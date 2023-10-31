You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Shabab’s new home points the way forward for Saudi football stadiums

Al-Shabab’s new home points the way forward for Saudi football stadiums

Special Al-Shabab’s new home points the way forward for Saudi football stadiums
Al-Shabab’s new stadium opened with the club’s 2-0 win over Al-Tai. (Twitter/@AlShabab_EN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jhp5d

Updated 31 October 2023
Paul Williams
Follow

Al-Shabab’s new home points the way forward for Saudi football stadiums

Al-Shabab’s new home points the way forward for Saudi football stadiums
  • The club’s purpose-built football ground in Al-Sahafa district opened recently in front of a sold-out crowd of almost 12,000
  • While Cristiano Ronaldo has praised the SPL’s progress, he has also called for improvement in infrastructure
Updated 31 October 2023
Paul Williams
Follow

There has been so much change within Saudi football in the past 12 months that it can be hard to keep up with the developments that are helping shape a new era for football in the country and the wider region.

Whether it is the plethora of global mega stars arriving in the Kingdom, both on the pitch and in the dugouts, through to ambitions to bring the World Cup to Saudi Arabia in just over a decade’s time, each has been part of the seismic shift that has garnered worldwide attention.

Quietly, however, one change has begun to take shape that could change the very face of the Saudi Pro League, the first example of which we saw in the Al-Sahafa district of Riyadh late last month.

For as fast as Saudi football has grown up in the past 12 months, one area that has consistently been flagged as an area for improvement, including by Cristiano Ronaldo himself, is infrastructure development.

“The league is very good,” Ronaldo said at the end of his first season.

“But I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. The league is competitive. We have very good teams, very good Arab players, but they need to improve a little bit more the infrastructure.”

While there are exceptions to the rule, the vast majority of stadiums used in the SPL are relics of the past, designed for a different time and a different purpose. For as good as the atmosphere generated by Saudi fans can be, when there is a giant athletics track in the way, the energy of the crowd easily gets lost in the void.

Coupled with aging training facilities around the country, it was readily apparent to all that a major infrastructure overhaul was needed to bring Saudi Arabia in line with modern standards.

But all that is now changing, and Al-Shabab were first cab off the rank when they opened their new purpose-built stadium last week in front of a raucous sold-out crowd of 11,974.

The intimate confines of the new stadium, built on the site of their former training pitch, make for a more intimidating environment, especially when it is full as it was for the opening match, a 2-0 win against Al-Tai.

While the world is seduced by scenes of almost 60,000 attending the King Fahd Stadium to witness Al-Hilal take on Al-Ahli, or a jam-packed King Abdullah Sports City for the Jeddah Derby, just as important, perhaps even more so, is replicating those scenes across the country in games and at stadiums not involving the country’s big four clubs.

It is why the scenes from Al-Shabab Club Stadium, with incredible tifos and an atmosphere to match, will hearten those tasked with charting a new path forward for Saudi football. As the profile of the league grows, interest will naturally stretch beyond the big four clubs and it is there where work still needs to be done, with almost half the league playing a home game this season in front of fewer than 1,000 fans. That is sub-par in anyone’s language.

As witnessed when almost 12,000 turned Al-Shabab’s new stadium into a cauldron, the fans are there; it is enticing them to attend on a weekly basis that is the challenge. Providing an atmosphere and experience as intoxicating as that witnessed on the opening night will go a long way to bringing them back again and again.

The sight of cavernous stadiums with only a smattering of fans will do little to help the league’s reputation globally, but the sight of intimate boutique stadiums packed to the rafters will do it no harm at all.

The good news is, after Al-Shabab, there are even more on the way.

Both Ettifaq and Al-Fateh will open their similarly designed boutique stadiums in the coming weeks, which can only add to the growing appeal of the league around the world, especially with so much attention on Steven Gerard’s side. Expect similar scenes to those we saw at Al-Shabab recently as fans flock to sample the atmosphere and experience of their new homes.

It is not just stadiums being developed, either (and with the Asian Cup in 2027 on the horizon, there are many more in the works). At the behest of their star man, Al-Nassr also completely redeveloped their training ground, offering something far more akin to what you would find in Europe. So, too, did Al-Hilal, and you can expect more to follow.

