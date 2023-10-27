Jada Pinkett Smith postpones Middle East book tour 

DUBAI: US actor and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith has postponed UAE press tour events for her memoir “Worthy.”
Sarah Omolewu, the managing partner of Maven Global Access, the tour’s producers in the region, announced the news in an Instagram post, saying: “The Middle East Tour for @jadapinkettsmith New York Times bestselling memoir has been postponed.”
She added: “We’re beyond grateful for your overwhelming support of this tour and looking forward to the new date.”
Pinkett Smith’s event was going to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on Nov. 7. She was also due to hold an event on Nov. 6 in Abu Dhabi that would have consisted of an “intimate conversation” inspired by her Emmy Award-winning show “Red Table Talk.”
Nada Al-Turki
In death, there are no pit stops — or so we assume. What if you could stop for a moment and visit your alternate life across numerous multiverses? In “The Midnight Library,” the roads we could have taken are infinite.
In the New York Times Bestseller list-topping “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Nora, a depressed woman in her 30s, has finally given up on a life where she was just fired from her job, lost her cat, and no longer retains any intimate connections with friends and family. Filled with regret, she believes she should end her misery.
“Somewhere between life and death, there is a library,” the storyline proceeds. Nora finds herself surrounded by books, and there to guide her is a figment of Mrs. Elm, her school librarian who had shown her notable kindness as a student.
Mrs. Elm explains that there are countless possibilities to every life, and now that Nora has decided to die, gets one chance while time is halted at midnight to pursue all the possible lives and versions of herself she could have lived. If she is disappointed in one life, she returns to the library to select another. But if she finds the perfect one, she continues there until the memory of the library becomes as distant as a dream.
The reactions to this novel have been split: readers either love it or hate it.
For a book that contemplates quantum physics and the multiverse theory, the ideas are presented very plainly: “So why am I not dead? Why has death not come to me?” Nora asks. She also ponders a long string of “what ifs,” questioning whether they would have left her happier in this life.
In fact, these questions come up several times throughout the book, and Nora’s lessons from each journey are also stated after each return to the library, withdrawing the readers’ joy of indulging in their own perceptions. The book regrettably tells, rather than shows, the most essential takeaways from her disappointment in that life. Her regrets are listed, rather than developed.
This leads us to never become truly invested in Nora. She is presented as plainly as the average person, presumably as an attempt to create a relatable character, but we are never given a real reason to connect with her dispair. However, it is notable to mention that many have enjoyed the book and took comfort in its portrayal of depression. Others thought it was oversimplified.
For such an intricate notion, her questions come off as almost trivial. But that could also be a choice on Haig’s part, as “human brains take complex information about the world and simplify it,” Mrs. Elm explains.
While the work is generally an enjoyable and quick read, the only real redeeming quality is the premise, but even that becomes rather diluted with fluff, repetitive ponderings, and lack of character development.
Throughout our lives, we have all wondered what simple decisions could have altered our paths. This idea has been contemplated for centuries, but what the book fails to do is give us a new perspective on it. Haig leaves us with the exhausted, and frankly insensitive, notion that it could always be worse, so be grateful for what you have.
Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna postpones North American tour
‘My heart hurts with everything going on in my homeland’
She offers prayers for Gaza and wishes ‘peace’ for her people
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna has postponed her first North American tour because she wants to honor the people of Palestine.
“My heart hurts with everything going on in my homeland,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I have decided to postpone my tour until further notice. Gaza I’m praying for you. I wish peace among my people.”
Earlier this year, Elyanna became the first artist to perform a full set in Arabic at California’s Coachella music festival. The musician is known for her songs “Ghareed Alay,” “Ala Bali,” “Ana Lahale” and the recently released “Mama Eh,” among others.
The Los Angeles-based singer’s music is a mix of Arabic and Western beats, which she attributes to her multi-cultural upbringing.
Elyanna has been normalizing Arabic lyrics in the Western world throughout her career, taking inspiration from artists including Lana Del Ray and Beyonce, as well as Middle Eastern legends like Fayrouz.
