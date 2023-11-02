King Salman and Crown Prince direct launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza

You are here

War on Gaza

  • The fundraising will be done through the KSrelief’s Sahem platform
RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the launch of a national aid campaign for Palestinians in Gaza through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on Thursday.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince launched the campaign by donating 50 million Riyals. The king donated 30 million riyals while the Crown Prince donated 20 million riyals.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief, said the fundraising will be done through the aid agency’s Sahem platform, as well as through the Sahem application, the unified bank account dedicated to the campaign or through the multiple donation channels on its website.

Al-Rabiah added that the aid campaign comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s historic role in standing with the Palestinian people in various crises and tribulations that they have gone through.

Donations can be made to the campaign via the “Sahem” platform at the following electronic link: https://sahem.ksrelief.org/Gaza. Donors can also send their transfers directly through the campaign’s bank account (SA5580000504608018899998) Al Rajhi Bank, or download the “Sahem” application on mobile devices via the Apple and Google Play stores.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia

  • Tokyo committed to working with Riyadh on ensuring global security and stability, says ambassador Fumio Iwai
The 69th anniversary of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces was celebrated at a gathering in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Fumio Iwai, Tokyo’s ambassador in the Kingdom, hosted the event at his residence in the capital.

Those in attendance included Maj. Gen. Abdullah Mohammed Al-Qahtany, assistant director-general of the engineering department at the Royal Saudi Air Force, and several government officials and diplomats.

In his speech, Iwai noted that the JSDF has contributed significantly to security in the world through the UN.

In terms of relations with Saudi Arabia, he highlighted the summit meeting earlier this year between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He also highlighted the visit to Japan of Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Through these high-level visits, Japan and the Kingdom had agreed to further strengthen defense and security cooperation. And as a part of the cooperation, last month Saudi military officers joined a defense training and exchange program in Japan.

Iwai said Japan remained committed to ensuring respect for international human rights law, which was entrenched in its National Security Strategy adopted last year.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

  • Prince Khalid and Blinken discussed efforts of calming tensions in the Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza
WASHINGTON D.C.: Saudi Arabia’s minister of defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

As well as relations between the two countries, Prince Khalid and Blinken discussed efforts of calming tensions in the Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prince Khalid was received by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the headquarters of the US Department of Defense in Washington, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting came as part of Prince Khalid’s official visit to the United States.

Upon his arrival, the minister of defense was greeted with an official reception that included a guard of honor and the playing of the national anthems of both countries.

Afterwards, the two ministers held a session of official talks, where they reviewed the historical friendship between Saudi Arabia and the US.

They reaffirmed the two countries’ strategic partnership in the military and defense sectors, discussed ways to strengthen and enhance the relations, and highlighted the leading regional and international roles of both countries in achieving global peace and security.

Both ministers also tackled the latest regional and international developments and the efforts being exerted in accordance with the shared vision of both countries, SPA said.

Attending the meeting were the Saudi Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar and Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, as well as several senior Saudi and US officials.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Prince Khalid bin Salman Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

  • Mohammed Hammad’s 19-minute short ‘Yallah, Yallah Beenah!’ is now streaming on Netflix as part of ‘New Saudi Voices’ anthology
DHAHRAN: Mohammed Hammad takes you back to the exciting streets of yesteryear Jeddah for an engrossing 19 minutes with “Yallah, Yallah Beena!” now streaming on Netflix.

In the film, a fantastical world unravels when a kind cinephile, whose home is a shrine dedicated to cinema, tells the tale of a gang of pre-teens who were sent on a psychedelic mission to save humanity and escape a spell cast on them by a coven of witches.

You will experience a range of emotions watching “Yallah, Yallah Beenah!” Hammad’s most recent experimental genre mash-up.

In real life, Hammad has a charming swagger, is passionate and listens attentively.

He represents the quintessential millennial who dreamed of building his own universe as a child, and so he did. Sound and music have always played a crucial role in his creative process, so it is no surprise that he has built a 15-year career in the film and television production business — at MTV Arabia and as creative director of MDLBEAST, Saudi Arabia’s pioneering three-day international music festival.

The year 2022 marked the full development of his latest project, which was shown in Jeddah and then Dhahran. As part of the “Amakin” group exhibit last year, artists were asked to create work that wrestled with the simple yet profound question: “What does the notion of place mean to you?”

The initiative was driven by the non-profit 21,39 — named after the geographic coordinates of Jeddah — which has attempted to establish the city as the center of the Kingdom’s contemporary art scene.

In the same way, Hammad has tried to make a mark in Jeddah which he frequented as a child and where he now lives mostly — and where the story in this film unfolds.

When world-renowned expert in Islamic and contemporary Middle Eastern art Venetia Porter curated the “Amakin” exhibition, she selected Hammad’s film as part of the collection.

Later in 2022, it was shown at the Red Sea International Film Festival. This year, it was screened at the Rotterdam Arab Film Festival in the Netherlands and again at the Saudi Film Festival.

Now streaming on Netflix, a wider audience can now access and enjoy Hammad’s work, as a part of season two of the collection titled “New Saudi Voices.”

Nuha El-Tayeb, director of content acquisitions at Netflix MENA and Turkiye, said: “We’re very excited to amplify the voices of up-and-coming filmmakers in Saudi Arabia through this collection. There’s incredible talent in the Kingdom, and they have unique stories to tell.

“We hope that as people tune into the films, they learn more about these creators, and catch a glimpse of their passion, originality and creativity, as we have.”

Last year, the first “New Saudi Voices” collection was made available on the streaming platform.

At the time, El-Tayeb told Arab News: “There’s incredible talent in Saudi Arabia. The entertainment landscape is rapidly evolving … (the stories) transcend borders and allow viewers to experience the beauty and dynamism of Saudi culture. We believe great stories can come from anywhere and be loved by anyone.”

