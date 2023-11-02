You are here

Saudi Arabia raising the bar with its information security approach: WEF official 

Saudi Arabia raising the bar with its information security approach: WEF official 
Akshay Joshi, head of the industry and partnerships at the Center for Cybersecurity at the WEF.
Updated 20 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi Arabia raising the bar with its information security approach: WEF official 

Saudi Arabia raising the bar with its information security approach: WEF official 
Updated 20 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s government and private sectors are advancing in cybersecurity, with the leadership strongly emphasizing the importance of electronic information protection, according to a top official from the World Economic Forum. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Cybersecurity Forum, Akshay Joshi, head of the industry and partnerships at the Center for Cybersecurity at the WEF, highlighted Saudi efforts in cybersecurity and its role in the global landscape. 

“There is a well-established national cybersecurity authority. On top of that, you have leading organizations such as Saudi Aramco, SITE, NEOM and Saudi Telecommunications Co. — all of which are partnering with us,” said Joshi, who was elated to see the GCF in its third iteration.   

He added: “One aspect is to be a leader in cybersecurity and prioritize it for your own country. The second is to try and take leadership in terms of bringing other players on board this problem as well.”   

Talking about the significance of focusing on cybersecurity amid increasing online threats amid technological developments such as artificial intelligence, Joshi said that cybersecurity today is so vital that it intersects all aspects of life.

“We have seen that technologies are developing at an unprecedented pace, and AI is a good example of that. Until last year, we were talking about AI. We weren’t talking about generative AI, as it may be. And that’s the new thing that took us by storm as of last year,” he said. 

He added that the top questions in people’s minds, ever since, have been about security, privacy and the ethics of the underlying AI systems. 

According to Joshi, the advent of technological innovations has been so rapid that in 2018, blockchain and cryptocurrencies were the buzzwords. Videoconferencing took the mantel during the COVID-19 pandemic, and then came the metaverse and the possibilities it could offer and now generative AI. 

Foreseeing the future, Joshi said that quantum computing is one thing that the world is essentially waiting for, but that has heightened security-related considerations. 

“So, if we look at all of these transformations, cybersecurity is a top concern. Therefore, there is no digital transformation without cybersecurity being deep and green,” he added. 

Elaborating on the role of public-private partnerships in addressing cybersecurity challenges, he said that the commerical realm has a lot of expertise because companies are defending their infrastructure daily. 

“Private sector businesses are sitting on a lot of information overall. If we think about the public sector, particularly law enforcement, the mandate to prosecute cybercriminals squarely lies with them,” said the WEF executive 

Naturally, it is a partnership in the making because if the expertise on how these attack vectors are emerging lies is available, then law enforcement will have the mandate to prosecute. 

“This is ripe for public-private partnership. If we think about critical infrastructure, which is a different element, a lot of the providers of critical infrastructure in many countries or operators might be the private sector,” added Joshi. 

He also pointed out the need to stop looking at cybersecurity in isolation and consider it a global problem.  

“Cyberspace is very unique. It transcends borders. The risks facing one particular country, from a cybersecurity perspective, are the exact risks that other countries can also face. Therefore, we need to move beyond just national approaches and think about global public-private cooperation if we are to solve this issue,” Joshi said.

There is also a need for a structural alignment among various industry stakeholders and governments that assesses the ground situation as a business imperative. 

“Within critical infrastructure organizations, it is important to view cybersecurity not as a technical problem but as a business imperative. There needs to be adequate risk mitigation measures and a resilience plan overall,” said Joshi. 

There is also a dire need for cybersecurity professionals worldwide, as many organizations need help finding and retaining skilled individuals to protect their digital assets.  

According to Joshi, it is one of the key priorities, as he cited a report that estimated that the talent shortfall last year was roughly 3.5 million cybersecurity professionals. 

“I think there is a massive shortage. This report basically highlights the talent shortfall at one point in time. Now, if you’re thinking about generative AI that came into the mix, we have a new tech landscape,” he said, summing up the need for organizations to keep their guards up.

Closing Bell: Saudi main index surges to close at 10,853

Closing Bell: Saudi main index surges to close at 10,853
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index surges to close at 10,853

Closing Bell: Saudi main index surges to close at 10,853
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Thursday, gaining 38.47 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 10,853.36. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.88 billion ($1.83 billion) as 156 stocks advanced, while 62 retreated.  