Bella Hadid says ‘I stand with humanity’ in first post on Palestine
Model getting ‘hundreds of death threats daily’ but will not be ‘silenced’
Oppressed Palestinians are ‘brave’ ones, cannot ‘afford our silence,’ she wrote
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US-Dutch-Palestine model Bella Hadid on Friday spoke up about Israel’s war on Gaza for the first time and mourned the loss of all “innocent lives,” but also lamented the continued oppression and dispossession of the Palestinian people.
Hadid, who is vocal about her support for Palestine, took to Instagram to share a lengthy and heartfelt message that started with an apology for her silence.
“I have yet to find the ideal words for this deeply intricate and horrific past two weeks, weeks that have turned the world’s attention back towards a situation that has been taking innocent lives and affecting families for decades. I have much to say, but for today, I will keep it short,” she wrote.
The supermodel said her phone number had been leaked and she has been getting “hundreds of death threats daily.”
“My family has felt to be in danger. But I cannot be silenced any longer. Fear is not an option. The people and children of Palestine, especially in Gaza, cannot afford our silence. We are not brave — they are,” she wrote.
“My heart is bleeding with pain from the trauma I am seeing unfold, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood. Seeing the aftermath from the airstrikes in Gaza, I mourn with all the mothers who have lost children and the children who cry alone, all the lost fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, friends that will never again walk this earth,” Hadid added.
The catwalk star also mourned for the Israeli families who “have been dealing with the pain and aftermath of Oct. 7.”
“Regardless of the history of the land, I condemn the terrorist attacks on any civilians, anywhere,” she wrote. “Harming women and children and inflicting terror does not and should not do any good for the Free Palestine movement. I believe deep in my heart, that no child, no people anywhere, should be taken away from their family either temporarily or indefinitely. That goes for Israeli and Palestinian people alike,” she said.
Her message continued: “It’s important to understand the hardship of what it is to be Palestinian, in a world that sees us as nothing more than terrorists resisting peace. It is harmful, it is shameful, and it’s categorically untrue,” she wrote.
The model went on to share her personal story and said her father, real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, was born in Nazareth in the year of “The Nakba” or “The Catastrophe.”
“Nine days after he was born, he, in his mothers arms, along with his family were expelled from their home of Palestine, becoming refugees, away from a place they once called home,” she said.
“My grandparents, never being allowed to return. My family witnessed 75 years of violence against Palestinian people — most notably, brutal settler invasions which led to the destruction of entire communities, murder in cold blood and the forcible removal of families from their homes,” she explained.
“The practice of settlements on Palestinian land still continues to this day. The pain of that is unimaginable.”
“We must all stand together in defending humanity and compassion — and demanding that our leaders do the same. All religions are peace — it is governments that are corrupt, and intertwining the two makes for the greatest sin of all. We are one, and God has created all equal. All bloodshed, tears, and bodies should be mourned with the same respect,” she wrote.
She concluded her message saying: “There is an urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza that must be attended to. Families need access to water and food. Hospitals need fuel to power generators, tend to the wounded and keep people alive. Wars have laws — and they must be upheld, no matter what.
“We need to keep pressure on our leaders, wherever we are, not to forget the urgent needs of the people of Gaza, and to ensure that innocent Palestinian civilians are not the forgotten casualties of this war. I stand with humanity, knowing that peace and safety belong to us all.”
Hadid also shared a video of a woman wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh singing Lorde’s “Team” with edited clips of Palestine before and after the war.
Kaouther Ben Hania: ‘Injustice is a theme in all my movies’
The acclaimed Tunisian director discusses her extraordinary latest feature ‘Four Daughters’
Updated 27 October 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: In 2016, the world first felt the righteous fury of a Tunisian mother named Olfa Hamrouni. Her two eldest daughters — Rahma and Ghofrane — had run away from home to join Daesh in Libya. Rather than let herself be consumed by her grief, she went public with her story, condemning authorities who did nothing to help her and the system that allowed it to happen. It was a cry for justice, a cry heard clearly by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania.
Together, Hamrouni and Ben Hania have made “Four Daughters,” a docu-fiction hybrid unike any film ever made. In it, Hamrouni appears as herself, and, in dramatizations of past events, seasoned Tunisian actress Hend Sabry plays her. At other times the two interact, passionately discussing the events at hand. Hamouri’s younger daughters appear too, as well as actresses Ichraq Matar and Nour Karoui playing the two lost elder daughters, who first act out what happened, then bond — as themselves — in grief. It’s as emotionally complex as it sounds, and as thematically complex as you can imagine.
