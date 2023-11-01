Pope says two-state solution needed for Israel-Palestine

You are here

Pope Francis said on Wednesday a two-state solution was needed for Israel and Palestine in order to put an end to wars such as the current one and called for a special status for Jerusalem. (Reuters/File)
Reuters
  • Francis said he hoped a regional escalation could be avoided in the conflict that began when Hamas militants entered Israel
  • “(Those are) two peoples who have to live together. With that wise solution, two states. The Oslo accords, two well-defined states and Jerusalem with a special status”
Reuters
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said on Wednesday a two-state solution was needed for Israel and Palestine in order to put an end to wars such as the current one and called for a special status for Jerusalem.
In an interview with Italian state television RAI’s TG1 news channel, Francis also said he hoped a regional escalation could be avoided in the conflict that began when Hamas militants entered Israel, killing some 1,400 Israelis, mainly civilians, and taking about 230 hostages.
He also said that he was concerned about the rise in antisemitism, adding that much of it “remains hidden.”
“(Those are) two peoples who have to live together. With that wise solution, two states. The Oslo accords, two well-defined states and Jerusalem with a special status,” Francis said in an interview with Italy’s RAI broadcaster.
In 1993, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat shook hands on the Oslo Accords establishing limited Palestinian autonomy.
US President Bill Clinton, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Arafat took part in the Camp David summit in 2000, but failed to reach a final peace deal.
Israel captured Arab East Jerusalem in 1967 and in 1980 declared the entire city its “united and eternal capital.” Palestinians see the eastern part of the city as the capital of an eventual future state.
Israel has consistently rejected suggestions that the city, which is sacred to Christians, Muslims and Jews, could have a special, or international, status.

Israeli envoy to Russia says Tel Aviv passengers hid from weekend airport riot in terminal

Israeli envoy to Russia says Tel Aviv passengers hid from weekend airport riot in terminal
Updated 01 November 2023
AP
Israeli envoy to Russia says Tel Aviv passengers hid from weekend airport riot in terminal

Israeli envoy to Russia says Tel Aviv passengers hid from weekend airport riot in terminal
  • Ambassador Alexander Ben Zvi blamed Sunday night’s unrest on extremist elements resulting from ″indoctrination″ in the mostly Muslim republic of Dagestan
  • The angry mob stormed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital city of Dagestan, when the flight from Israel landed there
Updated 01 November 2023
TALLINN: Israel’s ambassador to Moscow gave new details Wednesday of the weekend riot at an airport in southern Russia when a flight from Tel Aviv landed there, saying some of the passengers had to hide in the terminal before being flown by helicopter to safety.
Ambassador Alexander Ben Zvi blamed Sunday night’s unrest on extremist elements resulting from ″indoctrination″ in the mostly Muslim republic of Dagestan. But he said that overall, there is no antisemitism “on an organized level” in Russia. He added, though, that authorities should take the incident seriously so such actions don’t spread.
“Of course, there has always been, is and will be antisemitism on the everyday level. The important thing is that it doesn’t develop into what we saw in Makhachkala,” Ben Zvi told AP in an online interview from Moscow. “If all this is under control, I think there will be no problems.”
The angry mob stormed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital city of Dagestan, when the flight from Israel landed there. Hundreds of men, some carrying banners with antisemitic slogans, roamed the building and rushed onto the tarmac looking for Israeli passengers. It took the authorities several hours to disperse the mob, which threw stones at police.
At least 20 people, both police and civilians, were injured and more than 80 were detained. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a probe on the charges of organizing mass unrest.
Authorities in Dagestan said 17 people were convicted of petty hooliganism and of participating in an unauthorized mass event, neither of which is a criminal charge, sentencing 15 of them to short stints in jail, with the other two ordered to undertake correctional labor.
It remains unclear whether dozens of others detained Sunday night would face any charges and whether any of them would be implicated in the criminal probe.
Ben Zvi said more than 30 people on the flight were Israeli citizens, and none were hurt.
When the passengers got off the plane and passed through passport control, “they apparently ran into some kind of unrest,” he said.
“In the end, most of them ended up in a VIP room, and they hid there and spent some time there” until they could be flown by helicopter to a closed facility, he added.
After spending the night there, the passengers were flown — again by helicopter — to Mineralnye Vody, a city in the neighboring Stavropol region, and from there they traveled onward, he said.
Although no passengers were hurt, “I must say, that both the regional and the federal authorities should take this very seriously, because it could have led to victims. And that really would have influenced the entire situation in Russia,” he added.
President Vladimir Putin blamed the unrest on “agents of Western special services” in Ukraine, saying without offering evidence that they provoked the rampage in Dagestan to weaken Russia.
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called Putin’s allegation “classic Russian rhetoric,” adding that “the West had nothing to do with this.” Kirby criticized Putin for not doing more to condemn the violence, which he described as “a chilling demonstration of hate.”
Ben Zvi said he had no information about the unrest being orchestrated from abroad.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had said Israel “expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis.”
In the AP interview, Ben Zvi said his country’s relations with Russia relations are normal amid the Israel-Hamas war, even though there are disagreements over some of the Kremlin’s policies in the Middle East.
“There are highs, there are lows. Not always we’re happy with Russia’s position, not always they’re happy with our position. We express it to each other,” he said, citing the recent visit of a Hamas delegation to Moscow as an example of something that Israel “really didn’t like.”

