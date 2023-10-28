You are here

Turkiye's Erdogan urges Israel to stop 'madness' and end Gaza strikes

Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday Oct. 28, 2023. (AP)
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP
  • ‘The Israeli bombardments on Gaza intensified last night and once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians and worsened the ongoing humanitarian crisis’
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP
ANKARA: Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israel to “immediately stop this madness” and end its “attacks” on targets in Gaza after Israeli forces intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory.
“The Israeli bombardments on Gaza intensified last night and once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians and worsened the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” Erdogan said on X. “Israel must immediately stop this madness and end its attacks.”

Thousands join pro-Palestinian protest in London to demand Gaza cease-fire

Thousands join pro-Palestinian protest in London to demand Gaza cease-fire
Updated 8 sec ago
Updated 8 sec ago
LONDON: Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in central London on Saturday to demand the British government call for a cease-fire after Israel’s military widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.
Aerial footage showed large crowds setting off on the march organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, with the protest due to end outside the Houses of Parliament after passing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street office.
Echoing Washington’s stance, Sunak’s government has stopped short of calling for a cease-fire, and instead advocated humanitarian pauses to allow aid to reach people in Gaza.
Britain has supported Israel’s right to defend itself after an Oct. 7 attack by militant group Hamas that Israel said had killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
“The superpowers at play are not doing enough at the moment. This is why we’re here: we’re calling for a cease-fire, calling for Palestinian rights, the right to exist, to live, human rights, all our rights,” said protester Camille Revuelta.
“This is not about Hamas. This is about protecting Palestinian lives,” she added.
London police have faced criticism in recent days for not being tougher over slogans shouted by some protesters during another pro-Palestinian march in the capital last week, which drew about 100,000 people. That protest was mostly peaceful with only a handful of arrests.
Ahead of Saturday’s event, police warned there was no place for hate crime and said 2,000 officers would be on duty across the city. Special restrictions were in place restricting protests around the Israeli Embassy.
Earlier, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged those taking part in pro-Palestinian protests to be wary of disinformation and manipulation.
When asked by a reporter if there was a risk of Iran or other foreign actors hijacking protests to stoke unrest, Cleverly said: “It is perfectly possible to support the Palestinian people but also to condemn Hamas.”
“But sadly we do see people being manipulated, subjected to disinformation, distortion and sadly, I do think that a minority, a small minority, within those protests have got very much more negative aims.”

Scottish first minister loses contact with parents-in-law 'trapped' in Gaza

Scottish first minister loses contact with parents-in-law 'trapped' in Gaza
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
  • Israel launches massive overnight barrage on enclave, cutting internet and phone communications
  • ‘We can only pray they survive the night,’ says Humza Yousaf
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, whose family is trapped in Gaza, has lost contact with his parents-in-law following Israel’s overnight expansion of military operations in the enclave, Sky News reported.

He said on X: “Gaza is under intense bombing. Telecommunications have been cut. We can’t get through to our family who have been trapped in this war zone for almost three weeks.”
It follows the Israel Defense Forces’ massive overnight bombardment and military operation in Gaza, which also involved sabotaging internet and telephone communications, and moving tanks and personnel deeper into the territory.
Yousaf added: “We can only pray they survive the night. How many more children have to die before the world says enough?”
The Scottish first minister on Friday called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, writing in a letter to UK political leaders, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, that “the killing of innocent civilians can never be justified, wherever it occurs.”
He said earlier this month that his wife’s parents had been in Gaza when Hamas launched its attack into southern Israel.
The resulting Israeli counterattack on the Gaza Strip led to his parents-in-law being “trapped” in the enclave as it faced weeks of aerial bombardment.
UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on social media that Israel is “expanding its military campaign against Hamas.”
He added: “The UK’s top priority remains the safety of British nationals in Gaza and the region. We support Israel’s right to self defense, in line with international human rights law, and continue to push for the protection of Palestinian civilians.”
In his letter to UK political leaders, Yousaf also called for urgent opening of humanitarian corridors into Gaza, as well as exit routes for civilians.
He said: “The situation in Gaza is at the point of being cataclysmic. All of us must do everything we can to prevent that.
“There must be no more dithering, or delay. Together we must call for an immediate ceasefire.”

Gaza war deaths hit 7,703

Gaza war deaths hit 7,703
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP
  • Gaza health ministry: More than 3,500 children among the dead
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP

The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said Saturday that at least 7,703 people have been killed in the war with Israel that erupted on October 7.

More than 3,500 children were among the dead, the ministry added.

The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel has caused the highest number of fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005.

On Friday evening Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the army said, striking dozens of Hamas targets, especially underground tunnels.

The blistering air and artillery assault destroyed hundreds of buildings and thousands of houses across the strip, the civil defense service in the Palestinian territory said.

At least 32 people were killed in a multi-vehicle pileup on a highway in Egypt, authorities say

People watch as black smoke billows from charred vehicles following a collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road.
People watch as black smoke billows from charred vehicles following a collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road.
Updated 28 October 2023
AP
At least 32 people were killed in a multi-vehicle pileup on a highway in Egypt, authorities say

People watch as black smoke billows from charred vehicles following a collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road.
  • The multi-car pileup, which set some vehicles ablaze, left at least 63 others injured, said the Health Ministry
  • Local media reported that the bus was on its way to Cairo when it hit the parked vehicle
Updated 28 October 2023
AP

CAIRO: A passenger bus slammed into a parked vehicle on a foggy Saturday morning on a highway linking the Egyptian capital, Cairo, and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least 32 people, authorities said.
The multi-car pileup, which set some vehicles ablaze, left at least 63 others injured, said the Health Ministry. Ambulances rushed to the scene of the crash on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road to transport the injured to nearby hospitals, it said.
Local media reported that the bus was on its way to Cairo when it hit the parked vehicle. Other cars slammed into the bus with some catching fire.
Footage circulating online showed many burned vehicles on the side of the road with firefighters extinguishing the fire. In one footage many vehicles were seen on fire with thick plumes of smoke billowing from them.
The state-run daily Al-Ahram reported that 29 vehicles were part of the crash which took place at the town of Nubariya, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Cairo.
The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned of heavy fog on highways a day earlier, according to local reports.
Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads, or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Egypt's El-Sisi warns region could become 'ticking time bomb'

Egypt's El-Sisi warns region could become 'ticking time bomb'
Updated 28 October 2023
Reuters
  • Says his country’s sovereignty should be respected after drones were intercepted after entering Egyptian air space on Friday
Updated 28 October 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday warned against any expansion of the conflict in Gaza, saying the region risked becoming a “ticking time bomb.”

He also said his country’s sovereignty should be respected after drones were intercepted after entering Egyptian air space on Friday.

Israel on Friday said it was the target of the drones which it blamed on Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi movement. Egypt’s military said the drones, which fell on the Egyptian towns of Taba and Nuweiba near the Israeli border, injuring six, originated in the southern Red Sea. It did not say who launched the drones.

“Regardless of where it comes from, I have warned of the expansion of the conflict. The region will become a ticking time bomb that impacts us all,” El-Sisi said, speaking at a conference.

“Egypt is a sovereign country and its sovereignty and position should be respected ... Egypt is a strong country and it is untouchable,” he added.

El-Sisi held a peace summit last Saturday and has called for aid to be allowed into Gaza, the release of hostages, and a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

