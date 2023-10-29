You are here

'Be a laser, not a lighthouse,' advises expert investor 

‘Be a laser, not a lighthouse,’ advises expert investor 
Updated 29 October 2023
Rahaf Jambi
‘Be a laser, not a lighthouse,’ advises expert investor 

‘Be a laser, not a lighthouse,’ advises expert investor 
  • InFlavour Expo’s first masterclass, titled “Where to Find Money: Fundraising for Start-Up Companies,” kicked off with Bina Khan
Updated 29 October 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: InFlavour Expo’s first masterclass, titled “Where to Find Money: Fundraising for Start-Up Companies,” kicked off with Bina Khan advising attendees to “be a laser, not a lighthouse.”

Khan is an advisor and investor at Nutrifresh Farms with extensive knowledge of startups and the venture capital industry.

The masterclass discussed a crucial aspect of obtaining capital for entrepreneurial endeavors — how to specifically target investors and approach the startup finance process.

Khan explained that there are four types of finance available in the early stages of a business: angel investors, grants, crowdfunding, and bootstrapping. 

Finding funding for angel investments typically involves identifying and connecting with angel investors.

“I always say start with LinkedIn. You want to look for local and industry-specific networking events as well, such as startup meetups, entrepreneur conferences, and pitch competitions,” Khan said.

She added that conferences like Leap and InFlavour are great networking spaces to meet investors.

Crowdfunding — via websites like Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe, and CrowdFunder — is another option.

Khan advised the audience to look for grants from commercial organizations or government agencies based on the startup’s location: “Now, here in the Kingdom, there are actually sizable grants being offered for startups to relocate their headquarters to the Kingdom. And if you do so, you can receive sizable grants that will cover your (research and development) costs, salaries, rent, etc.”  

Khan also recommended hiring a professional fundraiser with connections to investors and keeping potential competition near. 

“Instead of just being a lighthouse scanning everywhere, you can truly be laser-focused on targeting the right investors or the ideal funding approach to you by adopting a concentrated approach. Therefore, maintain focus at all times,” Khan emphasized before the masterclass concluded.  

Last year, food tech startups raised $540 million across the Middle East and North Africa region. So far this year, the sector has managed to attract over $200 million.

Updated 29 October 2023
Nada Alturki
Saudi ministry announces winners of ‘Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge’

Saudi ministry announces winners of ‘Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge’
  • Sadaf Hosseini told Arab News: “We are seeing more and more willingness by policymakers, by the private sector, by philanthropists, to really come along and join the movement that is happening
Updated 29 October 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: The Ministry of Economy and Planning announced at the InFlavour Expo the winners of the “Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge,” an initiative that aims to optimize the food ecosystem globally, through backing entrepreneurs and startups.

The challenge, one of two such food ecosystem innovations, calls for solutions through climate-smart agriculture approaches to enhance food production and encourage better living standards to respond to climate change and result in the efficient care of the planet’s resources.

It was initiated by the ministry’s partnership with the World Economic Forum’s innovation platform, UpLink.

Sadaf Hosseini, Head of Growth Partnerships and Innovation ecosystem at UpLink. (AN photo by Abdulrhmn bun Shulhub)

Abdulrahman Al-Zamil, general manager of external engagement for sustainable development at the ministry, told Arab News: “Part of our efforts at the Ministry of Economy and Planning is that we look at innovation as one of the strategic enablers to achieve sustainable development. And through also our partnership with the World Economic Forum, we have collaborated with UpLink as a platform to source innovators to resolve (one of) the world’s most pressing challenges globally.”

The challenge is a call for immediate action to address food security issues in the hope of securing better living standards and sustainable food production across the world.

Part of our efforts at the Ministry of Economy and Planning is that we look at innovation as one of the strategic enablers to achieve sustainable development.

Abdulrahman Al-Zamil, Ministry of Economy and Planning, external engagement for sustainable development general manager

Submissions from startups in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania have resulted.

The challenge also considered catered solutions to different climates. The desert environment in Saudi Arabia, for example, poses challenges like cultivating food, combating prolonged drought, and mitigating desertification and unpredictable rainfall patterns.

From 246 submissions, 12 solutions were announced as winners after the close of submissions in August, assessed using three main criteria: how innovative the solutions were, the impact indicators related to the area they were tackling, and business performance.  

