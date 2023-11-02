You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

'A curse to be a parent in Gaza': More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in just 3 weeks of war

‘A curse to be a parent in Gaza’: More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in just 3 weeks of war
A Palestinian man cries while holding a dead child who was found under the rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes in Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza. In just 25 days of war, more than 3,600 Palestinian children have been killed (AP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AP
‘A curse to be a parent in Gaza’: More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in just 3 weeks of war

‘A curse to be a parent in Gaza’: More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in just 3 weeks of war
  • Nearly half of the crowded strip’s 2.3 million inhabitants are under 18, and children account for 40 percent of those killed so far in the war
  • More children have been killed in just over three weeks in Gaza than in all of the world’s conflicts combined in each of the past three years
Updated 30 sec ago
AP
DEIR AL-BALAH: More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry. They were hit by airstrikes, smashed by misfired rockets, burned by blasts and crushed by buildings, and among them were newborns and toddlers, avid readers, aspiring journalists and boys who thought they’d be safe in a church.
Nearly half of the crowded strip’s 2.3 million inhabitants are under 18, and children account for 40 percent of those killed so far in the war. An Associated Press analysis of Gaza Health Ministry data released last week showed that as of Oct. 26, 2,001 children ages 12 and under had been killed, including 615 who were 3 or younger.
“When houses are destroyed, they collapse on the heads of children,” writer Adam Al-Madhoun said Wednesday as he comforted his 4-year-old daughter Kenzi at the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza city of Deir Al-Balah. She survived an airstrike that ripped off her right arm, crushed her left leg and fractured her skull.


Israel says its airstrikes target Hamas militant sites and infrastructure, and it accuses the group of using civilians as human shields. It also says more than 500 militant rockets have misfired and landed in Gaza, killing an unknown number of Palestinians.
More children have been killed in just over three weeks in Gaza than in all of the world’s conflicts combined in each of the past three years, according to the global charity Save the Children. For example, it said, 2,985 children were killed across two dozen war zones throughout all of last year.
“Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of children,” said James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF, the UN children’s agency.
Images and footage of shell-shocked children being pulled from rubble in Gaza or writhing on dirty hospital gurneys have become commonplace and have fueled protests around the world. Scenes from recent airstrikes included a rescuer cradling a limp toddler in a bloodied white tutu, a bespectacled father shrieking as he clutched his dead child tight to his chest, and a dazed young boy covered in blood and dust staggering alone through the ruins.
“It’s a curse to be a parent in Gaza,” said Ahmed Modawikh, a 40-year-old carpenter from Gaza City whose life was shattered by the death of his 8-year-old daughter during five days of fighting in May.
Israeli children have also been killed. During Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 rampage across southern Israel that sparked the war, its gunmen killed more than 1,400 people. Among them were babies and other small children, Israeli officials have said, though they haven’t provided exact figures. About 30 children were also among the roughly 240 hostages Hamas took.
As Israeli warplanes pound Gaza, Palestinian children huddle with large families in apartments or UN-run shelters. Although Israel has urged Palestinians to leave northern Gaza for the strip’s south, nowhere in the territory has proven safe from its airstrikes.
“People are running from death only to find death,” said Yasmine Jouda, who lost 68 family members in Oct. 22 airstrikes that razed two four-story buildings in Deir Al-Balah, where they had sought refuge from northern Gaza.
The strike’s only survivor was Jouda’s year-old niece Milissa, whose mother had gone into labor during the attack and was found dead beneath the rubble, the heads of her lifeless twin newborns emerging from her birth canal.
“What did this tiny baby do to deserve a life without any family?” Jouda said.




