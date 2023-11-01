You are here

  • Home
  • Hamas says seven hostages killed in Jabalia camp bombing
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Hamas says seven hostages killed in Jabalia camp bombing

Hamas says seven hostages killed in Jabalia camp bombing
Palestinians check the destruction in the aftermath of an Israeli strike the previous night in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip, on November 1, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/665vt

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Hamas says seven hostages killed in Jabalia camp bombing

Hamas says seven hostages killed in Jabalia camp bombing
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
Follow

GAZA STRIP: Hamas said on Wednesday that seven hostages from its Oct. 7 attacks, including three foreign passport holders, were killed in Israel’s bombing of Gaza’s largest refugee camp.

Dozens of bodies were seen on Tuesday at the Jabalia camp where Israel said it killed a Hamas military commander in a strike on a tunnel complex.

“Seven detainees were killed in the Jabalia massacre yesterday, including three holders of foreign passports,” said a Hamas military wing statement.

The military wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, previously announced that “almost 50” hostages had been killed in earlier raids.

Israel says that 240 hostages were taken when Hamas fighters crossed the border to stage raids.

The Israel military said its fighter jets “assassinated Ibrahim Biari, commander of the Jabalia brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization, who was one of those who directed the murderous terrorist attack on Oct. 7.” It added that “Hamas’s underground military infrastructure beneath these buildings collapsed,” in the strike and “many Hamas terrorists” were killed.

Facing growing domestic pressure, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said freeing the hostages is a priority of the military campaign.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, meanwhile, accused Israel of committing “massacres” to cover its own “defeats.”

Haniyeh accused Israel of “committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians.”

In a speech broadcast by Al Jazeera, he said: “Its villainy will not save them from resounding defeat.” Haniyeh said that ahead of the Oct. 7 attacks, Hamas had warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “and his fascist government will continue their contentious policies.”

The Hamas leader cited the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, settler violence and attacks on holy sites including the Al-Aqsa Mosque in annexed East Jerusalem.

The self-exiled Hamas leader also stressed that there will be no regional stability unless Palestinians obtain their “legitimate rights to freedom, independence and return.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Hamas releases video it says shows Gaza women hostages video
Middle-East
Hamas releases video it says shows Gaza women hostages
First British nationals cross into Egypt from Gaza
Middle-East
First British nationals cross into Egypt from Gaza

US’ Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel on Middle East crisis tour

US’ Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel on Middle East crisis tour
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

US’ Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel on Middle East crisis tour

US’ Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel on Middle East crisis tour
  • A Turkish diplomatic source also said Blinken will visit Turkiye on Sunday
  • State Department Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to Israel on Wednesday
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to Jordan, whose relations with Israel have sharply deteriorated over the Gaza war, on a new crisis trip, the State Department said Wednesday.
The top US diplomat will visit Jordan after previously announced talks on Friday in Israel, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, where he is expected to meet with leaders of the Israeli government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for an update on their military objectives.
“He will reiterate US support for Israel’s right to defend itself in accordance with international humanitarian law and discuss the need to take all precautions to minimize civilian casualties, as well as our work to deliver humanitarian assistance,” Miller told reporters.


Blinken also spent time in Jordan during a trip last month following the Oct. 7 assault by Hamas on Israel and both he and President Joe Biden have spoken with King Abdullah II.
Jordan, a US partner which was the second Arab state to make peace with Israel, said earlier Wednesday that it was recalling its ambassador to Israel to protest the “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” caused by the “ongoing Israeli war.”
Asked about Jordan’s move, Miller said of the United States, “We share the concerns they expressed about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.”
“But ultimately, we believe that increased diplomacy is important and steps to reduce diplomatic channels aren’t productive to our long-term shared goals and promoting a long-term solution to this crisis,” Miller said.
A Turkish diplomatic source also said Blinken will visit Turkiye on Sunday, however the US State Department said it was unable to confirm his further travels when asked whether he would go to Ankara during a press conference.
Meanwhile, State Department Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to Israel on Wednesday to reaffirm the US’ “commitment to stand in solidarity with Israel and support its right to defend itself, consistent with international humanitarian law,” his office said in a statement.
“He will engage with partners and allies to continue our work to prevent the conflict from spreading to other parts of the region, help secure the release of all hostages, including US citizens, and discuss efforts to assist US citizens while ensuring the protection of civilians and the expanded provision of humanitarian assistance into Gaza,” the statement added.
Following his first stop in Israel, Chollet will continue to Jordan and Turkiye, while additional stops may be added, his office said.
(With AFP and Reuters)

Topics: United States War in Gaza Antony Blinken US State Department Gaza Israel Derek Chollet War on Gaza

