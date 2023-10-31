Jordanian king, queen meet UN officials to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Monday met Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, the Jordan News Agency reported.
King Abdullah spoke of the challenges faced by UNRWA in delivering its services in the besieged Gaza Strip. He called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and provide the necessary support for the agency.
Highlighting the ongoing violence in Gaza, the king stressed the critical need for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
He also spoke of allowing international humanitarian organizations to carry out their operations without impediment, underscoring the severity of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan also attended the meeting.
Meanwhile, Queen Rania met senior UNICEF representatives to explore the devastating impact of the violence on Palestinian children.
Queen Rania, who is UNICEF’s first eminent advocate for children, was briefed about the violence and violations of children’s rights in the Palestinian enclave.
UNICEF’s Deputy Executive Director of Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations Ted Chaiban discussed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and for all crossings into Gaza to be opened to enable a sustained flow of humanitarian aid.
Chaiban made an appeal for the safeguarding of civilian infrastructure, upholding the principles of international humanitarian law. He further emphasized the urgent need for patients in life-threatening conditions in Gaza to access vital healthcare services.
UNICEF has been providing water to 1 million people in Gaza over the last three weeks. However, it can supply less than three liters per person daily, a significant shortfall from the standard minimum of 15 liters.
Chaiban explained that the lack of water and food, coupled with overcrowding, presented a potential threat of water-borne disease outbreaks.
UNICEF has only been able to deliver 20 trucks through the Rafah Crossing since the start of the violence, carrying emergency medical supplies, water, and sanitary and hygiene supplies.
Chaiban told Queen Rania that UNICEF was trying to boost the number of aid trucks in Gaza, highlighting that “the UN has said that 100 trucks are needed to go in daily to sustain humanitarian efforts and operations.”