Palestinians carry a wounded girl after being rescued from under the rubble of buildings that were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp (AP)


Israel blames Hamas for Gaza’s death toll — now more than 8,800, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry — because the militant group operates from jam-packed residential neighborhoods. Palestinians point to the soaring casualty count as proof that Israeli strikes are indiscriminate and disproportionate.
The war has injured more than 7,000 Palestinian children and left many with lifechanging problems, doctors say.
Just before the war, Jouda’s niece Milissa walked a few paces for the first time. She will never walk again. Doctors say the airstrike that killed the girl’s family fractured her spine and paralyzed her from the chest down. Just down the hall from her in the teeming central Gaza hospital, 4-year-old Kenzi woke up screaming, asking what had happened to her missing right arm.
“It will take so much care and work just to get her to the point of having half a normal life,” her father said.
Even those physically unscathed may be scarred by war’s ravages.
For 15-year-olds in Gaza, it’s their fifth Israel-Hamas war since the militant group seized control of the enclave in 2007. All they’ve known is life under a punishing Israeli-Egyptian blockade that prevents them from traveling abroad and crushes their hopes for the future. The strip has a 70 percent youth unemployment rate, according to the World Bank.
“There is no hope for these children to develop careers, improve their standard of living, access better health care and education,” said Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability program director for Defense for Children International in the Palestinian territories.
But in this war, he added, “it’s about life and death.”
And in Gaza, death is everywhere.
Here are just a few of the 3,648 Palestinian children and minors who have been killed in the war.




Palestinians try to pull a girl out of the rubble of a building that was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp (AP)


ASEEL HASSAN, 13
Aseel Hassan was an excellent student, said her father, Hazem Bin Saeed. She devoured classical Arabic poetry, memorizing its rigid metric and rhyme scheme, and reveling in its mystical images and florid metaphors. During the war, when Israeli bombardments came so close that their walls shook, she would regale her relatives by reciting famous verses from Abu Al Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi, a 10th-century Iraqi poet, her father said.
“When I asked her what she wanted to do when she grew up, she would say, read,” said 42-year-old Bin Saeed. “Poems were Aseel’s escape.”
An airstrike on Oct. 19 leveled his three-story home in Deir Al-Balah, killing Aseel and her 14-year-old brother, Anas.
MAJD SOURI, 7
The explosions terrified Majd, said his father, 45-year-old Ramez Souri.
He missed playing soccer with his school friends. He was devastated that the war had canceled his Christian family’s much-anticipated trip to Nazareth, the town in Israel where tradition says Jesus grew up.
“Baba, where can we go?” Majd asked again and again when airstrikes roared. The family, devout members of Gaza’s tiny Christian community, finally had an answer — St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza City.
Souri said Majd calmed down when they arrived at the church, where dozens of Christian families had taken shelter. Together, they prayed and sang.
On Oct. 20, shrapnel crashed into the monastery, killing 18 people. Among the dead were Majd and his siblings, 9-year-old Julie and 15-year-old Soheil. Israel says it had been targeting a nearby Hamas command center.
Majd was found beneath the rubble with his hands around his mother’s neck. His face was completely burned.
“My children just wanted peace and stability,” said Souri, his voice cracking. “All I cared about was that they were happy.”
KENAN AND NEMAN AL-SHARIF, 18 months
Karam Al-Sharif, an employee with the UN Palestinian refugee agency, could barely speak Wednesday as he knelt over his children’s small shrouded bodies at the hospital. Gone were his daughters, 5-year-old Joud and 10-year-old Tasnim.
Also gone were his twin 18-month-old sons, Kenan and Neman. Al-Sharif sobbed as he hugged Kenan and said goodbye. Neman’s body was still lost beneath the rubble of the six-story tower where the family had sought refuge in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza.
“They had no time here,” Sami Abu Sultan, Al-Sharif’s brother, said of the baby boys, a day after the building was destroyed. “It was God’s will.”
MAHMOUD DAHDOUH, 16
On Oct. 25, Al Jazeera’s livestream caught the chilling moment when its Gaza bureau chief, Wael Dahdouh, discovered that an Israeli airstrike had killed his wife, 6-year-old daughter, infant grandson and 16-year-old son, Mahmoud.
Swarmed by TV cameras at the hospital, Dahdouh wept over his teenage son, murmuring, “You wanted to be a journalist.”
Mahmoud was a senior at the secular American International High School in Gaza City. Set on becoming an English-language reporter, he spent his time honing camera skills and posting amateur reporting clips on YouTube, Dahdouh said.
A video that Mahmoud filmed days before he died showed charred cars, dark smoke and flattened homes. He and his sister, Kholoud, took turns delivering a monologue, straining to be heard over the wind.
“This is the fiercest and most violent war we have lived in Gaza,” Mahmoud said, chopping the air with his hands.
At the end of the clip, the siblings stared straight into the camera.
“Help us to stay alive,” they said in unison.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Hamas Israel Palestine

