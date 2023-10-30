You are here

Morata scores again as Atletico top Alaves to tie record of 14 straight home wins in Spanish league

Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Alvaro Morata (R TOP) scores his team's second goal despite being tackled by Alaves' Serbian defender Aleksandar Sedlar (BOTTOM) during their Spanish league football match at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
  • The victory at the Metropolitano Stadium moved Atletico to third place with 25 points, three behind both Girona and Real Madrid
  • Athletic Bilbao needed a goal by Alex Berenguer seven minutes into second-half stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 home draw with Valencia
AP
MADRID: Red-hot Alvaro Morata scored yet another goal and Atletico Madrid beat Alaves 2-1 for their 14th straight Spanish league victory at home on Sunday, tying their longest winning home streak.

Morata scored his seventh goal in his last seven games with Atletico, which matched its winning run from a decade ago. Diego Simeone's team had also won 14 in a row at home between May 2012 and February 2013, while still playing at the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

“It’s no coincidence that we've achieved this streak at home, where our fans make us feel stronger and more comfortable,” said Rodrigo Riquelme, who also scored for Atletico on Sunday.

The victory at the Metropolitano Stadium moved Atletico to third place with 25 points, three behind both Girona and Real Madrid. Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 at Barcelona in the first league “clasico” of the season on Saturday, while Girona defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 on Friday.

Atletico have a game in hand because a home match against Sevilla in September was suspended because of bad weather.

“We have to stay on the throttle because the teams ahead of us are going very strongly,” Simeone said. “We have to keep doing our own thing.”

Simeone coached his 450th league game for Atletico, the most for any manager in the league with a single club.

Atletico have won nine of their last 11 league games against Alaves, who stayed in 17th place, just outside the relegation zone. Alaves' winless streak in the league has reached seven games, with four losses and three draws.

Riquelme put Atletico ahead in the 26th minute and Morata added to his scoring streak in first-half stoppage.

Alaves had no shots on goal until Ander Guevara scored deep in second-half stoppage time.

Atletico were still without a few injured players, including Samuel Lino, Thomas Lemar, Memphis Depay and Reinildo.

Atletico next visit Las Palmas in the league, while Alaves hosts last-place Almeria. Alaves first visits Deportivo Murcia in the Copa del Rey.

BILBAO DRAW  LATE

Athletic Bilbao needed a goal by Alex Berenguer seven minutes into second-half stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 home draw with Valencia.

The hosts took the lead through Óscar de Marcos in the 32nd before Valencia moved ahead with goals by Fran Pérez in the 62nd and Hugo Duro in the 68th.

Bilbao could have moved to fifth place with a win but stayed sixth, just behind Basque Country rival Real Sociedad. Valencia stayed in ninth place.

SOCIEDAD HELD

Fifth-place Sociedad missed a chance to put pressure on the Champions League spots after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer in a 2-2 draw at Rayo Vallecano.

Bebe scored one minute into injury time to give the hosts the draw after Sociedad had taken the lead with a pair of goals by Mikel Oyarzabal in the 41st and 66th. Abdul Mumin had opened the scoring for eighth-place Rayo, which was looking for its second consecutive win after four straight draws.

Sociedad had won six of its last seven matches in all competitions, with its only setback a loss at Atletico two rounds ago.

Bebe had also scored in stoppage time in Rayo’s 1-0 win at Las Palmas in the previous round.

ISCO SAVES BETIS

Isco scored four minutes into stoppage time to give Real Betis a 2-1 home win over Osasuna.

Isco found the top of the net after Rubén García had equalized for the visitors in the 85th. Willian José had put Betis ahead after an assist by Isco in first-half injury time.

Betis had only two attempts on target, and Osasuna one — all three of them successful.

Seventh-place Betis hadn’t won in two league matches, while 11th-place Osasuna had won two of its last three games.

AFP
  • Memories of past United glories failed to translate onto the pitch, with the home team thoroughly outplayed by the champions, who did not have to get out of second gear in their 3-0 win
  • Jota held aloft Diaz’s no. 7 shirt after scoring — the Colombian did not feature in Liverpool’s squad following the kidnapping incident in his home country
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City underlined the vast gulf in quality between themselves and Manchester United on Sunday as Liverpool showed their support for absent teammate Luis Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped in Colombia.

