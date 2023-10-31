You are here

Cyprus talks to EU, neighbors on humanitarian corridor for Gaza
Children sit together around a boy cooking instant noodles on a fire in a make-shift oven from a recycled barrel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 31, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
  • Nicosia is pursuing the option as fighting rages for a fourth week between Israel and Hamas, deepening a humanitarian crisis in the enclave
  • Details of how the corridor would work were still being discussed
NICOSIA: Cyprus on Tuesday said it was in talks with parties in the Middle East and the European Union over its suggestion to establish a humanitarian aid corridor from the island to Gaza.
Nicosia is pursuing the option as fighting rages for a fourth week between Israel and Hamas, deepening a humanitarian crisis in the enclave.
“We are continuing diplomatic contacts with states of the region, the EU and the United Nations for this very important humanitarian corridor to become possible,” Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told a news briefing.
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who floated the proposal at an EU leaders’ summit last week, was due to speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Letymbiotis said.
Cyprus is the closest EU member state to Gaza, lying approximately 370 km (230 miles) north-west of the enclave at its closest point.
Details of how the corridor would work — including which authority would be running it and security issues — were still being discussed, sources said.
Cyprus believes the idea has merit because of its close proximity to the Middle East and good relations with all its neighbors, one Cypriot official said.
The Cypriot foreign minister, Constantinos Kombos, visited Jordan and the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah on Sunday and Monday, officials said. The Cypriot President has also raised the matter with the President of Egypt.
The island was the springboard for several missions of foreign pro-Palestinian activists sailing to Gaza between 2008 and 2010, challenging Israel’s blockade of the coastal territory.

Indian deputy IT minister investigated over online post after attack on Jehovah's Witnesses

Indian deputy IT minister investigated over online post after attack on Jehovah's Witnesses
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

  • Homemade bombs exploded, killing three people and wounding 50 at event of Christian-based religious movement
  • Rajeev Chandrashekhar condemned blast but accused Kerala ruling Communist party of appeasing Hamas
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India: Police in Kerala opened an investigation against India’s deputy minister of Information Technology on Tuesday for allegedly stirring religious hatred on social media after bomb blasts at a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in the southern state.
Homemade bombs exploded, killing three people and wounding 50 in the attack on Sunday that targeted a three-day event organized by the Christian-based religious movement a few miles northeast of the city of Kochi.
More than 2,000 people were attending the convention in the state, where the Jehovah’s Witnesses have a strong presence.
Police arrested a man after he posted a video claiming responsibility for the attack, accusing the religious group of being anti-national.
Hours after the blasts, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government condemned the blast in a post on social media that went on to accuse Kerala’s ruling Communist party of appeasing radical organizations such as the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.
Chandrashekhar used former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s 2011 quote “You can’t keep snakes in your backyard and expect them only to bite your neighbors. You know, eventually those snakes are going to turn on whoever has them in the backyard” and used hashtags #HamasTerrorists and #KochiTerrorAttacks.
Last week the former head of Hamas, Khaled Mashal, virtually addressed a rally organized by a local Muslim group in Kerala calling for solidarity with Gaza, media reported.
Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Modi’s Hindu nationalist party was trying to destabilize the state, home to millions of Hindus, Muslims and Christians.
Vijayan said Chandrashekhar’s allegations that the Kerala government permitted protests against Israel were false.
Chandrashekhar’s aide told Reuters the criminal case filed by the Kerala police would be addressed by the minister’s lawyer.
 

UN experts call on Taliban to free two women rights defenders from custody

UN experts call on Taliban to free two women rights defenders from custody
Updated 31 October 2023
AP
Follow

