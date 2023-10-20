You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Old Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights 'information crisis'

Old Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights 'information crisis'
Twitter’s original logo (left) and the rebranded one. (AFP file photos)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
Old Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights 'information crisis'

Old Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights 'information crisis'
  • Twitter’s greatest strength was as a tool for gathering and disseminating life-saving information and its old-school verification system meant sources and news were widely trusted
  • Renamed X by new owner Musk, the platform has gutted content moderation and, for many experts, the changes have made it a challenge to discern truth from fiction
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: Twitter won fame in the Arab uprisings nearly a decade ago as a pivotal source for real-time crisis information, but that reputation has withered after the platform’s transformation into a magnet for hate speech and disinformation under Elon Musk.
Historically, Twitter’s greatest strength was as a tool for gathering and disseminating life-saving information and coordinating emergency relief during times of crisis. Its old-school verification system meant sources and news were widely trusted.
Now the platform, renamed X by new owner Musk, has gutted content moderation, restored accounts of previously banned extremists, and allowed users simply to purchase account verification, helping them profit from viral — but often inaccurate — posts.
The fast-evolving Israel-Gaza conflict has been widely seen as the first real test of Musk’s version of the platform during a major crisis. For many experts, the results confirm their worst fears: that changes have made it a challenge to discern truth from fiction.
“It is sobering, though not surprising, to see Musk’s reckless decisions exacerbate the information crisis on Twitter surrounding the already tragic Israel-Hamas conflict,” Nora Benavidez, senior counsel at the watchdog Free Press, told AFP.
The platform is flooded with violent videos and images — some real but many fake and mislabeled from entirely different years and places.
Nearly three-fourths of the most viral posts promoting falsehoods about the conflict are being pushed by accounts with verified checkmarks, according to a new study by the watchdog NewsGuard.
In the absence of guardrails, that has made it “very difficult for the public to separate fact from fiction,” while escalating “tension and division,” Benavidez added.

Confusion over fake accounts

That was evident on Tuesday after a deadly strike on a hospital in war-ravaged Gaza, as ordinary users scrambling for real-time information vented frustration that the site had become unusable.
Confusion reigned as fake accounts with verified checkmarks shared images of past conflicts while peddling hasty conclusions of unverified videos, illustrating how the platform had handed the megaphone to paying subscribers, irrespective of accuracy.
Accounts masquerading as official sources or news media stoked passions with inflammatory content.
Misinformation researchers warned that many users were treating an account of an activist group called “Israel war room,” stamped with a gold checkmark — indicating “an official organization account,” according to X — as a supposedly official Israeli source.
India-based bot accounts known for anti-Muslim rhetoric further muddied the waters by pushing false anti-Palestinian narratives, researchers said.
Meanwhile, Al Jazeera warned that it had “no ties” to a Qatar-based account that falsely claimed affiliation to the Middle East broadcaster as it urged its followers to “exercise caution.”
“It has become incredibly challenging to navigate the fire hose of information — there is a relentless news cycle, push for clicks, and amplification of noise,” Michelle Ciulla Lipkin, head of the National Association for Media Literacy Education, told AFP.
“Now it’s clear Musk sees X not as a reliable information source but just another of his business ventures.”
The chaos stands in sharp contrast to the 2011 Arab uprisings that prompted a surge of optimism in the Middle East about the potential of the platform to spread authentic information, mobilize communities and elevate democratic ideals.

Flood of misinformation

The breakdown of the site’s basic functionality threatens to impede or disrupt the humanitarian response, experts warn.
Humanitarian organizations have typically relied on such platforms to assess needs, prepare logistical plans and assess whether an area was safe to dispatch first responders. And human rights researchers use social media data to conduct investigations into possible war crimes, said Alessandro Accorsi, a senior analyst at the Crisis Group.
“The flood of misinformation and the limitations that X put in place for access to their API,” which allow third-party developers to gather the social platform’s data, had complicated those efforts, Accorsi told AFP.
X did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.
The company’s chief executive Linda Yaccarino has signaled that the platform was still serious about trust and safety, insisting that users were free to adjust their account settings to enable real-time sharing of information.
But researchers voiced pessimism, saying the site has abandoned efforts to elevate top news sources. Instead, a new ad revenue sharing program with content creators incentivizes extreme content designed to boost engagement, critics say.
Pat de Brun, head of Big Tech Accountability at Amnesty International said X should use every tool available, including deploying so-called “break the glass measures” aimed at dampening the spread of falsehoods and hate-speech.
“Platforms have clear responsibilities under international human rights standards,” he told AFP.
“These responsibilities are heightened in times of crisis and conflict.”
 

