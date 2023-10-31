You are here

  • Home
  • World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council

World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council
In this image taken from video, intense blasts are seen inside Gaza on Oct. 31, 2023, from southern Israel after a day of expanded Israeli operations in the north of the territory. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4vukj

Updated 24 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
Follow

World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council

World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council
  • Will you allow the ‘jigsaw of war’ to be completed ‘by your disunity or by sheer neglect,’ or ‘will you take the courageous and necessary steps back from the abyss?’ asks Filipo Grandi
  • ‘Humanitarians are tough,’ he says, but growing shortfalls in aid funding mean they are ‘near breaking point — and what will you be left with when they have to go?’
Updated 24 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
Follow

NEW YORK CITY: The UN’s high commissioner for refugees, Filipo Grandi, on Tuesday pleaded with members of the Security Council to demand a cease-fire in Gaza, telling them the world is waiting for the UN’s most powerful body to act.
Lamenting the fact that disregard for the basic rules of war is becoming “the norm and not the exception,” he said innocent civilians are being killed in unprecedented numbers “in the Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians, and in the killing of Palestinian civilians and massive destruction of infrastructure caused by the ongoing Israeli military operation.”
Two million Gazans, half of them children, are going though “hell on earth,” said Grandi. “A humanitarian cease-fire can at least stop this spiral of death and I hope that you will overcome your divisions and exercise your authority in demanding one — the world is waiting for you to do so.”
He was speaking during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Ukraine. The war there has entered its 21st month, with hostilities remaining concentrated in the eastern Donbas region and the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia areas.
The total number of refugees and displaced people worldwide now stands at 114 million, Grandi told council members, attributing this large number to the “current extreme disorder” around the world, of which the war between Israel and Hamas is the latest symptom.
Calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, he expressed hope that such a move would be just the initial stage in restoring the path toward a resolution of the long-running conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.
“Over many years, (I) have observed how solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was always described as ‘elusive,’” he said. “But it has not been elusive; it has been repeatedly and deliberately neglected, cast aside as something no longer necessary, almost ridiculed.
“Dealing with the chronic resurgence of violence, followed by temporary cease-fires, was deemed more expedient than focusing on a real peace, one able to provide Israelis and Palestinians with the rights, recognition, security and statehood that they deserve.
“I hope that now, amid the horrors of war, we can at least see how grave a miscalculation that has been. There will be no peace in the region, and in the world, without a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the end of the Israeli occupation.”
Grandi repeated the UN’s warning that this current, “deadliest round of violent conflict risks infecting the wider region and beyond with catastrophic consequences.”
The conflict in Gaza is, however, just the latest piece of a “most dangerous jigsaw of war that is rapidly closing in around us,” he said.
He urged council members to also reflect on the situation in Sudan, where the violence is spreading in both “scope and brutality,” solely affecting the Sudanese population while the world remains “scandalously silent” despite the ongoing violations of international humanitarian law.
It is “shameful,” he said, that the same kind of atrocities witnessed in Darfur 20 years ago are recurring now with minimal attention from the world, leading to the displacement of nearly 6 million people from their homes, more than a million of whom have sought refuge in neighboring, often fragile nations. Some have even made their way to Libya and Tunisia before embarking on perilous journeys across the Mediterranean on precarious vessels in an attempt to reach Italy or elsewhere in Europe.
Grandi applauded the resumption of the Jeddah talks between the warring generals in Sudan and expressed hope that they will lead “at least” to an imminent cease-fire.
He urged council members to consider the plight of the millions of people displaced as a result of political instability, economic collapse, and the conflicts and “brutal violence” plaguing places such as Lebanon, the Central Sahel, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Ukraine, Armenia, Central and Latin America, Myanmar and Afghanistan.
“Each new crisis seems to push the previous ones into dangerous oblivion — but they stay with us,” Grandi said.
“Look at all these crises, and let this lifelong humanitarian worker say that we need your voice to address each one of them. Not your voices — your voice. Your strong, united voice, carrying the authority which the (UN) Charter vests in this council but which the world does not hear any more, drowned as it is in rivalries and divisions.”
With major state donors cutting levels of humanitarian funding, Grandi also spoke of his concern about the prospects for all UN agencies next year.
“UNRWA (the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East), whose crucial role is now clear to all, has been chronically underfunded,” he said. “The World Food Program, UNICEF (the UN Children’s Fund), and the International Committee of the Red Cross all face the same financial crunch in their humanitarian activities.
“So, we prioritize and reprioritize. We cut rations, shelter, staff, hoping to maintain a lifeline to those in need. But in many places that lifeline is becoming thinner by the day.
“Being alone, being exposed, being short of resources make me wonder for how much longer we can continue. Humanitarians are tough. But humanitarians (are) near breaking point. And
what will you be left with when they have to go?”
He continued: “The gravity of this moment cannot be overstated. The choices that the 15 of you make — or fail to make — will mark us all, and for generations to come.
“Will you continue to allow this jigsaw of war to be completed by aggressive acts, by your disunity, or by sheer neglect? Or will you take the courageous and necessary steps back from the abyss?”

