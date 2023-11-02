You are here

  • Home
  • How Saudi producer Faisal Baltyuor helped shake up the film scene 

How Saudi producer Faisal Baltyuor helped shake up the film scene 

How Saudi producer Faisal Baltyuor helped shake up the film scene 
Saudi producer, executive, and conscious pioneer of the rising scene Faisal Baytour. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5s79n

Updated 15 sec ago
William Mullally
Follow

How Saudi producer Faisal Baltyuor helped shake up the film scene 

How Saudi producer Faisal Baltyuor helped shake up the film scene 
  • The executive has had a hand in many of the major developments since cinemas reopened in the Kingdom in 2018
Updated 15 sec ago
William Mullally
Follow

DUBAI: Look back at any of the key moments in the development of the now flourishing Saudi film industry, and it is likely you will encounter Faisal Baltyuor. The Saudi producer, executive, and conscious pioneer of the rising scene has been integrally involved every step of the way since the country lifted its ban on movie theaters in 2018 and built its first cinema in Ithra, with Baltyuor running it. He then served as the first CEO of the Saudi Film Council (now the Saudi Film Commission), through which he gave a new generation of talent the tools they needed to begin their creative journeys. 

Two years into that role, however, Baltyuor noticed an issue: There were certain areas of the landscape that were underserved, areas that the public sector couldn’t yet address. Who were the producers who could help new voices realize their vision? Where were the distributors dedicated to putting Saudi films in cinemas? And where was the dedicated arthouse cinema that could help nurture an audience for niche projects? With that in mind, Baltyuor set off on a new path — hoping to help his country achieve the dream he, too, had held since he was a child. 




Faisal Baltyuor, Aseel Omran, Hamad Farhan, Majed Z. Samman and Naif Khalaf at a press junket for ‘Valley Road,’ distributed by CineWaves. (Getty Images)

“This is so important to me, because I look back and I regret the absence of our stories on the big screen — all the creative voices we never heard from. That’s why we are working three times as hard now. I know that we’re not going to bring back what was lost in those 40 years without cinemas, but we are writing the Saudi story now, so let’s write it in the best way possible. Let’s write the Saudi story for the world to hear it,” Baltyuor says. 

“Saudi is full of creatives, with a huge population under 30 and has a diverse culture. But in order to make those voices heard, every part of this business needs to be flourishing — locally and internationally. It’s not enough to win a one-off Oscar. To make this last, to do justice to this project, we need to build an industry that is as rich as Saudi itself.”  

Baltyuor, who also worked as a producer in his years prior to joining government, has, since 2019, dedicated himself wholeheartedly towards those concerns. He currently serves as the CEO of Muvi Studios — the production arm of the country’s first homegrown exhibitor Muvi Cinemas; the founder and CEO of CineWaves Films, a homegrown distributor dedicated to putting Saudi films in cinemas; founder of CineHouse, the first dedicated arthouse cinema in Riyadh; and board member of Manga Productions, a subsection of the Mohammed Bin Salman Foundation dedicated to producing animation, video games and comics. 

“I knew it was a risk to jump into the private sector,” Baltyuor tells Arab News. “There are reasons these gaps existed — they’re not the easiest aspects of the business to develop. But I decided to take that risk because there was no entity in the market saying ‘I believe in Saudi.’ That’s something we needed: to prove to the world that believing in Saudi is profitable, sustainable, and will reap huge benefits for all involved.”  

The idea that getting Saudi stories onto the big screen can change someone’s life is not just a dream that Baltyuor has, it’s his lived reality. When he was still a boy, he traveled to Aramco to attend an oil exhibit, at which they were showing a special 3D film, which led him on a path to Australia, where he developed his skills before returning to Saudi Arabia nearly 10 years ago. 

“The first time they put those 3D glasses over my eyes, something changed in me. At that moment, this documentary made me feel immersed in a way I never had before. At the time I was focused on graphic design, but sitting there I said to myself, ‘I need to make these things.’ It took me months to find the software and install it — all the resources were in English, and so I had to learn English just to understand the books. My world at the time was small enough to think I would never travel, but when I learned to harness those tools, I started this journey of mine,” he says. 