Related

Jordan recalls envoy in Israel over Gaza bombardment
Middle-East
Jordan recalls envoy in Israel over Gaza bombardment
Israel bombed ‘safe’ zones in southern Gaza: BBC analysis
Media
Israel bombed ‘safe’ zones in southern Gaza: BBC analysis

First British nationals cross into Egypt from Gaza

First British nationals cross into Egypt from Gaza
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

First British nationals cross into Egypt from Gaza

First British nationals cross into Egypt from Gaza
  • The Foreign Office said UK teams are on the ground providing assistance
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A first group of British nationals have entered Egypt from Gaza via the Rafah crossing, Britain's Foreign Office said on Wednesday.
The Foreign Office said it had agreed a list of British nationals that want to leave Gaza with Egyptian and Israeli authorities and would be informed in advance when those on the list can use the crossing.
It added that UK teams are on the ground providing assistance.
Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on X social media platform called Wednesday's crossing "a hugely important first step".
"We are working with Egyptian and Israeli authorities to ensure the crossing stays open so all British nationals can get to safety in the coming days," he wrote.

 

Topics: War on Gaza British nationals Egypt

Related

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing
Middle-East
First foreign passport holders leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing
Cyprus plans to send humanitarian aid directly to Gaza by ship, where UN personnel would receive it
Middle-East
Cyprus plans to send humanitarian aid directly to Gaza by ship, where UN personnel would receive it

Houthis under mounting international scrutiny over death of aid worker in detention

Houthis under mounting international scrutiny over death of aid worker in detention
Updated 14 min 5 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

Houthis under mounting international scrutiny over death of aid worker in detention

Houthis under mounting international scrutiny over death of aid worker in detention
  • UK Embassy in Yemen expressed condolences on Tuesday to the family of Save the Children worker Hisham Al-Hakimi
  • EU Delegation to Yemen demanded an investigation into the death of the Save the Children employee
Updated 14 min 5 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The UK and EU joined 25 international organizations in urging the Houthis in Yemen to investigate the death of a humanitarian worker in their custody. 

The UK Embassy in Yemen expressed condolences on Tuesday to the family of Save the Children worker Hisham Al-Hakimi, who died inside a Houthi detention facility last week, and appealed for details on how he died to be released.

“We support the UN’s call for information on the circumstances of Hisham’s detention and death,” the embassy said in a statement on the social media platform X, sharing a prior request from David Gressly, the UN’s resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, urging the Houthis to provide an explanation for the employee’s death.

The EU Delegation to Yemen also demanded an investigation into the death of the Save the Children employee, as well as the release of all UN and US diplomatic mission personnel held by the Houthis.

“They called for the circumstances of Mr Al Hakimi’s death to be promptly and thoroughly clarified. They reiterated their call for staff of UN and diplomatic missions detained in Sanaa to be released,” the EU ambassadors to Yemen said on X after a meeting in which they reviewed Houthi human rights violations.

Similarly, Save the Children announced that two-thirds of its operations in Houthi-controlled areas would be halted until the Houthis began investigating the death of its employee, noting that it had requested the assistance of an external law firm to investigate the employee’s detention and the organization’s responses before and after his death.

Al-Hakimi, 44, who had worked for Save the Children since 2006, was kidnapped from his home in Sanaa on Sept. 9 by the Houthis and forcibly disappeared, despite demands from his family and the organization to visit him, disclose his whereabouts, or provide legal justifications for his arrest.

“This is a tragic event that will have repercussions for our staff member’s family, his colleagues and our work in Yemen. It is paramount that an investigation into his death is conducted as soon as possible,” Inger Ashing, CEO of Save the Children International, said in a statement.

Similarly, 25 international organizations working in Yemen have signed a statement expressing support for Save the Children and urging for an inquiry into Al-Hakimi’s death in Houthi custody. The groups also urged the Houthis to release the UN personnel.

“We are concerned by reports that Hisham was detained without charges or legal proceedings and that no one was able to speak to or see him through the period of his detention. We call for an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Hisham’s death,” the 25 organizations said in their letter.

The Houthis have not provided an official response or addressed the calls for an investigation into the death of the aid worker, either officially or through their supporters on social media.

Due to brutal torture, dozens of Yemenis have died in Houthi detentions or shortly after their release during the past several years. The Houthis continue to detain three Yemeni employees of the UN and a number of Yemenis employed by the US Embassy in Yemen.

