I saw in the Situation Room was I thought he was very open to the idea,” said McCaul.
To avoid a shutdown, Johnson will need to balance far-right demands with the realities of keeping the government functioning. Most Republicans voted against the budget deal McCarthy, R-Calif., struck with Biden earlier this year, demanding steeper spending cuts.
Similar Republican infighting has chased three other GOP speakers to early departures. The difference now is that Republican rules allow any single lawmaker to force a vote to remove the speaker from office.

US says Russia is executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders

US says Russia is executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders
Updated 27 October 2023
Reuters
US says Russia is executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders

US says Russia is executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders
  • White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the Russian military was using “human wave tactics” by throwing groups of poorly trained soldiers into the fight, on pain of execution
Updated 27 October 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States has information that the Russian military is executing soldiers who do not follow orders related to the war with Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday.
“We have information that the Russian military has been actually executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders,” White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
“We also have information that Russian commanders are threatening to execute entire units if they seek to retreat from Ukrainian artillery fire,” Kirby said.
Representatives from the Kremlin, the Russian defense ministry, and the Russian embassy to the United States did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the issue.
Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, in a comment on the Telegram messaging app, made no reference to the White House allegations.
But referring to the latest military aid package to Ukraine of $150 million, Antonov branded the US move as “provocative and inflammatory actions in the international arena that look more like pouring oil on the fire” than trying to ease conflict. “It is long past time to halt the mindless multi-billion dollar flow to the bankrupt Kyiv regime,” Antonov wrote on Telegram. “Time to stop showing total disdain toward the opinions of your own citizens and indifference to the growing number of victims dying from American weaponry.”
Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday that Russian forces were disregarding heavy losses and pressing on with a drive to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka.
The United States has strongly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has been providing significant aid to Kyiv.
Kirby said Russia’s mobilized forces were undertrained, underequipped, and unprepared for combat. He said the military was using “human wave tactics” by throwing groups of poorly trained soldiers into the fight.
Kirby said threats to execute the soldiers was barbaric.
“I think it’s a symptom of ... how poorly Russia’s military leaders know they’re doing and how bad they have handled this from a military perspective,” he said. 

 