Old Trafford paid tribute to late United great Bobby Charlton ahead of kick-off, with supporters unfurling a banner that read: “The finest English footballer the world has ever seen.”

But memories of past glories failed to translate onto the pitch, with the home team thoroughly outplayed by the champions, who did not have to get out of second gear in their 3-0 win.

Champions City made most of the early running and were awarded a penalty after VAR spotted a foul on Rodri by Rasmus Hojlund as the ball was crossed into the area from a free-kick.

It was the first spot-kick Manchester City have ever been awarded at Old Trafford in the Premier League in the 27th meeting between the teams.

Erling Haaland stepped up to tuck home from the spot, his 12th goal of the season in all competitions.

City goalkeeper Ederson saved a Scott McTominay pile-driver before Andre Onana produced heroics at the other end when Haaland appeared certain to head home.

But the Norwegian forward made no mistake just after the break, thumping home a header from Bernardo Silva’s cross.

Phil Foden made it 3-0 with 10 minutes remaining after he was set up by Haaland.

Erlier, Liverpool swept Nottingham Forest aside by the same scoreline.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez before the break and Mohamed Salah’s second-half effort ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side maintain their 100 percent home record in the Premier League this season.

Jota held aloft Diaz’s no. 7 shirt after scoring — the Colombian did not feature in Liverpool’s squad following the kidnapping incident in his home country.

Colombia President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday that the winger’s mother had been rescued but the search remained ongoing for his father.

“Luis was with us in the hotel then he went home,” Jota told the BBC. “It’s a very hard situation and I don’t know how anyone would react if it happened to you.

“He was going to play. I played instead of him, and I showed him his shirt to show we’re with him and we hope everything works out.”

Liverpool finished the day fourth in the table, behind leaders Tottenham, Arsenal and City.

High-flying Aston Villa, in fifth spot, won their 12th consecutive home game in the Premier League, beating struggling Luton 3-1.

Unai Emery’s side made light work of their opponents, with goals from John McGinn and Moussa Diaby giving them the upper hand before Luton captain Tom Lockyer put through his own net.

“For me it is still a long process here and I will want to work to improve as always,” Emery told Sky Sports.

“Of course I am happy but still being serious, serious in the way I want to build here and improve more.”

Brighton lost further ground after their sparkling start to the season.

The south coast club took a 1-0 lead through Evan Ferguson, but Fulham levelled through midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal of the game as Everton beat West Ham 1-0 to give themselves breathing space above the relegation zone.

Fishel, Shaw score first US goals and the American women defeat Colombia 3-0

AP
  • The Americans have been led for four games by Twila Kilgore, who was named interim coach following Vlatko Andonovski’s resignation after the Women’s World Cup this past summer
  • Fishel, Shaw score first US goals and the American women defeat Colombia 3-0
AP

SAN DIEGO: Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw both scored their first international goals and the US defeated Colombia 3-0 on Sunday.

Lindsey Horan added a goal for the US in the second of two exhibition matches against Colombia. The teams played to a scoreless draw on Thursday in Utah.

The US will play just two more games this year, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Frisco, Texas, in early December. Both matches are against China.

The US were expected to name a new coach before those matches as the team prepare for the Paris Olympics next summer.

The Americans have been led for four games by Twila Kilgore, who was named interim coach following Vlatko Andonovski’s resignation after the Women’s World Cup this past summer.

The US were eliminated in the Round of 16 on penalties after a scoreless draw with Sweden, the earliest World Cup exit ever for the Americans.

Andonovski, who led the team for four years, was recently named coach of the Kansas City Current. Kilgore, who was one of Andonovski’s assistants on the national team, was 3-0-1 as interim coach of the No. 3 ranked Americans.

Colombia, ranked No. 22 in the world, advanced to the quarterfinals at the Women’s World Cup over the summer for the first time. Las Cafeteras were finally stopped by England 2-1.

Colombia goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo had to leave the match in the first half after she was injured while making a save on Alex Morgan’s shot. Giraldo was replaced by backup Sandra Sepulveda.

The match at Snapdragon Stadium was scoreless at the half, but the US looked more dominant than in the first game.

Fishel, a San Diego native who plays club soccer for Chelsea, scored in the 60th minute on a header off a corner kick in just her second appearance for the US.