The winners were agricultural technology startup Alkama (UK); social enterprise AMAATI (Ghana); climate tech business Amini (Kenya); food waste and soil degradation specialists BillionCarbon (India); agri fintech startup Dvara E-Registry (India); food production startup Instacrops (Chile); low-cost farming solution designer Kheyti (India); research and development crop protection company MoA Tech (UK); green-tech innovator Spowdi (Sweden); sustainable agrochemical developer Unibaio (Argentina); vertically integrated livestock value chain company UpTrade (Pakistan); and VIA Irrigation Academy (Australia).  

Sadaf Hosseini, head of growth partnerships and innovation ecosystem at UpLink, told Arab News: “We are seeing more and more willingness by policymakers, by the private sector, by philanthropists, to really come along and join the movement that is happening.

“However, this speed is not fast enough. That’s why more and more collaboration is needed to really clear out the noise and put the innovators in front of decision-makers and really listen to what their needs are.”

She added: “If you think about the environmental issues, if you think about the climate issues that we are seeing, if you think about all the desertification that is happening — it is catching people, and people are actually seeing it and feeling it. It’s not some remote problem anymore, not something that a scientist is talking about; it’s real.”

The winners will be awarded monetary funding from the Saudi government, as well as access to the WEF and partner-led events, projects and communities, global exposure via the WEF’s and UpLink’s digital media channels, and introductions to organizations.

Under an agreement signed by the ministry and UpLink, two initiatives, the “Food Ecosystems in Arid Climates” challenge and “Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge,” were launched in January and June 2023, respectively, in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and supported by a number of local and international entities, including NEOM, Nestle, Roots Ventures, UN Convention to Combat Desertification, and the World Food Forum.

 

 

Saudi hobby portal Hawi participates in DGDA activities at Bujairi Terrace

Hawi is participating in activities at Bujairi Terrace in Diriyah to enhance the impact of hobbies in improving quality of life.
Hawi is participating in activities at Bujairi Terrace in Diriyah to enhance the impact of hobbies in improving quality of life.
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi hobby portal Hawi participates in DGDA activities at Bujairi Terrace

Hawi is participating in activities at Bujairi Terrace in Diriyah to enhance the impact of hobbies in improving quality of life.
  • The initiative is part of Hawi’s series of introductory trips across the Kingdom
  • It aims to increase awareness of the concept of hobbies and allow visitors to Diriyah and Bujairi Terrace to know more about the services it provides
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The national hobby portal, Hawi, is participating in activities at Bujairi Terrace in Diriyah to enhance the impact of hobbies in improving quality of life.

Organized by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and running until Monday, the initiative is part of Hawi’s series of introductory trips across the Kingdom.

This initiative aims to acquaint people with cultural and historically significant hobbies, exemplified by the Diriyah governorate and, more specifically, Bujairi Terrace.

Through its participation, Hawi aims to increase awareness of the concept of hobbies and allow visitors to Diriyah and Bujairi Terrace to know more about the services it provides.

Visitors of the Hawi pavilion at Bujairi Terrace will explore the cultural and historical hobbies related to poetry, music, falconry, perfume making, pottery painting, stamp collecting, and amusement games such as carrom.

Hawi aims to develop and activate the hobby sector in the Kingdom by establishing hobby clubs, registering memberships, submitting requests for support and clarifying the regulations of the sector.

The portal also allows the reservation of spaces and facilities, enables the holding of training courses and activates community partnerships with local institutions.

The Hawi platform was established by 12 government agencies to encourage the setting up of amateur clubs, register memberships, offer information support on matters such as regulations, booking spaces, and facilities, promote training courses, and help coordinate community partnerships with local institutions.

Details on services, clubs, membership packages and more can be found at hawi.gov.sa, via the portal’s official social media accounts, or by calling 920003039.

Saudi minister foresees multibillion-dollar health sector investments

Saudi minister foresees multibillion-dollar health sector investments
Updated 29 October 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
Saudi minister foresees multibillion-dollar health sector investments

Saudi minister foresees multibillion-dollar health sector investments
  • Al-Jalajel said the value of biotechnology and vaccines business was set to grow to $35 billion by 2040
Updated 29 October 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel has predicted multibillion-dollar investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s health sector.

