Salem Al-Dawsari is 6th Saudi footballer to be named AFC Player of the Year

Salem Al-Dawsari is 6th Saudi footballer to be named AFC Player of the Year
Saudi Arabia’s superstar Salem Al-Dawsari has become the 6th Saudi player and fifth from the capital’s Al-Hilal club to be crowned Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Player of the Year. (X/@Alhilal_EN)
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Salem Al-Dawsari is 6th Saudi footballer to be named AFC Player of the Year

Salem Al-Dawsari is 6th Saudi footballer to be named AFC Player of the Year
  32-year-old Al-Hilal star honored during the Asian Football Confederation's glitzy Annual Awards ceremony in Doha on Tuesday
  'I am very happy with this achievement, and I would like to thank the leadership in Saudi Arabia for their keen interest in athletes and support for sport,' the winger said
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
BEIRUT: Saudi superstar Salem Al-Dawsari on Tuesday became the sixth player from the Kingdom, and the fifth from Al-Hilal, to be crowned Asian Football Confederation Player of the Year.
Earlier in the evening, Australia and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr took the women’s title. They were honored during the glitzy 2023 AFC Annual Awards ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Center in Doha.
“I am very happy with this achievement and I would like to thank the leadership in Saudi Arabia for their keen interest in athletes and support for sport,” 32-year-old Al-Dawsari said, according to a report on the AFC website.
“I also want to thank the Saudi Football Federation, Al-Hilal, the Saudi national team, as well as the fans. Of course, I am grateful to my parents and wife, who is my No. 1 supporter.”
The winger, who made his first appearance for Al-Hilal in 2011, is the 25th recipient of the AFC Player of the Year award since its inception in 1994. The six Saudi winners of the award during that time, and the five from Al-Hilal, are records for any single country and club respectively.
Al-Dawsari joined Al-Hilal as a youth player and rose through the ranks to become an important member not only of the Riyadh side, but also of the Saudi national team, after making his debut for the Green Falcons in 2012.
Regarded as one of the finest footballers in Asia, he lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar when he scored the winner in his country’s sensational 2-1 victory over Argentina in their opening match. Al-Dawsari’s astonishing goal in the 53rd minute will live long in the memories of the fans.
He scored again in the third group match in Qatar, a 2-1 defeat by Mexico. In doing so, having previously scored against Egypt during the 2018 World Cup, he equaled the record for the total number of goals by a Saudi player at World Cup finals, three, which was set by the legendary Sami Al-Jaber in 2006.
Meanwhile, he also continues to shine as brightly as ever for Al-Hilal across all major competitions. On the domestic front, he played a pivotal role in their 2021/22 Saudi Pro League and 2022/23 King’s Cup triumphs. And his haul of four goals and three assists in eight matches helped inspire Al-Hilal to a record fifth appearance at an AFC Champions League final, when they finished runners-up in 2022.

Mane puts Al-Nassr into the King’s Cup quarters

Mane puts Al-Nassr into the King’s Cup quarters
Updated 31 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Mane puts Al-Nassr into the King’s Cup quarters

Mane puts Al-Nassr into the King’s Cup quarters
  • Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward struck after 107 minutes of an at times bad-tempered tie in which Al-Nassr played with 10 men for the most part
  • Mane had the last word in extra-time to sweep home an Ayman Yahya left-sided cross from close range, and there was no way back for Steven Gerrard’s men
Updated 31 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Sadio Mane struck in extra-time to give Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq to send his team into the last eight of the King’s Cup.

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward struck after 107 minutes of an at times bad-tempered tie in which Al-Nassr played with 10 men for the most part after Anderson Talisca was sent off at the end of the first half.

Talisca looked to have given Al-Nassr a first-half lead, getting on the end of an inswinging cross from Alex Telles to stab home from close range. VAR intervened to rule it offside.

It was to get worse for the Brazilian deep into first-half injury time. Talisca was given a yellow card for what seemed to be an extended arm but, after intervention from VAR, it was upgraded to a red.