  • The Taliban have barred women from most areas of public life and work and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade
ISLAMABAD: UN experts on Tuesday demanded the Taliban immediately release two women rights defenders who have been in detention for more than a month with no reason given for their arrest.
The Taliban have barred women from most areas of public life and work and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade as part of harsh measures they imposed after taking power in 2021, as US and NATO forces were pulling out of Afghanistan following two decades of war.
UN experts, including the special rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, described the release of Neda Parwan and Zholia Parsi and their family members as an urgent matter. They have not been granted legal representation, charged with a crime or brought before a court.
“We are increasingly concerned about their physical and mental wellbeing,” the experts said in a statement. They urged Taliban authorities to demonstrate respect for rights and freedoms and said there was no justification for the detention.
The experts say people must not lose their freedom just for expressing dissenting views, and women human rights defenders are particularly at risk and more likely to be targeted because of their gender.
“The Taliban seem to be continuing to intensify their restrictions on civic space, especially through silencing of the voices of women and girls, thus creating a chilling effect,” the statement said.
The experts welcomed the recent release of French-Afghan journalist Mortaza Behboudi and campaigner Matiullah Wesa, the founder of the nongovernmental group Pen Path, which champions girls’ rights to education.
Wesa, who was arrested seven months ago, has been outspoken in his demands for girls to have the right to go to school and repeatedly called on the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to reverse its bans on female education.
Afghanistan is the only country in the world with restrictions on female education.

Hijab-wearing woman shot by police in Paris metro, condition critical

Hijab-wearing woman shot by police in Paris metro, condition critical
Updated 45 min 46 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

  • Woman was struck by a bullet to her abdomen and was transferred to a nearby hospital
  • France is on its highest state of alert after the Oct. 13 murder of a schoolteacher in a suspected Islamist attack
PARIS: Paris police shot and critically wounded a woman wearing a hijab in a metro station on Tuesday morning, after commuters reported her shouting Jihadist slogans and behaving in a threatening manner, the government said.
France is on its highest state of alert after the Oct. 13 murder of a schoolteacher in a suspected Islamist attack, which officials have linked to what they called a “Jihadist atmosphere” linked to the Israel-Gaza war.
The fully-veiled woman was shot at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France station. Commuters had earlier reported her “uttering aggressive, Jihadist comments,” government spokesman Olivier Veran said.
When police arrived, “they pulled the woman aside and first asked her to calm down but also to show her hands to show they presented no particular danger,” he added.
“What happened then was that law enforcement officers had no option but to open fire on this woman given the danger of the situation.”
The fire service, which provided emergency care for the woman, said she was shot in the abdomen. She was transferred to a nearby hospital.
Veran said the woman had in the past threatened urban patrols of the counter-terrorism Sentinelle operation.
The metro station, on the RER C line, was evacuated after the incident, police said.
Two investigations were opened, one against the woman and a second into the use of weapons by police, the government spokesman said

'End Israeli occupation now': Filipinos rally in solidarity with Palestine

'End Israeli occupation now': Filipinos rally in solidarity with Palestine
Updated 31 October 2023
Ellie Aben
Follow

  • Philippine civil society groups call on the government to support the UN’s ceasefire call
  • Israeli attacks pose danger to Filipinos in the Middle East region, protest organizer says
MANILA: Filipinos rallied in Manila in front of Israel’s Embassy on Tuesday to protest its occupation of Palestine and the continuous deadly bombardment of Gaza. 

The demonstration was organized by civil society groups, including BAYAN — the Philippines’ largest alliance of grassroots groups — women’s associations, medics, migrant workers, and students. 

Hundreds of protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners reading: “You don’t need to be Muslim to stand up for Palestine, you just need to be human,” “Stop the genocide,” and “End Israeli occupation of Palestine now!” 

BAYAN president Renato Reyes told Arab News that the protest was initially planned for November, but the intensifying Israeli attacks against civilians in Gaza and the Philippine government’s decision to follow in the footsteps of the US and abstain from last week’s UN resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire made it urgent to go to the streets now. 

“The protest action is in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in strong opposition to the genocide being committed against the Palestinians,” he said. 

“This is a protest directed against the Israeli government, of course also against the US government and the Philippine government, which abstained from the important UN resolution.” 

Reyes referred to Filipinos’ own lived experience of struggling against occupation — over 300 years of Spanish colonial rule from 1565 to 1898 and nearly five decades of American colonization from 1898 to 1946. 

“Filipinos should stand against genocide, Filipinos should stand against the oppression of other peoples as a people who have also suffered colonial occupation, colonial subjugation … It is important that we sympathize with the Palestinians who are also experiencing colonial occupation from Israel,” he said, adding that he believed Philippine voices would count in pushing authorities in Manila to oppose the attacks, which in the past three weeks have killed more than 8,000 people in Gaza and injured tens of thousands more. 