Palestine’s Journalists’ Syndicate slams Western media’s ‘unethical’ coverage of Gaza war
Media
Palestine’s Journalists’ Syndicate slams Western media’s ‘unethical’ coverage of Gaza war
Emotional Jabeur to donate prize money to Palestinians
Sport
Emotional Jabeur to donate prize money to Palestinians

Hamas says Israel’s 2 strikes on refugee camp killed more than 195 people

Hamas says Israel’s 2 strikes on refugee camp killed more than 195 people
Updated 34 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
AFP
Hamas says Israel’s 2 strikes on refugee camp killed more than 195 people

Hamas says Israel’s 2 strikes on refugee camp killed more than 195 people
  • Jabalia camp strikes could be war crimes, UN commission says
  • US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Israel, Jordan on Friday
Updated 34 min 10 sec ago
Reuters AFP

GAZA/JERUSALEM/PARIS: More foreigners prepared to leave the besieged Gaza Strip on Thursday as its Hamas-run government said at least 195 Palestinians died in Israel’s attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, strikes that UN human rights officials said could be war crimes.

At least 320 foreign citizens on an initial list of 500, as well as dozens of severely injured Gazans, crossed into Egypt on Wednesday under a deal among Israel, Egypt and Hamas.

Passport holders from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, the United Kingdom and the United States were in the evacuation.

Gaza border officials said the border crossing would reopen on Thursday so more foreigners could exit. A diplomatic source said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would leave Gaza over about two weeks.

More than 20,000 wounded people are still trapped in the Gaza Strip, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), despite initial evacuations of foreign passport holders and badly injured Palestinians across the border to Egypt.

MSF noted the evacuations of “a number of severely injured” people in a statement on Wednesday, saying that its 22 international staff members in Gaza had also been among those who left the territory via the Rafah border crossing.

“However, there are still over 20,000 injured people in Gaza with limited access to health care due to the siege,” it said.

MSF’s Palestinian staff were still offering care in the territory, it added, and another international team was waiting to enter the territory to replace those who left “as soon as the situation allows.”

The organization went on to call for a greater number of people to be evacuated, as well as for a cease-fire and for more critical aid to be allowed in.

“Those who wish to leave Gaza must be allowed to do so without further delay. They must also be allowed the right to return,” the statement said.

FIRST AUSTRALIANS LEAVE GAZA FOR EGYPT

Twenty Australians were among the first group of foreign citizens to leave the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip and enter Eygpt via the Rafah border crossing, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts said on Thursday.

At least 320 foreign nationals left the Palestinian enclave to cross into Egypt on Wednesday, the first to benefit from a deal mediated by Qatar.

Watts said there were still 65 Australians trapped in Gaza and the government had urged them, using all available communication channels, to move toward the Rafah crossing as soon as possible.

“We are providing all possible support we can, communicating through all available channels,” Watts told ABC television. “It is not always perfect. This is a conflict zone.”

Watts said the government was not planning for more assisted flights at the moment as there were enough commercial options available. Since the conflict began on Oct. 7, the Australian government has conducted several repatriation flights.

Pressing an offensive against Hamas militants, Israel has bombed Gaza by land, sea and air in its campaign to wipe out Hamas after the Islamist group’s cross-border rampage into southern Israel on Oct. 7. Israel said Hamas killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 200 hostages.

The Gaza health ministry says at least 8,796 Palestinians in the narrow coastal enclave, including 3,648 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since Oct. 7.