Topics: War on Gaza UN’s high commissioner for refugees Filipo Grandi security council Ceasefire

Related

No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, American Muslims tell Biden
World
No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, American Muslims tell Biden
Gaza now a ‘graveyard’ for thousands of children: UN
Middle-East
Gaza now a ‘graveyard’ for thousands of children: UN

India opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers’ iPhones

India opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers’ iPhones
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

India opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers’ iPhones

India opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers’ iPhones
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of trying to hack into senior opposition politicians’ mobile phones, after they reported receiving warning messages from Apple.

Some of the lawmakers shared screenshots on social media of a notification quoting the iPhone manufacturer as saying: “Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID.”

“Hack us all you want,” Gandhi told a news conference in New Delhi, in reference to Modi. “But we (opposition) will not stop questioning you.”

Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed concern at the lawmakers’ statements and said the government had asked Apple to join its investigation into the matter.

The company said it did not attribute the threat notifications to “any specific state-sponsored attacker.”

State-sponsored attacks were evolving over time. Detecting them “relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete,” it said. “It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected.”

Jairam Ramesh, spokesperson for Gandhi’s Congress Party, called Apple’s clarification a “long-winded non-denial” of a security breach.

In 2021, India was rocked by reports that the government had used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to snoop on scores of journalists, activists and politicians, including Gandhi. The government has declined to reply to questions whether India or any of its state agencies had purchased Pegasus spyware for  .

Topics: India

Related

Pakistan to take up smog issue with India at ‘diplomatic level’ — official
Pakistan
Pakistan to take up smog issue with India at ‘diplomatic level’ — official
Indian deputy IT minister investigated over online post after attack on Jehovah’s Witnesses
World
Indian deputy IT minister investigated over online post after attack on Jehovah’s Witnesses

No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, American Muslims tell Biden

No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, American Muslims tell Biden
Updated 8 min 1 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, American Muslims tell Biden

No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, American Muslims tell Biden
Updated 8 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Muslim Americans and some Democratic Party activists say they will work to mobilize millions of Muslim voters to withhold donations and votes toward President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection unless he takes immediate steps to secure a Gaza ceasefire.

The National Muslim Democratic Council, which includes Democratic Party leaders from hotly contested states likely to decide the election, such as Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, called on Biden to use his influence with Israel to broker a ceasefire.

In an open letter titled “2023 Ceasefire Ultimatum,” the Muslim leaders pledged to mobilize Muslim voters to “withhold endorsement, support, or votes for any candidate who endorses the Israeli offensive against the Palestinian people.”

“Your administration’s unconditional support, encompassing funding and armaments, has played a significant role in perpetuating the violence that is causing civilian casualties and has eroded trust in voters who previously put their faith in you,” the council wrote.

Former US Representative Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s attorney general and the first Muslim elected to Congress, and Representative Andre Carson of Indiana are the organization’s founding co-chairs.

The letter is the latest sign of growing anger and frustration in Arab and Muslim American communities about Biden’s failure to condemn Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American lawmaker from Michigan, on Monday released a 90-second video on X decrying Biden’s support of what she called “Israel’s genocidal campaign in Palestine,” adding “Don’t count on our vote in 2024.”

Basim Elkarra, executive director of the Sacramento Valley Council on American-Islamic Relations, said Muslim votes could be crucial for Biden in his 2024 bid for a second term, noting that Michigan’s 16 electoral votes were won by a narrow margin of just 2.6 percent in 2020.

Muslim Americans in Minnesota, where Biden plans to visit, last week issued a similar ceasefire ultimatum. They said they planned a protest when the president visits their state.

Biden’s reelection campaign had no immediate comment.

Biden hosted a meeting last Thursday with a handful of Muslim leaders, a White House official said, adding that administration officials continue to meet with Arab and Muslim community members concerned by Biden’s handling of the crisis.

Palestinian Americans and aid groups in the US are raising funds for Gaza but they have as yet limited ability to get supplies into the besieged enclave.