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 66 percent of the dead are women and children. 

“As a human being, as a parent … the images are heartbreaking. I cannot even imagine the grief of the parents who have to bury their children. No parents should bury their own children,” Reyes said. 

“As human beings, we have to empathize with what’s happening and we have to make a stand.” 

BAYAN Secretary-General Raymond Palatino told Arab News that the protest also aimed at showing that the Philippine government’s decision to abstain from the UN resolution vote did not represent the voices of Filipinos. 

“In Southeast Asia, I think we are the only government which abstained. So, we want to send the message that the vote of the Philippine government does not represent the sentiment of many,” he said. 

“We want to support the UN resolution, and we want to highlight our calls to stop the attacks and to end the unjust occupation.” 

Palatino also warned that a further escalation of Israeli warfare poses danger to over 2 million overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East region. 

“It is in our interest that there should be an end to the attacks,” he said. “If the war escalates, if it continues, if the attacks expand, eventually it will harm our migrants in the Middle East.” 

Chinese forces shadow a Philippine navy ship near disputed shoal, sparks new exchange of warnings

Chinese forces shadow a Philippine navy ship near disputed shoal, sparks new exchange of warnings
Updated 31 October 2023
AP
Follow

  • Chinese and Philippine security officials give conflicting accounts of Monday’s encounter near Scarborough Shoal
MANILA: A Philippine navy patrol ship was shadowed by Chinese forces near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, sparking a fresh exchange of accusations and warnings between the Asian neighbors Tuesday.
Chinese and Philippine security officials gave conflicting accounts of Monday’s encounter near Scarborough Shoal. China has surrounded the shoal with its navy and coast guard ships since a tense standoff with Philippine vessels more than a decade ago.
A rich fishing atoll and a safe mooring area during storms, Scarborough off the northwestern Philippines coast is one of most fiercely contested territories in the South China Sea, where Chinese and Philippine forces have faced off in recent months.
The frequent confrontations, which led to an Oct. 22 collision of Chinese and Philippine vessels near another disputed shoal, have prompted the United States to repeatedly renew a warning that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, if Filipino forces, ships or aircraft come under an armed attack in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea.
Chinese air force Col. Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the Southern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army, said a Philippine warship trespassed into what he said were Chinese waters around Scarborough Shoal on Monday and was “tracked, monitored, warned and restricted” by the Chinese navy and air force for seriously violating “China’s sovereignty and international law.”
“We urge the Philippine side to immediately stop its infringement and provocation to avoid further escalation,” he said in a statement. “The troops assigned to the PLA Southern Theater Command remain on high alert at all times to resolutely defend China’s national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea.”
Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, however, said in Manila that the Philippine navy ship carried out a routine patrol of the waters in the vicinity of Scarborough “without any untoward incident,” but added that “Chinese vessels, as usual, conducted shadowing on the movement” of the Philippine navy ship.
Año accused China of hyping up the encounter and “creating unnecessary tensions between our two nations.”
“The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine coast guard will not be deterred by the aggressive and illegal activities” of China’s navy, coast guard and militia forces, he added. “We will protect our territory and sovereign rights at all cost,” Año said, citing the orders of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Filipino forces.
The territorial disputes in the South China Sea, which also involve Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, have long been feared as an Asian flashpoint and have become a delicate fault line in the regional rivalry between the US and China.
In Beijing on Tuesday, Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen underscored the importance of efforts to prevent conflicts from escalating, including by establishing defense hotlines.
Southeast Asian diplomats expressed concern over recent flare-ups of the disputes in the South China Sea in a new round of talks with their Chinese counterparts in Beijing last week, two regional diplomats told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.
During the talks on a proposed nonaggression pact, the Chinese and Philippine delegations had a “tense exchange” of renewed accusations over recent confrontations, one of the diplomats said.
The proposed pact aims to prevent occasional spats from degenerating into a major armed conflict, but the negotiations have been stymied by differences, including whether the agreement should be legally binding and what areas of the strategic sea passage it should cover.