The decision enraged the team from Riyadh but despite being a man short, they still pushed forward with Telles and Mane coming close and with Cristiano Ronaldo a constant threat.

Al-Ettifaq later found themselves down to 10 men as Ali Hazzazi saw red at the end of the second half.

Mane then had the last word in extra-time to sweep home an Ayman Yahya left-sided cross from close range, and there was no way back for Steven Gerrard’s men.

Al-Ittihad have been struggling in the league with no wins in four but picked up a welcome victory, defeating Al-Fayha 3-0 thanks to two goals from Abderrazak Hamdallah and one from Karim Benzema.

The Moroccan marksman opened the scoring after just five minutes. Romarinho slipped the ball through and Hamdallah lifted his shot over the advancing Vladimir Stojkovic.

Three minutes from the end, Hamdallah picked up the ball just inside the area and fired a low shot into the bottom corner to seal the win, before Benzema also got on the scoresheet.

Earlier in the day, Al-Shabab also moved into the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at Al-Fateh, while Al-Taawoun eased past Al-Wehda with a 2-0 victory.

Al-Hilal, Al-Khaleej, and Al-Faisaly progressed on Monday.

Topics: Al-Nassr Al-Ettifaq Sadio Mane Cristiano Ronaldo Ayman Yahya King’s Cup

Al-Shabab’s new home points the way forward for Saudi football stadiums

Al-Shabab’s new home points the way forward for Saudi football stadiums
Updated 31 October 2023
Paul Williams
Follow

Al-Shabab’s new home points the way forward for Saudi football stadiums

Al-Shabab’s new home points the way forward for Saudi football stadiums
  • The club’s purpose-built football ground in Al-Sahafa district opened recently in front of a sold-out crowd of almost 12,000
  • While Cristiano Ronaldo has praised the SPL’s progress, he has also called for improvement in infrastructure
Updated 31 October 2023
Paul Williams

There has been so much change within Saudi football in the past 12 months that it can be hard to keep up with the developments that are helping shape a new era for football in the country and the wider region.

Whether it is the plethora of global mega stars arriving in the Kingdom, both on the pitch and in the dugouts, through to ambitions to bring the World Cup to Saudi Arabia in just over a decade’s time, each has been part of the seismic shift that has garnered worldwide attention.

Quietly, however, one change has begun to take shape that could change the very face of the Saudi Pro League, the first example of which we saw in the Al-Sahafa district of Riyadh late last month.

For as fast as Saudi football has grown up in the past 12 months, one area that has consistently been flagged as an area for improvement, including by Cristiano Ronaldo himself, is infrastructure development.

“The league is very good,” Ronaldo said at the end of his first season.

“But I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. The league is competitive. We have very good teams, very good Arab players, but they need to improve a little bit more the infrastructure.”

While there are exceptions to the rule, the vast majority of stadiums used in the SPL are relics of the past, designed for a different time and a different purpose. For as good as the atmosphere generated by Saudi fans can be, when there is a giant athletics track in the way, the energy of the crowd easily gets lost in the void.

Coupled with aging training facilities around the country, it was readily apparent to all that a major infrastructure overhaul was needed to bring Saudi Arabia in line with modern standards.

But all that is now changing, and Al-Shabab were first cab off the rank when they opened their new purpose-built stadium last week in front of a raucous sold-out crowd of 11,974.

The intimate confines of the new stadium, built on the site of their former training pitch, make for a more intimidating environment, especially when it is full as it was for the opening match, a 2-0 win against Al-Tai.

While the world is seduced by scenes of almost 60,000 attending the King Fahd Stadium to witness Al-Hilal take on Al-Ahli, or a jam-packed King Abdullah Sports City for the Jeddah Derby, just as important, perhaps even more so, is replicating those scenes across the country in games and at stadiums not involving the country’s big four clubs.

