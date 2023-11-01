Muslim World League condemns Israeli strike on Gaza’s Jabalia camp

RIYADH: The Muslim World League condemned on Tuesday the Israeli army’s attack on the Jabalia camp in the besieged Gaza Strip, which killed several people.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the MWL, said in a statement that the organization “denounced this grave escalation that led to the death of several innocent civilians.”
He also “calls on the international community to uphold its duty to protect civilians from such egregious collective punishment, which stands as a flagrant violation of international laws and norms.”
Al-Issa said there should be “an immediate halt of these acts of mass destruction, which shake every unwavering conscience.”
On Tuesday, a deadly Israeli bombing of Gaza’s largest refugee camp killed dozens of people, including women and children.
Israel’s army reportedly said it had targeted a Hamas tunnel complex under the densely populated Jabalia camp, and claimed it also killed a senior Hamas commander, who it believes was involved in the militant group’s Oct. 7 attacks.
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The third Global Cybersecurity Forum will kick off on Tuesday in Riyadh under the theme “Charting Shared Priorities in Cyberspace,” Saudi Press Agency reported.
Hosted by the National Cybersecurity Authority and the Saudi Information Technology Co., this year’s forum promises to tackle some of the most pressing challenges in the realm of cyberspace.
Participants will delve into the repercussions of these challenges across various sectors, with a special emphasis on supply chains and the rapidly evolving landscape of smart cities.
The GCF also aims to encourage multi-stakeholder collaboration on an international scale, gathering industry experts, decision makers, CEOs, senior government and academic representatives as well as international companies from over 120 countries.
It will launch several initiatives and projects which aim to boost international cooperation, as well as enable socioeconomic development in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the globe.
Discussions on the agenda will focus on five strategic topics related to cybersecurity: cyberspace amidst polycrisis, unlocking cyber growth, cyber divides, exploring cyber minds and emerging cyber horizons.
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp
Kingdom expressed total rejection of Israel’s relentless and inhumane targeting of densely populated civilian areas
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Arabia has condemned Israel’s airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death of at least 50 people and left more than 100 civilians injured.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing the Kingdom’s total rejection of Israel’s relentless and inhumane targeting of densely populated civilian areas, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The statement also denounced Israel’s consistent violation of international humanitarian law.
The Kingdom highlighted the international community’s failure to exert pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire, in line with the UN’s General Assembly resolution passed last Friday with an overwhelming majority.
Saudi Arabia added that the dire humanitarian situation, stemming from the ongoing escalation of violence in Gaza, was inexcusable.
It stressed the pressing need to halt bloodshed, ensure the safety of civilians, and cease military operations without any further delay or obstruction.
The Kingdom warned that any failure to promptly adhere to these measures would inevitably lead to a humanitarian disaster, and both the Israeli occupation and the international community would be held accountable.
The Makkah-based Muslim World league also condemned the targeting of the camp.
Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed Al-Issa denounced in a statement this “serious escalation,” calling on the international community to assumes its responsibilities towards protecting civilians.
Saudi Arabia’s spooky tales that keep us up at night
As Halloween concludes in the west, Saudis recall the stories passed down through generations to keep children in check
Updated 31 October 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: Saudis have long enjoyed the thrill of a holiday like Halloween in their own way, whether through watching horror films or exchanging scary stories. This year, we look into some favorite local legends and tales about things that go bump in the night.
Oral storytelling has always been an important part of our society’s cultural fabric, even before the invention of the novel and print. For millennia, hair-raising tales have been utilized as a means of imparting moral lessons, helping people make sense of the world, or simply discouraging undesirable behavior in youngsters.
Every nation has horror stories and folklore from its past passed down from one generation to the next. Saudis do not wait for special occasions to share terrifying tales; all it takes is the appropriate mood and audience to transform any get-together into a storytelling event.
Nawaf Al-Huwaimel, a popular Saudi storyteller and TV presenter, explains: “Horror tales have been around for a long time, as have comedic genre stories and love stories. Saudis love the sideburns of horror, the sideburns of the jinn tales in gatherings and outings, the feeling of anticipation and fear that a person takes pleasure in.