Explosions were heard in the early hours of Thursday around the Al-Quds hospital in densely populated Gaza City, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. Israeli authorities had previously warned the hospital to evacuate immediately, which UN officials said was impossible without endangering patients.

TWO HAMAS COMMANDERS KILLED, SAYS ISRAEL

Israel said its strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday killed two Hamas military leaders in Jabalia, Gaza’s biggest refugee camp. Israel said the group had command centers and other “terror infrastructure under, around and within civilian buildings, intentionally endangering Gazan civilians.”

Gaza’s Hamas-run media office said on Thursday that at least 195 Palestinians were killed in the two Israeli attacks on Jabalia, with 120 missing under the rubble. At least 777 people were wounded, it said in a statement.

Palestinians on Wednesday sifted through rubble in a desperate hunt for trapped victims. “It is a massacre,” said one witness.

UN human rights officials said strikes on the camp could be a war crime.

“Given the high number of civilian casualties and the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wrote on social media site X.

The Israeli military said one soldier was killed in Gaza on Wednesday. Fifteen were killed on Tuesday.

Amid growing international calls for a humanitarian pause in hostilities, conditions in the seaside enclave are increasingly desperate under Israel’s assault and tightened blockade. Food, fuel, drinking water and medicine have run short.

Dr. Fathi Abu Al-Hassan, a US passport holder waiting to cross into Egypt on Wednesday, described hellish conditions in Gaza without water, food or shelter.

“We open our eyes on dead people and we close our eyes on dead people,” he said.

Hospitals have struggled as shortages of fuel forced shutdowns including Gaza’s only cancer hospital. Israel has refused to let humanitarian convoys bring in fuel, citing concern that Hamas fighters would divert it for military purposes.

Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry, said the main power generator at the Indonesian Hospital was no longer functioning due to lack of fuel.

The hospital was switching to a back-up generator but would no longer be able to power mortuary refrigerators and oxygen generators. “If we don’t get fuel in the next few days, we will inevitably reach a disaster,” he said.

US DIPLOMAT DEPARTS FOR ISRAEL, AGAIN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to depart on Thursday for his second visit to Israel in less than a month. He plans to meet Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to voice solidarity but also to reassert the need to minimize Palestinian civilian casualties, his spokesperson said.

Blinken will also stop in Jordan, one of a handful of Arab states to have normalized relations with Israel. On Wednesday Jordan withdrew its ambassador from Tel Aviv until Israel ends its assault on Gaza. Israel said it regretted Jordan’s decision.

In Jordan, Blinken will underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives and reiterate a US commitment to ensure Palestinians are not forcibly displaced from Gaza, a growing concern of the Arab world, the spokesman said.

He will pursue talks led by Egypt and Qatar on securing the release of all of the hostages held by Hamas.

Also on Thursday, the US House of Representatives could pass with Republican support a bill providing $14.3 billion in aid for Israel.

But it is unlikely to become law, as it faces stiff opposition in the Democratic-controlled Senate and the White House has threatened a veto. President Joe Biden wants a $106-billion bill that would fund Ukraine, border security and humanitarian aid as well as money for Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Gaza Refugee camp Palestine Hamas

First residents, foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing video
Middle-East
First residents, foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing
Palestine’s Journalists’ Syndicate slams Western media’s ‘unethical’ coverage of Gaza war
Media
Palestine’s Journalists’ Syndicate slams Western media’s ‘unethical’ coverage of Gaza war

US, UAE look to strengthen trade, investment ties

US, UAE look to strengthen trade, investment ties
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

US, UAE look to strengthen trade, investment ties

US, UAE look to strengthen trade, investment ties
  • 10th Economic Policy Dialogue held in UAE on energy, food, security, women’s empowerment
  • Effects of climate change highlighted on the eve of the Dubai hosting of COP28
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The US and the UAE held their 10th Economic Policy Dialogue on Wednesday to discuss bolstering trade and investment ties.

The dialogue was co-chaired by US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez and UAE Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Al-Hajjeri.