It is why the scenes from Al-Shabab Club Stadium, with incredible tifos and an atmosphere to match, will hearten those tasked with charting a new path forward for Saudi football. As the profile of the league grows, interest will naturally stretch beyond the big four clubs and it is there where work still needs to be done, with almost half the league playing a home game this season in front of fewer than 1,000 fans. That is sub-par in anyone’s language.

As witnessed when almost 12,000 turned Al-Shabab’s new stadium into a cauldron, the fans are there; it is enticing them to attend on a weekly basis that is the challenge. Providing an atmosphere and experience as intoxicating as that witnessed on the opening night will go a long way to bringing them back again and again.

The sight of cavernous stadiums with only a smattering of fans will do little to help the league’s reputation globally, but the sight of intimate boutique stadiums packed to the rafters will do it no harm at all.

The good news is, after Al-Shabab, there are even more on the way.

Both Ettifaq and Al-Fateh will open their similarly designed boutique stadiums in the coming weeks, which can only add to the growing appeal of the league around the world, especially with so much attention on Steven Gerard’s side. Expect similar scenes to those we saw at Al-Shabab recently as fans flock to sample the atmosphere and experience of their new homes.

It is not just stadiums being developed, either (and with the Asian Cup in 2027 on the horizon, there are many more in the works). At the behest of their star man, Al-Nassr also completely redeveloped their training ground, offering something far more akin to what you would find in Europe. So, too, did Al-Hilal, and you can expect more to follow.

While they might appear to be material changes, as the league continues to attract some of world football’s biggest names, they arrive expecting a certain standard and increasingly that is now one that Saudi Arabia is able to meet.

As the saying goes, Rome was not built in a day. And so it is for the revolution in Saudi football. But bit by bit, brick by brick, it is changing in front of our very eyes.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Al-Shabab Ronaldo

Mitrovic double helps book Al-Hilal a place in King’s Cup quarter-finals

Mitrovic double helps book Al-Hilal a place in King’s Cup quarter-finals
Updated 31 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Mitrovic double helps book Al-Hilal a place in King’s Cup quarter-finals

Mitrovic double helps book Al-Hilal a place in King’s Cup quarter-finals
  • Ruben Neves also found the net as the title holders, and current Saudi Pro League leaders, enjoyed what was ultimately a comfortable 3-0 home win over Al-Hazm
  • They are joined in the last eight by Al-Faisaly, who won 3-0 at Al-Najma, and Al-Khaleej, who squeezed past Damac at home after a penalty shootout
Updated 31 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ruben Neves eased Al-Hilal into the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup on Monday, providing the goals in a 3-0 home victory over Al-Hazm.

In the end it was a comfortable win for the title holders. Al-Hazm, who held reigning Pro League champions Al-Ittihad to a draw in the league last Thursday, did have some dangerous moments going forward but were unable to find the right final ball.

The first half finished goalless, as although Al-Hilal began to exert more control over the game as it progressed they also struggled to create clear chances.

They finally took the lead seven minutes after the restart. When Talal Al-Absi was adjudged to have bundled over Malcom inside the area, Neves — who has been linked to a move back to the English Premier League, with Newcastle United, in the British media — stepped up to take the penalty and send the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net past the outstretched hand of a diving Aymen Dahmen.

Soon after, Gambian striker Mohammed Badamosi missed a chance to level the score. This perhaps helped persuade Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus to increase his team’s firepower. Either way, Mitrovic came off the bench midway through the half and scored twice to make it seven goals in five games for the former Fulham forward, who is doing a lot to help fans recover from the loss of the injured Neymar.

His first strike came after 79 minutes when Michael dinked the ball over Al-Hazm’s back line inside the area for Mitrovic to fire home from the right corner of the six-yard box.

If the visitors were still harboring any hopes of a comeback at this stage, four minutes later it was game over for sure. Malcom once again was fouled in the area and this time Mitrovic took the penalty, making no mistake.

