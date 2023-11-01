What We Are Reading Today: Dinosaur Behavior

Review: ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ is a blast from the past
Updated 01 November 2023
LONDON: In the era of vast technological power that allows gamers to access huge, detailed and realistic worlds for months’ worth of gameplay, what place does a good old-fashioned 2D side-scroller have?
Well, according to Nintendo, lots, and it has attempted to prove its case with “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” a game with an ancestry that can be traced all the way back to 1985.
Yet this is no retro game, despite the obvious nostalgia. Perfect for entry-level players and veterans alike, it gives you a ticket to the dazzling, colorful and well-drawn Flower Kingdom, with its variety of worlds and sub-missions.
It is a game that oozes joy as you select from 12 playable characters who can power up to become fire throwers, walking drills or even elephants.
Complete with a classic catchy, although not iconic, soundtrack, the essence of the game remains a combination of jumping skill, timing, patience, and mastering the different opponents and end-of-stage bosses. Some enemies are new, others will be older than most people playing the game. The storyline does not take much unpacking, it is the classic good versus evil, Mario versus Bowser that has stood the test of decades to date.
Unlike previous Mario scrollers there is no timer forcing you to rush stages, and instead the game rewards exploration, badge collection and discovery of secrets. The badges give you a series of active or passive effects, which is a nice touch, but the cornerstone of the game is each area’s hidden wonder seed, after which the game was named.
Once you get this, chaos ensues as the location changes into a multitude of madcap scenarios. The camera may move to a top-down perspective, a herd of cows may suddenly appear, or Mario may turn into a spiky ball. You never quite know what is going to happen and the deranged inventiveness is a unique feature.
In addition to this main event feature, the game has several other things going for it. Unlike previous Mario games, it feels like the multiplayer, whether local or online, has really clicked for this game. You can almost imagine the developers having scenarios of seasoned Mario-fan parents encouraging their children to play along with them, with quirks like having an invincible character so smaller children can play without fear of dying.
The obvious criticism of the game is the absence of challenge and difficulty which can leave you feeling a bit shortchanged. That said, the sheer fun that the game projects will be enough for most people.
“Drawing Nature” presents the creative process of an acclaimed nature artist, guiding readers from field sketches to finished art and demonstrating how science and the close observation of nature can be integrated into the artist’s work to create dynamic, meaningful images.
With chapters that flow from drawing basics to more advanced methods and concepts, this beautifully illustrated book is like a look inside the artist’s sketchbooks to discover their secrets.
Feltner demonstrates how observation and recording are sparks to creativity.
What We Are Reading Today: Remnants of Ancient Life
Updated 29 October 2023
Author: Dale E. Greenwalt
We used to think of fossils as being composed of nothing but rock and minerals, all molecular traces of life having vanished long ago. We were wrong.
“Remnants of Ancient Life” reveals how the new science of ancient biomolecules—pigments, proteins, and DNA that once functioned in living organisms tens of millions of years ago—is opening a new window onto the evolution of life on Earth.
Paleobiologists are now uncovering these ancient remnants in the fossil record with increasing frequency, shedding vital new light on long-extinct creatures and the lost world they inhabited.
“Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life,” by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles, has sold 105 million copies worldwide and gained a 4.5/5 star rating from over 50,000 Amazon users. This book delves into the Japanese concept of “ikigai,” offering insights on finding purpose and fulfillment in life.
The authors share inspiring stories of individuals living long, fulfilling lives, and reveal the secrets to maintaining mental, physical and spiritual well-being, while embracing life to the fullest.
Personal reflections, scientific research and insightful interviews are used to help readers discover their personal Ikigai and lead a more meaningful life.
One of the book’s strengths is its blend of Asian philosophy with Western research, connecting ancient traditions and beliefs with modern-day understanding, and providing a comprehensive exploration of the “ikigai” concept.
The book explores questions of longevity, happiness and purpose, incorporating scientific references and expert opinions that align with perspectives offered by Garcia and Miralles.
The authors focus on self-reflection, passion, present-moment joy and authentic relationships, and provide practical exercises and steps to help readers enhance their daily lives, and cultivate purpose and fulfillment.
Visually captivating illustrations enhance the reader’s experience, while the graphics included in the book are both accessible and engaging.
Garcia and Miralles draw from personal experience, scientific research and insights gained through interactions with Japanese people to make a compelling case for embracing ikigai.
This book has the potential to inspire readers to reevaluate their priorities, discover their own sense of purpose, and lead a more meaningful life. Available on Amazon for $11.