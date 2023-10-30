You are here

Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi lead gold medal count at Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games

Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi lead gold medal count at Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games
Tomorrow’s grand finale will see 3 Saudi Muay Thai fighters take on the competition. (Supplied)
Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi lead gold medal count at Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games
Tomorrow’s grand finale will see 3 Saudi Muay Thai fighters take on the competition. (Supplied)
Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi lead gold medal count at Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games
Tomorrow’s grand finale will see 3 Saudi Muay Thai fighters take on the competition. (Supplied)
Updated 30 October 2023
KHALED AL-ARAFA
Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi lead gold medal count at Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games

Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi lead gold medal count at Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games
  • Fans treated to thrilling performances on event’s penultimate day
  • Tomorrow’s grand finale will see 3 Saudi Muay Thai fighters take on the competition
Updated 30 October 2023
KHALED AL-ARAFA
RIYADH: The penultimate day of the Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games was a spectacle to behold as fans were treated to thrilling performances in Kendo, Muay Thai, Taekwondo and Savate.

The Saudi Muay Thai team left an indelible mark with nine contenders stepping into the ring, three of which will continue in their respective weight divisions tomorrow.

In the Savate arena, three champions were crowned with gold medals today. Meanwhile, the quarterfinal rounds for the remaining men’s and women’s Savate Combat and Assaut categories concluded, setting the stage for tomorrow’s much-anticipated finals.

On a neighboring field of play, Taekwondo captivated spectators with the Mixed Pair Poomsae finals, while Kendo enthralled with its Mixed Individual Wheelchair finals.

The day culminated in the distribution of six gold medals, with Taekwondo adding one, Kendo two and Savate three. As we approach the Games’ grand finale, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia have emerged as front-runners in the gold medal count, boasting 21, 12, and nine medals, respectively. Notably, Ukraine has the highest number of podium finishes, boasting 49.
Savate

The French martial art of Savate merges European boxing techniques with fluid kicks. Savate’s Assaut discipline emphasizes controlled, technical strikes, while the Combat division allows full-contact, power-driven blows. Savate’s third discipline, Canne de Combat, incorporates a wooden cane in a strategic, dance-like combat sequence.

Medhi Louis Laurent of France triumphed in the Men’s -60 kg Assaut championship, securing a 5-0 win over Khalid Bouguarne from Morocco.

In the women’s division, France’s Nina Bergandi dominated the -52 kg Assaut category, securing a 5-0 win against Japan’s Mariko Hara.

The mixed individual Wheelchair Canne de Combat came to a conclusive end with Independent Neutral Athlete Sebastien Pilot beating Korea’s Eunsuk Lee with a final score of 3-0. Bronze was awarded to Lindy Ursula Bhantooa of Mauritius.

Men’s and women’s individual Assaut and Combat will continue tomorrow with the conclusions of the remaining weight divisions. Moreover, the Mixed Team Canne de Combat will begin tomorrow at 12 p.m. and conclude with gold medal competitions at 3:25 p.m.
Taekwondo

Taekwondo is a Korean martial art known for its dynamic kicks. Its Poomsae discipline encompasses choreographed defense-and-attack patterns, while Kyorugi involves full-contact sparring bouts. Both divisions showcase the art’s depth and athleticism.

Today, the mixed pair Poomsae finals witnessed a stellar performance by Korea’s S. Park and K. Song, who dominated the event. With a technical skill score of 5.460 and a presentation score of 3.560, they secured an outstanding grand total of 9.020.

Fans also witnesses the men’s and women’s individual Poomsae semifinal events today. Concurrently, the Mixed Kyorugi Team made strides in their semifinal matches. With the anticipation building, both individual and team competitors are poised for their championship clashes tomorrow.
Muay Thai

Muay Thai, often called the “Art of Eight Limbs,” is a revered Thai martial art encompassing punches, kicks, and elbow and knee strikes. Originating from ancient battlefield tactics, Muay Thai has evolved into a globally recognized sport and form of self-defense.