Baraa Alem, Ismail Alhassan, and Sohayb Godus in ‘The Book of Sun,’ the first film distributed by CineWaves. (Supplied)

It didn’t take long for Baltyuor’s risky proposition to find its first major success. It was at the peak of the global pandemic in 2020, and while the rest of the world was pulling all their major releases from the release schedule, Baltyuor had a Saudi film that he believed could still find an audience regardless of the circumstances: “The Book of Sun,” a groundbreaking Jeddah-based comedy directed by Faris Godus and distributed by CineWaves.  

“That was really the toughest decision, but ironically it was when everyone else decided that a movie couldn’t successfully be released during a pandemic that the space finally opened up for us. Before that moment, there had been no room for local content on the schedule. Saudi film was not yet a brand. But we partnered with everyone in the market, and got 110,000 admissions, making it the biggest Saudi film in history — a record that wouldn’t be broken until ‘Sattar’ came along three years later,” says Baltyuor. 

Since then, Baltyuor has expanded his mission. Having helped prove that a Saudi film could find a major audience, he has been thinking not only about what Saudi can do for its own people, but for the underserved voices in the region. With that in mind, he produced the acclaimed Sudanese film “Goodbye Julia,” the feature debut of director Mohamed Kordofani, which made history at this year’s Cannes Festival Festival and has since been named the country’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2024 Academy Awards, only the second film in history to receive that honor.  

“I’m so proud to see so many films supported by the Red Sea Fund in the Cannes and Venice festivals this year, because it shows that the growing Saudi industry is impacting regional films as well. That’s why I wanted to personally be involved with ‘Goodbye Julia.’ One of the main pillars we are working on here is to create a market that will benefit the entire region, and lift up Arab film as a whole,” says Baltyuor. 

“People ask me, ‘Why film?’ And as hard as that can be to answer, at the end of the day I feel it’s important deep in my bones, because it’s preserving our culture; it’s recording our lives and creativity for the generations after us. It’s our stories, captured with joy. I don’t justify this academically, it’s personal,” he continues. “I find myself in love with this world, and I have the passion to grow more and more, and support anyone who’s working on this goal as well. There’s a bright future ahead of us all, and we have to band together to reach it.” 

Topics: Faisal Baltyuor

New book highlights little-known Islamic monuments outside the Arab world 

New book highlights little-known Islamic monuments outside the Arab world 
Updated 02 November 2023
Rawaa Talass
Follow

New book highlights little-known Islamic monuments outside the Arab world 

New book highlights little-known Islamic monuments outside the Arab world 
Updated 02 November 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: When you think of Islamic architecture, what usually comes to mind are buildings located in the Arab world, with one or two famous exceptions. But a new book aims to shed light on lesser-known monuments both in and outside the region — all the way from Chile to China. “Islamic Architecture: A World History” was written by Dutch author Eric Broug, who has specialized in Islamic design for more than two decades.  

Broug says he wanted to avoid concentrating on “the usual suspects” in his book.  

“I love these buildings, but it’s always the Alhambra Palace (Granada), the Topkapi Palace (Istanbul)…” Broug tells Arab News from his base in the UK. “From an academic point of view, I always found it a bit silly to have such a narrow focus. I wanted to make it a global book. Let’s not pretend that everything stops being interesting after the 16th century — let’s carry on until the 21st century.” 

“Islamic Architecture: A World History” was written by Dutch author Eric Broug, who has specialized in Islamic design for more than two decades.  (Supplied)

Broug has succeeded in widening that focus. The book, published by Thames & Hudson, is full of jaw-dropping pictures of around 350 museums, mosques, mausoleums, tombs, bath houses, and other (not necessarily ‘religious’) buildings, from over 60 countries that vary in scale and aesthetics, and have been influenced by Islamic design, which Broug describes as providing “uninterrupted excellence for a millennium.”  

He adds: “What I love about Islamic architecture is the creative exuberance and the imagination.”  

Doors of Sultan Al-Mu'ayyad Sheikh Mosque, Cairo, Egypt. (Image courtesy Fatma Jamal)

He also acknowledges that the term ‘Islamic architecture’ — which reportedly “started” in Syria around 661 CE — is a contentious and nuanced one. Broug defines it as “architecture built in Islamic societies.” However, he adds, “There would need to be a little asterisk to that, because, what about all the mosques built in Holland, Belgium, or the UK?” 

