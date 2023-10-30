You are here

  • Man City crush Man Utd as Liverpool show support for absent Diaz

Man City crush Man Utd as Liverpool show support for absent Diaz

Man City crush Man Utd as Liverpool show support for absent Diaz
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday. (AP)
AFP
Man City crush Man Utd as Liverpool show support for absent Diaz

Man City crush Man Utd as Liverpool show support for absent Diaz
  • Memories of past United glories failed to translate onto the pitch, with the home team thoroughly outplayed by the champions, who did not have to get out of second gear in their 3-0 win
  • Jota held aloft Diaz’s no. 7 shirt after scoring — the Colombian did not feature in Liverpool’s squad following the kidnapping incident in his home country
AFP
LONDON: Manchester City underlined the vast gulf in quality between themselves and Manchester United on Sunday as Liverpool showed their support for absent teammate Luis Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped in Colombia.

Old Trafford paid tribute to late United great Bobby Charlton ahead of kick-off, with supporters unfurling a banner that read: “The finest English footballer the world has ever seen.”

But memories of past glories failed to translate onto the pitch, with the home team thoroughly outplayed by the champions, who did not have to get out of second gear in their 3-0 win.

Champions City made most of the early running and were awarded a penalty after VAR spotted a foul on Rodri by Rasmus Hojlund as the ball was crossed into the area from a free-kick.

It was the first spot-kick Manchester City have ever been awarded at Old Trafford in the Premier League in the 27th meeting between the teams.

Erling Haaland stepped up to tuck home from the spot, his 12th goal of the season in all competitions.

City goalkeeper Ederson saved a Scott McTominay pile-driver before Andre Onana produced heroics at the other end when Haaland appeared certain to head home.

But the Norwegian forward made no mistake just after the break, thumping home a header from Bernardo Silva’s cross.

Phil Foden made it 3-0 with 10 minutes remaining after he was set up by Haaland.

Erlier, Liverpool swept Nottingham Forest aside by the same scoreline.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez before the break and Mohamed Salah’s second-half effort ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side maintain their 100 percent home record in the Premier League this season.

Jota held aloft Diaz’s no. 7 shirt after scoring — the Colombian did not feature in Liverpool’s squad following the kidnapping incident in his home country.

Colombia President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday that the winger’s mother had been rescued but the search remained ongoing for his father.

“Luis was with us in the hotel then he went home,” Jota told the BBC. “It’s a very hard situation and I don’t know how anyone would react if it happened to you.

“He was going to play. I played instead of him, and I showed him his shirt to show we’re with him and we hope everything works out.”

Liverpool finished the day fourth in the table, behind leaders Tottenham, Arsenal and City.

High-flying Aston Villa, in fifth spot, won their 12th consecutive home game in the Premier League, beating struggling Luton 3-1.

Unai Emery’s side made light work of their opponents, with goals from John McGinn and Moussa Diaby giving them the upper hand before Luton captain Tom Lockyer put through his own net.

“For me it is still a long process here and I will want to work to improve as always,” Emery told Sky Sports.

“Of course I am happy but still being serious, serious in the way I want to build here and improve more.”

Brighton lost further ground after their sparkling start to the season.

The south coast club took a 1-0 lead through Evan Ferguson, but Fulham levelled through midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal of the game as Everton beat West Ham 1-0 to give themselves breathing space above the relegation zone.

Fishel, Shaw score first US goals and the American women defeat Colombia 3-0

Fishel, Shaw score first US goals and the American women defeat Colombia 3-0
Updated 30 October 2023
AP
Follow

Fishel, Shaw score first US goals and the American women defeat Colombia 3-0

Fishel, Shaw score first US goals and the American women defeat Colombia 3-0
  • The Americans have been led for four games by Twila Kilgore, who was named interim coach following Vlatko Andonovski’s resignation after the Women’s World Cup this past summer
  • Fishel, Shaw score first US goals and the American women defeat Colombia 3-0
Updated 30 October 2023
AP

SAN DIEGO: Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw both scored their first international goals and the US defeated Colombia 3-0 on Sunday.

Lindsey Horan added a goal for the US in the second of two exhibition matches against Colombia. The teams played to a scoreless draw on Thursday in Utah.

The US will play just two more games this year, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Frisco, Texas, in early December. Both matches are against China.

The US were expected to name a new coach before those matches as the team prepare for the Paris Olympics next summer.

The Americans have been led for four games by Twila Kilgore, who was named interim coach following Vlatko Andonovski’s resignation after the Women’s World Cup this past summer.

The US were eliminated in the Round of 16 on penalties after a scoreless draw with Sweden, the earliest World Cup exit ever for the Americans.