Today, the men’s and women’s Muay Thai weight divisions delivered thrilling semifinal matches. The stage is now set for tomorrow’s climactic championships.
Kendo

Kendo, often called the “way of the sword,” is not just a physical combat sport, but also a spiritual art of self-improvement. During individual competitions and demonstrations, kendoka showcase not only their prowess with the bamboo sword, but also their personal growth, discipline and dedication to the ancient martial art. The results reveal a tapestry of unique styles and techniques, reflecting the individual journey each athlete undertakes in their pursuit of mastery.

In Kendo’s individual men’s category, Kenshiro Matsuzaki of Japan emerged victorious, narrowly beating his compatriot Keita Hoshiko with a final score of 1-0.

In the women’s individual category, Japan’s Maika Senoo secured a first place finish with a 1-0 win against compatriot Moeko Takahashi.

Kendo’s Demonstration and Team Exhibitions will take center stage on the closing day of the Games. Audiences can view mesmerizing performances spanning Masters’ Demonstrations, Kendo Kata, Korean Bonkuk Kumbub, Iaido and Jodo.

Topics: Ukraine Kazakhstan Saudi Arabia Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq steps down amid Pakistan's poor show at World Cup

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq steps down amid Pakistan's poor show at World Cup
Updated 28 min 33 sec ago
Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq steps down amid Pakistan's poor show at World Cup

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq steps down amid Pakistan's poor show at World Cup
  • Haq's resignation came after media reports suggested he had a stake in a players management company
  • The reports led to conflict-of-interest allegations against Haq, prompting PCB to set up a panel for probe
Updated 28 min 33 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, stepped down from his post on Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said, amid the national side's below-par performance at the World Cup. 

Haq's resignation came after media reports suggested he had a stake in a company that contracted several Pakistan players for marketing and commercial promotions. 

In a statement shared by the PCB, Haq said he was resigning for the sake of a "transparent inquiry" into the conflict-of-interest allegations against him. 

"I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict-of-interest allegations raised in the media," he was quoted as saying. 

"If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector." 

Haq was appointed chief selector of the Pakistan men's team in August 2023 and was appointed chairman of the junior men's selection committee earlier this month. 

The PCB earlier said it had set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team's selection process. 

The committee would submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB management in an expeditious manner, it added. 

The developments come amid Pakistan's poor performance in the ongoing World Cup. 

Pakistan are on the verge of crashing out of the ongoing World Cup in India, having lost four of their six matches. 

They face Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday and not only need to win all their remaining three matches but also hope other results go in their favor in order to reach the semifinals.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Pakistan Inzamam Ul-Haq Cricket sport

Pakistan players not affected by ‘no pay for five months’ claim

Pakistan players not affected by ‘no pay for five months’ claim
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Pakistan players not affected by ‘no pay for five months’ claim

Pakistan players not affected by ‘no pay for five months’ claim
  • Pakistan are on the verge of a group stage exit at World Cup and need to defeat Bangladesh on Tuesday  
  • Pakistan's campaign has been plagued by reports of no pay as well as delays in agreements over contracts 
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

KOLKATA: Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn on Monday shrugged off claims his players haven't been paid for five months, insisting the squad was determined to rescue their faltering World Cup campaign. 

Pakistan are on the verge of a group stage exit at the tournament and need to defeat Bangladesh on Tuesday to preserve any slim hopes of making the semi-finals. 

As well as four defeats in six games so far, Pakistan's campaign has been plagued by reports of no pay as well as delays in agreements over central contracts. 

"In terms of the noise around the team, look, playing for Pakistan and working within this team is a huge privilege," said Bradburn on Monday. 

"To prepare ourselves and give our best are the things that we focus on, the things within our control and there are great expectations and we're desperate to make our nation proud." 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that contracts have been sent to India and the players have signed. That should pave the way for payments to be organised, the PCB claimed. 

Former New Zealand all-rounder Bradburn said the team is hurting from their woeful World Cup where wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka have been followed by defeats to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa. 

"We're in a position that we didn't want to be," said Bradburn whose team also has a poor net run-rate of -0.38. 