She added: “The second volume is not just a collection of short films, it is a celebration of untold stories and a testament to the creative prowess of the emerging filmmakers.”

A few of the films in the latest collection were shown at Ithra, otherwise known as the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, where filmmaking has been nurtured and encouraged for years.

Ithra’s resident movie buff, Majed Z. Samman, whose own films were also included in the latest anthology, praised Hammad’s offering: “I loved the cinematography … the style of a Japanese video game. It was a very cool, very well-made film.”

The film was produced by Nouhad Hachicho and Mohammed Jastaniah, with Hammad writing the screenplay.

With a cast that includes Jameel Ayyach and Elias Sultan, “Yallah, Yallah Beenah!” is part documentary, part fantasy but fully Hammad.

He noted that despite the fact that some of the allusions and devices — such as witches and young boys with guns — have been viewed as overused, he did not receive any sort of pushback regarding them.

“I think if we were like five years back, it was definitely an issue (then). Now, times have changed so fast,” he said.

Since the film was originally made for the Saudi Art Council’s 21,39 show, he had more freedom to explore broader themes on his mind — and he was even encouraged to do so.

“It made me think of playing with the duality of constants and changes — especially with all the rapidly changing things that are happening, so I started to look at the Jeddah that I remember as a kid and what still exists from it and what doesn’t,” Hammad told Arab News.

Hammad, 30, has spent much of life between the East and West, so he incorporated cultural references and elements from both in the storytelling.

The name of his film was inspired by a jingle from a fast-food chain, popular in the 1980s and 1990s. He tried to pick symbols which represented the Jeddah of his youth, and that included the iconic colorfully-lit ice-cream truck, which has a cameo in his picture.

While the symbols of innocence, the style and the things that used to be joyful and brought happiness have changed, one thing that Hammad believes will never change, is the joyful attitude of actor Ayyach.

Hammad reckons that even decades from now, Ayyach will be the exact same: “Jameel represents that constant. You can bet your life that Jameel will still be Jameel in another 20 or 30 years — the man will not change; he will still be this same exact person as he’s been for the past over 50-something years.”

Hammad refers to Ayyach as a sort of anchor or guide for everyone as fantastical, wild events swirl around. “No matter what happens in the film, you come back to him and he just reminds you things will be okay,” Hammad added.

In one scene, the “evil kid” goes on a rampage and kills those in sight. Hammad says that he has the blood turn black, which represents, among other things, the Kingdom moving away from “black gold” or oil.

Shot over three days, he received much support from several local Jeddawi brands. It was a very indie effort, he said.

Although it is a quintessentially Jeddah-centric visual collage, the narrative is universal and could be understood no matter where you are from or where you are going.

But the story does not end here.

“I’ve developed it (‘Yallah, Yallah Beenah!’) into a series which I’m writing now — it’s a spinoff,” Hammad revealed.

He is hopeful that the next iteration of the story will evolve and, perhaps, develop its own character.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Netflix Yallah Yallah Beenah!

  • Annual meet hosted by Ithra will feature eight workshops, 12 meetings and four exhibitions exploring designs in architecture, fashion and more
  • Miznah Al-Zamil: Every year through Tanween, we focus on a new angle through which we explore the concept of creativity from a different perspective
RIYADH: Global experts from the worlds of fashion, architecture and design are in Dhahran to share their insights at Tanween, a leading creativity conference.

The annual meet hosted by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, or “Ithra,” will feature eight workshops, 12 meetings and four exhibitions exploring designs in architecture, fashion and more.

“Every year through Tanween, we focus on a new angle through which we explore the concept of creativity from a different perspective,” said Miznah Al-Zamil, head of innovation and creativity at Ithra.

Tanween runs from Nov. 1-4.

This year, Al-Zamil said, Tanween is “hosting a new qualitative educational program called a Day in the Company of an Expert,” featuring a diverse agenda that will include discussions, workshops and “an exchange of knowledge.”

Under the theme “Scale,” the conference explores the “dynamic impact of design and its role in shaping the environment” and “uncovers innovative solutions by understanding the diverse methods and perspectives of focusing on scale in various fields,” according to organizers.

On the second and third day, experts in design, art and innovation will reveal the secrets of their success to visitors.

At the entrance of the conference hall, attendees can view curated designs that highlight solutions and thought-provoking ideas created by students of architecture, fashion and interior design from the Kingdom and abroad.

One design proposes a holistic system to help the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development monitor construction workers and organizations to prevent hot weather accidents and boost worksite safety.

“MetaSafety” by Najd Al-Saikhan, a Saudi university student at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Dammam, is one of the many designs showcased this year.

Tanween’s four exhibitions, titled “Grad Expo,” “From the Lab,” “Challenges Exhibition” and “Routes to Roots,” open are from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Interactive panel discussions will explore fashion, architecture and product design, among other industries.

Panelists include Tim Gill, Javier Pena Ibanez, Claudia Pasquero, Ryan Mario Yasin, Omar Nagati and more.

Hands-on workshops, such as Break the Design, will improve the technical skills of both professionals and amateurs visiting Tanween.

Since its launch in 2018, the event has recorded more than 170,000 visitors, bringing together innovators to redefine creativity in an ever-changing world.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Tanween Miznah Al-Zamil

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Saud Al-Sati on Wednesday received the newly appointed Bosnia and Herzegovina Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Razim Colic, in Riyadh.

Al-Sati welcomed the envoy and wished him success in his new role.

The deputy minister also recently met with Pavel Kafka, the Czech Republic’s ambassador to the Kingdom, discussing relations between their two countries and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

 

 

Topics: Bosnia and Herzegovina Razim Colic