Andonovski, who led the team for four years, was recently named coach of the Kansas City Current. Kilgore, who was one of Andonovski’s assistants on the national team, was 3-0-1 as interim coach of the No. 3 ranked Americans.

Colombia, ranked No. 22 in the world, advanced to the quarterfinals at the Women’s World Cup over the summer for the first time. Las Cafeteras were finally stopped by England 2-1.

Colombia goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo had to leave the match in the first half after she was injured while making a save on Alex Morgan’s shot. Giraldo was replaced by backup Sandra Sepulveda.

The match at Snapdragon Stadium was scoreless at the half, but the US looked more dominant than in the first game.

Fishel, a San Diego native who plays club soccer for Chelsea, scored in the 60th minute on a header off a corner kick in just her second appearance for the US.

“It was a dream,” Fishel said. I mean every little girl just dreams of being on this team, and to be here and to be able to score for this team, with my family and friends in the stands, it’s just amazing.”

Horan scored her 30th international goal in the 62nd minute. Shaw, an 18-year-old who plays for the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League, added a goal in the 83rd off a feed from Alyssa Thompson.

It was also Shaw’s second appearance for the United States. Afterward, she made a heart with her hands for the crowd.

“It’s hard to believe that it even happened,” Shaw said. “I just saw Alyssa get the ball and I took off. She played me the absolute best ball ever and I just did what I could to tap it in.”

Colombia, who have also qualified for the Olympics, had not played since the World Cup before the friendlies against the US.

Linda Caicedo, the team’s 18-year-old forward who plays professionally for Real Madrid, was not available for Colombia after starting in the first match. Catalina Usme, who scored two goals during the World Cup, was also unavailable because of an injury.

The Colombians were playing the two friendlies under Angelo Marsiglia, their new coach after the post-World Cup departure of Nelson Abadía.

Colombia’s players showed their support for fellow national team player Luis Diaz by holding his No. 7 jersey during the national anthems before the match.

Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in Colombia on Saturday by gunmen in their city of Barrancas, near the Caribbean. The Liverpool winger’s mother was later rescued but his father remained missing, authorities said.

England coach Mott blasts World Cup dressing room unrest claims

England coach Mott blasts World Cup dressing room unrest claims
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
Follow

England coach Mott blasts World Cup dressing room unrest claims

England coach Mott blasts World Cup dressing room unrest claims
  • Mott’s claims came after former England captain Eoin Morgan insisted there were splits in the camp
  • ’I’ve never come across a team that has underperformed like this,’ says 2019 World Cup winning skipper
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP

LUCKNOW: England coach Matthew Mott on Sunday said the team remains an “incredibly tight-knit unit” despite a 100-run thrashing by India which condemned the defending champions to a fifth defeat at the World Cup. 

Mott’s claims came after former England captain Eoin Morgan insisted that there were splits in the camp which were causing the champions to under-perform. 

“I’ve never come across a sports team that has underperformed like this, given the level of expectation,” 2019 World Cup winning skipper Morgan told Sky Sports. 

“There’s something within the team that is definitely unsettled. I think there’s something else going on — there has to be.” 

Mott was quick to refute the claims. 

“I don’t think that at all. I think anyone that’s inside our tent at the moment would say that despite our results, we’re an incredibly tight-knit unit,” he said. 

“I can only say from my opinion the group’s been incredibly strong in that part. If you see our training sessions, they’re full of fun. People are putting their arm around each other, trying to help them.” 

Pressed on the topic and Mott said: “Eoin’s entitled to his opinion. He’s obviously been away for a couple of weeks with the birth of his child. 

“He hasn’t been in and around the rooms, but I’ll certainly take that up with him and have a chat to him.” 

Jos Buttler’s England suffered a fifth loss in six games at the tournament to all but slip out of the semifinal race. 

Their bowlers kept India down to 229-9, but the batting once again collapsed to 129 all out against an Indian attack led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. 

England’s batting folded for 156 in their previous loss to Sri Lanka, but Mott said the team will not throw in the towel in their next three matches. 

“I think it’s tough. I’m sick of coming up and speaking to you guys about the same thing, but that’s what professional sport is,” he said. 

“And we’ve got to keep pushing hard here. We’ve got a fair bit to play for to the back end of this tournament.” 

“The first half we did our job the second half was one would rather forget and we’ve got to find a way. There’s some world-class players in there that unfortunately aren’t scoring the runs that they’re used to scoring.” 

England languish bottom of the 10-team table with a chance of missing out on the 2025 Champions Trophy, where the top seven teams from this World Cup and hosts Pakistan are expected to compete. 