“It was a dream,” Fishel said. I mean every little girl just dreams of being on this team, and to be here and to be able to score for this team, with my family and friends in the stands, it’s just amazing.”

Horan scored her 30th international goal in the 62nd minute. Shaw, an 18-year-old who plays for the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League, added a goal in the 83rd off a feed from Alyssa Thompson.

It was also Shaw’s second appearance for the United States. Afterward, she made a heart with her hands for the crowd.

“It’s hard to believe that it even happened,” Shaw said. “I just saw Alyssa get the ball and I took off. She played me the absolute best ball ever and I just did what I could to tap it in.”

Colombia, who have also qualified for the Olympics, had not played since the World Cup before the friendlies against the US.

Linda Caicedo, the team’s 18-year-old forward who plays professionally for Real Madrid, was not available for Colombia after starting in the first match. Catalina Usme, who scored two goals during the World Cup, was also unavailable because of an injury.

The Colombians were playing the two friendlies under Angelo Marsiglia, their new coach after the post-World Cup departure of Nelson Abadía.

Colombia’s players showed their support for fellow national team player Luis Diaz by holding his No. 7 jersey during the national anthems before the match.

Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in Colombia on Saturday by gunmen in their city of Barrancas, near the Caribbean. The Liverpool winger’s mother was later rescued but his father remained missing, authorities said.

England coach Mott blasts World Cup dressing room unrest claims

AFP
  • Mott’s claims came after former England captain Eoin Morgan insisted there were splits in the camp
  • ’I’ve never come across a team that has underperformed like this,’ says 2019 World Cup winning skipper
AFP

LUCKNOW: England coach Matthew Mott on Sunday said the team remains an “incredibly tight-knit unit” despite a 100-run thrashing by India which condemned the defending champions to a fifth defeat at the World Cup. 

Mott’s claims came after former England captain Eoin Morgan insisted that there were splits in the camp which were causing the champions to under-perform. 

“I’ve never come across a sports team that has underperformed like this, given the level of expectation,” 2019 World Cup winning skipper Morgan told Sky Sports. 

“There’s something within the team that is definitely unsettled. I think there’s something else going on — there has to be.” 

Mott was quick to refute the claims. 

“I don’t think that at all. I think anyone that’s inside our tent at the moment would say that despite our results, we’re an incredibly tight-knit unit,” he said. 

“I can only say from my opinion the group’s been incredibly strong in that part. If you see our training sessions, they’re full of fun. People are putting their arm around each other, trying to help them.” 

Pressed on the topic and Mott said: “Eoin’s entitled to his opinion. He’s obviously been away for a couple of weeks with the birth of his child. 

“He hasn’t been in and around the rooms, but I’ll certainly take that up with him and have a chat to him.” 

Jos Buttler’s England suffered a fifth loss in six games at the tournament to all but slip out of the semifinal race. 

Their bowlers kept India down to 229-9, but the batting once again collapsed to 129 all out against an Indian attack led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. 

England’s batting folded for 156 in their previous loss to Sri Lanka, but Mott said the team will not throw in the towel in their next three matches. 

“I think it’s tough. I’m sick of coming up and speaking to you guys about the same thing, but that’s what professional sport is,” he said. 

“And we’ve got to keep pushing hard here. We’ve got a fair bit to play for to the back end of this tournament.” 

“The first half we did our job the second half was one would rather forget and we’ve got to find a way. There’s some world-class players in there that unfortunately aren’t scoring the runs that they’re used to scoring.” 

England languish bottom of the 10-team table with a chance of missing out on the 2025 Champions Trophy, where the top seven teams from this World Cup and hosts Pakistan are expected to compete. 

However, Mott said they got to know about the qualification scenario only “about an hour and a half ago.” 

“Well, the ICC (International Cricket Council) do change the rules quite a bit with qualification and to be honest I don’t think it would affect in any way the way we’ve played in this tournament so it’s not a big deal,” said Mott. 

Pakistan’s Zaman insists ‘we don’t accept defeat’

AFP
  • Pakistan have lost four of their six matches and need to win their remaining three games, hoping other results fall in their favor
  • Zaman and his teammates have been inspired by the 1992 Pakistan team which came back from losing three of first four games
AFP

KOLKATA: Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman insisted Sunday that Pakistan have not surrendered their World Cup dream, claiming “historically we don’t accept defeat.” 

