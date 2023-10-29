You are here

Erdogan opts for a low-key celebration of Turkiye's 100th anniversary as secular republic

Erdogan opts for a low-key celebration of Turkiye’s 100th anniversary as secular republic
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and state officials visit Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, to mark the 100th anniversary of Turkish Republic, in Ankara. (AFP)
Updated 29 October 2023
AP
AFP
Erdogan opts for a low-key celebration of Turkiye’s 100th anniversary as secular republic

Erdogan opts for a low-key celebration of Turkiye’s 100th anniversary as secular republic
  Sunday's celebrations have been partially hit by Erdogan's increasingly fierce attacks against Israel
Updated 29 October 2023
AP AFP
ISTANBUL: Turkiye marked its centenary as a post-Ottoman republic on Sunday with somewhat muted celebrations held in the shadow of Israel’s escalating war with Hamas militants in Gaza. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was front and center of day-long events that both honor the secular republic’s founder and play up the achievement of the Islamic-rooted party that has run Turkiye since 2002. 

“Our country is in safe hands, you may rest in peace,” Erdogan said after laying a wreath at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. 

Erdogan led his conservative Justice and Development Party to power over the leftist Republican People’s Partyformed by Ataturk. 

He has spent much of the past decade testing the limits of Turkiye’s secular traditions as well as its ties with the West. 

These competing forces were on full display as Erdogan moved from honoring Turkiye’s past to celebrating his own government’s achievement while he was prime minister and president. 

Sunday’s celebrations have been partially hit by Erdogan’s increasingly fierce attacks against Israel over its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. 

Turkish state television has also scrapped the broadcast of concerts and other festivities because of the “alarming human tragedy in Gaza.” 

Erdogan’s lifelong defense of Palestinian rights has turned him into a hero across swathes of the Muslim world. 

He announced that 1.5 million people had come out for a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul on Saturday that ended up drowning out national television coverage of the centenary. 

Erdogan accused the Israeli government of behaving like a “war criminal” and trying to “eradicate” Palestinians. “Israel, you are an occupier,” Erdogan declared. 

His remarks prompted Israel to announce the withdrawal of all diplomatic staff for a “re-evaluation” of relations. 

The emerging diplomatic crisis further pulled attention away from Turkiye’s birthday party and onto Erdogan’s handling of global affairs. 

Turkiye has suffered a turbulent spell of relations with Western allies since Erdogan survived a failed coup attempt in 2016 that he blamed on a US-based Muslim preacher. 

Israel had already ordered diplomatic staff out of Turkiye and several other regional countries as a security precaution earlier this month. A Turkish diplomatic source said all Israeli diplomats had left the country by Oct. 19. 

Erdogan speaks of ushering in a new era he has dubbed “The Century of Turkiye,” with a new constitution that would uphold conservative family values. 

Topics: Turkiye

Jordan asks US to deploy Patriot air defense missiles amid heightened regional tensions

Jordan asks US to deploy Patriot air defense missiles amid heightened regional tensions
Updated 42 min 54 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Jordan asks US to deploy Patriot air defense missiles amid heightened regional tensions

Jordan asks US to deploy Patriot air defense missiles amid heightened regional tensions
  • US Patriot air defense systems were stationed in Jordan in 2013 following an uprising in northern neighbor Syria
  • Jordan has been increasingly nervous that Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza could also spread into a wider conflagration
Updated 42 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

 

AMMAN: Staunch US ally Jordan asked Washington to deploy Patriot air defense systems to bolster its border defense at a time of heightened regional tensions and conflict, the spokesperson for the country’s army said on Sunday.

