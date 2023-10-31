You are here

  • Home
  • Social media platform X to launch news wire service, Musk tells staff

Social media platform X to launch news wire service, Musk tells staff

Social media platform X to launch news wire service, Musk tells staff
The aim for the new service is to rival platforms such as Cision’s PR Newswire. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pefra

Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Social media platform X to launch news wire service, Musk tells staff

Social media platform X to launch news wire service, Musk tells staff
  • The stated aim is for the planned new service, provisionally called XWire, to rival platforms such as Cision’s PR Newswire
  • During a meeting marking the 1st anniversary of Musk’s takeover, executives said they view platforms such as YouTube and LinkedIn as future competitors
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: X owner Elon Musk and the social media platform’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, told staff during a recent company-wide meeting that they plan to launch a news-distribution service provisionally called XWire.

The aim for the new service is to rival platforms such as Cision’s PR Newswire, a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

During the meeting on Oct. 26, which was organized to mark the first anniversary of Musk’s takeover of Twitter, which he subsequently renamed X, company executives also said they view platforms like YouTube and LinkedIn as future competitors, suggesting that X plans also to expand into the fields of video streaming and recruitment.

The company is already working on the latter, with a beta version of a service launched through the account @XHiring in July. Verified organizations can use it to “feature critical roles on their profile and organically reach millions of relevant candidates,” according to the description of the account.

Musk, a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist, has a murky history on the topic since taking control of the platform. Several journalists have alleged that their X accounts were suspended due to the nature of their reporting. And in September, Musk threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League for defamation, alleging that the nonprofit organization’s statements about rising levels of hate speech on the platform were hurting advertising revenue.

Musk also recently changed the way in which links to news stories appear on X, by preventing the headlines being displayed in previews of third-party links. Now, only the domain the link points to and the main image from the destination page are displayed in tweets, thereby rendering them devoid of any context.

In August, he suggested this would “greatly improve the esthetics (sic),” and this month he confirmed that the platform’s “algorithm tries to optimize time spent on X, so links don’t get as much attention, because there is less time spent if people click away.”

 

 

 

Musk seems keen to turn X into an “open-source news” platform where, he said, “anything relevant in legacy media is reposted.”

 

 

He has also called for more citizen journalists to post on X, and in August invited journalists to publish directly on the platform to earn higher incomes.

 

 

Topics: Hate speech on Twitter Twitter Ellon Musk

Related

Musk’s X platform allows Israeli state media to run ad campaigns despite ban
Media
Musk’s X platform allows Israeli state media to run ad campaigns despite ban
Old Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights ‘information crisis’
Media
Old Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights ‘information crisis’

Israel threatens to cut ties with Starlink following Gaza pledge by Elon Musk

Israel threatens to cut ties with Starlink following Gaza pledge by Elon Musk
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Israel threatens to cut ties with Starlink following Gaza pledge by Elon Musk

Israel threatens to cut ties with Starlink following Gaza pledge by Elon Musk
  • It came after the billionaire said his satellite internet company would ‘support communication links with internationally recognized aid organizations’ in the war-torn territory
  • Israel’s communications minister says his country ‘will use all means at its disposal to fight this. Hamas will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt, we know it, Musk knows it’
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Israeli authorities have threatened to cut ties with satellite communications company Starlink after boss Elon Musk said it would provide internet links for “internationally recognized aid organizations” in Gaza.

Starlink, a venture led by Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, offers internet access in isolated or otherwise inaccessible regions through the use of low-orbit satellites.

In a message posted on his social media platform X on Saturday, Musk said: “It is not clear who has authority for ground links in Gaza, but do we know that no terminal has requested a connection in that area.” He added that Starlink’s parent company, SpaceX, “will support communication links with internationally recognized aid organizations.”

He reiterated this message in a reply to a post by US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in which she said that “cutting off all communication to a population of 2.2 million is unacceptable.”

Israel subsequently threatened to sever ties with Starlink, warning that Hamas would use internet services to plan attacks.

“Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight this,” said Shlomo Karhi, the Israeli communications minister, in a message posted on X.

“Hamas will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt, we know it, Musk knows it. Hamas is ISIS,” he added, using another term for the terror group Daesh.

“Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. By then, my office will cut any ties with Starlink.”

Musk responded by saying: “We are not so naive.” He added that if anyone attempts to connect to Starlink from Gaza, the company will take “extraordinary measures to confirm that it is used only for purely humanitarian reasons,” and conduct security checks with the US and Israeli governments “before turning on a single terminal.”

International humanitarian organizations say the internet blackout in Gaza, which began late on Friday, is making an already desperate situation even worse by impeding life-saving operations and blocking communications with their staff on the ground.

Topics: Palestine Starlink Elon Musk

Related

Musk: Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through recognized aid organizations
Media
Musk: Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through recognized aid organizations
Musk’s X platform allows Israeli state media to run ad campaigns despite ban
Media
Musk’s X platform allows Israeli state media to run ad campaigns despite ban

Deadly strike on journalists in Israel-Lebanon border was ‘targeted’, says media watchdog RSF

Deadly strike on journalists in Israel-Lebanon border was ‘targeted’, says media watchdog RSF
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Deadly strike on journalists in Israel-Lebanon border was ‘targeted’, says media watchdog RSF

Deadly strike on journalists in Israel-Lebanon border was ‘targeted’, says media watchdog RSF
  • One journalist was killed and six others were wounded in strikes on the Lebanon-Israel border on October 13
  • A Reporters Without Borders (RSF) probe says the shots  came from the east, the direction of the Israeli border
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

PARIS: A Reuters journalist killed in southern Lebanon two weeks ago and others wounded in the same incident were deliberately targeted, a Reporters Without Borders investigation released on Sunday said.
Video journalist Issam Abdallah died and six other journalists were wounded — including two from AFP, one of them seriously — in strikes on the village of Alma Al-Shaab in southern Lebanon on October 13.
“The initial findings of the investigation show that the reporters were not collateral victims of the shooting,” the media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said.
“One of their vehicles, marked ‘press’, was targeted, and it was also clear that the group stationed next to it was journalists.”
The journalists believe they were hit by fire coming from the Israeli side of the border.
The RSF initial findings did not explicitly blame Israeli forces, but said that according to ballistic analysis, the shots came from the east, the direction of the Israeli border.
The RSF probe established that two strikes 37 to 38 seconds apart hit a spot where a group of seven journalists had been for more than an hour.
The first strike killed Abdallah, the second, more powerful, ignited the vehicle used by Al-Jazeera, and injured several journalists.
“Two strikes in the same place in such a short space of time (just over 30 seconds), from the same direction, clearly indicate precise targeting,” the report said.
“It is unlikely that the journalists were mistaken for combatants, especially as they were not hiding: in order to have a clear field of vision, they had been in the open for more than an hour, on the top of a hill.”
The journalists’ bullet-proof vests and the nearby vehicle were marked ‘press’.
According to two journalists interviewed by the watchdog, an Israeli helicopter had flown over the scene a few seconds before the strikes.
RSF said it was continuing its investigation.
Lebanese authorities have accused Israel of being behind the strikes.
The Israeli army said it was looking into the circumstance of the fatal strike.
AFP is conducting its own investigation into the strike and has demanded that Israel and Lebanon conduct an in-depth probe.
Reuters has also called on Israel to conduct a quick and comprehensive investigation.
The Israeli-Lebanese border has been rocked by violence since Palestinian Islamist group Hamas killed over 1,400 people, mostly civilians, in its October 7 attack on Israel, sparking retaliatory bombing of Gaza that has killed more than 8,000 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Issam Abdallah Israel Lebanon Hezbollah

Related

Lebanon protests to UN over journalist’s death in Israel border clash
Middle-East
Lebanon protests to UN over journalist’s death in Israel border clash
Update Israeli shelling along Lebanon border kills 1 journalist, wounds 6
Media
Israeli shelling along Lebanon border kills 1 journalist, wounds 6

BBC boss takes charge of broadcaster’s complaints unit amid claims of bias in Israel-Hamas war coverage

BBC boss takes charge of broadcaster’s complaints unit amid claims of bias in Israel-Hamas war coverage
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

BBC boss takes charge of broadcaster’s complaints unit amid claims of bias in Israel-Hamas war coverage

BBC boss takes charge of broadcaster’s complaints unit amid claims of bias in Israel-Hamas war coverage
  • Tim Davie to personally respond to allegations of bias against the British corporation
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The director general of the BBC is to take on oversight of the complaints unit in a significant overhaul of the broadcasting company’s complaints system.

Tim Davie will personally supervise the unit due to concerns expressed by government ministers about the BBC’s handling of allegations of bias.

The restructuring coincides with the impending publication of the British government’s mid-term review of the corporation’s 10-year Royal Charter, which found that only 25 bias complaints had been upheld by the executive company unit since 2017.

The unit was previously overseen by David Jordan, the director of editorial policy, responsible for ensuring BBC programs and articles complied with its rules.

Under the new structure, Peter Johnston, the director of editorial complaints and reviews, will directly report to Davie.

The new system was expected to establish a more streamlined process to expedite complaints, addressing bureaucratic hurdles that had at times hindered the proper handling of complaints.

The shake-up comes following recent complaints received by the BBC over its handling of the Israel-Hamas war as well as its refusal to label Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The BBC refuted claims that it inadequately addressed complaints, asserting that many issues were resolved before reaching the ECU, which was the last of three stages available for viewers seeking recourse.

Davie recently faced questions from Conservative Members of Parliament regarding the BBC’s coverage of the Gaza conflict.

During the meeting, UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told Davie that he had “never been so disappointed” in the BBC.

Earlier this month, the BBC reported that it had received more than 1,500 complaints within the first 10 days of the Israel-Hamas war, with a roughly equal split in complaints from both sides of the conflict.

Topics: BBC

Related

Hamas spokesperson walks out of BBC interview when asked about civilian deaths
Media
Hamas spokesperson walks out of BBC interview when asked about civilian deaths
Israel describes BBC report on Gaza hospital attack as ‘modern blood libel’
Media
Israel describes BBC report on Gaza hospital attack as ‘modern blood libel’

Musk: Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through recognized aid organizations

Musk: Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through recognized aid organizations
Updated 28 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Musk: Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through recognized aid organizations

Musk: Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through recognized aid organizations
  • A telephone and internet blackout isolated people in the Gaza Strip from the world and from each other on Saturday
Updated 28 October 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: Elon Musk said on Saturday that SpaceX’s Starlink will support communication links in Gaza with “internationally recognized aid organizations.”

Musk said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was not clear who has authority for ground links in Gaza, but we do know that “no terminal has requested a connection in that area.”

A telephone and internet blackout isolated people in the Gaza Strip from the world and from each other on Saturday, with calls to loved ones, ambulances or colleagues elsewhere all but impossible as Israel widened its air and ground assault.

International humanitarian organizations said the blackout, which began on Friday evening, was worsening an already desperate situation by impeding lifesaving operations and preventing them from contacting their staff on the ground.

Following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Starlink satellites were reported to have been critical to maintaining internet connectivity in some areas despite attempted Russian jamming.

Since then, Musk has said he declined to extend coverage over Russian-occupied Crimea, refusing to allow his satellites to be used for Ukrainian attacks on Russian forces there.

Topics: Starlink Elon Musk

Related

Musk considers removing X platform from Europe over EU law
Media
Musk considers removing X platform from Europe over EU law
Musk’s X platform allows Israeli state media to run ad campaigns despite ban
Media
Musk’s X platform allows Israeli state media to run ad campaigns despite ban

Reporters face huge challenges in coverage of Israel-Hamas war

Reporters face huge challenges in coverage of Israel-Hamas war
Updated 27 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Reporters face huge challenges in coverage of Israel-Hamas war

Reporters face huge challenges in coverage of Israel-Hamas war
  • Extreme caution a must due to conflicting propaganda, social media pressure, charged public opinion
Updated 27 October 2023
AFP