Topics: Yemen Hisham Al-Hakimi Houthis Save the Children

Related

UN demands explanation from Houthis over death of aid worker in detention
UN demands explanation from Houthis over death of aid worker in detention
Two foreign aid workers abducted in central Yemen
Middle-East
Two foreign aid workers abducted in central Yemen

Israel army says 16 soldiers killed since Tuesday

Israel army says 16 soldiers killed since Tuesday
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel army says 16 soldiers killed since Tuesday

Israel army says 16 soldiers killed since Tuesday
  • The Israeli military keeps a rolling toll on its website
  • Israeli troops have been fighting Hamas militants on the ground in Gaza since Friday
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Sixteen Israeli soldiers have been killed in fighting since Tuesday in and near the Gaza Strip, the military said, as troops engaged in fierce battles with militants from the Hamas group.
The Israeli military keeps a rolling toll on its website, providing the name, age and locations of soldiers killed in the ongoing war.
Israeli troops have been fighting Hamas militants on the ground in Gaza since Friday, backed by heavy air strikes and artillery, which have killed a vast number of civilians in the Palestinian territory.
While 15 soldiers were killed inside Gaza in fighting with Hamas militants, one was killed outside the territory. The military did not offer details on how he was killed.
There have also been clashes with Hezbollah and other militants along Israel’s northern frontier with Lebanon, where another eight soldiers have been killed.
Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza in retribution for the worst attack in the country’s history, when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, on October 7 according to Israeli officials.
AFP reporters saw more tanks pour over the border into northern Gaza, as Israel stepped up its ground incursion launched late last week. Its bombing campaign has killed 8,796 people, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.
The situation in Gaza remained desperate, with food, fuel and medicine for the 2.4 million residents all running short, according to aid groups.
Israel has lost at least 331 soldiers since the October 7 attacks.

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli soldiers Civilians

Related

Jordan recalls envoy in Israel over Gaza bombardment
Middle-East
Jordan recalls envoy in Israel over Gaza bombardment
Israel bombed ‘safe’ zones in southern Gaza: BBC analysis
Media
Israel bombed ‘safe’ zones in southern Gaza: BBC analysis

Cyprus plans to send humanitarian aid directly to Gaza by ship, where UN personnel would receive it

Cyprus plans to send humanitarian aid directly to Gaza by ship, where UN personnel would receive it
Updated 01 November 2023
AP
Follow

Cyprus plans to send humanitarian aid directly to Gaza by ship, where UN personnel would receive it

Cyprus plans to send humanitarian aid directly to Gaza by ship, where UN personnel would receive it
  • Cyprus government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “saw the initiative in a positive light”
  • The UN official said the Cypriot initiative is “highly appreciated” by the world body
Updated 01 November 2023
AP

NICOSIA: Cyprus offered more detail Wednesday on its initiative to create a sea corridor for the steady flow of humanitarian assistance from Cyprus to Gaza, saying that aid-laden ships would sail directly to the enclave, where United Nations personnel would receive it for eventual distribution.
Cyprus government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “saw the initiative in a positive light” during a long telephone conversation Tuesday evening with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.
Cyprus is still sketching out with fellow European Union member countries and Arab states the logistical details of its plan to ferry aid from its main port of Limassol to Gaza once conditions on the ground permit it.
Ships would be vetted at the point of departure at the Limassol port to ensure that nothing would be transported that could be weaponized by Hamas to use against Israel.
Gaza’s humanitarian needs have escalated since the Israel-Hamas war erupted following the Palestinian militant group’s surprise Oct. 7 attacks in Israel that left nearly 1,400 Israelis dead and at least 240 people taken hostage. Israel retaliated with a military operation that has so far left over 8,000 Palestinians dead.
United Nations Under Secretary-General for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said that UN officials “are actively working so that more humanitarian assistance can be delivered to the population of Gaza.”
Lacroix said it’s up to the parties to decide the best way to ensure that the aid reaches those who need it most.
“But I can assure you that the determination to work actively in that direction is there from the UN,” Lacroix told reporters after talks with Christodoulides in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia.
The UN official said the Cypriot initiative is “highly appreciated” by the world body.

Topics: War on Gaza Cyprus UN humanitarian aid Gaza

Related

Cyprus talks to EU, neighbors on humanitarian corridor for Gaza
World
Cyprus talks to EU, neighbors on humanitarian corridor for Gaza
Jordan recalls envoy in Israel over Gaza bombardment
Middle-East
Jordan recalls envoy in Israel over Gaza bombardment

Latest updates

Hamas says seven hostages killed in Jabalia camp bombing
Hamas says seven hostages killed in Jabalia camp bombing
Saudi deputy minister receives Bosnia and Herzegovina ambassador
Saudi deputy minister receives Bosnia and Herzegovina ambassador
Saudi filmmaker delights with quirky, genre-bending offering
Saudi filmmaker delights with quirky, genre-bending offering
Honeywell summit helps advance Kingdom’s net-zero goals
Honeywell summit helps advance Kingdom’s net-zero goals
Jaecoo empowers users to create new off-road experiences
Jaecoo empowers users to create new off-road experiences

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.