You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding 

Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding 

Offering a peer-to-peer social learning app, Noon aims to utilize the funding to enable artificial intelligence-powered solutions to personalize its learning experiences further. File
Offering a peer-to-peer social learning app, Noon aims to utilize the funding to enable artificial intelligence-powered solutions to personalize its learning experiences further. File
Short Url

https://arab.news/y3mjh

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding 

Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding 
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s educational technology startup Noon closed a SR153 million ($41 million) series B funding round co-led by Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures and RAED Ventures.   

Offering a peer-to-peer social learning app, Noon aims to utilize the funding to enable artificial intelligence-powered solutions to personalize its learning experiences further.   

“As we extend our presence into physical classrooms, our goal is to introduce unparalleled engagement levels within the classroom while providing students with the opportunity to learn from exceptional educators,” said Mohammed Al-Dhalaan, co-founder and CEO of Noon.   

Founded in 2013 by Al-Dhalaan and Abdulaziz Al-Saeed, Noon has gained traction in large markets, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, and Pakistan.   

The company claims to have more than 12 million registered users, with the aim of expanding that figure to 190 million across the aforementioned markets.  

Noon also aims to use the capital to boost its global expansion strategies within the next two to three years.  

“We’re proud to double down on our investment in Noon and co-lead its series B round. The company has built an exceptional platform experience for students and teachers that delivers new approaches to learning and has demonstrated the ability to scale in various markets across multiple geographies,” Omar Al-Majdouie, founding partner at Raed Ventures, said.  

Moreover, Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed Ventures, expressed his trust in Noon’s position to significantly grow.  

“Noon has become one of the very few emerging companies to establish a lasting impact on the regional startup ecosystem by being both a successful business model in a typically challenging sector and a true agent of change,” he said.  

The funding round also saw participation from notable investors, including SVC, STV, and Riyadh Valley Co. Other participants include Endeavor, Sanabil 500, Qyem Development Holding, and Nahlat Alarab Holding. 

The education technology sector in Saudi Arabia has witnessed substantial growth, surging by 2,069 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year.

This sector managed to raise $45 million last year, ranking it as the seventh most funded industry in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Edtech funding Investment expansion

Related

Saudi-based edtech platform Faheem upbeat, plans regional expansion
Business & Economy
Saudi-based edtech platform Faheem upbeat, plans regional expansion

Regulating AI continues to pose challenges for nations, Global Cybersecurity Forum hears

Regulating AI continues to pose challenges for nations, Global Cybersecurity Forum hears
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Regulating AI continues to pose challenges for nations, Global Cybersecurity Forum hears

Regulating AI continues to pose challenges for nations, Global Cybersecurity Forum hears
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UN continually explores strategies for managing artificial intelligence in an “ethical manner,” according to Ahmed Abdel-Hafez, chairman of the Executive Bureau of the Egyptian Supreme Cybersecurity Council.

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, Abdel-Hafez claimed “AI is uncontrollable technology until now” and often aids online criminals as they regularly invent new and sophisticated attacks.

Mohammad Abdulaziz Boarki, chief of the National Cyber Security Centre in Kuwait, underscored this statement by stating “AI is something constant," adding: “It could be power for protection and could be a weakness and a threat.”

He emphasized that controlling AI is a complex and demanding task due to its sophistication and depth.

The call for strong safeguards was echoed by Dan Cimpean, director of the National Cyber Security Directorate in Romania. He acknowledged this would be “extremely difficult” as technology will always be one step ahead of the regulatory environment.

He added: “First technology will come, cybercrime will use and exploit vulnerabilities of those technologies and will do harm, and then national competent authorities, at the level of one country or group of states, will have to come with some measures.”

Cimpean went on to say this is “one big challenge and is not very easy to align those measures” and that “we have to really invest a lot in educating the user,” especially when it comes to the “ransomware phenomenon” as there is no “magic solution” for tackling whether to “ban payment for ransom or not.”

Boarki elaborated on the topic, suggesting that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for each country and that each nation should manage the issue according to its individual needs and perspective.

“I believe if it is for the national interest. I don’t think there is a problem to negotiate,” Boarki said.

Abdel-Hafez continued: “Data is going to be the oil of the globe right now, so if any organization did not control or make a backup for their data, as a punishment, they should pay the money to get their data back.”

He added: “Each region has its mindset about data protection, data privacy, human rights, but if we did not collaborate, the attacker will be successful.”

Abdel-Hafez further underscored that cybersecurity is a cross-border activity and that collaboration with governments is necessary.