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also rose 184.19 points, or 0.83 percent, to close at 22,369.63. This comes as 28 stocks advanced, while as many as 24 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 7.80 points, or 0.56 percent to close at 1,408.44. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Mouwasat Medical Services Co., with its share price surging 5.10 percent to SR103. 

Other notable performers included Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, with their share prices soaring by 4.78 percent and 4.71 percent, respectively, reaching SR10.96 and SR12.46.  

On the flip side, the worst performer was the Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu, with its share price dropping by 4.60 percent to SR53.90.  

Other underperformers were ACWA Power Co. and Saudi Steel Pipe Co., with share prices declining by 4.42 percent and 4.04 percent, respectively, standing at SR216 and SR34.35. 

In company announcements, ACWA Power released its interim financial results for the period ending on Sept. 30.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm reported net profits of SR1.08 billion in the first nine months of the year, reflecting a 22.49 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.  

The rise in net profits was primarily attributed to higher operating income and a reduced zakat and tax charge during the period.  

Americana Restaurants International also announced its interim financial results for the first nine months of the year. A bourse filing revealed that the company’s net profits surged by 15.77 percent year-on-year, reaching SR850.11 million on Sept. 30.  

The increase in net profits resulted from business growth, improved operational efficiency, and the impact of one-off tax claim charges in Egypt.  

Similarly, Saudi Steel Pipe Co. reported its financial results for the period ending on Sept. 30. According to a Tadawul statement, the entity’s net profits stood at SR131.74 million at the end of the first nine months of 2023, marking a 205.87 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.  

The rise in net profit was primarily linked to an increase in gross profit and the recognition of a bargain purchase gain.   

Another company that disclosed its financial results for the first nine months of the year was Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance. A bourse filing showed that the company’s net profits reached SR222.61 million on Sept. 30, reflecting a 223.88 percent increase compared to the first nine months in 2022.  

The rise in net profits was attributed to an increase in net income after zakat, coupled with growth in insurance service results, net investment income, and gross written premiums.  

Meanwhile, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. also announced its interim financial results for the period ending on Sept. 30. According to a Tadawul statement, the firm reported a net loss of SR1.04 billion in the first nine months of the year, down from the SR16.24 billion net profit recorded in the same period in 2022.  

This decrease was mainly due to lower average selling prices and a decline in the value of sales. It was also attributed to a reduction in SABIC’s share in the results of joint ventures and associated companies. 

Regulating AI continues to pose challenges for nations, Global Cybersecurity Forum hears

Regulating AI continues to pose challenges for nations, Global Cybersecurity Forum hears
Updated 49 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Regulating AI continues to pose challenges for nations, Global Cybersecurity Forum hears

Regulating AI continues to pose challenges for nations, Global Cybersecurity Forum hears
Updated 49 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UN continually explores strategies for managing artificial intelligence in an “ethical manner,” according to Ahmed Abdel-Hafez, chairman of the Executive Bureau of the Egyptian Supreme Cybersecurity Council.

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, Abdel-Hafez claimed “AI is uncontrollable technology until now” and often aids online criminals as they regularly invent new and sophisticated attacks.

Mohammad Abdulaziz Boarki, chief of the National Cyber Security Centre in Kuwait, underscored this statement by stating “AI is something constant," adding: “It could be power for protection and could be a weakness and a threat.”

He emphasized that controlling AI is a complex and demanding task due to its sophistication and depth.

The call for strong safeguards was echoed by Dan Cimpean, director of the National Cyber Security Directorate in Romania. He acknowledged this would be “extremely difficult” as technology will always be one step ahead of the regulatory environment.

He added: “First technology will come, cybercrime will use and exploit vulnerabilities of those technologies and will do harm, and then national competent authorities, at the level of one country or group of states, will have to come with some measures.”

Cimpean went on to say this is “one big challenge and is not very easy to align those measures” and that “we have to really invest a lot in educating the user,” especially when it comes to the “ransomware phenomenon” as there is no “magic solution” for tackling whether to “ban payment for ransom or not.”

Boarki elaborated on the topic, suggesting that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for each country and that each nation should manage the issue according to its individual needs and perspective.

“I believe if it is for the national interest. I don’t think there is a problem to negotiate,” Boarki said.

Abdel-Hafez continued: “Data is going to be the oil of the globe right now, so if any organization did not control or make a backup for their data, as a punishment, they should pay the money to get their data back.”

