Turkiye’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’ and end Gaza strikes

Scottish first minister loses contact with parents-in-law ‘trapped’ in Gaza

LONDON: Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, whose family is trapped in Gaza, has lost contact with his parents-in-law following Israel’s overnight expansion of military operations in the enclave, Sky News reported.

He said on X: “Gaza is under intense bombing. Telecommunications have been cut. We can’t get through to our family who have been trapped in this war zone for almost three weeks.”

It follows the Israel Defense Forces’ massive overnight bombardment and military operation in Gaza, which also involved sabotaging internet and telephone communications, and moving tanks and personnel deeper into the territory.

Yousaf added: “We can only pray they survive the night. How many more children have to die before the world says enough?”

The Scottish first minister on Friday called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, writing in a letter to UK political leaders, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, that “the killing of innocent civilians can never be justified, wherever it occurs.”

He said earlier this month that his wife’s parents had been in Gaza when Hamas launched its attack into southern Israel.

The resulting Israeli counterattack on the Gaza Strip led to his parents-in-law being “trapped” in the enclave as it faced weeks of aerial bombardment.

UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on social media that Israel is “expanding its military campaign against Hamas.”

He added: “The UK’s top priority remains the safety of British nationals in Gaza and the region. We support Israel’s right to self defense, in line with international human rights law, and continue to push for the protection of Palestinian civilians.”

In his letter to UK political leaders, Yousaf also called for urgent opening of humanitarian corridors into Gaza, as well as exit routes for civilians.

He said: “The situation in Gaza is at the point of being cataclysmic. All of us must do everything we can to prevent that.

“There must be no more dithering, or delay. Together we must call for an immediate ceasefire.”