However, Mott said they got to know about the qualification scenario only “about an hour and a half ago.” 

“Well, the ICC (International Cricket Council) do change the rules quite a bit with qualification and to be honest I don’t think it would affect in any way the way we’ve played in this tournament so it’s not a big deal,” said Mott. 

Pakistan’s Zaman insists ‘we don’t accept defeat’

Pakistan’s Zaman insists ‘we don’t accept defeat’
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Pakistan’s Zaman insists ‘we don’t accept defeat’

Pakistan’s Zaman insists ‘we don’t accept defeat’
  • Pakistan have lost four of their six matches and need to win their remaining three games, hoping other results fall in their favor
  • Zaman and his teammates have been inspired by the 1992 Pakistan team which came back from losing three of first four games
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP

KOLKATA: Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman insisted Sunday that Pakistan have not surrendered their World Cup dream, claiming “historically we don’t accept defeat.” 

Pakistan have lost four of their six matches and need to win their remaining three games while hoping other results fall in their favor. 

However, Zaman and his teammates have been inspired by the 1992 Pakistan team which under the leadership of Imran Khan came back from losing three of their first four games to win the World Cup. 

“If you see, historically we don’t accept defeat,” Zaman, who is the only Pakistan batsman to score a double hundred in one-day internationals, said Sunday. 

“Everyone in the squad is hopeful of winning the last three matches and after the way we fought against South Africa we are sure of a comeback.” 

In Chennai on Friday, South Africa survived a late charge from Pakistan to pull off a thrilling one-wicket win. 

Meanwhile, Zaman said he has recovered from a knee ligament injury and is available for Tuesday’s key match against Bangladesh in Kolkata. 

“It’s disappointing to miss matches through injury because the World Cup comes every four years and I missed last year’s Twenty20 World Cup with the same knee injury,” he said. 

After facing Bangladesh, Pakistan conclude their group stage campaign against New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 4 and England back in Kolkata seven days later.

Shami stars as India hammer woeful England at World Cup

Shami stars as India hammer woeful England at World Cup
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Shami stars as India hammer woeful England at World Cup

Shami stars as India hammer woeful England at World Cup
  • Chasing a tricky 230-run target in Lucknow, England collapsed to 129 all out in 34.5 overs
  • The hosts have six wins in as many games and are virtually assured of a semi-final place
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP

LUCKNOW: Mohammed Shami led an inspired bowling display as India hammered England by 100 runs on Sunday to stay unbeaten in the World Cup and all but push the defending champions out of the semi-final race. 

Chasing a tricky 230 for victory in Lucknow, England collapsed to 129 all out in 34.5 overs to suffer their fifth defeat in six matches and leave their title defence at the mercy of a mathematical miracle. 

The hosts have six wins in as many games and are virtually assured of a semi-final place. 

Skipper Rohit Sharma led the charge with 87 as India posted 229-9, a total that looked below par but proved enough for a struggling England side on a sluggish pitch. 

"It was a great performance and we would take that win any day," said man-of-the-match Rohit. 

Shami returned figures of 4-22 while fellow quick Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets to wrap up the match as fireworks lit up the sky. 

England had a disastrous start and fell to 52-5 after Bumrah took wickets on successive ball to be on a hat-trick and Shami joined forces to grab two more. 

Bumrah sent back Dawid Malan, for 16, and Joe Root, for nought, but Jonny Bairstow played out the hat-trick ball. 

England soon lost Ben Stokes, bowled by Shami, to raise India's hopes of defending the total he then brought the house down when he bowled Bairstow for 14 as 46,000 fans, largely all Indian in blue jerseys, roared. 

Wickets kept tumbling and skipper Jos Buttler was bowled by Kuldeep for 10, and Shami sent Moeen Ali packing for 15 and the end was near. 

India's Virat Kohli leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Lucknow, India, on October 29, 2023. (AP)

Earlier England left-arm quick David Willey returned figures of 3-45, including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli for a nine-ball duck, after they elected to bowl. 

The unbeaten hosts lost three early wickets, including two to Chris Woakes, to slip to 40-3 before Rohit steadied the innings and built a 91-run stand with KL Rahul, who made 39. 

Rohit survived a reprieve on 33 when he was given out lbw but the opener reviewed the decision in his favour with tracking showing the ball would have missed the leg stump. 

Rohit reached his second fifty of the tournament -- he also hit a century against Afghanistan -- to the noisy delight of the nearly-packed 50,000-seater stadium. 

