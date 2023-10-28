AlUla Wellness Festival returns to historic setting

ALULA: The third AlUla Wellness Festival, hosted by AlUla Moments and running until Nov. 4, has taken off in a whirlwind of energy, leaving attendees enraptured by its unique blend of ancient wisdom and contemporary wellness practices.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of AlUla’s natural landscape, this year’s festival has already proved to be a transformative experience curated for the mind, body, and soul.
The 16-day festival promises visitors self-discovery and holistic healing guided by experts.
The festival’s cornerstone, the Five Senses Sanctuary, has returned to tantalize attendees with its immersive sensory-based activities. From yoga and meditation to sound healing and mindfulness sessions, participants engage in activities that not only invigorate their senses but also spark meaningful conversations and inspire positive change.
One of the festival’s unique offerings during the first weekend was the kundalini yoga session On the festival’s first weekend, international wellness mentor Nancy Zabaneh led a kundalini yoga session. She claimed: “By harnessing the dormant energy at the base of the spine, known as ‘kundalini energy,’ one can achieve spiritual enlightenment and self-awareness.”
Of the four Saudi yogis taking part in this year’s festival, Zabaneh said: “I’ve participated in their sessions, and I’ve taken their courses. I’ve built connections with numerous Saudi yogis, and I continue to maintain those connections. It brings me great joy to witness the growth of emerging Saudi yoga enthusiasts.”
For some attendees, the festival offered a much-needed escape from urban life. Rawdah Mufti from Riyadh attended the “Rooh Immersion in the Canyon” event — which included kundalini yoga, breathwork and sound healing — and told Arab News: “It brought a spiritual experience, a soul, mind, and body treatment which I believe we highly need to shut down the chaos of city lifestyle.”
Sana Attasi, a 24-year-old from Jeddah who came with her friend said, “Nothing can be compared to outdoor yoga surrounded by such natural beauty. I am here to disconnect from everyday life and reconnect with myself through the mesmerizing nature of this great place.”
Phillip Jones, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s chief tourism officer, revealed the plans for the future of the Five Senses Sanctuary in an exclusive interview with Arab News.
“We will convert the Five Senses Sanctuary into a year-round hub for wellness,” he said. “So, we’ll have the restaurant, the yoga studio will have pilates, we’ll have mental health therapy, we’ll have the stage, and we’re going to put in a gym so that people can come here and enjoy the setting, but also take advantage of it.”
Jones explained that the commission is investing in training members of the local community so that they become an integral part of the wellness movement. “We want AlUla to be the wellness capital of Saudi Arabia,” he added.
The festival is making full use of AlUla’s many beautiful locations. Visitors can partake in full moon sound baths at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, and soothing breathwork classes at Dadan, the ancient kingdom of the Lihyanite civilization.
These activities will allow attendees to immerse themselves in the rich historical tapestry of AlUla while rejuvenating their minds and bodies.