Topics: War on Gaza X Twitter Elon Musk

Google commits $8 million to relief efforts in Israel and Gaza

Google commits $8 million to relief efforts in Israel and Gaza
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Google commits $8 million to relief efforts in Israel and Gaza

Google commits $8 million to relief efforts in Israel and Gaza
  • The company also pledged an additional $3 million to aid organizations providing support for people in Gaza
  • CEO Sundar Pichai said Google is also ‘very focused’ on countering disinformation, hate speech, and graphically violent or terrorist content
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Google has committed $8 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that are providing relief to civilians in Israel and Gaza affected by the conflict there, CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed.

The total includes more than $1 million raised by Google employees and $1 million in search ads donated to nonprofits.

In addition, the company pledged $3 million to aid organizations that are providing support for people in Gaza, including Save the Children, which is providing essentials, such as food and shelter, as well as psychological support.

In a message to staff on Tuesday, Pichai said the company is also ‘very focused’ on countering disinformation, hate speech, and graphically violent or terrorist content.

Google aims to help people through its products as well, he added, by deploying “language capabilities to support emergency efforts, including universal dubbing, emergency translations, and localizing Google content to help users, businesses and” nongovernmental organizations.

This year, Google introduced its Palestine Launchpad program, a capacity-building initiative designed to help Palestinian graduates, app developers and tech entrepreneurs enhance their digital skills and find jobs. The aim is for 3,500 Palestinians from the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem to complete the program, which was co-designed with educational organization Udacity and Spark, which supports young people in regions affected by conflict and helps them to study, work and grow businesses.

Pichai said Google is in contact with its partners in Gaza and program participants “to try to support those who have been tragically impacted and displaced” by the current conflict. The company will continue to monitor the situation and is planning to offer additional support in the coming weeks as the crisis develops, he added.

“We will continue to do everything we can to stand by our Googlers,” Pichai said. “Even when world events cause the deepest divisions and pain, we can draw strength from our internal community and the mission and values we hold in common.”

Topics: Google #israel #palestine

Israel describes BBC report on Gaza hospital attack as 'modern blood libel'

Israel describes BBC report on Gaza hospital attack as 'modern blood libel'
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Israel describes BBC report on Gaza hospital attack as 'modern blood libel'

Israel describes BBC report on Gaza hospital attack as 'modern blood libel'
  • The Israeli government drew parallels between the report and a historical, antisemitic conspiracy theory that falsely accused Jews of using Christian blood in religious rituals
  • A reporter had said there was lack of clarity about the attack but speculated Israel might be responsible; a BBC spokesperson said ‘both sides’ competing claims’ had been set out
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Israeli government has criticized the BBC for its coverage of the explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, describing it as a “modern blood libel.”

It came after a BBC reporter on Tuesday night suggested, shortly after the blast, that there was a lack of clarity but it might have been the result of an attack by Israeli forces, a claim the Israeli government vehemently denies.

In a message posted by its official account on social media platform X on Thursday, the Israeli government wrote: “Hey @BBCWorld, as of this morning your modern blood libel about the hospital attack is still up. We see you, and now everyone else does too.”

The reference to a “modern blood libel” was drawing a parallel between the reporting of the hospital explosion, which was led by correspondent Jon Donnison, and a historical, antisemitic conspiracy theory in which Jews were falsely accused of using Christian blood during religious rituals.

 

The attack on the hospital on Tuesday was the most deadly single incident since the conflict between Hamas and Israel began on Oct. 7. The exact death toll remains uncertain but hundreds of patients and civilians who had been advised to shelter in the hospital are believed to have been killed.

It is still unclear who was responsible for the attack, with each side in the conflict blaming the other, leading to speculation and heightened tensions among politicians and the public. Israeli officials said their investigations suggest a rocket fired from Gaza had fallen short of its intended target. Hamas said an Israeli missile caused the explosion.