“With the birth of stories and novels, the horror genre became a big part of storytelling and had a great demand from narrators.”
The tale of Humar Al-Qaylah, or the Midday Donkey, is one that has given goosebumps to many in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region.
The popular narration describes Humar Al-Qaylah as being a grotesque combination of human and animal, with her head and legs said to be that of a donkey.
The gist of the story is that the beast Al-Qaylah comes out into the open during midday, harming those it encounters along the way.
Like many others, the tale of Humar Al-Qaylah was told to frighten and prevent children from going out at noon as parents and family elders feared the safety of their children from the heat during the day.
Munerah Alotaibi, a 53-year-old retired teacher from Riyadh, recalled how the story affected her when she was young: “I imagined Humar Al-Qaylah as this half human, half donkey, a combination that definitely prevented me and my siblings from going outside … it is funny now that I think about it. People then were very imaginative to come up with such tales.”
Mohammed Almohsen, a 66-year-old businessman from the Qassim region, said: “My teenage son watches TV series with dragons and beasts, fascinated by the creativity of the writers who come up with such tales.”
He added: “Yet this level of imagination and creativity is not new to me as I am from a generation that heard several tales with beasts, with a level of imagination that exceeds what we see today in fictional TV series.”
Saudis love tales of jinn despite it being scary, and this storytelling is a big part of social gatherings. Nawaf
Al-Huwaimel, Saudi narrator and TV presenter
Stories of ghouls, or ogres, have existed for centuries, dating back to the pre-Islamic era. A ghoul in these stories is said to be a demon-like being or a monstrous humanoid that dwells in cemeteries, a village cave, orchard, or other uninhabited places.
It can also be a shapeshifting demon that can assume the guise of an animal, luring people into abandoned places to slay and drink their blood, then take the form of the person they recently ate.
It makes an appearance in several legendary Arabian tales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” “Sinbad the Sailor” and the “Tale Of The Envious Vizier.”
Stories change over time and sometimes they are adapted to the culture and region. For example, while the ghoul was originally considered to be a monstrous creature, the popular animated film “Shrek” depicted an ogre as a cranky but kindhearted friend on the quest to save a princess with the help of a talkative donkey.
“The ghoul that I know and grew up hearing about, and the ghoul my son knows are two different things,” said Lamees Alamri, a 35-year-old accountant based in Riyadh.
“I remember being scared and trying hard to imagine what a ghoul looked like when people speak of it, and my son remembers it as one of his best childhood memories.”
Imagination is a typical and large element of horror folktales, along with other elements such as isolation, superstition, rural settings, and creepy character names.
According to Al-Huwaimel, “The narrators’ delivery of the tales and how they set the environment and the circumstances of the tale to be similar to the environment and circumstances of the listeners intensify the level of fear among the listeners.”
Stories certainly can be more scary when they feel relatable or familiar. He explained: “Although the tales are fictional, the narrators bring them closer to you, making the temporal and spatial circumstances of the tale very close to you.”
Rural settings or abandoned buildings are an important element in Saudi horror and urban legends, with one of the most popular ones being the tale of Umm Al-Saaf and Al-Leil, which is a famous tale among Saudis in the Eastern Province.
The story is about an old witch with fluffy hair who talks a lot at night. The witch in the tale is followed by cockroaches and is called the mother of cockroaches. She is said to live on palm trees and their branches. When a wind blows strong enough to shake the branches, Saudis joke that Umm Al-Saaf and Al-Leif is at the top of the palm tree getting ready to abduct the children roaming around in the area.
The tale, like the tale of Humar Al-Qaylah, was told to frighten children and prevent them from leaving the house, particularly when the weather is windy and rainy.
“The surrounding has an impact on the composition of tales told by our ancestors. In the case of Umm Al-Saaf and Al-Leif, the famous witch from the tale resides at the top of a palm tree,” said Hilah Al-Subaie, a retired history teacher, based in Dhahran.
