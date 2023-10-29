You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

London police chief calls for clarity on handling extremism at protests

Police officers mingle with the protesters in Parliament Square during the 'March For Palestine' in London on October 28, 2023, to call for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Police officers mingle with the protesters in Parliament Square during the 'March For Palestine' in London on October 28, 2023, to call for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 29 October 2023
Reuters
London police chief calls for clarity on handling extremism at protests

Police officers mingle with the protesters in Parliament Square during the 'March For Palestine' in London on October 28, 2023.
  • Antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents have surged in Britain since a rampage by Hamas gunmen in Israel on Oct. 7, and Israel’s retaliatory attacks on Gaza since then
Updated 29 October 2023
Reuters
LONDON: Britain’s most senior police officer said on Sunday he would support a review into the legal definition of extremism in response to criticism of the way his officers handled pro-Palestinian protests in London.
Antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents have surged in Britain since a deadly rampage by Hamas gunmen in Israel on Oct. 7, and Israel’s retaliatory attacks on Gaza since then, with massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations held in London and other major UK cities, and vigils by Jewish groups in solidarity with hostages who were taken by the militants.
Some British politicians have criticized London’s police after they failed to arrest people at a pro-Palestinian rally shouting “jihad.” The police later said the phrase could have a number of meanings, concluding no offense had taken place.
Mark Rowley, head of London’s Metropolitan Police force, said his officers would “ruthlessly” arrest anyone who commits a hate crime, but there could only be prosecutions when the law is broken.
“There is scope to be much sharper in how we deal with extremism within this country,” he told Sky News. “The law was never designed to deal with extremism, there’s a lot to do with terrorism and hate crime but we don’t have a body of law that deals with extremism and that is creating a gap.”
Ministers are reviewing the legal definition of extremism in a move designed to counter hate crimes, including antisemitism, according to one government official. This work began with the attacks in Israel, the official said.
The government is also examining potential changes to terrorism legislation, The Sunday Telegraph reported.
A spokeswoman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, which is responsible for examining the legal definition of extremism, declined to comment.

Head of Palestinian UK mission thanks British public for support, rejects Netanyahu's "racist" rhetoric

Head of Palestinian UK mission thanks British public for support, rejects Netanyahu's
Head of Palestinian UK mission thanks British public for support, rejects Netanyahu's "racist" rhetoric

Head of Palestinian UK mission thanks British public for support, rejects Netanyahu's "racist" rhetoric
  • Zomlot slammed mainstream media outlets for blaming Palestinian victims for being killed
LONDON: The Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, has thanked the hundreds of thousands of protesters across Britain who demanded a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The remarks were made in an BBC interview on Sunday, a day after large-scale demonstrations took place in several cities, including London, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff.

“The British people are renowned for always siding with fairness and today they have really delivered a loud and clear verdict that they are not pro-Palestine but that they are pro-international law, pro-humanity, pro-justice, and pro-peace,” Zomlot said. “For that, we salute everyone one of them who came out despite the intimidations and the attempts to silence them to say enough is enough.”

Emphasizing the importance of grassroots campaigns, Zomlot reminded listeners that the anti-apartheid movement that led to the end of apartheid in South Africa “emanated” from London.

“That is why you have South Africa House in Trafalgar Square standing there to remind everybody of the role of the people, particularly of the British people,” he said.

The ambassador also pointed out that some of the largest demonstrations in the US have been spearheaded by Jewish activists.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of activists from the group Jewish Voice for Peace took over New York’s Grand Central Terminal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Reacting to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that his country’s war against Hamas was moving into its second phase, Zomlot remarked, “This isn't a war against Hamas; it's a war against our people.” 

He elaborated: “Bombing children is targeting Hamas? Bombing  hospitals is targeting Hamas? Bombing churches and mosques targeting Hamas? Bombing our civil infrastructure, rescue teams and medical teams is targeting Hamas? Cutting food, water, electricity and telecommunications…”

Zomlot then criticized the BBC and other international media outlets for blaming Palestinian victims for being killed. He challenged them to reconsider perpetuating what he describe as "false, racist Israeli propaganda that those Israel kills are 'human shields'."

Concluding his interview, Zomlot posed a hypothetical scenario, “For the sake of Israeli propaganda. Let’s imagine a psychopath in London takes 10 children into a hospital and takes them hostage. The British authorities would go and bombard that hospital? Seriously?”