Aid organizations that serve civilians in Gaza say they are receiving record amounts of donations in a sign of public support for relief efforts even as a growing stock of supplies remain stalled at Egypt’s Rafah border crossing.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in donations, unlike we’ve ever seen before,” said Steve Sosebee, president of the US-based Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, which has a staff of 40 in Gaza that provide medical support. He said the fund, which usually has an annual budget of around $12 million, had raised $15 million in just 10 days.

However, with a web of political and logistical obstacles on getting aid in, much of the money and supplies intended for Gaza is in limbo.

Topics: US

Related

Congressman announces primary challenge to Biden, saying Democrats need to focus on future
World
Congressman announces primary challenge to Biden, saying Democrats need to focus on future
Gaza now a ‘graveyard’ for thousands of children: UN
Middle-East
Gaza now a ‘graveyard’ for thousands of children: UN

Russia will succeed in Ukraine unless US support continues-Pentagon chief

Russia will succeed in Ukraine unless US support continues-Pentagon chief
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Russia will succeed in Ukraine unless US support continues-Pentagon chief

Russia will succeed in Ukraine unless US support continues-Pentagon chief
  • “I can guarantee that without our support (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be successful,” Austin said
  • Congress has already approved $113 billion for Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that Russia would be successful in Ukraine unless the United States kept up its support for Kyiv.
Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified to the Senate Appropriations Committee on President Joe Biden’s request for $106 billion to fund ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel and US border security.
“I can guarantee that without our support (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be successful,” Austin said during the hearing.
“If we pull the rug out from under them now, Putin will only get stronger and he will be successful in doing what he wants to do.”
Arguing that supporting US partners is vital to national security, Biden requested $61.4 billion for Ukraine, about half of which would be spent in the United States to replenish weapons stocks drained by previous support.
Congress has already approved $113 billion for Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. The White House has said it has less than $5.5 billion in funds to continue transferring weapons from US stockpiles to Ukrainian forces fighting Russia.
The path forward for Biden’s latest funding plan looks uncertain. Democrats solidly back Biden’s strategy of combining Ukraine aid with support for Israel, as do many Republicans in both the Senate and House of Representatives.
But Republicans who lead the House of Representatives object to combining the two issues, joined by some party members in the Senate.
Austin said the Biden administration wanted Ukraine to continue operations through the winter, but Kyiv could not do that if they were forced to pause because of a lack of US support.
Kyiv military officials said on Monday that Russia has bulked up its forces around the devastated city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and has switched its troops from defense to offense, but Ukraine has been preparing to repel the attacks.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin President Vladimir Putin Kyiv

Related

‘Much higher, much bigger’: In meeting with Pakistani PM, Putin highlights potential for economic cooperation video
Pakistan
‘Much higher, much bigger’: In meeting with Pakistani PM, Putin highlights potential for economic cooperation
Frame grab taken from video footage posted on the Telegram channel @askrasul on October 29.
World
Russia says Ukraine played ‘key role’ in anti-Israel airport riot

France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris

France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris
Updated 31 October 2023
AFP
Follow

France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris

France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris
  • Fresh stars were painted overnight on the facades of several buildings in a southern district of Paris
  • In the nearby town of Saint-Ouen they were accompanied by inscriptions such as “Palestine will overcome”
Updated 31 October 2023
AFP

PARIS: Paris prosecutors opened an investigation Tuesday into dozens of Stars of David daubed on buildings around the city and its suburbs, seen as threatening Jews amid the war between Israel and Hamas.
Fresh stars were painted overnight on the facades of several buildings in a southern district of Paris, an AFP journalist saw on Tuesday.
Similar tags appeared over the weekend in suburbs of the city including Vanves, Fontenay-aux-Roses and Aubervilliers.
In the nearby town of Saint-Ouen they were accompanied by inscriptions such as “Palestine will overcome.”
The Union of Jewish Students of France said they were designed to mirror the way Jews were forced to wear the stars by the Nazi regime.
“This act of marking recalls the processes of the 1930s and the Second World War which led to the extermination of millions of Jews,” its president Samuel Lejoyeux told AFP.
“The people who did this clearly wanted to terrify,” he added.
The mayor of Aubervilliers, Karine Franclet, condemned the graffiti as being “in total contradiction with the fundamental values that we hold, including tolerance, equality and mutual respect, particularly in the current context.”
Saint-Ouen’s mayor Karim Bouamrane said perpetrators must be punished by the courts “with the greatest severity” in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).
Israel has bombarded the Palestinian territory of Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants, which killed around 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
More than 8,500 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza, the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory said in its latest toll.
Many Jews say they have felt unsafe in Paris since the violence flared in Israel.
Jacques Isaac Azeroual, a kosher butcher in the city’s 19th district, which has a large Jewish community, said his customers had fallen by half.
“People are demoralized. They are scared of going out to shop,” he told AFP, adding that he shuts an hour early and covers his kippa with a hat when he leaves for fear of aggression.
The government says more than 800 incidents of anti-Semitism were registered in France in the three weeks after the Hamas assault.
That is equal to the number of incidents over two or three years previously, says the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions.
“They were not triggered by indignation over the images from Gaza — the anti-Semitic acts began on October 7, even before the Israeli response,” said its president Yonathan Arfi.