And he noted that the value of biotechnology and vaccines business was set to grow to $35 billion by 2040.

The minister’s forecast came as the three-day Global Health Exhibition, themed “Invest in Health,” opened on Sunday with Saudi priorities including health manufacturing, research, medical tourism, and digital health.

The event will offer 30 dialogue sessions led by 100 experts. The Healthcare Leaders Conference within the exhibition will cover various aspects of Saudi healthcare strategy, including consumables, imaging technology, and health IT solutions.

Al-Jalajel highlighted progress in Saudi Arabia, with the average lifespan now at 77.6 years, up from 74 in 2016. There had been a 39 percent reduction in road accident deaths, with the current rate standing at 13 per 100,000 residents.

He said health service accessibility had improved to 94 percent coverage from 81 percent, and chronic condition-related deaths had dropped to 500 per 100,000 residents, from 600.

He pointed out that the private sector’s share of the market was expected to rise to SR145 billion ($38.6 billion) by 2030, almost doubling its SR72 billion contribution in 2020, adding that investors globally were being encouraged to tap into the Saudi health sector, anticipated to be worth SR330 billion by 2030.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said the government had allocated 15 percent of the national budget to healthcare.

Highlighting the sector’s achievements, he noted that Vision 2030 aimed for a significant shift from the current 11 percent private sector contribution to a target of 65 percent, indicating substantial growth potential. Health insurance was projected to triple its growth over the next decade.

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef also highlighted industry achievements, particularly in pharmaceuticals, and pointed out the establishment of a high-level committee, involving ministers and industry stakeholders, to enhance collaboration and achieve healthcare goals.

InFlavour expo in Riyadh tackles agricultural sustainability and food security 

Triska Hamid, the editorial director at Wamda, a Middle East and North Africa region-focused entrepreneurship platform. 
Triska Hamid, the editorial director at Wamda, a Middle East and North Africa region-focused entrepreneurship platform. 
Updated 29 October 2023
Ghadi Joudah
InFlavour expo in Riyadh tackles agricultural sustainability and food security 

Triska Hamid, the editorial director at Wamda, a Middle East and North Africa region-focused entrepreneurship platform. 
  • Technological innovation key to sustainability and profit, notes Saudi deputy minister
Updated 29 October 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: InFlavour, the Saudi government’s official trade event for the global food and beverage ecosystem, is taking place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center from Oct. 29 to 31.

The global food system has faced challenges due to climate change, population growth, resource depletion, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the theme of “Ensuring Abundant Tomorrows,” the event will cover expanding culinary offerings, embracing alternative proteins, cleaner components, and the essence of sustainability.

Triska Hamid, the editorial director at Wamda, a Middle East and North Africa region-focused entrepreneurship platform, said that investment in food tech soared to over $1 billion in 2021.

According to Hamid: “The food sector remains one of the more exciting sectors for investors in the region, and although this has inevitably slowed down given the current economic climate around the world … last year, food tech startups raised $514 million across the MENA region.”

She added that so far in 2023, the sector has managed to attract over $200 million.

Private capital, including institutional and impact investors, can support innovative solutions addressing food insecurity’s root causes.

By leveraging their resources and expertise, investors can transform the food system and enhance food security for all.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Malik, deputy minister of research and innovation at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, discussed research innovation initiatives by the ministry that have contributed to sustainable food production and community development.

During a panel discussion on “Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Food Production: Bridging Technology and Local Communities,” he said: “The agriculture sector itself has gone through a tremendous transformation in the last eight years, with its contribution to GDP surpassing SR100 million ($26.6 million).”

Al-Malik added that the next leap forward will be fueled by innovation.

“From the other side, local communities usually aspire to have a profitable yet sustainable business,” he explained and noted that technological innovation was key to achieving both.

The current challenges to food security have highlighted the need for a sustainable and equitable food system.

Al-Malik said that an example could be by adopting precision agricultural practices to maximize the output of local farmers and communities and minimize the impact on the environment.

“Another example would be smart irrigation systems, which optimize water use, which is a very scarce resource, especially in our country,” he noted.

He said the caveat is that these solutions must be holistic — they need to be championed and embraced by the users by ensuring that local communities benefit from context specific innovation.