Five charged after pro-Palestinian protests in London

People hold up placards and wave Palestinian flags in Parliament Square after taking part in a ‘March For Palestine’ in London.
People hold up placards and wave Palestinian flags in Parliament Square after taking part in a ‘March For Palestine’ in London.
Five charged after pro-Palestinian protests in London

People hold up placards and wave Palestinian flags in Parliament Square after taking part in a ‘March For Palestine’ in London.
  • The Metropolitan Police arrested nine people — two on suspicion of assaulting police officers and seven for public order offenses
  • A further two people were arrested on Sunday morning, suspected of inciting racial hatred following an incident in Trafalgar Square on Saturday evening
LONDON: Police in London said that five people had been charged on Sunday after their arrest during pro-Palestinian protests a day earlier, which saw tens of thousands march for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.
The Metropolitan Police arrested nine people — two on suspicion of assaulting police officers and seven for public order offenses.
A further two people were arrested on Sunday morning, suspected of inciting racial hatred following an incident in Trafalgar Square on Saturday evening, the Met said in a statement.
Among the five charged, aged between 16 and 51, two were accused of racially aggravated offenses, including the display of a placard that was “threatening and racist in nature.”
The others were accused of throwing a beer can at a protester and verbal and physical assaults on police officers.
About 100,000 people joined the “March for Palestine” in London on Saturday according to British media, which also reported scuffles with police.
It was the third consecutive weekend that London hosted a large rally in support of Palestinians.
Organizers claimed that 500,000 people took part this Saturday, compared with 300,000 a week ago.
London’s Metropolitan Police deployed more than 1,000 officers to patrol the march.
On Sunday afternoon, around 200 people holding portraits of hostages taken by Hamas gathered outside the Qatari embassy in London to call for their release, according to an AFP photographer.
Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 in the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 230 others, according to Israeli officials.
The health ministry in Gaza says the retaliatory Israeli bombardment has killed more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians and half of them children.
The conflict has led to a sharp rise in racist incidents in the UK.
Anti-Semitic acts in London have multiplied about 14-fold, and Islamophobic acts by almost three, Scotland Yard chief Mark Rowley told Sky News on Sunday.

Migrant protest at Rhodes port causes chaos

Migrant protest at Rhodes port causes chaos
Migrant protest at Rhodes port causes chaos

Migrant protest at Rhodes port causes chaos
ATHENS: Some 400 migrants and refugees protested at the port of Rhodes island on Sunday, demanding to be transferred elsewhere in Greece and obstructing port traffic, the Greek coast guard said. 

Most who protested their conditions had been rescued after making the perilous Mediterranean crossing, then transported to Rhodes for processing. 

The migrants obstructed the launch of the “Nissos Chios” vessel, preventing it from leaving the island, meaning an incoming ship was unable to dock. 

They demanded to board the vessel to be taken immediately from the southeastern Aegean island to the Greek mainland or to proper accommodation, the coast guard said. 

Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum sources said that it had allocated as many places as needed in its reception facilities for the registration and accommodation of all migrants on the island, as Rhodes does not have its own reception facilities. 

They added that “transfers from the island are carried out regularly” and are overseen by the police and the coast guard. 

According to official figures, 10,790 migrants and refugees arrived in Greece in the first eight months of 2023, double the 5,216 recorded over the same period last year.

Crowd storms Russian airport to protest flight from Israel

Hundreds of people storm the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region to protest the arrival of an airliner from Tel Aviv,Israel
Hundreds of people storm the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region to protest the arrival of an airliner from Tel Aviv,Israel
Crowd storms Russian airport to protest flight from Israel