England's David Willey in action with India's Rohit Sharma during a ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India on October 29, 2023. (REUTERS)

The captain and Rahul, who was returning to his IPL home ground where he suffered a serious injury earlier this year, kept the score ticking before Willey broke the stand with Rahul's wicket. 

"I know I have got the experience to bat situations, not just going out there and playing my shots all the time," added Rohit. 

"It was about using that experience to help the team and it was my job there to take the game as deep as possible. I still felt we were about 20 runs short even after that." 

Rohit kept up the fight but fell to leg-spinner Adil Rashid after he holed out to deep mid-wicket where Liam Livingstone took a low catch. 

Kohli, who endured his 16th duck in ODIs, remains one century away from equalling all-time great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 hundreds in the 50-over format. 

Suryakumar Yadav made a fighting 49 before becoming Willey's third wicket but the tail played out the full 50 overs. 

Nicola Innocentin: Al-Fateh a great project for players to join

Nicola Innocentin: Al-Fateh a great project for players to join
Updated 29 October 2023
Emanuel Rosu
Follow

Nicola Innocentin: Al-Fateh a great project for players to join

Nicola Innocentin: Al-Fateh a great project for players to join
  • The Italian former sporting director talked to Arab News about his time at Al-Fateh, the SPL’s unprecedented transfer activity and why Saudi players should benefit from playing alongside top players
Updated 29 October 2023
Emanuel Rosu

RIYADH: Al-Fateh’s 2-1 win at Al-Raed on Friday saw them climb to firth place in the Roshn Saudi League after 11 rounds of matches.

Nicola Innocentin, the former sporting director at Al-Fateh, helped build the team that is now aspiring to break the dominance of the big boys.

After a professional playing career that took him from his native Italy to Germany and the US, Innocentin qualified as a football agent and club consultant, before taking the sporting director’s role at Al-Fateh.

During an exclusive interview with Arab News, Innocentin revealed what the unprecedented transfer window in the Saudi League looked like from a club insider’s perspective, why old habits caused his departure after less than three months in charge and how the league will continue setting records and standards for the years to come.

Arab News: You recently left your position after less than three months at the club. What happened?

Nicola Innocentin: I didn’t want to leave because I liked to work with everyone at the club, especially with (coach) Slaven Bilic and his staff. I had a probation period in my contract and that created the possibility on both sides to terminate the deal during that time frame. Probably someone in the club wanted to be in my position and the only way to get there was to get it from me. And this could only have been done inside that probation period.

How do you look back at your time there? Do you feel you left anything behind?

I look back at everything with a big smile because I have received lots of love and appreciation from many people at the club. I managed to strengthen the team with two good signings without even spending half of the budget I was given.

Did you manage to feel any connection with the place?

I definitely feel a strong connection with Saudi Arabia and the Saudi people. I am already evaluating the possibility of joining another team in Saudi in order to stay in Saudi Arabia for as long as possible. I want to contribute to the growth of football in this fascinating and evolving country.

Are you surprised by what’s happening now in Saudi Arabia? It seems like the world of football was literally taken by storm.

It’s very exciting to work here, it’s evolving every day. There is a lot of excitement in the country and in the league. Everything started when they decided to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the idea to have a better league, a more competitive league was something they were already looking to do even two or three years ago.

When they took Ronaldo, I felt: This is it. This is going to be the start. And after Ronaldo, you saw what followed.

Why did this football revolution start now?

You need to do things at the right moment. Qatar had the World Cup last year. I use a metaphor: if you want to be noticed in a room and someone else is playing the guitar, you wait for the other person to stop before you play your instrument. Otherwise, people will not hear you clearly. Now Saudi Arabia is being heard loud and clear, I think.

Is Saudi football following the right steps to grow as a whole and build something sustainable?

When I first spoke to the Saudi Pro League, we had a talk about how the clubs can get more professionalized. I believed and I still believe that’s the best way to create something sustainable for the whole league. But I understand that for them the main purpose is to catch the attention and the respect of the world. By signing Cristiano Ronaldo and all the other superstars, for sure you get the attention. But there’s still the unsolved problem of not having a professional environment for those big names coming to the league. This is why I think it was right to focus on the four big clubs at first, two from Riyadh and two from Jeddah.

What is the next step?

I believe a pause on acquisition is needed and to work a bit to build a professional league. For sure, (Saudi Pro League Director of Football) Michael Emenalo, (Chief Operating Officer) Carlo Nohra and the other people from abroad who came to work here brought in the expertise and experience to build. They always get back to you, guide you, they make suggestions. They are professionals, but clubs must have people who speak the same language as them.

What do you think is different in working for a club like Al-Fateh and one of the “Big Four” in Saudi now?