PARIS: Global media outlets are facing near-unprecedented challenges in their coverage of the Israel-Hamas war as conflicting propaganda, social media pressure and charged public opinion require them to exercise extreme caution. Lack of foreign media access to Gaza, with both the Israeli and Egyptian access points closed, is adding to reporting difficulties the likes of which journalists say they have rarely seen before.
“This war is one of the most complex and polarizing stories we have ever had to cover,” Deborah Turness, chief executive of BBC News, said in an online post this week.
Palestinian reporters in Gaza provide global media outlets with images and information, but their work is hampered by the bombing of the territory, power cuts and petrol shortages.
Their union says 22 journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, the day militants belonging to the Hamas movement attacked Israel.
“In previous conflicts we were always able to send special envoys, but this time our teams in Gaza are cut off from the rest of the world,” said Phil Chetwynd, Global News Director at AFP.
AFP, whose permanent bureau in Gaza employs around 10 journalists, has had to move them out of Gaza City to the south of the territory where they are living in precarious conditions, with some sleeping in tents.
A total of 2,050 journalists have come to Israel to cover the war, according to the government.
The biggest contingent, 358, is from US media. British media are second with 281, followed by French outlets with 221.
Media in Ukraine, which is itself fighting a war at home, have sent two journalists to Israel.
Reporters Without Borders  or RSF, a nonprofit organization defending press freedom, has accused Israel of “suffocating journalism in Gaza.”
For the International Federation of Journalists, this has forced reporters to rely heavily on “official” sources, without being able to verify their claims.
“Confusing haste with speed, many media have published false information and images that have not been contextualized, verified or presented as reliable,” the IFJ said.
One notable example was the claim that Hamas militants had beheaded babies, which got widely picked up in media, including in a live report on CNN, without having been confirmed.
“I needed to be more careful with my words and I am sorry,” CNN anchor Sara Sidner later posted on X after reporting the claim live on air.
Another example is the high-profile case of the Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza.
On Oct. 17, several media, including AFP, reported on a statement by the Hamas Health Ministry that 200 to 300 people had been killed in a strike on the hospital, for which it blamed Israel.
Israel later denied the claim, saying a “misfired rocket” by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad had caused the damage.
Several media have since leaned toward Israel’s version, based on intelligence reports and video analysis.
But extensive checks of footage, and interviews with analysts and weapons experts, do not allow ruling out either scenario, or determining the number of victims.
The New York Times and French paper Le Monde have since acknowledged that initial reporting fell short of their usual standards.
“The early versions of the coverage — and the prominence it received in a headline, news alert and social media channels — relied too heavily on claims by Hamas, and did not make clear that those claims could not immediately be verified,” The New York Times said on Monday.
“We lacked caution,” Le Monde said a day later.
AFP’s Chetwynd said that “we should have been more careful in our wording, and given more context on what we did not know.”
“It is easy to say this with hindsight, but less obvious in a real-time news situation,” he added.
Adding to the pressure on news organizations is the growing role of social media, where any statement or image can go viral and spark angry accusations of bias in the media.
“We need to remind ourselves in every conflict that knowing with certainty takes time,” said Douglas Jehl, international editor at The Washington Post.
“It’s particularly difficult in this case, given the passions on both sides, the often opposite viewpoints that each side brings to the conflict and scrutiny that everyone brings to our coverage,” he told the Recode Media podcast.
Global media have also been giving priority to scrutiny of which terms to use — or avoid — in their coverage of the war.
“Terrorism” and “terrorist” are often top of the list.
The BBC, sometimes called out for avoiding either term when describing Hamas, has said it will use “terrorist” only in quotes, but not in its own reporting.
AFP has adopted a similar policy.

Latest updates

UN agency in Gaza says urgent cease-fire is `matter of life and death’ for millions of Palestinians
UN agency in Gaza says urgent cease-fire is `matter of life and death’ for millions of Palestinians
In Washington, Saudi defense minister stresses need for ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Gaza
In Washington, Saudi defense minister stresses need for ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Gaza
Nigerian conjoined twins arrive in Saudi Arabia for separation assessment
Nigerian conjoined twins arrive in Saudi Arabia for separation assessment
Israel’s economy recovered from previous wars with Hamas, but this one might go longer, hit harder
Israel’s economy recovered from previous wars with Hamas, but this one might go longer, hit harder
Mitrovic double helps book Al-Hilal a place in King’s Cup quarter-finals
Mitrovic double helps book Al-Hilal a place in King’s Cup quarter-finals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.