Al-Hilal are joined in the last eight by Al-Faisaly, who won 3-0 at Al-Najma, and Al-Khaleej, who squeezed past Damac at home after a penalty shootout.

Both Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr are in action on Tuesday, with the former away to Al-Fayha, and the latter playing host to Al-Ettifaq.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League King's Cup Al-Hilal Aleksandar Mitrovic

Nicola Innocentin: Al-Fateh a great project for players to join

Nicola Innocentin: Al-Fateh a great project for players to join
Updated 29 October 2023
Emanuel Rosu
Follow

Nicola Innocentin: Al-Fateh a great project for players to join

Nicola Innocentin: Al-Fateh a great project for players to join
  • The Italian former sporting director talked to Arab News about his time at Al-Fateh, the SPL’s unprecedented transfer activity and why Saudi players should benefit from playing alongside top players
Updated 29 October 2023
Emanuel Rosu

RIYADH: Al-Fateh’s 2-1 win at Al-Raed on Friday saw them climb to firth place in the Roshn Saudi League after 11 rounds of matches.

Nicola Innocentin, the former sporting director at Al-Fateh, helped build the team that is now aspiring to break the dominance of the big boys.

After a professional playing career that took him from his native Italy to Germany and the US, Innocentin qualified as a football agent and club consultant, before taking the sporting director’s role at Al-Fateh.

During an exclusive interview with Arab News, Innocentin revealed what the unprecedented transfer window in the Saudi League looked like from a club insider’s perspective, why old habits caused his departure after less than three months in charge and how the league will continue setting records and standards for the years to come.

Arab News: You recently left your position after less than three months at the club. What happened?

Nicola Innocentin: I didn’t want to leave because I liked to work with everyone at the club, especially with (coach) Slaven Bilic and his staff. I had a probation period in my contract and that created the possibility on both sides to terminate the deal during that time frame. Probably someone in the club wanted to be in my position and the only way to get there was to get it from me. And this could only have been done inside that probation period.

How do you look back at your time there? Do you feel you left anything behind?

I look back at everything with a big smile because I have received lots of love and appreciation from many people at the club. I managed to strengthen the team with two good signings without even spending half of the budget I was given.

Did you manage to feel any connection with the place?

I definitely feel a strong connection with Saudi Arabia and the Saudi people. I am already evaluating the possibility of joining another team in Saudi in order to stay in Saudi Arabia for as long as possible. I want to contribute to the growth of football in this fascinating and evolving country.

Are you surprised by what’s happening now in Saudi Arabia? It seems like the world of football was literally taken by storm.

It’s very exciting to work here, it’s evolving every day. There is a lot of excitement in the country and in the league. Everything started when they decided to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the idea to have a better league, a more competitive league was something they were already looking to do even two or three years ago.

When they took Ronaldo, I felt: This is it. This is going to be the start. And after Ronaldo, you saw what followed.

Why did this football revolution start now?

You need to do things at the right moment. Qatar had the World Cup last year. I use a metaphor: if you want to be noticed in a room and someone else is playing the guitar, you wait for the other person to stop before you play your instrument. Otherwise, people will not hear you clearly. Now Saudi Arabia is being heard loud and clear, I think.

Is Saudi football following the right steps to grow as a whole and build something sustainable?

When I first spoke to the Saudi Pro League, we had a talk about how the clubs can get more professionalized. I believed and I still believe that’s the best way to create something sustainable for the whole league. But I understand that for them the main purpose is to catch the attention and the respect of the world. By signing Cristiano Ronaldo and all the other superstars, for sure you get the attention. But there’s still the unsolved problem of not having a professional environment for those big names coming to the league. This is why I think it was right to focus on the four big clubs at first, two from Riyadh and two from Jeddah.

What is the next step?

I believe a pause on acquisition is needed and to work a bit to build a professional league. For sure, (Saudi Pro League Director of Football) Michael Emenalo, (Chief Operating Officer) Carlo Nohra and the other people from abroad who came to work here brought in the expertise and experience to build. They always get back to you, guide you, they make suggestions. They are professionals, but clubs must have people who speak the same language as them.