Pakistan have lost four of their six matches and need to win their remaining three games while hoping other results fall in their favor. 

However, Zaman and his teammates have been inspired by the 1992 Pakistan team which under the leadership of Imran Khan came back from losing three of their first four games to win the World Cup. 

“If you see, historically we don’t accept defeat,” Zaman, who is the only Pakistan batsman to score a double hundred in one-day internationals, said Sunday. 

“Everyone in the squad is hopeful of winning the last three matches and after the way we fought against South Africa we are sure of a comeback.” 

In Chennai on Friday, South Africa survived a late charge from Pakistan to pull off a thrilling one-wicket win. 

Meanwhile, Zaman said he has recovered from a knee ligament injury and is available for Tuesday’s key match against Bangladesh in Kolkata. 

“It’s disappointing to miss matches through injury because the World Cup comes every four years and I missed last year’s Twenty20 World Cup with the same knee injury,” he said. 

After facing Bangladesh, Pakistan conclude their group stage campaign against New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 4 and England back in Kolkata seven days later.

Shami stars as India hammer woeful England at World Cup

AFP
  • Chasing a tricky 230-run target in Lucknow, England collapsed to 129 all out in 34.5 overs
  • The hosts have six wins in as many games and are virtually assured of a semi-final place
AFP

LUCKNOW: Mohammed Shami led an inspired bowling display as India hammered England by 100 runs on Sunday to stay unbeaten in the World Cup and all but push the defending champions out of the semi-final race. 

Chasing a tricky 230 for victory in Lucknow, England collapsed to 129 all out in 34.5 overs to suffer their fifth defeat in six matches and leave their title defence at the mercy of a mathematical miracle. 

The hosts have six wins in as many games and are virtually assured of a semi-final place. 

Skipper Rohit Sharma led the charge with 87 as India posted 229-9, a total that looked below par but proved enough for a struggling England side on a sluggish pitch. 

"It was a great performance and we would take that win any day," said man-of-the-match Rohit. 

Shami returned figures of 4-22 while fellow quick Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets to wrap up the match as fireworks lit up the sky. 

England had a disastrous start and fell to 52-5 after Bumrah took wickets on successive ball to be on a hat-trick and Shami joined forces to grab two more. 

Bumrah sent back Dawid Malan, for 16, and Joe Root, for nought, but Jonny Bairstow played out the hat-trick ball. 

England soon lost Ben Stokes, bowled by Shami, to raise India's hopes of defending the total he then brought the house down when he bowled Bairstow for 14 as 46,000 fans, largely all Indian in blue jerseys, roared. 

Wickets kept tumbling and skipper Jos Buttler was bowled by Kuldeep for 10, and Shami sent Moeen Ali packing for 15 and the end was near. 

India's Virat Kohli leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Lucknow, India, on October 29, 2023. (AP)

Earlier England left-arm quick David Willey returned figures of 3-45, including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli for a nine-ball duck, after they elected to bowl. 

The unbeaten hosts lost three early wickets, including two to Chris Woakes, to slip to 40-3 before Rohit steadied the innings and built a 91-run stand with KL Rahul, who made 39. 

Rohit survived a reprieve on 33 when he was given out lbw but the opener reviewed the decision in his favour with tracking showing the ball would have missed the leg stump. 

Rohit reached his second fifty of the tournament -- he also hit a century against Afghanistan -- to the noisy delight of the nearly-packed 50,000-seater stadium. 

England's David Willey in action with India's Rohit Sharma during a ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India on October 29, 2023. (REUTERS)

The captain and Rahul, who was returning to his IPL home ground where he suffered a serious injury earlier this year, kept the score ticking before Willey broke the stand with Rahul's wicket. 

"I know I have got the experience to bat situations, not just going out there and playing my shots all the time," added Rohit. 

"It was about using that experience to help the team and it was my job there to take the game as deep as possible. I still felt we were about 20 runs short even after that." 

Rohit kept up the fight but fell to leg-spinner Adil Rashid after he holed out to deep mid-wicket where Liam Livingstone took a low catch. 

Kohli, who endured his 16th duck in ODIs, remains one century away from equalling all-time great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 hundreds in the 50-over format. 

Suryakumar Yadav made a fighting 49 before becoming Willey's third wicket but the tail played out the full 50 overs. 