"We were determined at this stage of the tournament to be in control of our destiny but we're not. 

"That hurts the group and all we can do now is control what we can control, and that is prepare well for three remaining pool games and then allow fate to be hopefully leaning on us in terms of our semi-final hopes from there." 

Bradburn refused to criticise umpire Alex Wharf for turning down a leg-before decision against South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi off Haris Rauf with just eight runs needed for victory in the team's last game. 

A review ended up declaring the decision as "umpire's call" before South Africa pulled off a heart-stopping one-wicket win in Chennai on Friday. 

"The simple answer to that (umpire's decision) is that we try to focus on the things we can control. And look, the umpires control the game and those things are unfortunate for us, but that's part of the game." 

Bradburn said Bangladesh will be a tough challenge even though the Tigers have lost five out of six and will definitely be eliminated if they lose again on Tuesday. 

"We respect Bangladesh hugely," said Bradburn. 

Pakistan have won 33 one-dayers and lost just five against Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh have won four of the teams' last six clashes. 

"They're a quality group of cricketers but we are well prepared for them," said Bradburn. 

Topics: #CricketWorldCup #CricketWorldCup2023

Farooqi strikes as Afghanistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 241

Farooqi strikes as Afghanistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 241
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Farooqi strikes as Afghanistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 241

Farooqi strikes as Afghanistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 241
  • Left-arm quick Farooqi finished with 4-34 in 10 overs, having been recalled in place of leg-spinner Noor Ahmad
  • Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka made 46 but no other batsman managed more than skipper Kusal Mendis’ 39
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

PUNE: Fazalhaq Farooqi marked his return to the Afghanistan side with four wickets as Sri Lanka were dismissed for just 241 in a World Cup match in Pune on Monday. 

Left-arm quick Farooqi finished with an impressive 4-34 in 10 overs, having been recalled in place of teenage leg-spinner Noor Ahmad who had taken three wickets in the win against Pakistan last time out. 

Farooqi took wickets throughout the innings, while off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman kept things tight with 2-38 in 10. 

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka made 46 but no other batsman managed more than skipper Kusal Mendis’ (39). 

Afghanistan, bidding for a third victory over a World Cup winner at this edition having already defeated holders England and 1992 champions Pakistan, saw captain Hashmatullah Shahidi win the toss. 

Farooqi was soon into the action when he had Dimuth Karunaratne lbw on review for 15. 

Nissanka, fresh from his unbeaten 77 in an eight-wicket rout of England, was in sight of his fifth fifty in six innings this World Cup. 

But he was caught behind for 46, trying to cut paceman Azmatullah Omarzai, to end a 60-ball stay including five fours. 

Nissanka’s exit ended a stand of 62 with Sri Lanka now 84-2 in the 19th over. 

Mujeeb then struck in successive overs to leave 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka four wickets down. 

Mendis gave his wicket away by sweeping Mujeeb straight to deep square leg, having taken 50 balls over his 39. 

Sri Lanka’s 134-3 soon became 139-4 when Mujeeb had Sadeera Samarawickrama plumb lbw for 36. 

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan then marked his 100th one-day international by clean bowling Dhananjaya de Silva with a superb googly that completely deceived the batsman. 

Tailender Maheesh Theekshana made a useful 29 before he was expertly yorked by Farooqi, who had Angelo Mathews well caught in the deep by Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi for 23. 

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are both still in semifinal contention after each winning two of their opening five matches. 

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka Afghanistan Cricket

Embiid scores 35 in dominant effort as NBA 76ers beat Portland

Embiid scores 35 in dominant effort as NBA 76ers beat Portland
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Embiid scores 35 in dominant effort as NBA 76ers beat Portland

Embiid scores 35 in dominant effort as NBA 76ers beat Portland
  • The 29-year-old Cameroonian big man made 12-of-22 shots from the floor, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, and sank 9-of-11 from the free throw line in 29 minutes
  • Defending champion Denver improved to 3-0 as two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had game highs of 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead a 128-95 blowout at Oklahoma City
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Joel Embiid unleashed a dominant performance with 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, six blocked shots and two steals on Sunday in Philadelphia’s 126-98 NBA rout of Portland.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player delivered what 76ers coach Nick Nurse called a “super dominant” showing, lifting the Sixers to victory in their season home opener.