He emphasized the need for effective solutions, saying: “Such innovations should not be done in isolation from the end users, as we need to tailor the solutions themselves to the specific needs and challenges of the local communities and partners.”

CEO of PepsiCo Middle East Aamer Sheikh said that Saudi Arabia poses a unique challenge, with 90 percent of the land not suitable for agriculture due to the country’s mainly desert terrain.

He said that PepsiCo is an agriculture company despite being known as just food and beverage. “We source 25 crops across 60 countries with about 7 million acres of land under our stewardship,” he said.

Sheikh added that when PepsiCo brings its global best practices to a country like Saudi Arabia, it is about localizing the value chain or agriculture.

“PepsiCo’s global positive strategy is our enterprise sustainability strategy at the core of our business. The first pillar is positive agriculture, which is all about how we source crops and ingredients while accelerating regenerative practices and strengthening the farming community,” he added.

Another pillar, he said, is the positive value chain, which focuses on making products, by leveraging inclusive and the circular economy.

“The last pillar is positive choices, where you bring the power of your brands to enable consumers to make the right choices that are good for them and the planet,” said Sheikh.

To bolster its sustainable practices in the Middle East and ensure community engagement, PepsiCo sources 100 percent of its potatoes from Saudi Arabia.

“We are working with our farming partners, where we spend more than SR100 million ($26.6 million) annually.”

He said that they have created more than 3,000 jobs in the agricultural sector.

“We are also working with them to conserve the amount of water that we use in this, and so for in the last 10 years, we’ve reduced our water consumption by 45 percent.”

According to the General Food Security Authority, both 18.9 percent of food in Saudi Arabia is wasted and 14.2 percent are lost annually.

These percentages equate to 4 million tons, including dates, potatoes, tomatoes, rice, flour and bread.

Saudi culture takes center stage in Paris

The Kingdom’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission has launched its Saudi Cultural Exhibition in Paris. (SPA)
The Kingdom’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission has launched its Saudi Cultural Exhibition in Paris. (SPA)
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi culture takes center stage in Paris

The Kingdom’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission has launched its Saudi Cultural Exhibition in Paris. (SPA)
  • From literature to fashion, the Kingdom’s gifts shine brightly in the French capital
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission has launched its Saudi Cultural Exhibition in Paris, which runs for two weeks until Nov. 10 and features participation from Ministry of Culture-affiliated entities and organizations.

The 14-day event offers diverse attractions and activities which showcase facets of Saudi culture, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

With the Ministry of Culture, the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission has collaborated with various commissions — including those of heritage, libraries, music, culinary arts, architecture and design, fashion and film, and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy — to create an extensive program.

The main aim of the exhibition is to promote cultural exchange between the two countries, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, fostering intellectual engagement and enhancing the presence of Saudi creatives in both local and global arenas.

Those attending in the first week will be given the opportunity to see four panel discussions covering a wide array of topics, including Saudi fiction and literature, and an in-depth exploration of both Saudi and French literary landscapes.

The future of the local fashion scene will also be highlighted, along with two poetry evenings, and the screening of seven short Saudi films from the Daw’s competition, a platform that supports emerging filmmakers.

There are eight panel discussions scheduled in the second week, along with three poetry evenings and the screening of five films.

There is also a scheduled panel discussion on the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism. Three presentations will explore the uncharted territories of handicrafts and local architecture vernacular, equipping participants with valuable skills in heritage preservation.

French publishing house Assouline is hosting a book launch for “Makkah: The Holy City of Islam,” by historian and geographer at Umm Al-Qura University, Meraj Nawab Mirza. The book boasts photos by French photographer Laziz Hamani.

A second book, “Al-Madinah: The City of the Prophet,” by Taneedeb Al-Faydi, will also be featured at the event.

A miniature museum devoted to Arabic poetry, in partnership with the Poetry Academy, is also featured at the exhibition.

The Ministry of Culture is aiming to showcase the unique nature and deep-rooted creativity of Saudi Arabia, spanning centuries of history.

It aims to achieve this through panel discussions on Saudi literature; translation; cultural and musical exchanges; preservation of culinary arts heritage through specialized books; and the introduction of World Heritage Sites in the Kingdom.