Fernandez and Al-Hajjeri “celebrated the remarkable strength of bilateral trade and investment, highlighting that the UAE is the largest US trade partner in the MENA region, purchasing more than $20 billion in US exports in 2022 alone,” the State Department said in a statement.

Direct trade relations now reach all 50 US states and all seven Emirates, and supported more than 137,000 jobs in 2022.

Al-Hajjeri said the UAE’s total foreign direct investment in the US is now over $38 billion and supported American jobs in advanced industries including aviation and semiconductors.

Fernandez said that more than 1,500 US companies now have a presence in the UAE, ranging from heavy construction to energy and retail.

Throughout the dialogue, both sides highlighted the importance of climate change and its relevance to other shared goals and concerns, noting the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference, or COP28, in the UAE.

The delegations also held discussions on health, women’s empowerment, food and energy security, and the digital economy.

The statement added: “The US government encouraged the UAE to sign the Joint Statement on Cooperation on Global Supply Chains and proposed the signing of a Science and Technology Agreement between the two countries. As part of bilateral cooperation in the fields of environment and climate, the UAE delegation encouraged the US government to join the Mangrove Alliance for Climate.”

Regarding the ongoing efforts to overcome trade barriers and advance economic relations, Al-Hajjeri said the UAE will host the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization in February 2024.

During the dialogue, the US-UAE Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism Working Group met for a second time. The working group members discussed new and ongoing opportunities for further cooperation on financial compliance, international sanctions, and countering illicit finance.

Topics: US UAE

UAE In Focus — UAE, US sign MoU to lower trade barriers and promote economic growth
Business & Economy
UAE In Focus — UAE, US sign MoU to lower trade barriers and promote economic growth
UAE eyes free trade deals with 6 more countries by end of 2023
Business & Economy
UAE eyes free trade deals with 6 more countries by end of 2023

First residents, foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing

First residents, foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
Reuters
Follow

First residents, foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing

First residents, foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP Reuters

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories: Injured residents and foreigners escaped Gaza to Egypt Wednesday, the first evacuations from the war-torn Palestinian territory pounded by Israeli warplanes in retaliation for an unprecedented Hamas attack.

The brief glimmer of hope sparked by the temporary opening of the Rafah border crossing was quickly snuffed out as a fresh strike pulverised buildings in Gaza’s biggest refugee camp for a second consecutive day, killing dozens according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “continue until victory” over Hamas, whose brutal October 7 attack sparked the latest conflict, the deadliest in decades of unrest between the two sides.
AFP reporters at Gaza’s southern border saw ambulances whisking away the wounded to Egyptian field hospitals, including one young boy with heavy bandaging around his stomach.
Whole families, struggling to carry their worldly possessions, rushed through the heavily fortified crossing toward Egypt, which was expected to admit at least 400 foreign passport holders and 90 of the most seriously wounded and sick.
Jordanian citizen Saleh Hussein said she received word in the middle of the night that she was on the list for evacuation.
“We’ve faced many problems in Gaza, the least of which were the shortage of water and the power outage,” she told AFP. “There were bigger problems such as the bombardment. We were afraid. Many families were martyred.”
A first group of mostly women and children arrived in Egypt, an official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as TV images showed parents with pushchairs and elderly people clambering off a bus.
“It’s enough. We’ve endured enough humiliation,” said Gaza resident Rafik Al-Hilou, accompanying relatives including children aged one and four hoping to cross into Egypt.
“We lack the most basic human needs. No Internet, no phones, no means of communication, not even water. For the past four days, we haven’t been able to feed this child a piece of bread. What are you waiting for?”