While they might appear to be material changes, as the league continues to attract some of world football’s biggest names, they arrive expecting a certain standard and increasingly that is now one that Saudi Arabia is able to meet.

As the saying goes, Rome was not built in a day. And so it is for the revolution in Saudi football. But bit by bit, brick by brick, it is changing in front of our very eyes.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Al-Shabab Ronaldo

Related

Special Al-Shabab goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu ready to face nemesis Neymar in Riyadh derby
Saudi Football
Al-Shabab goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu ready to face nemesis Neymar in Riyadh derby
Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh derby
Saudi Football
Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh derby

Salem Al-Dawsari is 6th Saudi footballer to be named AFC Player of the Year

Salem Al-Dawsari is 6th Saudi footballer to be named AFC Player of the Year
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Salem Al-Dawsari is 6th Saudi footballer to be named AFC Player of the Year

Salem Al-Dawsari is 6th Saudi footballer to be named AFC Player of the Year
  • 32-year-old Al-Hilal star honored during the Asian Football Confederation’s glitzy Annual Awards ceremony in Doha on Tuesday
  • ‘I am very happy with this achievement, and I would like to thank the leadership in Saudi Arabia for their keen interest in athletes and support for sport,’ the winger said
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

BEIRUT: Saudi superstar Salem Al-Dawsari on Tuesday became the sixth player from the Kingdom, and the fifth from Al-Hilal, to be crowned Asian Football Confederation Player of the Year.
Earlier in the evening, Australia and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr took the women’s title. They were honored during the glitzy 2023 AFC Annual Awards ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Center in Doha.
“I am very happy with this achievement and I would like to thank the leadership in Saudi Arabia for their keen interest in athletes and support for sport,” 32-year-old Al-Dawsari said, according to a report on the AFC website.
“I also want to thank the Saudi Football Federation, Al-Hilal, the Saudi national team, as well as the fans. Of course, I am grateful to my parents and wife, who is my No. 1 supporter.”
The winger, who made his first appearance for Al-Hilal in 2011, is the 25th recipient of the AFC Player of the Year award since its inception in 1994. The six Saudi winners of the award during that time, and the five from Al-Hilal, are records for any single country and club respectively.
Al-Dawsari joined Al-Hilal as a youth player and rose through the ranks to become an important member not only of the Riyadh side, but also of the Saudi national team, after making his debut for the Green Falcons in 2012.
Regarded as one of the finest footballers in Asia, he lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar when he scored the winner in his country’s sensational 2-1 victory over Argentina in their opening match. Al-Dawsari’s astonishing goal in the 53rd minute will live long in the memories of the fans.
He scored again in the third group match in Qatar, a 2-1 defeat by Mexico. In doing so, having previously scored against Egypt during the 2018 World Cup, he equaled the record for the total number of goals by a Saudi player at World Cup finals, three, which was set by the legendary Sami Al-Jaber in 2006.
Meanwhile, he also continues to shine as brightly as ever for Al-Hilal across all major competitions. On the domestic front, he played a pivotal role in their 2021/22 Saudi Pro League and 2022/23 King’s Cup triumphs. And his haul of four goals and three assists in eight matches helped inspire Al-Hilal to a record fifth appearance at an AFC Champions League final, when they finished runners-up in 2022.

Topics: Salem Al-dawsari Al-Hilal Saudi Club AFC AFC Player of the Year

Related

Salem Al-Dawsari’s strike too late for Green Falcons as Mexico prevail 2-1
Sport
Salem Al-Dawsari’s strike too late for Green Falcons as Mexico prevail 2-1
Special Saudi Arabia mauled by Mali despite Al-Dawsari magic
Sport
Saudi Arabia mauled by Mali despite Al-Dawsari magic

Mane puts Al-Nassr into the King’s Cup quarters

Mane puts Al-Nassr into the King’s Cup quarters
Updated 31 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Mane puts Al-Nassr into the King’s Cup quarters

Mane puts Al-Nassr into the King’s Cup quarters
  • Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward struck after 107 minutes of an at times bad-tempered tie in which Al-Nassr played with 10 men for the most part
  • Mane had the last word in extra-time to sweep home an Ayman Yahya left-sided cross from close range, and there was no way back for Steven Gerrard’s men
Updated 31 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Sadio Mane struck in extra-time to give Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq to send his team into the last eight of the King’s Cup.