Broug’s selection process, he says, was “based on beauty, not just historical importance.” For instance, the Pink Mosque in the Philippines is draped head-to-toe in exuberant Barbie pink (the patron family’s favorite color), whereas the Haji Habib Mosque in Ethiopia is far less ostentatious — built of long wooden logs assembled by nomads.  

Every building, though, tells a story of the people who built it — the conditions they lived in, as well as the natural resources available to them. Broug opens the book with a telling quote, inscribed on a building in Samarkand: “If you want to know about us, examine our buildings.”    

Topics: Islamic Architecture: A World History

Van Cleef & Arpels-backed School for Jewelery Arts opens in Dubai 

Van Cleef & Arpels-backed School for Jewelery Arts opens in Dubai 
Updated 40 min 6 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
Follow

Van Cleef & Arpels-backed School for Jewelery Arts opens in Dubai 

Van Cleef & Arpels-backed School for Jewelery Arts opens in Dubai 
  • Van Cleef & Arpels-backed establishment opens international campus in UAE 
Updated 40 min 6 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: A range of dazzling gems will soon be on display at the inaugural exhibition of L’École Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts at its new permanent location in Dubai Design District (d3).  

The “Garden of Emeralds” exhibition will reveal the history and hidden secrets of the magnificent titular jewel to the public.  

The exhibition is also to celebrate the opening of the Middle East “edition” of L’École, a jewelry school founded in Paris in 2012 with support from the French luxury jewelry company Van Cleef & Arpels. 

L’École is a jewelry school founded in Paris in 2012 with support from the French luxury jewelry company Van Cleef & Arpels. (Supplied)

L’École already has two permanent campuses in Paris, one in Hong Kong, which opened in 2019, and another in Shanghai, which opened this year.  

Lise MacDonald, president of L’École, told Arab News that the decision to open another location in Dubai was spurred by the success of its traveling school sessions organized over the past few years in the Middle East and the uptick in interest from the region, which has witnessed a notable rise in the number of jewelry designers over the past decade. 

“When we opened the first school in Paris in 2012, jewelry, at the time, was considered a true work of art by only a few people,” MacDonald told Arab News. “The CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels Nicolas Boos decided to create a school that would show to the visitors and audiences at large the relevance of jewelry as a form of cultural expression from various historical eras.” 

Sophie Claudel. (Supplied)

Jewelry, MacDonald noted, was one of the very first art forms — human beings have been adorning their bodies with various objects, often for ritualistic or aesthetic purposes, throughout history.  

“Jewelry, as one of the first forms of artistic expression, is relevant to people across the world,” she added. “The mission of the school is to spread the world of jewelry to people across the world and generate the largest possible public interest everywhere.”   

L’École in Dubai, like its other locations, is open to all — catering to beginners as well as connoisseurs and collectors or those who are simply curious to learn more about jewelry. It will offer an in-depth program of online and in-person talks, as well as temporary exhibitions such as “The Garden of Emeralds,” which runs from Nov. 23 to March 10, and publications and research projects.  

Raw Emerald, Muzo Valley, Eastern Cordillera, Colombia. (Supplied)

While Van Cleef & Arpels is its backer, L’École showcases work from all jewelry brands.  

“We aim to provide access to the world of jewelry to the widest audience possible,” said Nicolas Boos, president and CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels, in the press release for the new L’École in Paris. “Our world shouldn’t intimidate or turn anyone away.” 

The commitment of L’École to championing the historical importance and diverse breadth of jewelry is exemplified in an upcoming exhibition on costume jewelry that will be on view in Paris later this year at its new location in an 18th-century building on the Grands Boulevards. It is one of Paris’ oldest private homes and one of the French capital’s most remarkable buildings, noted especially for its understated neoclassical stone façade.  

Courses and workshops at L'ÉCOLE , School of Jewelry Arts. (Supplied)

Its inaugural exhibition will feature stage jewelry from the Comédie-Française. It will include 120 accessories, pieces of art, and documents, mostly sourced from the renowned theater’s collections. The exhibition is reflective of L’École’s stated mission, showcasing jewelry pieces not just for their aesthetic beauty but for their historical and cultural importance, serving as a way to better understand different periods in history.  