Ambulances with Gaza residents wounded in the Israeli bombardment arrive at Rafah border crossing to Egypt on Nov. 1, 2023. (AP)

he Jabalia camp suffered a second strike in as many days Wednesday, with AFPTV images showing major damage and rescuers clawing through rubble to extract blood-stained casualties.
Dozens were killed and wounded, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, which came a day after Israeli jets hit the camp, killing at least 47 people, according to an AFP count.
“This is just the latest atrocity to befall the people of Gaza where the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly dreadful humanitarian consequences,” said Martin Griffiths, UN humanitarian chief.
Israel said Tuesday’s raid was a successful hit on top Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari, but the large death toll drew a chorus of international condemnation in the region and as far afield as Bolivia, which severed diplomatic ties in protest.
Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel “to condemn the Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza.”
Hamas said seven hostages, including three foreign passport holders, had died in Tuesday’s bombing, a claim impossible to verify.
The group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh accused Israel of committing “barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians,” saying it was covering its own “defeats.”
Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza in retribution for the worst attack in the country’s history, when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
AFP reporters saw more tanks pour over the border into northern Gaza, as Israel stepped up its ground incursion launched late last week. Its bombing campaign has killed 8,796 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Images provided by the military showed Israeli troops picking through bombed-out houses searching for militants or some of the 240 hostages seized by Hamas.
Israel said 15 soldiers died in ground fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, taking to 330 the number of troops killed since October 7.
AFP images showed tearful Israeli women in uniform hugging each other for comfort at the funeral of one of the troops killed.

Palestinians with dual citizenship wait at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the hope of getting permission to leave Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. (Reuters)

“Our soldiers have fallen in the most just of wars, the war for our home,” said Netanyahu, steeling the nation for “a difficult war... a long war.”
The situation in Gaza remained desperate, with food, fuel and medicine for the 2.4 million residents all running short, according to aid groups.
Palestinian residents told AFP they had evacuated from northern Gaza, as demanded by Israel, but were still under threat.
“We’ve been told people are evacuating from Gaza City toward the central area of the Strip beyond the valley, so we headed there,” Amen Al-Aqluk told AFP. “After 20 days, we were bombarded. Three of our kids lost their lives and we all got injured.
“There is no hope in the Gaza Strip. It is not safe anymore here. When the border opens, everybody will leave and emigrate. We encounter death everyday, 24 hours a day.”
With fears mounting the violence could spiral into a regional war, US President Joe Biden called for “urgent mechanisms” to dial down tensions and said top diplomat Antony Blinken would embark on another Middle East tour from Friday.
Turkiye and Iran called for a regional conference to prevent a conflagration, as Israel faces a daily barrage of aerial attacks from Hamas and other Iran-backed groups around the Middle East, including Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
In the north, Israel has traded near-daily fire with Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.
And the families of hostages kidnapped by Hamas have endured an unbearable wait for news of relatives thought to be held in the labyrinth of tunnels deep below Gaza.
Ayelet Sella, whose seven cousins were kidnapped from one of the kibbutz communities raided by Hamas gunmen, said she could find “no rest” until her loved ones are returned.
“We have no more tears, our eyes are dry, we are empty three weeks on,” said Sella, speaking to AFP at the Great Synagogue in Paris. “I only ask for one thing, that they come back.”

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Egypt

Biden voices support for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Biden voices support for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Biden voices support for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Biden voices support for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden, when responding to a heckler at a Minnesota campaign event Wednesday night, said he thinks there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israeli-Hamas war to get “prisoners” out of Gaza.
The 80-year-old Democrat was delivering remarks to some 200 supporters in the northern US state when a member of the audience shouted out to him.
“As a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire right now,” she said, referring to the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas.
The president responded: “I think we need a pause. A pause means giving time to get the prisoners out.”
Asked about his remarks, the White House later clarified that by “prisoners” the president was referring to hostages held by Hamas.
Biden engaged further with the woman, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the nickname Bibi.
“I’m the guy that convinced Bibi to call for a cease-fire to let the prisoners out. I’m the guy that talked to (Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-)El-Sisi to convince him to open the door” along Gaza’s border with Egypt to allow freed hostages to leave.
Biden indicated that he was discussing the recent release of two US hostages formerly held by the Palestinian Islamist group.
The White House has previously called for “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid to be delivered into Gaza or to carry out evacuations, but has so far refused to discuss a cease-fire, believing it would exclusively play into the hands of Hamas.
The war between Israel and Hamas entered its 26th day on Wednesday.
In retaliation for the bloody attack by Hamas on October 7, the Israeli army has relentlessly bombed the Gaza Strip, and has launched an increasingly extensive ground operation into the territory.