Italy PM Meloni talks of Ukraine fatigue, migration in prank call

Italy PM Meloni talks of Ukraine fatigue, migration in prank call
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
Italy PM Meloni talks of Ukraine fatigue, migration in prank call

Italy PM Meloni talks of Ukraine fatigue, migration in prank call
  • Meloni’s office said in a statement it regretted that she had been deceived by an impostor posing as the head of the African Union Commission
  • Prankster Lexus, or Alexei Stolyarov, said Meloni was at least someone who was willing to share her real opinions
Updated 01 November 2023
ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke of international fatigue with the conflict in Ukraine and a lack of support for Italy in dealing with migration in a phone call with Russian pranksters.
A 13-minute audio of the call, which dates back to September, was released online on Wednesday by Russians Vovan and Lexus, who have duped other Western politicians and celebrities in an effort to elicit frank, unguarded remarks.
Meloni’s office said in a statement it regretted that she had been deceived by an impostor posing as the head of the African Union Commission. It said the call took place on Sept. 18 in the run-up to meetings with African leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.
Asked about Russia’s war in Ukraine, Meloni, speaking in English, said: “I see that there is a lot of fatigue, I have to say the truth, from all the sides. We (are) near the moment in which everybody understands that we need a way out.”
“The problem is to find a way out which can be acceptable for both without destroying the international law,” she added.
Addressing Italy’s position as a first port of call for many migrants crossing the Mediterranean, Meloni lamented that international partners were not doing enough to help.
“They do all agree that only Italy has to solve this problem alone. It’s a very stupid way of thinking.”
Prankster Lexus, or Alexei Stolyarov, said Meloni was at least someone who was willing to share her real opinions.
“Unfortunately, unlike her, many European politicians behave like some kind of programmed robot and express points of view that are only voiced in their own circles,” he told Reuters by telephone. He did the talking while Vovan also listened in on the call with Meloni, he explained.
Meloni, Italian prime minister for a year, split with her TV presenter partner last month after off-air video excerpts from his program showed him using foul language and appearing to make advances to a female colleague.

Czechs extend Slovak border checks to curb migration

Czechs extend Slovak border checks to curb migration
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP
Czechs extend Slovak border checks to curb migration

Czechs extend Slovak border checks to curb migration
  • Slovakia has recently seen growth in the number of migrants and asylum seekers
  • Slovakia detected approximately 24,500 undocumented migrants from January to August
Updated 01 November 2023
PRAGUE: The Czech government said Wednesday it would extend random checks on the country’s border with Slovakia by 20 days until November 22 as it seeks to curb illegal migration.
Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland introduced checks on their border with Slovakia in early October, then prolonged them to November 2.
Slovakia has recently seen growth in the number of migrants and asylum seekers coming largely from Serbia via Hungary and heading to wealthier Western European countries.
“Until a really efficient protection of the EU’s outer border is in place, we will have to tackle the impact of illegal migration on the inner borders of the Schengen area,” Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on X, formerly Twitter.
Slovakia detected approximately 24,500 undocumented migrants from January to August, compared with 10,900 for all of last year.
It launched checks on the Hungarian border on October 5 in response to the measure adopted by Prague, Vienna and Warsaw the day before.
Austrian and Polish authorities were not immediately available to comment on Prague’s latest move.
Germany, where many of the migrants and asylum seekers are heading, tightened checks on its eastern border with the Czech Republic and Poland at the end of September.
Austria also announced checks on its border with the Czech Republic on October 17.
The countries tightening controls are all members of the European Union and of Europe’s Schengen open-borders zone.
The reintroduction of border checks in the Schengen Area is permitted in exceptional circumstances, and Brussels must be notified before implementation.

German party calls for offshore asylum centers amid migration surge

German party calls for offshore asylum centers amid migration surge
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
German party calls for offshore asylum centers amid migration surge

German party calls for offshore asylum centers amid migration surge
  • Chancellor to chair emergency summit after country records highest level of refugee claims since 2015
  • Third countries including Lebanon, Egypt and Tunisia considered for partnerships
Updated 01 November 2023
LONDON: A party in Germany’s ruling coalition has called for the offshore processing of asylum-seekers over concerns that the country can no longer cope with the number of new arrivals, The Times reported on Wednesday.