“Our concept offers a very generous approach to storytelling,” Sophie Claudel, the director of L’École Middle East told Arab News. “Jewelry is an art form, and it should be open and available to all, not just to those who can afford it.” 

Claudel emphasized how the multicultural and cosmopolitan nature of Dubai provides an ideal platform for a jewelry school with such inclusive aims.  

“Jewelry is an intrinsic part of Middle Eastern heritage,” she said, adding that L’École in Dubai will offer a variety of courses, seminars, and at least two exhibitions per year. There will also be a bookstore and a library.  

“We want to provide an anchor for people in the region who love jewelry and for those desiring to know and engage more in the world of jewelry,” she said. “We are open to all.” 

Topics: School for Jewelery Arts

Riyadh Food Culture Festival showcases world’s best street foods, culinary arts

Riyadh Food Culture Festival showcases world’s best street foods, culinary arts
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh Food Culture Festival showcases world’s best street foods, culinary arts

Riyadh Food Culture Festival showcases world’s best street foods, culinary arts
  • Event organized in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and is supported by the Quality of Life Program
  • Festival showcases the world’s best street foods and culinary arts through four main areas
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Culinary Arts Commission is organizing a Food Culture Festival in Riyadh from Nov. 8 to Nov 12. The festival aims to celebrate local and international cuisines while offering educational and cultural experiences for all sectors of society.

The event is organized in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and is supported by the Quality of Life Program, part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative.

The festival showcases the world’s best street foods and culinary arts through four main areas. It includes an exhibitors’ section with 30 booths featuring restaurants from various countries, and 10 stores selling international food products, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Additionally, there will be workshop areas dedicated to baking, live cooking, handicrafts and the arts. These workshops will host 25 diverse sessions over five consecutive days, covering a range of topics including global dishes, beverages, cake decoration and meal presentation.

The festival features a dedicated children’s area with competitions and workshops in coloring and cake decoration. Throughout the event, there will be live artistic performances showcasing historical arts, local costumes, as well as songs from different cultures.

The Culinary Arts Commission and the Food Culture Festival aim to promote cultural exchange, celebrate local and international cuisine, and raise awareness about culinary cultures from different countries.

The festival aims to offer family-friendly experiences and opportunities to learn culinary techniques from local and international chefs. It also connects chefs and industry figures to explore investment opportunities for the growth of the culinary sector in the Kingdom.

Topics: Culinary Arts Commission Food Culture Festival Royal Commission for Riyadh City Quality of Life Program

Related

Culinary Arts Commission, Saudi Coffee Co. sign agreement to preserve cultural heritage
Culinary Arts Commission, Saudi Coffee Co. sign agreement to preserve cultural heritage
Saudi Culinary Arts Commission
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culinary Arts Commission signs pact with orphans’ charity

Saudi artist finds strength, solace to heal through art 

Saudi artist finds strength, solace to heal through art 
Updated 01 November 2023
Afshan Aziz
Follow

Saudi artist finds strength, solace to heal through art 

Saudi artist finds strength, solace to heal through art 
  • Haya Al-Tasan, a cancer survivor, discovered healing through the power of painting, giving her solace and strength
  • Haya Al-Tasan: Drawing and engaging in art became a source of happiness and therapy for me, providing a positive and uplifting energy
Updated 01 November 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Saudi artist Haya Al-Tasan’s booth stood out at the Classy Expo 2023, held from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31 at Jeddah Super Dome.  

Al-Tasan, a cancer survivor, discovered healing through the power of painting, giving her solace and strength. 

She told Arab News: “I used to love art and drawing since I was a little girl but never took it seriously until I discovered it was more than just a hobby. Drawing and engaging in art became a source of happiness and therapy for me, providing a positive and uplifting energy. It was like feeding the soul with art.”

The Classy Expo was a turning point in Al-Tasan’s artistic journey, with the surprise booth arranged by her daughter. Visitors were captivated by the work displayed in her art booth. 

“I feel speechless and so happy, emotional, when visitors recognize the artwork and feel my pain and happiness through my artwork,” Al-Tasan said.

Through her work, she hopes to convey messages of happiness, resilience and the idea that from every negative experience something beautiful can emerge. 