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward struck after 107 minutes of an at times bad-tempered tie in which Al-Nassr played with 10 men for the most part after Anderson Talisca was sent off at the end of the first half.

Talisca looked to have given Al-Nassr a first-half lead, getting on the end of an inswinging cross from Alex Telles to stab home from close range. VAR intervened to rule it offside.

It was to get worse for the Brazilian deep into first-half injury time. Talisca was given a yellow card for what seemed to be an extended arm but, after intervention from VAR, it was upgraded to a red.

The decision enraged the team from Riyadh but despite being a man short, they still pushed forward with Telles and Mane coming close and with Cristiano Ronaldo a constant threat.

Al-Ettifaq later found themselves down to 10 men as Ali Hazzazi saw red at the end of the second half.

Mane then had the last word in extra-time to sweep home an Ayman Yahya left-sided cross from close range, and there was no way back for Steven Gerrard’s men.

Al-Ittihad have been struggling in the league with no wins in four but picked up a welcome victory, defeating Al-Fayha 3-0 thanks to two goals from Abderrazak Hamdallah and one from Karim Benzema.

The Moroccan marksman opened the scoring after just five minutes. Romarinho slipped the ball through and Hamdallah lifted his shot over the advancing Vladimir Stojkovic.

Three minutes from the end, Hamdallah picked up the ball just inside the area and fired a low shot into the bottom corner to seal the win, before Benzema also got on the scoresheet.

Earlier in the day, Al-Shabab also moved into the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at Al-Fateh, while Al-Taawoun eased past Al-Wehda with a 2-0 victory.

Al-Hilal, Al-Khaleej, and Al-Faisaly progressed on Monday.

Topics: Al-Nassr Al-Ettifaq Sadio Mane Cristiano Ronaldo Ayman Yahya King’s Cup

Related

Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second
Sport
Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second
Update Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich
Sport
Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich

Bangladesh batsmen to blame for World Cup flop, says Mehidy

Bangladesh batsmen to blame for World Cup flop, says Mehidy
Updated 31 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Bangladesh batsmen to blame for World Cup flop, says Mehidy

Bangladesh batsmen to blame for World Cup flop, says Mehidy
  • Bangladesh became the first team to be eliminated after crashing to a seven-wicket defeat by Pakistan 
  • On Tuesday, Mahmudullah top-scored with 56 and put on a fourth wicket stand of 79 with Liton Das (45) 
Updated 31 October 2023
AFP

KOLKATA: Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Tuesday blamed his team’s batsmen for their World Cup flop, claiming “they should have taken more responsibility.”
Bangladesh became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament after crashing to a seven-wicket defeat by Pakistan.
It left the Tigers with one win and six losses.
“The main problem is in our batting and batters should have taken more responsibilities in the tournament,” said Mehidy.
At the World Cup, Bangladesh’s highest total was just 256 against India.
On Tuesday, Mahmudullah top-scored with 56 and put on a fourth wicket stand of 79 with Liton Das who scored 45.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan chipped in with 43 and Miraz 25.
Mahmadullah, 37, is his country’s top run scorer with 274 and has hit team’s only century — 111 against South Africa.
Pakistan chased down the total on Tuesday with 105 balls to spare as Fakhar Zaman hit 81 and Abdullah Shafique scored 68 in an opening stand of 128.
“We needed early wickets but they never came and since our total was not big their openers played with freedom and there was no pressure on them,” said Mehidy who took all three Pakistan wickets to fall.
The defeat also means that Bangladesh may not qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy where only the top seven teams at the World Cup plus hosts Pakistan will go through.
“Every defeat hurts and if we do not play in the Champions Trophy it will hurt us as well as Bangladesh fans,” said Mehidy.
Bangladesh still have two games left to play at the World Cup to complete the group stage — against Sri Lanka (November 6 in New Delhi) and Australia (November 11 in Pune).
Mehidy said there was gloom in Bangladesh’s dressing room.
“Everyone is sad in the dressing room. Luck did not favor us because you also need luck and that did not come our way at various stages.”

Topics: Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023

Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says
  • FIFA had invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the tournament by October 31
  • Australia said on Tuesday it would not be bidding, leaving Saudi Arabia as sole candidate
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters

LAUSANNE: Saudi Arabia was the only football association to present a bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup before the deadline closed, soccer’s global governing body said on Tuesday.