Topics: Global Cybersecurity Forum artificial intelligence (AI)

Related

Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO
Business & Economy
Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO

Gulf countries leading the 5G adoption curve in infrastructure, says top CEO

Gulf countries leading the 5G adoption curve in infrastructure, says top CEO
Updated 30 min 31 sec ago
Manal Al-Barakati
Follow

Gulf countries leading the 5G adoption curve in infrastructure, says top CEO

Gulf countries leading the 5G adoption curve in infrastructure, says top CEO
Updated 30 min 31 sec ago
Manal Al-Barakati

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region are leading the adoption of 5G technology in infrastructure compared to others operating in the consumer space, said a top telecom professional.

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, SAMENA Telecommunications Council CEO Bocar Ba said the idea of 5G as a mere evolution of 4G is a misconception.

“Many countries have promoted 5G as a consumer platform, a simple evolution from four to five. The way we address it in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and UAE is (via) infrastructure and environment,” said Ba while speaking at the forum.

The council is a nonprofit industry association based in Dubai that serves as a unifying voice for telecom operators across 25 countries, focusing on 5G since 2018.

“While other regions of the world may speculate the rate at which 5G technology has delivered on its promise, Gulf countries have seen it as a shift in the infrastructure of connectivity and are on the right path to deliver on its initial promise,” Ba added.

However, Kyriacos Kokkinos, Cyprus’s former minister of innovation and digital policy, felt that the technology is far from gathering a global affirmation.

“It did not deliver on the promise yet; it’s gaining traction. We’ve made the mistake of overexaggerating it. It is evolutionary rather than revolutionary from the 4G,” said Kokkinos while adding that there has been no successful 5G deployment at scale.

He also countered Ba’s view that the marketing of 5G as a consumer service rather than an ecosystem has stifled the potential of the technology.

Other panel participants opined that it was too early to comment as the technology was still in its infancy and could not be written off as a failure.

“By saying no, it did not deliver up to the expectations doesn’t mean that 5G failed. On the contrary, it’s been a very successful deployment technically. Remember, 5G is just three years old,” said Mohammed Ben Amor, director general of the Arab Information and Communication Technology Organization.

Tunis-based AICTO is a regional organization that promotes the development of information and communication technologies infrastructure and services.

Looking to the future, the panelists expressed their hopes for 6G technology, which is in the early stages of research and is expected after 2030.

“One thing for sure is that 6G will deliver incredible speeds, 100 times faster or more than 5G. But it’s not just that it’s much more than high speed,” said AICTO’s Amor.

He added that 6G will see a network of networks that will work hand in hand with other connectivity technologies like satellite and space communication, and the industry should collectively look at exploiting it effectively.

Topics: cybersecurity forum

Related

Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO
Business & Economy
Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited have partnered to introduce digital fixed-income securities to the region’s capital markets.

This initiative capitalizes on ADX’s expertise in investment products as the fastest-growing exchange in the Middle East, according to a press release.

It also underscores HSBC’s capabilities in investment banking, capital markets, and blockchain technology.

Digital bonds are financial instruments managed using blockchain and smart contract technology to streamline operations in capital markets. 

CEO of ADX, Abdulla Salem Al-Nuaimi, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “We are thrilled to partner with HSBC, one of the world’s leading banks, to create a digital fixed-income product. We firmly believe that digital assets will gain increasing importance in the future, and ADX aims to be at the forefront of this innovation.”

He added: “This project underscores our commitment to ADX’s digital transformation journey and complements our ongoing efforts to provide innovative products to our expanding investor base. ADX and HSBC will jointly explore a framework that enables digital assets, such as digital bonds, to be accessible through HSBC Orion, the bank’s digital assets platform, and to be listed on ADX.”

CEO of HSBC UAE, Mohammed Al-Marzouqi, said: “HSBC is embracing digital transformation on a large scale by adopting technologies like blockchain to facilitate the issuance, custody, and trading of digital assets.”

He added: “This capability promises to enhance efficiency and create new, innovative opportunities for investors. HSBC and ADX are working together to leverage HSBC Orion, our proprietary digital assets platform, and our combined expertise in capital markets and custody to bring this exciting development to the market.”

By utilizing blockchain technology, a broader range of assets, including equities, fixed income, real estate, and private equity, can be tokenized, democratizing asset ownership and making securities markets more accessible to a broader range of investors.

ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region, and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of income aligns with the guiding principles of the UAE’s “Towards the next 50” agenda.

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organization in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye, with a presence in nine regional countries.

The institution is a 31 percent shareholder of Saudi British Bank and a 51 percent shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of $71bn as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Topics: HSBC Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Related

HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 
Business & Economy
HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 

Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says

Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says
Updated 16 min 30 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says

Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says
Updated 16 min 30 sec ago
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Climate change discussions have grown increasingly emotional and are often overshadowed by “hypocrisy,” according to a top Saudi official. 

During a fireside chat at the third Global Cybersecurity Forum, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir emphasized the urgent need to instill a “logical and rational” mindset to resolve climate change issues scientifically and effectively.  