“I wanted people to see happiness in my artwork and to feel that all the pain I went through led to beautiful artwork and turned out to be something good. From everything bad, there is good. Don’t give up, keep trying,” she said. 

Art has also played a significant role in Al-Tasan’s personal growth. It has helped her to find calm, avoid taking things personally, and to make decisions without regrets. “The process helped me to calm down and be patient,” she said.

Al-Tasan’s artwork is inspired by the culture of Africa, specifically focusing on the beauty of African women and their traditional attire. Her skillful brushstrokes capture the vibrant colors, patterns and textures of African fashion, creating visually stunning pieces. Her paintings not only pay homage to African heritage but also promote cultural appreciation and understanding.

Her artwork often portrays the joy and energy of dance, taking viewers on a journey that expresses the rhythm and movement of music. She also incorporates the delicate beauty of flowers, using their colors and forms to add depth and symbolism to her creations. Through her diverse range of subjects, Al-Tasan’s artwork showcases her talent and passion for capturing the essence of culture, music and nature.

Al-Tasan aspires to share her work with a wider audience. The expo helped to open doors for her, allowing her to network, meet art enthusiasts and receive offers from various stores. Al-Tasan is determined to become an artist known worldwide and plans to continue creating art and engaging with others.

Topics: Haya Al-Tasan Classy Expo 2023 Jeddah Super Dome

Related

Saudi artist expresses faith, culture at Kosovo exhibition
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist expresses faith, culture at Kosovo exhibition
Three Saudi artists shortlisted for Richard Mille Art Prize  
Lifestyle
Three Saudi artists shortlisted for Richard Mille Art Prize  

‘Great Illusions’ show in Riyadh promotes Argentine flair

‘Great Illusions’ show in Riyadh promotes Argentine flair
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

‘Great Illusions’ show in Riyadh promotes Argentine flair

‘Great Illusions’ show in Riyadh promotes Argentine flair
  • Argentinian Shows feature performances such as Alice in Wonderland, The Jungle and contemporary art acts, including hip-hop, acrobatics and trampoline jumping
  • Attendees can immerse themselves in an interactive exhibition curated to deepen their understanding of Argentina’s cultural heritage
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The “Great Illusions” show, the fourth in a series of Argentine performances organized by the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, is showcasing Argentine culture, photography corners, and gift shops.

The show, which began on Tuesday and will continue until Nov. 4, is being held at the Blue Hall of the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University Conference Center in Riyadh. The event will include cultural performances from around the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Argentine shows, which will run until Dec. 9, feature performances such as “Alice in Wonderland,” “The Jungle” and contemporary art acts, including hip-hop, acrobatics and trampoline jumping.

Attendees can also immerse themselves in an interactive exhibition curated to deepen their understanding of Argentina’s cultural heritage.

A range of Argentine and Latin American restaurants are catering for the event.

Themed photo corners will allow visitors to capture lasting memories, and an exclusive pop-up store will offer authentic Argentine creations.

Through the shows, the commission aims to raise cultural awareness, introduce performing arts and attract audiences with content.

By bringing South American artistry to Saudi Arabia with the Argentine shows, the commission is promoting cultural connections that bridge continents.

Topics: Argentina Theater and Performing Arts Commission Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University

Related

The Theater and Performing Arts Commission is gearing up to introduce the Actor Training and Improvisation Program.
Saudi Arabia
Theater and Performing Arts Commission launches acting program in three Saudi cities 
Riyadh Theater Festival sets stage for Saudi performing artists
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Theater Festival sets stage for Saudi performing artists

Latest updates

How Saudi producer Faisal Baltyuor helped shake up the film scene 
How Saudi producer Faisal Baltyuor helped shake up the film scene 
Nuggets mauled by Timberwolves, Celtics stay unbeaten
Nuggets mauled by Timberwolves, Celtics stay unbeaten
Bayern eliminated from German Cup by third-division Saarbruecken
Bayern eliminated from German Cup by third-division Saarbruecken
’A curse to be a parent in Gaza’: More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in just 3 weeks of war
’A curse to be a parent in Gaza’: More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in just 3 weeks of war
Competition begins at 15th Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships
Competition begins at 15th Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.