“We asked the American side to help bolster our defense system with Patriot air defense missile systems,” Brig. Gen. Mustafa Hiyari, Jordan’s army spokesperson, told state television.
US Patriot missiles were stationed in Jordan in 2013 following an uprising in northern neighbor Syria where the kingdom feared a civil war could spill over and ignite a regional conflict.
Jordan has been increasingly nervous that Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza since a deadly assault on Israel by Hamas from the enclave on Oct. 7 could also spread into a wider conflagration, officials said.
The Patriot, considered one of the most advanced US air defense systems, is usually in short supply, with allies around the world vying for it.
Hiyari denied social media reports that the Pentagon was using its bases to transport some of the equipment and arms from its depots to Israel to bolster its defenses in its war in Gaza.
The Pentagon has used Jordanian military installations in recent months, however, as Washington strengthened its military posture in the region, Western diplomats said.
The United States has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in recent weeks, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and added thousands to the number of troops in the region.
Senior Biden administration officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have warned of the risk of major escalation in attacks on American troops in the Middle East and that Iran could seek to widen the Israel-Hamas war.
The kingdom has hundreds of US trainers in the country and is one of the few regional allies who hold extensive exercises with US troops throughout the year.
Jordan’s army is one of the largest recipients of Washington’s foreign military financing and runs in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
The kingdom has also requested more aid to tackle drones used in a raging multibillion dollar drug war along the border with Syria, which Amman blames on pro-Iranian militias who hold sway in southern Syria.
“The drones have become a threat on all our fronts,” army spokesperson Hiyari said.
Since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Washington has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help Amman set up an elaborate surveillance system known as the Border Security Programme to stem infiltration by militants from Syria and Iraq.

 

Topics: Patriot missiles Jordan military

US tells Israel to distinguish between Hamas and Gaza civilians

US tells Israel to distinguish between Hamas and Gaza civilians
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Follow

US tells Israel to distinguish between Hamas and Gaza civilians

US tells Israel to distinguish between Hamas and Gaza civilians
  • Biden discusses protection of civilian lives in phone call with Egyptian president
  • Hamas preventing civilians from leaving Gaza, US national security adviser says
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Israel must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians, the White House warned Sunday as President Joe Biden promised a significant increase in aid to the Palestinian territory.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been urged to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza. Health officials in that Hamas-run territory say more than 8,000 people — half of them children — have already died in three weeks of air strikes conducted in retaliation for the deadly Hamas attacks into Israel on October 7.
Biden discussed protection of civilian lives in a phone call Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in which the two leaders “committed to the significant acceleration and increase of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning today and then continuously,” according to a readout from the White House.
The call came as the Biden administration emphasized the need to protect civilian lives amid the ongoing conflict.
“The IDF, the Israeli government, should be taking every possible means available to them to distinguish between Hamas — terrorists, who are legitimate military targets — and civilians, who are not,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN talk show “State of the Union.”
Biden delivered a message to Netanyahu himself Sunday when the two spoke on a call to discuss developments in Gaza.
During the conversation, Biden “underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza,” according to a readout of the conversation from the White House.
“The president reiterated that Israel has every right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism and underscored the need to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritizes the protection of civilians,” the readout said.
But Sullivan emphasized on CNN that “we do believe that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed in this bombardment, and every single one of those deaths is a tragedy.”
Speaking on ABC’s “This Week” as he made a round of Sunday talk shows, Sullivan added that Hamas, a “brutal terrorist organization,” is “hiding behind the civilian population.”
Hamas has been using civilians as “human shields” and putting rockets and other “terrorist infrastructure” in civilian areas, he said.
“But it doesn’t lessen their (Israel’s) responsibility under international humanitarian law and the laws of war to do all in their power to protect the civilian population.”
The national security adviser also said that US officials are working to help secure the release of more than 220 hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas, as well as to help the hundreds of Palestinian Americans stuck in Gaza.
“Many of them are still there, still waiting to get out, and we are working actively to try to make that happen,” Sullivan told CBS show “Face the Nation.”
But he said that while neighboring Egypt and Israel are prepared to let Americans and other foreign nationals leave Gaza, “Hamas is preventing their departure.”
The latest violence began on October 7 when Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border in the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Topics: Joe Biden Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops

Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops

Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops
  Panic and fear have surged inside the Palestinian territory, where the UN says more than half of its 2.4 million residents are displaced and thousands of buildings destroyed
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Hamas said Sunday its fighters were engaged in “heavy fighting” in Gaza where Israel has escalated ground operations, as calls multiply to deliver aid to the Palestinian territory after weeks of siege and bombardment.
World leaders underlined the urgency of increasing aid into the Hamas-controlled territory and protesters worldwide rallied for a cease-fire, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steeled his nation for a “long and difficult war.”
Despite calls for a humanitarian truce, international outrage and the potential risk to hostages held in Gaza, Israel has intensified the war triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented attack.
Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 in the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 239 others including many migrant workers, according to the latest figures provided Sunday by army spokesman Daniel Hagari.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the retaliatory Israeli bombardment has killed more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians and half of them children.
Panic and fear have surged inside the Palestinian territory, where the UN says more than half of its 2.4 million residents are displaced and thousands of buildings destroyed.
Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Sunday its fighters were “engaged in heavy fighting... with the invading occupation (Israeli) forces in northwest Gaza.”
Israel’s army said a new “stage” of the war started with ground incursions since late Friday, an escalation from two brief operations earlier in the week.
In a phone call with Netanyahu on Sunday, US President Joe Biden “underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza,” according to a readout of the conversation from the White House.
And in a separate call with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, which borders Gaza to the south, the two leaders “committed to the significant acceleration and increase of assistance,” the White House said.
UN chief Antonio Guterres said the situation was “growing more desperate by the hour” as casualties increase and essential supplies of food, water, medicine and shelter dwindle.
Top Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk in a statement Sunday called on Egypt to take “decisive” action to speed up aid to Gaza.
“Egypt should not remain a spectator. We expect a decisive stance by Egypt allowing aid to enter Gaza as soon as possible,” he said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israel was repeatedly bombing around Al-Quds hospital in central Gaza, causing damage and putting civilians at risk.
Mohamed Al-Talmas, who has taken shelter in Gaza’s biggest hospital Shifa, said “the ground shook” with intense Israeli raids.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said “thousands of people” broke into several of its warehouses and distribution centers in Gaza, grabbing basic items like flour and hygiene supplies.
“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down,” it said.
A US government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said earlier Israel was committed to allowing 100 to aid trucks into Gaza daily — a figure the UN has said was needed to meet the most basic needs.
On Sunday Israel’s military said it had struck hundreds of Hamas targets and increased its ground forces in Gaza. Military spokesman Hagari vowed to “chase down” Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.
The army said troops had “confronted” militants who emerged out of a tunnel in north Gaza, highlighting challenges in Hamas’s vast underground network to Israel’s ground operation.
In a late-night televised address on Saturday, Netanyahu announced a “second stage of the war” to “eradicate” Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that has governed Gaza since 2007.
Communications were down in Gaza after Israel cut Internet lines ahead of the intensification of its operations, although connectivity was gradually returning on Sunday.
The “burden” lies with Israel to distinguish between militants and innocent civilians in Gaza, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN television.
Hagari again urged Palestinian civilians to go south “to a safer area,” but residents remained wary as air strikes continue.
Ibrahim Shandoughli, a 53-year-old from Jabaliya in northern Gaza, told AFP he and his family went nowhere.
“Where do you want us to evacuate to? All the areas are dangerous.”
In Israel, sympathy has swelled for the families whose loved ones were abducted by Hamas and are at heightened risk as the war intensifies.
Hamas has released four hostages, but this week said “almost 50” had been killed by Israeli strikes, a claim that was impossible to verify.
“We demanded that no action be taken that endangers the fate of our family members,” said Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of hostage Romi Gonen.
After Hamas said it was prepared to release the hostages if Israel freed the Palestinian prisoners it was holding, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accused the group of playing “psychological games.”
“Hamas is cynically using those who are dear to us — they understand the pain and the pressure,” Gallant told relatives of hostages, according to a statement released by his office.
Ifat Kalderon, whose relatives are believed held in Gaza, told AFP she supported the idea of a prisoner release in exchange for the hostages.
“Take them, we don’t need them here,” she said, referring to Palestinian detainees.
The ground operations have heightened fears that Israel’s other enemies — the Iran-allied “axis of resistance” forces in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen — could enter the conflict.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi warned on X, formerly Twitter, that Israel’s “crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action.”
Top ally the United States has warned Israel’s enemies to stay out and strengthened its military presence in the region.
Skirmishes have intensified on the Israeli-Lebanese border with Iran-backed Hamas ally Hezbollah, raising fears of a new front.
On Sunday militants in south Lebanon fired rockets toward Israel, which has responded with strikes, in a fresh escalation along the border.
Violence has also spiked in the occupied West Bank since the October 7 attacks, with more than 110 Palestinians killed, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Gaza Israel

Hezbollah says it has downed an Israeli drone in south Lebanon

Hezbollah says it has downed an Israeli drone in south Lebanon
Updated 30 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Hezbollah says it has downed an Israeli drone in south Lebanon

Hezbollah says it has downed an Israeli drone in south Lebanon
  The Israeli military and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon have been exchanging fire on a daily basis since the start of the Gaza conflict three weeks ago
Updated 30 October 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Sunday it shot down an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile, the first time it has announced such an incident, as clashes on the Lebanese border escalate.
The drone was hit near Khiam, about 5 km (3 miles) from the border with Israel, and was seen falling in Israeli territory, Hezbollah added. Two security sources in Lebanon said it was the first time Hezbollah had announced downing an Israeli drone.
The Israeli Defense Ministry did not provide comment. Israel’s military, which claimed more strikes on what it described as Hezbollah targets on Sunday, also did not comment.
Mohanad Hage Ali, of the Carnegie Middle East Center, said Hezbollah has “insinuated they have this capability but it is the first time they declare they have this kind of capability to shoot down a drone.”
Earlier on Sunday, the United Nations’ Lebanon peacekeeping force UNIFIL said that one of its members was injured after shells hit its base near the village of Houla on the Lebanese-Israeli border on Saturday.
The Israeli military and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon have been exchanging fire on a daily basis since the start of the Gaza conflict three weeks ago.
On Sunday, the military said its troops struck a cell in southern Lebanon that attempted to fire anti-tank missiles toward Israel, and that its aircraft struck Hezbollah targets in response to projectile launches from Lebanese territory.
Some 46 Hezbollah fighters have been killed and 43 injured in the borderlands so far, the group said, adding it had conducted 84 attacks at 42 points along the border since the start of the clashes. Israel’s military says at least seven of its soldiers have been killed so far.
UNIFIL said on Saturday that its headquarters near the Lebanese coastal town of Naqoura was also damaged by a shell that landed inside the base.
“UNIFIL expresses serious concern over these two attacks on our troops who are tirelessly working 24/7 to restore stability in southern Lebanon and de-escalate this perilous situation, ” the force wrote on social media platform X.

 

Topics: Gaza Palestine Israel Lebanon

Arab-Israeli actor charged over pro-Hamas social media posts

Arab-Israeli actor charged over pro-Hamas social media posts
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Arab-Israeli actor charged over pro-Hamas social media posts

Arab-Israeli actor charged over pro-Hamas social media posts
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: A leading Arab-Israeli actor faces charges including “incitement to terrorism” over her social media posts that expressed support for Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, justice officials said Sunday. 

Maisa Abdel Hadi, 37, who has played in several series, films and plays, was briefly arrested earlier this month after posting a picture of an elderly Israeli woman being abducted to Gaza by the militant group. 

In her Instagram story, Abdel Hadi, who lives in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth, wrote that “this lady is going for the adventure of her lifetime,” adding laughter emojis.  

Abdel Hadi also wrote “our youths are good” in an apparent reference to the man abducting the elderly woman. 

Later in the day she posted a picture of a bulldozer breaching the fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel during the attack. 

“Let’s go Berlin-style,” she wrote in a caption in reference to the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall. 

In addition, the actor asked friends in a WhatsApp group if they “heard the good news” about the attack, before giving details about the attack on southern Israel by Hamas and the abductions. 

With 27,000 followers on Instagram, her “stories” in which “she expressed sympathy, encouragement and support to acts of terror,” could “under the circumstances cause an act of terror to take place,” the Justice Ministry said. 

She was also charged with “identifying with a terror group.” 

According to a ministry statement, Abdel Hadi’s charges, filed at the Nazareth district court, were the 30th to be filed since the start of the war on similar cases. 

Israeli-Arabs account for about a fifth of Israel’s population.

Topics: Israel Gaza