Hundreds of people storm the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region to protest the arrival of an airliner from Tel Aviv,Israel
  • Authorities closed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of the predominantly Muslim region, and police converged on the facility
MOSCOW: Hundreds of people on Sunday stormed into the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region and onto the landing field to protest the arrival of an airliner from Tel Aviv, Israel, Russian news agencies and social media reported.
Authorities closed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of the predominantly Muslim region, and police converged on the facility. There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.
Russian news reports said people in the crowd were shouting antisemitic slogans and tried to storm the airliner belonging to Russian carrier Red Wings.
Video on social media showed some in the crowd on the landing field waving Palestinian flags, protesters attempting to overturn a police car and others checking the passports of passengers who had arrived in Makhachkala.
In a statement released Sunday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel “expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis.” Netanyahu’s office added that the Israeli ambassador to Russia was working with Russia to keep Israelis and Jews safe.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs for Russia’s North Caucasian Federal District, where Dagestan is located, stated that CCTV footage would be used to establish the identities of those who stormed the airport, and that those involved would be brought to justice.
While voicing support for Gaza, the regional Dagestani government appealed to citizens to remain calm and not take part in such protests.
“We urge residents of the republic to treat the current situation in the world with understanding. Federal authorities and international organizations are making every effort to bring about a cease-fire against Gaza civilians … we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to the provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society,” the Dagestani government wrote on Telegram.
The Supreme Mufti of Dagestan, Sheikh Akhmad Afandi, called on residents to stop the unrest at the airport.
“You are mistaken. This issue cannot be resolved in this way. We understand and perceive your indignation very painfully. ... We will solve this issue differently. Not with rallies, but appropriately. Maximum patience and calm for you,” he said in a video published to Telegram.

US asking Israel ‘hard questions’ on Gaza military assault: White House

US asking Israel ‘hard questions’ on Gaza military assault: White House
US asking Israel 'hard questions' on Gaza military assault: White House

US asking Israel ‘hard questions’ on Gaza military assault: White House
  • When this crisis is over, ‘there has to be a vision of what comes next,’ President Biden says
WASHINGTON: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday would not acknowledge differences between the US and Israel over the military assault on Gaza, but emphasized that Washington was being candid with its ally.

Faced with growing outcry over Israel’s bombardment of Gaza since the deadly Oct. 7 attacks inside Israel by Hamas militants, Sullivan said, “We do not stand for the killing of innocent people, whether it be Palestinian, Israeli or otherwise.

Israeli forces are expanding ground operations in Gaza while their fighter jets have struck hundreds more Hamas targets on Sunday in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the second phase of a three-week-old war.

Asked if there was any “daylight” between the two allies on Israel’s military operation, Sullivan told CBS’ “Face the Nation” they were discussing hard questions, humanitarian aid, distinguishing between terrorists and innocent civilians, how Israel is thinking through its military operation.

“We talk candidly, we talked directly, we share our views and an unvarnished way and we will continue to do that,” Sullivan said.

“But sitting here in public, I will just say that the United States is going to make its principles and propositions absolutely clear, including the sanctity of innocent human life. And then we will continue to provide our advice to Israel in private.”

The three-week-old Israel-Hamas war enters what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said could be a “long and difficult” new stage, President Joe Biden is calling on Israeli and Arab leaders to think hard about their eventual postwar reality.

It’s one, he argues, where finally finding agreement on a long-sought two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict should be a priority.

“There’s no going back to the status quo as it stood on Oct. 6,” Biden told reporters, referring to the day before Hamas militants attacked Israel and set off the latest war. The White House says Biden conveyed the same message directly to Netanyahu during a telephone call this past week.

“It also means that when this crisis is over, there has to be a vision of what comes next, and in our view it has to be a two-state solution,” Biden said.

The push for a two-state solution — one in which Israel would coexist with an independent Palestinian state — has eluded US presidents and Middle East diplomats for decades. It’s been put on the back burner since the last American-led effort at peace talks collapsed in 2014 amid disagreements on Israeli settlements, the release of Palestinian prisoners and other issues.

Palestinian statehood is something that Biden rarely addressed in the early going of his administration. During his visit to the West Bank last year, Biden said the “ground is not ripe” for new attempts to reach a permanent peace even as he reiterated to Palestinians the long-held US support for statehood.

Now, at a moment of heightened concern that the Israel-Hamas war could spiral into a broader regional conflict, Biden has begun to emphasize that once the bombing and shooting stop, working toward a Palestinian state should no longer be ignored.

Until recently, Biden had put far more emphasis on what his administration saw as the achievable ambition of normalizing relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors than on restarting peace talks.

Even his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, in a lengthy essay that was written shortly before the Oct. 7 attack and described Biden’s global foreign policy efforts made no mention of Palestinian statehood. 

In an updated version of the Foreign Affairs essay posted online, Sullivan wrote that the administration was “committed to a two-state solution.” White House officials also say the normalization talks have always included significant proposals to benefit the Palestinians.