What do you think is different in working for a club like Al-Fateh and one of the “Big Four” in Saudi now?

When I tried to present myself in Saudi Arabia, I wanted to have a humble approach. I had the feeling that if I ended up in those four clubs, the dynamics would have been different to what I was looking for. If I had started immediately in Hilal, Nassr, Ittihad or Ahli, the main focus wouldn’t have been to grow organically. We'd have been under pressure to bring in as many and as big a profile players as possible. Fateh did something different, even many years ago. Instead of buying players, they invested in their infrastructure and club organization.

How did you convince players to sign for Al-Fateh? What did you tell them?

There is no doubt that Fateh is one of the best clubs in terms of infrastructure and organization. The city is nice, there is nothing people would miss here in terms of restaurants and shops. It’s not Jeddah, it’s not by the sea, and it’s not Riyadh either, that’s true. But you ask yourself: what do I need to be happy? A nice club, with some nice infrastructure. For me, it’s important not to get stuck in traffic for two hours each day. It takes 10 minutes to the training ground and back home. Do I need to go to the best restaurants? OK, five minutes away. The city has around one million inhabitants, it’s not small.

Over the past year, Al-Fateh signed Cristian Tello, a former Barcelona player, and Jason Denayer, who grew up at Man City. What matters more to them?

Tello came in the middle of last season, he’s a great player. He brought great quality and great professionalism to the club. He showed many the way to grow. You can learn a lot thanks to these kinds of players. He is also a great guy. Then, in the summer we signed Denayer and Zelarayan from Columbus Crew in the MLS. Convincing them was not easy. But this is where having a sporting director from Europe plays a big role. I know what kind of argument to speak about in order to make them feel that this was not just a club in Saudi Arabia but “the” club. Fateh has a dream, a plan to grow.

Slaven Bilic, the coach Al-Fateh signed this summer, did not have any success at Al-Ittihad. What made you choose him?

I spoke to some coaches who have never been here. That was a dangerous aspect. You can make a mistake with player recruitment, but if you make mistakes with the coach, then that’s a big problem. He handles all things. It’s very important to find a coach who went out of his comfort zone. This helps people adapt quickly. We didn’t need a coach who would come and complain from the start that things are not how he wished.

Last season, Al-Fateh finished sixth. What were your expectations for this season?

To be honest, when the Saudi Pro League sent us a file to fill out, asking what we expected from our club, I wrote: “Win or at least finish inside the top four.” People could have said I was (unreasonable), right? Considering the names of the players signed by Hilal, Nassr, Ittihad or Ahli, one could say that. But my mindset is to win. I can’t do my job thinking I can’t have the possibility to do something big.

What could make Al-Fateh get to the level of the big four spenders in the league? Just the money?

If I had the chance to sign four or five international players and a few good locals, I think the objective I’ve set would be really feasible. There are very good players who are not very famous or highly-priced. I mean, the difference between some of them is not worth €30-40 million (SR118-158 million) as the transfer fees show. Our transfer window activity can’t be similar to the four big clubs.

You are good friends with now Saudi National Team manager Roberto Mancini. Did you speak before he made the decision to work in Riyadh?

He knew I was here, he called and asked a few things about life here, about the level of the local players. He wanted to know a few personal and technical details. In the end, he decided to join the Saudi National Team. I’m very happy, it’s a matter of prestige for an Italian to lead the Saudi Arabian national team during these times of fantastic development.

Is this league revolution going to raise the Saudi players’ playing level?

I think local players will become better and better. If you play with the best, you will be better yourself. If you want to play tennis at the highest level, you should not play tennis with the ball boy. You know what I mean? You should compete against the best. Of course, you’ll lose the first match 6-0, then you’ll lose 6-2 or 6-3. Then, as you start to learn, you can compete. You learn how to train, how to play, how to live professionally. You don't just see what it means to be Cristiano Ronaldo for 90 minutes. But you see the process of becoming Cristiano Ronaldo as well. You see how he’s made, you see how he got to the level he is at. And it's the same with the other great players in the league, it's going to be very inspiring for local players. I was following the league last year as well, the level of play we witness today is completely different.