Germany this year recorded its highest level of refugee status applications — 300,000 — since numbers peaked in 2015-2016.

The immigration issue is at the top of the German political agenda, with local authorities saying they are struggling to absorb a wave of new arrivals following the more than 1 million Ukrainians who arrived since last February.

Alternative for Germany, a right-wing party, is now polling at more than 20 percent, with surveys showing that voters view irregular migration as the most important issue in the country.

Next Monday, a migration summit including the federal and regional governments will take place, with several state officials calling on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to resolve the immigration issue through a cross-party agreement.

The center-right Free Democratic Party, part of Scholz’s ruling coalition, has called for the recognition of third countries — including Lebanon, Egypt and Tunisia — as “safe” for deportation and processing.

The plan aims to free up Germany’s asylum system and offer alternatives to asylum-seekers trying to move to the country.

Christian Durr, the FDP leader in parliament, said: “An (offshore asylum) regulation of this kind would establish clarity over their protected status and prevent people from resorting to the dangerous route across the Mediterranean when they have no chance (of receiving asylum).”

The proposal is similar to Britain’s controversial Rwanda scheme, while Denmark has succeeded in creating a legal basis to also process asylum claims overseas.

Since 2012, Australia has operated offshore processing centers in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

However, the German proposal is expected to face difficulties in persuading third countries to host large numbers of asylum-seekers while ensuring that European human rights laws are upheld.

The European Convention on Human Rights obligates signatories, including Germany, to accept asylum claims without delay, meaning that any offshore scheme could face lengthy legal battles before being implemented.

The ruling German coalition is also considering replacing cash handouts to asylum-seekers with prepaid grocery cards.

Saudi entrepreneurs forge new partnerships on 8,000-km India train journey

Saudi entrepreneurs forge new partnerships on 8,000-km India train journey
Updated 01 November 2023
Saudi entrepreneurs forge new partnerships on 8,000-km India train journey

Saudi entrepreneurs forge new partnerships on 8,000-km India train journey
  • 60 delegates from G20 countries participate in Jagriti Startup20 train journey across India
  • Co-organizer of the journey from the Saudi side is startup incubator HealthGena
Updated 01 November 2023
NEW DELHI: Saudi entrepreneurs have started their 8,000-km train journey across India to brainstorm with other innovators from G20 countries and forge new collaborations with Indian startups.

The journey, Jagriti Startup G20 Yatra 2023, comprises 60 delegates from G20 countries and Indian participants who took part in the Startup20 engagement group under this year’s Indian presidency of the world’s biggest economies.

The round trip that started in Mumbai on Saturday will take them to 11 Indian cities before it ends on Nov. 10.

The co-organizer of the journey is Saudi startup incubator HealthGena, whose project manager, Alaa Hanifah, said it was a “unique opportunity” to strengthen his relations with Indian entrepreneurs and look for potential business ventures, partnerships, and investment opportunities in India’s technology, sustainable development, and e-commerce industries.

“The experience has been incredibly enriching so far. The nicest thing that happened was when a group of entrepreneurs spontaneously organized a pitch session onboard, showcasing their startups and receiving valuable feedback from peers,” he told Arab News on board the train.

“My expectations from this journey are to gain insights into different business models, learn from the experiences of other entrepreneurs, and potentially discover new opportunities for partnerships or investments.”

Five of the participants arrived from Saudi Arabia for the program that falls under the umbrella of the Startup20 engagement group.

For Abdulmajeed Al-Yaseen, strategy and business operation director at Salasa, a shipping and logistics company based in Riyadh, it was an important experience of interacting with people of different cultural backgrounds and learning about their lives during the journey they set out on together.

“It’s been great and challenging at the same time,” he told Arab News, adding that it was also a “great chance” to connect with Indian entrepreneurs for potential collaborations.

“Technology and AI are the major sectors that I’m interested in, but I came here with an open mind to any potential opportunity,” he said.

Jagriti Yatra, a non-profit organizing the journey from the Indian side, signed a cooperation agreement with HealthGena during the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in New Delhi in July.

“This will help in promoting Indian-Saudi entrepreneurship culture and amalgamation of entrepreneurs from both places,” said Rahul Kumar, the organization’s media head.

“The Indian participants who are interacting with the Saudi participants are definitely keen on being part of some entrepreneurship. Indians are also very excited to be part of the entrepreneurship (ecosystem) in Saudi Arabia.”

During the 14-day journey, young entrepreneurs are not only establishing connections and expanding their networks but also taking part in workshops and lectures.

The journey has been organized by Jagriti Yatra for the past 15 years, but it is the first time that it has seen so many foreigners.

“People are selected based on their journey of entrepreneurship, their willingness to learn about entrepreneurship,” Kumar said.

“This year, it is happening in association with Startup20. We have (made sure) to have participation from all the G20 nations.”