Topics: War on Gaza Paris Stars of David graffiti

Related

Police stand outside the Bibliotheque Francois Mitterrand metro and regional train station in Paris, France, October 31, 2023.
World
Hijab-wearing woman shot by police in Paris metro, condition critical
French school killer claimed attack for Daesh group: prosecutor
World
French school killer claimed attack for Daesh group: prosecutor

Buddhists hold interfaith protest in Colombo to stop Israel’s war on Gaza

Buddhists hold interfaith protest in Colombo to stop Israel’s war on Gaza
Updated 31 October 2023
Follow

Buddhists hold interfaith protest in Colombo to stop Israel’s war on Gaza

Buddhists hold interfaith protest in Colombo to stop Israel’s war on Gaza
  • Multi-religious crowd calls for end to Israeli attacks, chants ‘free Palestine’
  • Protest organizers submit plea for action to UN office in Colombo
Updated 31 October 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Hundreds of Sri Lankans joined a protest organized by the World Fellowship of Buddhists in Colombo on Tuesday to stop Israel’s aggression on Gaza.

Buddhist, Christian, Muslim, and Hindu leaders were all part of the rally together with residents of the Sri Lankan capital who chanted, ‘Free, free Palestine” and carried banners reading “Stop the massacre,” “Stop bombing Gaza,” and “Pray for Gaza,” along with Palestinian flags.

Dr. Sudath Dewapura, president of the Sri Lanka chapter of the World Fellowship of Buddhists, told Arab News that all those who joined the protest could “no longer bear” the killing of innocent civilians as Israel’s war on Gaza entered its fourth week.

Israeli forces have been besieging and bombarding the densely populated region in retaliation for a surprise attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Since the beginning of the escalation, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 8,000 people and injured tens of thousands more.

“All the Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, everybody here today, everybody wants to stop the war,” he said. “They must stop the war.”

After the rally, protest organizers submitted a plea for action to the UN office in Colombo.

“I feel very strongly about what is happening there,” Brother Lionel Peiris said. A Franciscan from the Anglican Church in Colombo, he was part of a World Council of Churches fact-finding mission to report on the structural injustice and abuse of Palestinians by Israel.

“It is a racist state that practices apartheid, which does not allow Palestinians to have their rights,” he told Arab News. “Their lands have been taken from them, their water has been taken from them, their livelihood, their orchards. I’ve seen it with my own eyes.”

Like others, he took part in the Colombo rally in the hope that his presence would add to voices from all over the world.

“The world has got to stand for justice and truth, and for fairness,” he said.

The rally in Colombo became a multi-religious display of solidarity with Palestinians, who have been facing “systematic annihilation of their culture, their territory, their homeland, their right to life,” said Shreen Abdul Saroor, a women’s rights activist and one of the protest’s leaders.

“All these things in the last 75 years have been taken away by Israel,” she told Arab News, as she called for all religious groups to come together to “ensure that Palestinians have the right to their homeland, and to call for an immediate ceasefire, and put an end to this brutal war right now.”

Topics: War on Gaza Sri Lanka World Fellowship of Buddhists Dr. Sudath Dewapura

Related

‘End Israeli occupation now’: Filipinos rally in solidarity with Palestine video
World
‘End Israeli occupation now’: Filipinos rally in solidarity with Palestine
Special ‘Malaysia is with Palestine’: Thousands rally in Kuala Lumpur to support Gaza
World
‘Malaysia is with Palestine’: Thousands rally in Kuala Lumpur to support Gaza

Latest updates

World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council
World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council
Mane puts Al-Nassr into the King’s Cup quarters
Mane puts Al-Nassr into the King’s Cup quarters
Global Cybersecurity Forum to kick off in Riyadh
Global Cybersecurity Forum to kick off in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp
Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp
What We Are Reading Today: Drawing Nature
What We Are Reading Today: Drawing Nature

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.