“Palms are very common in the Eastern province. Al-Ahsa for instance is famous for its large date palm trees.”
Saudi creative hub hosts vampire-themed exhibition
Prince Mohammed bin Bandar, founder of Burble, said that the exhibition is his sixth curated work and is inspired by a trip he took with MLT to London in November 2011
Updated 31 October 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Saudi creative hub Burble’s collaboration with anonymous artist Mo Lazem Tearef has brought a spooky-themed exhibition titled “My friend is a Vampire!” to Riyadh.
Held until Nov. 8 at Huna Takhassusi, the interactive exhibition includes a space that resembles an apartment and five bright artworks created with spray paint, telling the story of MLT’s journey of meeting a vampire.
The independent artist’s name Mo Lazim Tearef, or MLT, translates to “you don’t need to know.”
Prince Mohammed bin Bandar, founder of Burble, said that the exhibition is his sixth curated work and is inspired by a trip he took with MLT to London in November 2011.
He added: “This exhibition is different from the rest … the difference here is that I’m a part of this story. Everything happened in front of me.”
While staying at a hotel, the pair met a doorman with the features and manners of a vampire. They described him as “tall, pale, and brandishing a striking set of fangs” and that the man “only worked night shifts.”
He said: “Whenever I talk to my friends and inner circle we open up discussions about vampires or even watch a film about them. ”
10 years after their trip to London, MLT met a Saudi resident in Riyadh, with similar characteristics to the doorman he saw in London, which sparked the creation of the art pieces.
The exhibition takes visitors through the journey of how MLT made his new friend, ending with an interactive installation.
The installation resembles the apartment of the man MLT met in Riyadh. On the table is a bag of sandwiches with no garlic, next to a makeup palette with just light colors used. The corner of the room has a rack of jackets and parallel to it is a fridge with blood bags. It is all carefully curated to tell a story.
Prince Mohammed said: “It is very important for the exhibition to not just include artworks, but also an installation. It is so vital for there to be an experience … it does not work to just see artwork on a white wall. We needed to do something different and MLT was very supportive of this.”
He added that this was the artist’s first time using spray paint to create works. The exhibition is the second chapter of a series for their collaboration.
Chapter one ended at the beginning of October and was themed “Grandpa’s Kid,” a heartfelt exhibition about family.
The prince said that working with MLT “is difficult and easy all at the same time” because his art style involves no rules.
He added: “Every time we go to art exhibitions around the world, he always says: ‘Why are there rules in art?’ He likes to break the barrier of the norm and he sees that there are no limits.”
Who’s Who: Patrick Raupach, partner and the global public sector lead at Portas Consulting
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Riyadh-based Patrick Raupach is a partner and the global public sector lead at Portas Consulting, a management consulting firm specialized in the sport sector.
He has spearheaded numerous transformation strategies for clients in the public and private sectors, including a long-term program for the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, and has played a leading role in drawing up action plans for major cities and several top-tier sports federations.
Raupach has also been involved in market-entry strategies and commercial business planning for global private sporting organizations and helped set up a sports diplomacy program between the US and Saudi Arabia.
Between 2016 and 2019, he was a global strategy group manager at KPMG in Riyadh, working as the key account manager for large public sector bodies and on industry projects in areas such as healthcare, automotive, and economic development.
From 2011 to 2016, he was the Gulf Cooperation Council region’s project manager for German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), operating between Eschborn in Germany and Riyadh. He managed a portfolio of government-to-government advisory projects across the GCC and led numerous consulting engagements.
In addition, he provided advisory services to government clients on housing, energy efficiency, banking, and economic development initiatives, and managed the incorporation of the GIZ branch in Saudi Arabia.
Raupach gained master’s degrees in international relations and public sector management and law and economics from Leipzig University, in Germany.
With a passion for rugby, he has been chairman of Riyadh Rugby Club for the past three years. He is also head of the competitions committee at the Saudi Arabian Rugby Federation and has represented the Kingdom in several international matches.