In his report, Donnison said that “given the scale of the explosion” Israel might have been behind it, and “the Israeli military has been contacted for comment and they say they are investigating.” The Israeli government’s strong rhetoric in response to the reporting is not the only criticism the BBC has faced over it. Concerns were also raised by some in the UK.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat condemned the “irresponsible speculation” as “really serious,” and suggested it had not been “the BBC’s finest hour.”

In response, Nick Robinson, the presenter of Today and a former BBC political editor, said the BBC’s international editor, Jeremy Bowen, had publicly stated that “viewers of the 10 o'clock news and people across our footage were left in no doubt that there was no clarity about who’d carried it out.”

A BBC spokesperson similarly defended the broadcaster’s coverage, saying that “anyone watching, listening to or reading our coverage can see we have set out both sides’ competing claims about the explosion, clearly showing who is saying them and what we do or don’t know.”

The Israeli government claimed that the reporting had contributed to regional instability and the cancellation of a summit involving US President Joe Biden and leaders from Egypt and Palestine.

Topics: BBC Israel Hamas War on Gaza

OpenAI expands to Middle East in new partnership with G42

OpenAI expands to Middle East in new partnership with G42
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
OpenAI expands to Middle East in new partnership with G42

OpenAI expands to Middle East in new partnership with G42
  • Company behind ChatGPT will work together with Abu Dhabi’s AI center to create solutions tailored to region’s needs
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: OpenAI, renowned for its ChatGPT AI platform, has joined forces with Abu Dhabi-based cloud and AI company, G42, to extend its influence in the Middle East.

G42 announced on Wednesday its focus on leveraging OpenAI’s generative AI models in sectors such as finance, energy, health care and public services, aligning with its active engagement in these fields.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s co-founder and CEO, emphasized the partnership’s potential to harness AI’s transformative capabilities effectively, particularly tailored to the region’s needs.

“Our partnership with G42 is a significant commitment to further harnessing AI’s transformative power,” Altman said.

“Leveraging G42’s industry expertise, we aim to empower businesses and communities with effective solutions that resonate with the nuances of the region.”

Announced on the sidelines of the Gitex Global technology conference in Dubai, the collaboration is expected to develop and deploy tailored solutions, simplifying access to generative AI services and lay the foundation for “equitable advancements” in generative AI across the globe.

The OpenAI-G42 partnership is positioning AI as a “transformative force for good, fueling innovation and progress,” Xiao said.

“It transcends technological synergy; it’s a convergence of value and vision … to shape a future where AI benefits all of humanity.”

The rise of generative AI investments suggests that GCC countries could benefit from about $23.5 billion in economic growth by 2030, according to a recent report by global consultancy firm PwC.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have played a pivotal role in driving generative AI adoption in the GCC through major investments and dedicated policies that garnered international attention.

The Technology Innovation Institute, a research center supported by Abu Dhabi’s government, recently unveiled its Falcon flagship Large Language Model program, along with an advanced version, aiming to enhance the development of generative AI capabilities in the region.

Earlier in April, TII also launched NOOR, which at the time of its launch was the world’s largest Arabic natural language processing model.

In July, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the establishment of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics in Riyadh in a bid to accelerate the growth of advanced technologies such as AI.

Topics: OpenAI ChatGPT G42 UAE

Al Arabiya host slams IDF spokesperson: 'Don't dictate what we cover'

Al Arabiya host slams IDF spokesperson: 'Don't dictate what we cover'
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Al Arabiya host slams IDF spokesperson: 'Don't dictate what we cover'

Al Arabiya host slams IDF spokesperson: 'Don't dictate what we cover'
  • Adraee repeatedly avoiding answering a question about whether Israel would agree to an international investigation into the Gaza hospital blast
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An Al Arabiya presenter has gone viral on social media after slamming the Israeli military’s spokesperson for dictating what the broadcaster should say regarding the aggression against Gaza.

In an interview yesterday, Taher Baraka told his guest Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Forces’ Arabic-language spokesperson: “You do not get to dictate what we should say in Arab media.”

An excerpt from the interview was shared on X, with commentators commending Baraka for his response.

Baraka has also been praised by colleagues and social media users for challenging the IDF’s spokesperson during the same interview on the bombing of Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, which took place on the evening of Oct. 17.