“He’s always exceptional,” 76ers guard De’Anthony Melton said. “He’s always amazing for us. When he’s playing like that, he’s the best player in the league every night.”

The 29-year-old Cameroonian big man made 12-of-22 shots from the floor, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, and sank 9-of-11 from the free throw line in 29 minutes.

“That’s my job, try to get better every single day,” Embiid said. “It starts on defense, having that mentality to play it, lock down everything and block everything and offensively just trying to make the right plays.

“It’s all about taking care of business. We got the win. I’m excited about that. We’ve still got a long way to go.”

The haunting thing for 76ers’ rivals is Embiid insists he must improve.

“I’ve still got to get better,” he said. “I had a bad turnover toward the end. I had three of them. That I can correct. I missed some passes and defensively I could have done a better job. But I’m happy.”

Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 10 rebounds while Tobias Harris scored 24 to spark the Sixers, who expect to have unhappy guard James Harden back at practice on Tuesday.

Harden, a former MVP and three-time scoring champion who led the NBA in assists last season, hasn’t played this season.

The 34-year-old guard has tried to get into shape and took part in a pre-game walkthrough on Sunday, with Nurse saying Harden has done well in conditioning.

Harden sought a trade in vain in the off-season and said his relationship with club officials can’t be repaired.

Defending champion Denver improved to 3-0 as two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had game highs of 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead a 128-95 blowout at Oklahoma City.

Michael Porter Jr. added 20 points and Jamal Murray had 19 for the Nuggets.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points, going 6-of-14 from 3-point range, and Klay Thompson added 19 points, going 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, in Golden State’s 106-95 triumph at Houston.

Golden State guard Chris Paul came off the bench for the first time in his 19-year career after 1,365 consecutive starts.

Damian Lillard struggled in his second game with Milwaukee, scoring only six points in a 127-110 home loss to Atlanta.

Trae Young scored 20 points and added 11 assists to spark eight Hawks scorers in double figures, including Clint Capela, who scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, but All-Star teammate Lillard, obtained in a trade from Portland last month, went 2-of-12 from the floor, 2-of-8 from 3-point range, and had six turnovers.

“It was a tough night,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said. “We didn’t deserve to win. They did.”

Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox scored 37 points and the host Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 132-127 in overtime, with reserve Malik Monk scoring half his 22 points in overtime.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points and 16 rebounds while LeBron James contributed 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points while Russell Westbrook and Paul George each contributed 19 to spark the Los Angeles Clippers over San Antonio 123-83.

Top NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama lost in his first NBA road game.

“Got a bright future,” Westbrook said of the French teen giant. “He’s one of a kind. He’s going to keep getting better each and every year.”

“Wemby” scored 11 points with five rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes.

George had game highs of five steals and five assists while Westbrook grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

“We set the tone defensively, got stops, made big shots and that was a good game for us,” Westbrook said.

Topics: basketball NBA Philadelphia 76ers Portland Trailblazers

Saudi Equestrian Federation honors Asian Games’ medalists

Saudi Equestrian Federation honors Asian Games’ medalists
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Equestrian Federation honors Asian Games’ medalists

Saudi Equestrian Federation honors Asian Games’ medalists
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Equestrian Federation has honored several medalists from the 2023 Asian Games.

The celebration in honor of Abdullah Al-Sharbatly, Abdul Rahman Al-Rajhi, Ramzi Al-Dahami and Mishari Al-Harbi, took place at the Longines World Championship and World Champions League Showjumping competition held recently at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

Meanwhile, the federation also held a development course for 11 male and female riders under the age of 14 at the Riyadh event.

The federation also held a development course for 11 male and female riders under the age of 14 at the Riyadh event. (SPA)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