Did you feel the hype around you and how are teams outside Riyadh and Jeddah embracing this change?

The hype is linked to curiosity. Fans want to see the top players live for the first time. The priority is not to get the match to be lived in the same way it’s lived in Europe. But the infrastructure is getting better. Fateh’s new stadium has the perfect size, it’s a very good stadium. It’s way better to have 10,000 fans in an 11,000-seat stadium than 10,000 fans in a 50,000-seat venue. The feeling is much different, the atmosphere, everything. The focus was not on side activities, but on what happened on the pitch.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Fateh

Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second

Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second
Updated 28 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second

Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second
  • Ronaldo assist sets up away win to put Yellows 4 points behind leaders Al-Hilal
Updated 28 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Anderson Talisca fired Al-Nassr into second in the Roshn Saudi League with two goals in a 3-1 win at Al-Fayha on Saturday, a 13th victory in 14 games in all competitions for the Yellows.

The win means Al-Nassr are four points behind leaders Al-Hilal and, at the moment, appear the only team capable of stopping the Blues from claiming title number 19. The start of the season, and successive losses, feels like an age ago.

There is still a long time to go this season, but the win showed that there was little fatigue from that epic 4-3 win over Al-Duhail of Qatar in the Asian Champions League on Monday.

While Al-Fayha almost took the lead through Fashion Sakala inside the first 30 seconds of the match, Al-Nassr did most of the pressing as they looked to go forward.

It was no surprise that the visitors were full of confidence and attacking intent given their recent form. Perhaps the only eyebrow-raiser was the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo, the top scorer in the league, did not add to his season tally of 11.

Coach Luis Castro will not be too bothered, as his team is showing that it can score without the five-time Ballon D’or winner — even if his assists have been crucial, too.

Ronaldo did his utmost to put the team in front and saw a shot saved by Vladamir Stojkovic just after the half hour. The Portuguese star had head in hands seconds before the break, as his cross from the right was pushed out by the Serbian goalkeeper into the chest of the onrushing Abdulrahman Ghareeb, with the ball bouncing back off the post.

Al-Fayha, who lost 4-1 at the UAE home of Al-Ain on Monday, were delighted to have been keeping their opponents goalless, but the deadlock was finally broken five minutes after the restart as Al-Nassr moved up a gear.

Ronaldo was inevitably involved and while the assist was not as spectacular as some have been recently, his pull-back to the edge of the area laid it on a plate for Talisca, who picked his spot on the left side of goal and guided his shot there perfectly. The pair, along with Sadio Mane, who had a goal ruled out for offside, have an understanding that is improving by the game.

Ten minutes later and the Brazilian extended his team’s lead and his own impressive goalscoring form  — six in the last eight — with one of the best headers seen in Saudi Arabia or Asia — or anywhere else. Alex Telles pinged a cross from the left and, standing near the penalty spot, Talisca rose majestically to nod the ball powerfully into the bottom corner.  The only downside is that he limped off before the end.

It seemed as if that was game over, but the hosts had other ideas and pulled a goal back just five minutes later. It was a simple goal to concede from coach Castro’s point of view. Abdelhamid Sabiri floated over a free-kick and Hussain Al-Shuwaish was there first to head home from close range.

After 74 minutes, however, Otavio intervened to restore Al-Nassr’s two-goal advantage in spectacular fashion. The former FC Porto man picked up the ball just outside the area and curled a shot into the top corner to give Stojkovic no chance. 

There was no coming back from that, and the Al-Nassr winning machine rolls on with Al-Hilal firmly in their sights. 

Elsewhere, Al-Shabab stay in the lower reaches of mid-table after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Abha.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr

