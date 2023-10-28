ANKARA: Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israel to “immediately stop this madness” and end its “attacks” on targets in Gaza after Israeli forces intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory.
“The Israeli bombardments on Gaza intensified last night and once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians and worsened the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” Erdogan said on X. “Israel must immediately stop this madness and end its attacks.”
Turkiye’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’ and end Gaza strikes
https://arab.news/5kkpk