“I was drawn to this story immediately, but I was so lost in the beginning,” Ben Hania admits to Arab News, speaking to us on the sidelines of the 67th BFI London Film Festival earlier this month, at which the film screened. “There’s a lot of layers — it’s about trauma, tragedy and even the very act of opening your own wounds back up in order to heal them.
“But in the end, I found a way to tell it — mixing fiction, documentary making, and even a meta-documentary about the shooting of the movie itself. That all gave me the possibility to tell different levels of the story. It’s a surreal story on its own, you have to open yourself up to telling a story like that the way it demands to be told, organically,” she continues.
Ben Hania, at 46, is approaching two decades as a filmmaker, helming her acclaimed first short “Brèche” in 2004, with “Four Daughters” marking her sixth feature and 12th film overall. 2020’s “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” about a Syrian refugee who is turned into an art piece, brought her and her country’s cinema to new heights, becoming the first Tunisian film to be nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards. “Four Daughters” is on a similar path, submitted last month for the 2024 Oscars ceremony after becoming the first Tunisian film to earn a nomination for the Palme d’Or since 1970 at the Cannes Film Festival.
There are two things that link each of her works — their exposure of injustice, and their emotional and thematic richness. Both are a reflection of her character, because as affected as she is by the inequity of the world, she is careful and considered in how she approaches it in either fiction or documentary.
“Injustice is a theme crossing all of my movies that I am very sensitive to. But while you want to tell that story, you also have to know why you want to tell that story, and what the story means, and what the story can convey in terms of emotion first, and then, in terms of ideas,” Ben Hania says. “These are very important questions that any filmmaker should ask him or herself before doing a movie.”
While she remains cautious, it is no coincidence that, two decades on, her work continues to grow more daring.
“Yes, I'm the same person, but I’m less scared,” she says, pausing for thought. “I mean, I'm still scared when it's typing. I’m still scared of doing something bad. I've been scared of not telling things as they should be told, scared of the medium. Cinema is wonderful in so many ways, but it's always scary to say, ‘I have something to say. I have a story I want to share.’ But experience has given me confidence.”
Taking on a task as demanding as “Four Daughters” required a lot of confidence, not just because of its scope, but because so much of the journey of making it was led by questions that may never have answers. The reason why the daughters were lost to a radicalization movement can never be fully understood without their presence (if then). As a result, Ben Hania made the film a safe space to try to work through the huge void they left behind, without the burden of form or preconceived solutions.
“It always remained a work in progress. I would plan things, but always leave room for surprise. These are real people telling their stories with their own words. Even the actors are using their words. So you have to be able to adapt to their truth — to get lost before finding your way, while preparing, while shooting, and then while editing, until you find the final movie you want to make.”
Making the film, understandably, was overwhelming for all involved, including Ben Hania herself. To get through it, they leaned on each other, and, to Ben Hania’s surprise, it was Hamrouni’s younger daughters, Eya and Tayssir Chikhaoui, who were the ones that got them through it, bringing a strength that powered all of the women on set.
“Their courage surprised me, honestly. I knew they were courageous, but I couldn’t believe at times that not only were they telling this story, they were reassuring and comforting us, which is completely crazy,” says Ben Hania. “I also couldn’t believe the sisterhood between the two actresses playing the elder sisters and the two real young daughters — they became a composite family through the tools of cinema. By the end, it was like they were real sisters.”
What gets Ben Hania emotional now, as the film tours the world’s top festivals ahead of its theatrical debut, is not just the many truths they mined from their lives, faith and society — truths that linger in the mind long after the film is over for both author and viewer — rather, it is the effect the film has had on the real-life relationships of Hamrouni’s family, which had been torn apart by the events the film depicts.
“When we started shooting, they weren’t really speaking with one another. They were fighting all the time. And then the movie gave them this possibility to tell each other things, to understand each other,” Ben Hania says. “I put so much thought into how I wanted to tell this story but, still, I underestimated the therapeutic aspect of what we were making. That was so great. That was such a beautiful surprise.”