Baraka asked his guest if Israel would agree to an international investigation into the targeting of the hospital.

Adraee avoided the question and instead said that Israel based its claim that it was not responsible for the incident on “four factors, the first of which is that no raid was carried out — not by land, not by sea, and not by air — in that area at that time.”

Baraka repeated his question: “Since Israel is confident it did not carry out the raid, would it agree to (cooperate with) an international investigation commission?”

The IDF spokesperson skirted the question a second time, accusing Hamas of being the only party to commit war crimes during the current conflict.

Baraka persisted, however, and requested that Adraee focus on the matter at hand.

After Adraee evaded the question for a third time, stressing that Israel was “at war with terrorism,” Baraka said: “So you do not agree to (cooperate with) an international investigation commission because you have doubts. You are not confident in your narrative.”

The IDF official insisted he was confident in the Israeli narrative, describing it as “a truth.”

Baraka interjected: “Then why would you not state on air now that Israel’s official stance is to agree (to an international investigation)?

“Why not state it, and we will have breaking news that Israel consents to an international investigation commission, or share your own opinion as the Israeli military’s spokesperson that the IDF consents?”

Eventually, the Al Arabiya presenter accused Adraee of “clearly avoiding” the question about an international investigation commission because Israel “is not confident” in its narrative.

“If you were confident, you would have consented to an international investigation commission,” Baraka said.

A blast at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza killed at least 500 Palestinians amid Israel’s unrelenting airstrikes in Gaza. Humanitarian organizations and several world leaders condemned the attack as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

Topics: Al Arabiya Gaza Israel-Hamas war

Meta to limit some Facebook comments on Israeli, Palestinian posts

Meta to limit some Facebook comments on Israeli, Palestinian posts
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Meta to limit some Facebook comments on Israeli, Palestinian posts

Meta to limit some Facebook comments on Israeli, Palestinian posts
  • Individuals can only comment posts created by users ‘in the region’ to only their friends and followers
  • Announcement comes as EU issued a one-week ultimatum to Meta and TikTok to detail anti-disinformation measures
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Facebook-owner Meta Platforms on Wednesday introduced temporary measures to limit “potentially unwelcome or unwanted comments” on posts about the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Meta said it will change the default setting for people who can comment on new and public Facebook posts created by users “in the region” to only their friends and followers, Meta said in an updated blog post.

A Meta spokesperson declined to specify how the company defined the region. Users can opt-out and change the setting at any time, Meta said.

The social media company added it will disable the ability to see the first one or two comments on posts while scrolling the Facebook feed.

“Our policies are designed to keep people safe on our apps while giving everyone a voice.” Meta said.

“We apply these policies equally around the world and there is no truth to the suggestion that we are deliberately suppressing voice.”

Earlier this week, some users who posted in support for Palestine or Gaza citizens accused Meta of suppressing their content.

Meta designates Hamas as a “dangerous organization” and bans content praising the group.

Mondoweiss, a news website that covers Palestinian human rights, said on social media platform X on Oct. 10 that Instagram had twice suspended the profile of its video correspondent.

Other Instagram users reported their posts and stories about Palestine were not receiving views.

In a statement to Arab News, Meta denied allegations of censorship based on taking sides or silencing Palestinian voices.

They explained that the issue was caused by a now-fixed bug, which had been preventing re-posted content from appearing correctly in a user’s story.

“The suggestion that we’re trying to suppress a particular community or point of view is categorically untrue,” a spokesperson said.

“Our policies are designed to give everyone a voice while keeping people safe on our apps, and we apply these policies regardless of who is posting, or their personal beliefs.”

“This bug affected accounts equally around the globe – not only people trying to post about what’s happening in Israel and Gaza – and it had nothing to do with the subject matter of the content,” Meta added.

The decision coincides with the European Union giving Meta and TikTok a one-week ultimatum to furnish information about their efforts to combat the dissemination of terrorist, violent, and hate speech content on their platforms.

This ultimatum comes in light of the recently enacted Digital Services Act (DSA), which took effect in August.

According to the DSA, significant online platforms are now obligated to step up their efforts in removing unlawful and harmful content, or they could face fines of up to 6 percent of their global revenue.

With Reuters

Topics: Meta Facebook War on Gaza Israel Palestine EU