“We see a lot of emotions when it comes to climate change discussions and we frankly see a lot of hypocrisy, and that doesn’t serve anyone. We have a problem, we need to fix the problem,” Al-Jubeir said. 

He added: “The temperatures are not coming down. The air is not becoming cleaner and no matter how much we argue, we need to roll up our sleeves and work together to solve the problems in a rational and effective manner and we need to do it quickly.” 

Al-Jubeir also emphasized the necessity of international cooperation to tackle global challenges like cybersecurity, climate change, and pandemics. He pointed out that no single country can effectively address these issues in isolation, highlighting the importance of cooperation and collective efforts. 

“It’s very important that we switch confrontation to cooperation and it’s important that we switch competition from being a zero-sum game to being a sum-sum game where everybody benefits,” he said.

Additionally, he highlighted the strategic relationships Saudi Arabia holds with the US and China, underscoring the benefits of cooperation between the world’s two largest economies.
“Both relations will continue to grow and prosper. The international system is better served when there is cooperation between the two largest economies.” 

Furthermore, Al-Jubeir stressed the urgency of keeping pace with rapidly advancing technology.  

To effectively address the challenges arising from this rapid change, he said clear definitions must be established, potential risks identified, and swift action taken to address emerging threats. 

He highlighted various issues tied to cybercrime, including money laundering, extortion, and even cyberbullying, illustrating the need for coordinated international efforts in addressing these challenges.  

A report by cybersecurity firm Group-IB revealed that organizations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE were the most targeted by cyberattacks among GCC countries between mid-2021 and mid-2022. 

“The most important thing is agreeing on definitions, agreeing on areas that need to be addressed, coming up with legal mechanisms to counter those areas, (and) exchanging information with regards to how people take advantage of cyber in order to commit crimes and how and what is the most effective way of dealing with it,” Al-Jubeir explained. 

He further emphasized that these areas should not be as sensitive for national governments as matters directly related to national security, suggesting that ways forward should be identified. 

Topics: Global Cybersecurity Forum climate change Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir

Related

Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO
Business & Economy
Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO

GCC central banks’ interest rates unchanged following Fed’s move

GCC central banks’ interest rates unchanged following Fed’s move
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

GCC central banks’ interest rates unchanged following Fed’s move

GCC central banks’ interest rates unchanged following Fed’s move
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Central banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region have seen their interest rates remain unchanged after the US Federal Reserve opted to keep its benchmark level at between 5.25 percent and 5.50 percent.   

As most currencies in the Gulf are pegged to the US dollar, monetary policy follows the decisions taken in Washington, with policymakers opting to lock the rate at the level it has been since July.  

The freeze comes as rate setters balance trying to control inflation with supporting the economy, having previously hiked interest rates 11 times in succession in a bid to put the brakes on rising prices.   

The decision means the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, will keep its repo rates at the current 6 percent level. 

Repo rates represent a form of short-term borrowing, primarily involving government securities.  

This decision underscores the close economic ties and financial dynamics between the GCC countries and the global economic landscape, particularly the US.   

Most other Gulf central banks kept their interest rates unchanged. 

The Central Bank of Oman maintained the repo rates for local banks at 6 percent, as reported by the Oman News Agency.  

This decision is consistent with the apex bank’s monetary policy, which is focused on preserving the fixed exchange rate system for the Omani riyal. 

The Central Bank of the UAE announced that it will keep the base rate on overnight deposit facilities at 5.40 percent, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported.  

This rate, linked to the US Federal Reserve’s interest on reserve balances, reflects the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy and serves as an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates in the UAE.  

Additionally, the CBUAE has also decided to keep the rate applicable to short-term liquidity borrowing from banks through existing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base rate. 

The central banks of Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain also followed the Fed’s decision. 

After almost 20 months of aggressive tightening of monetary policy, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that there is willingness to raise rates again if progress on inflation lingers. 

He acknowledged that inflation remains well above the central bank’s 2 percent target, and it is uncertain whether overall financial conditions are restrictive enough to curb inflation. 

Topics: interest rates US Federal Reserve Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, acknowledges economic strength
Business & Economy
Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, acknowledges economic strength

Latest updates

Abusive pushbacks of migrants ‘normalized’ in Greece: MSF
Abusive pushbacks of migrants ‘normalized’ in Greece: MSF
Ukraine: Russian shelling hits critical infrastructure, kills two in Kherson region
Ukraine: Russian shelling hits critical infrastructure, kills two in Kherson region
Regulating AI continues to pose challenges for nations, Global Cybersecurity Forum hears
Regulating AI continues to pose challenges for nations, Global Cybersecurity Forum hears
Rodrygo renews Real Madrid contract until 2028
Rodrygo renews Real Madrid contract until 2028
Bahrain expels Israel ambassador and cuts economic ties
Bahrain expels Israel ambassador and cuts economic ties

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.