FIFA had invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the tournament by Oct. 31, and Saudi Arabia announced it would bid only minutes after the announcement on Oct 4.
Australia said on Tuesday it would not be presenting a bid to host the tournament, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only candidate.
“As established in the Bidding Regulations approved by the FIFA Council, the FIFA administration will conduct thorough bidding and evaluation processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup, with the hosts to be appointed by FIFA Congresses expected to take place by Q4 2024,” FIFA said.
FIFA also confirmed that the sole confirmation of interest in hosting the 2030 World Cup came from Morocco, Portugal and Spain with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting celebratory games.
On Oct. 4, FIFA announced that the combined bid of Morocco Spain and Portugal would host the 2030 World Cup subject to the completion of a successful bidding process. 

World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Azam

World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Azam
Updated 31 October 2023
AFP
Follow

World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Azam

World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Azam
  • Pakistan have six points and sit in fifth place in the 10-nation table, Australia in fourth and New Zealand are third 
  • Pakistan face the Kiwis on Saturday in Bengaluru before finishing their group campaign against England on Nov 11 
Updated 31 October 2023
AFP

KOLKATA: Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Tuesday that he still clings onto hope that his team can squeeze into the World Cup semifinals despite the odds stacked against them.
“Yes. We are trying to win our next two matches and let’s see where we stand,” said Azam after a seven-wicket romp over Bangladesh gave them a third win in seven matches.
“We will take a lot of confidence into those matches.”
Pakistan have six points and sit in fifth place in the 10-nation table.
Australia, in fourth place, have eight points and a game in hand while third-placed New Zealand are third, also on eight points, having also played one game fewer.
Pakistan face the Kiwis on Saturday in Bengaluru before finishing their group campaign against defending champions England in Kolkata on November 11.
As well as two wins, the 1992 champions will need other results go their way if they are to stay in the tournament.
On Tuesday, Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed three wickets while openers Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique made 81 and 68 respectively as Pakistan chased down a 205-run target for the loss of three wickets with 105 balls to spare.
“We know when Fakhar plays the way he can for 20-30 overs it is a different ball game. So we let him play his natural game and it is good to see,” said Azam of Zaman, the only Pakistan batsman to have scored a double century in one-day international cricket.
Azam added: “We started well. Shaheen took early wickets. The main thing is we stuck to our length in the middle overs and we took wickets.”
Fakhar, a 33-year-old left-hander, was playing only his second match of the tournament after being sidelined with a knee injury.
“We were anxiously waiting for this win,” said Zaman.
“Every win in the World Cup boosts the confidence and our aim is to win the remaining two matches. Our target is semifinal.”
Zaman admitted the defeat to India earlier in the tournament had been a bodyblow but the team had gained new confidence by pushing South Africa all the way.
Pakistan fought hard against the Proteas only to lose by a narrow one-wicket margin in Chennai on Friday.
“That loss to India made the difference, every match against India does but we fought well in the South Africa match and that fight gave us much-needed rhythm,” said Zaman.
Zaman also said the impact of his injury was not as severe as first feared.
“I was batting well in the nets and had the team needed me before I would have played but my aim is to always score runs that help the team win.”
Bangladesh became the first team to be eliminated after six losses in seven games.
“At this moment we have to perform together in all three departments. It’s not any individual that can win us games,” said captain Shakib Al Hasan.
His team still have two games to play in the round-robin stage against Sri Lanka in New Delhi on November 6 and against Australia in Pune five days later.
“We need collective performances. Two more matches hopefully we can bounce back,” said Shakib, playing in his fourth World Cup.
“The fans supported us and are behind us whether we are doing well or not. We have to give something back to them so they can smile.”

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Pakistan cricket Babar Azam

Latest updates

Lebanon accuses Israel of white phosphorus attacks
Lebanon accuses Israel of white phosphorus attacks
Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire
Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire
UN alarmed as Mideast war intensifies
The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (REUTERS)
Egypt to receive wounded Gazans through key crossing: sources
Egypt to receive wounded Gazans through key crossing: sources
Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel, citing ‘crimes against humanity’
Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel, citing ‘crimes against humanity’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.