When I tried to present myself in Saudi Arabia, I wanted to have a humble approach. I had the feeling that if I ended up in those four clubs, the dynamics would have been different to what I was looking for. If I had started immediately in Hilal, Nassr, Ittihad or Ahli, the main focus wouldn’t have been to grow organically. We'd have been under pressure to bring in as many and as big a profile players as possible. Fateh did something different, even many years ago. Instead of buying players, they invested in their infrastructure and club organization.

How did you convince players to sign for Al-Fateh? What did you tell them?

There is no doubt that Fateh is one of the best clubs in terms of infrastructure and organization. The city is nice, there is nothing people would miss here in terms of restaurants and shops. It’s not Jeddah, it’s not by the sea, and it’s not Riyadh either, that’s true. But you ask yourself: what do I need to be happy? A nice club, with some nice infrastructure. For me, it’s important not to get stuck in traffic for two hours each day. It takes 10 minutes to the training ground and back home. Do I need to go to the best restaurants? OK, five minutes away. The city has around one million inhabitants, it’s not small.

Over the past year, Al-Fateh signed Cristian Tello, a former Barcelona player, and Jason Denayer, who grew up at Man City. What matters more to them?

Tello came in the middle of last season, he’s a great player. He brought great quality and great professionalism to the club. He showed many the way to grow. You can learn a lot thanks to these kinds of players. He is also a great guy. Then, in the summer we signed Denayer and Zelarayan from Columbus Crew in the MLS. Convincing them was not easy. But this is where having a sporting director from Europe plays a big role. I know what kind of argument to speak about in order to make them feel that this was not just a club in Saudi Arabia but “the” club. Fateh has a dream, a plan to grow.

Slaven Bilic, the coach Al-Fateh signed this summer, did not have any success at Al-Ittihad. What made you choose him?

I spoke to some coaches who have never been here. That was a dangerous aspect. You can make a mistake with player recruitment, but if you make mistakes with the coach, then that’s a big problem. He handles all things. It’s very important to find a coach who went out of his comfort zone. This helps people adapt quickly. We didn’t need a coach who would come and complain from the start that things are not how he wished.

Last season, Al-Fateh finished sixth. What were your expectations for this season?

To be honest, when the Saudi Pro League sent us a file to fill out, asking what we expected from our club, I wrote: “Win or at least finish inside the top four.” People could have said I was (unreasonable), right? Considering the names of the players signed by Hilal, Nassr, Ittihad or Ahli, one could say that. But my mindset is to win. I can’t do my job thinking I can’t have the possibility to do something big.

What could make Al-Fateh get to the level of the big four spenders in the league? Just the money?

If I had the chance to sign four or five international players and a few good locals, I think the objective I’ve set would be really feasible. There are very good players who are not very famous or highly-priced. I mean, the difference between some of them is not worth €30-40 million (SR118-158 million) as the transfer fees show. Our transfer window activity can’t be similar to the four big clubs.

You are good friends with now Saudi National Team manager Roberto Mancini. Did you speak before he made the decision to work in Riyadh?

He knew I was here, he called and asked a few things about life here, about the level of the local players. He wanted to know a few personal and technical details. In the end, he decided to join the Saudi National Team. I’m very happy, it’s a matter of prestige for an Italian to lead the Saudi Arabian national team during these times of fantastic development.

Is this league revolution going to raise the Saudi players’ playing level?

I think local players will become better and better. If you play with the best, you will be better yourself. If you want to play tennis at the highest level, you should not play tennis with the ball boy. You know what I mean? You should compete against the best. Of course, you’ll lose the first match 6-0, then you’ll lose 6-2 or 6-3. Then, as you start to learn, you can compete. You learn how to train, how to play, how to live professionally. You don't just see what it means to be Cristiano Ronaldo for 90 minutes. But you see the process of becoming Cristiano Ronaldo as well. You see how he’s made, you see how he got to the level he is at. And it's the same with the other great players in the league, it's going to be very inspiring for local players. I was following the league last year as well, the level of play we witness today is completely different.

Did you feel the hype around you and how are teams outside Riyadh and Jeddah embracing this change?

The hype is linked to curiosity. Fans want to see the top players live for the first time. The priority is not to get the match to be lived in the same way it’s lived in Europe. But the infrastructure is getting better. Fateh’s new stadium has the perfect size, it’s a very good stadium. It’s way better to have 10,000 fans in an 11,000-seat stadium than 10,000 fans in a 50,000-seat venue. The feeling is much different, the atmosphere, everything. The focus was not on side activities, but on what happened on the pitch.