Topics: War on Gaza

Time capsule US embassy in Iran highlights decades of hostility

Time capsule US embassy in Iran highlights decades of hostility
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Time capsule US embassy in Iran highlights decades of hostility

Time capsule US embassy in Iran highlights decades of hostility
  • Crowds of Iranians gather each year on November 4 outside the building to denounce the “arrogance” of the US
  • Washington officially broke off relations with Tehran in 1980
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: It’s hard to miss the former US embassy in the center of Iran’s capital Tehran, because it is daubed with striking anti-American murals.
The building, today known as the “Den of Spies” museum, encapsulates the hostility of Iran-US relations marred by decades of mistrust and crises, including the current Israel-Hamas war.
Visitors to the site are greeted by a tattered Stars and Stripes flag and a mural of the Statue of Liberty, her arm carrying a crumbled-away torch of freedom, while another depicts her with a skull face.
Inside, the building is a time capsule from the day it was seized by Iranian students on November 4, 1979.
It showcases the furniture and office equipment including shredders, computers and painstakingly reconstituted documents that embassy staff frantically tried to destroy in the hours before the compound was stormed.
A portrait of former US president Jimmy Carter still hangs on the wall of what was once the ambassador’s office.
Fifty-two embassy staff were held hostage for 444 days by the students, who demanded that Washington hand over Iran’s recently toppled shah, who was being treated in the US for cancer.
The crisis came less than nine months after the removal of the US-backed shah, and was “a founding act of the Islamic Republic,” master’s student Hossein told AFP near the museum.
Washington officially broke off relations with Tehran in 1980, and they have been frozen ever since.
Today, the museum receives “on average 100 to 200 visitors a day, 70 percent of whom are tourists,” said Majid Alizadeh, the compound’s director.
“Foreigners, especially Russians and Chinese, seem more interested than Iranians.”
Some tourists “come to see the place where the Americans were humiliated,” he said.
Relations between Washington and Tehran have never recovered from the crisis.
“It came at a very high price,” said Hossein, because “the Americans never forgave it and we have lived since in an atmosphere of tensions and sanctions.”
Since the 1979 revolution Iran has maintained strong anti-American rhetoric that sits at the heart of its foreign policy.
On Wednesday, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the storming of the embassy ahead of Saturday’s 44th anniversary of its seizure.
“The students entered the American embassy, captured it and exposed its secrets and confidential documents. America’s reputation is gone,” he told a student gathering.
“This was the blow the Iranian nation inflicted on America.”
Crowds of Iranians gather each year on November 4 outside the building to denounce the “arrogance” of the US which is often referred to in the country as the “Great Satan.”
The former embassy has for years been secured by the Basij forces, a paramilitary wing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the IRGC.
The Swiss delegation represents American interests in Iran, and recently facilitated a painstakingly negotiated prisoner swap between Tehran and Washington.
Iran is represented in the US capital by the Pakistani embassy.
The Islamic republic has been under crippling US sanctions since Washington’s 2018 withdrawal from a landmark deal which granted it sanctions relief in return for curbs on its atomic program.
Tensions between Iran and the US have worsened since the October 7 attacks on Israel by the Palestinian Hamas militant group, which Israeli officials say killed at least 1,400 people. Another 240 were seized as hostages and taken into the Gaza Strip.
Iran has lauded Hamas’s attacks and labelled as “genocide” Israel’s withering bombing campaign against Gaza, which the Hamas-controlled health ministry said on Wednesday had killed more than 8,750 people.
Tehran has also lambasted Washington for backing Israel, with Khamenei saying on October 25 that the US was a “definite accomplice of criminals.”
For its part, Washington has accused Tehran of “actively facilitating” attacks on US forces in the Middle East.
Despite nearly 50 years of hostility, museum director Alizadeh believes the American embassy could be reopened “if the US accepts and respects Iran’s position in the region.”
Generally, “Iranians have never had any personal problems with the Americans,” he added.