He added: “Each region has its mindset about data protection, data privacy, human rights, but if we did not collaborate, the attacker will be successful.”

Abdel-Hafez further underscored that cybersecurity is a cross-border activity and that collaboration with governments is necessary.

Gulf countries leading the 5G adoption curve in infrastructure, says top CEO

Gulf countries leading the 5G adoption curve in infrastructure, says top CEO
Updated 02 November 2023
Manal Al-Barakati
Follow

Gulf countries leading the 5G adoption curve in infrastructure, says top CEO

Gulf countries leading the 5G adoption curve in infrastructure, says top CEO
Updated 02 November 2023
Manal Al-Barakati

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region are leading the adoption of 5G technology in infrastructure compared to others operating in the consumer space, said a top telecom professional.

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, SAMENA Telecommunications Council CEO Bocar Ba said the idea of 5G as a mere evolution of 4G is a misconception.

“Many countries have promoted 5G as a consumer platform, a simple evolution from four to five. The way we address it in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and UAE is (via) infrastructure and environment,” said Ba while speaking at the forum.

The council is a nonprofit industry association based in Dubai that serves as a unifying voice for telecom operators across 25 countries, focusing on 5G since 2018.

“While other regions of the world may speculate the rate at which 5G technology has delivered on its promise, Gulf countries have seen it as a shift in the infrastructure of connectivity and are on the right path to deliver on its initial promise,” Ba added.

However, Kyriacos Kokkinos, Cyprus’s former minister of innovation and digital policy, felt that the technology is far from gathering a global affirmation.

“It did not deliver on the promise yet; it’s gaining traction. We’ve made the mistake of overexaggerating it. It is evolutionary rather than revolutionary from the 4G,” said Kokkinos while adding that there has been no successful 5G deployment at scale.

He also countered Ba’s view that the marketing of 5G as a consumer service rather than an ecosystem has stifled the potential of the technology.

Other panel participants opined that it was too early to comment as the technology was still in its infancy and could not be written off as a failure.

“By saying no, it did not deliver up to the expectations doesn’t mean that 5G failed. On the contrary, it’s been a very successful deployment technically. Remember, 5G is just three years old,” said Mohammed Ben Amor, director general of the Arab Information and Communication Technology Organization.

Tunis-based AICTO is a regional organization that promotes the development of information and communication technologies infrastructure and services.

Looking to the future, the panelists expressed their hopes for 6G technology, which is in the early stages of research and is expected after 2030.

“One thing for sure is that 6G will deliver incredible speeds, 100 times faster or more than 5G. But it’s not just that it’s much more than high speed,” said AICTO’s Amor.

He added that 6G will see a network of networks that will work hand in hand with other connectivity technologies like satellite and space communication, and the industry should collectively look at exploiting it effectively.

Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding 

Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding 
Updated 27 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding 

Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding 
Updated 27 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s educational technology startup Noon closed a SR153 million ($41 million) series B funding round co-led by Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures and RAED Ventures.   

Offering a peer-to-peer social learning app, Noon aims to utilize the funding to enable artificial intelligence-powered solutions to personalize its learning experiences further.   

“As we extend our presence into physical classrooms, our goal is to introduce unparalleled engagement levels within the classroom while providing students with the opportunity to learn from exceptional educators,” said Mohammed Al-Dhalaan, co-founder and CEO of Noon.   

Founded in 2013 by Al-Dhalaan and Abdulaziz Al-Saeed, Noon has gained traction in large markets, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, and Pakistan.   

The company claims to have more than 12 million registered users, with the aim of expanding that figure to 190 million across the aforementioned markets.  

Noon also aims to use the capital to boost its global expansion strategies within the next two to three years.  

“We’re proud to double down on our investment in Noon and co-lead its series B round. The company has built an exceptional platform experience for students and teachers that delivers new approaches to learning and has demonstrated the ability to scale in various markets across multiple geographies,” Omar Al-Majdouie, founding partner at Raed Ventures, said.  

Moreover, Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed Ventures, expressed his trust in Noon’s position to significantly grow.  

“Noon has become one of the very few emerging companies to establish a lasting impact on the regional startup ecosystem by being both a successful business model in a typically challenging sector and a true agent of change,” he said.  

The funding round also saw participation from notable investors, including SVC, STV, and Riyadh Valley Co. Other participants include Endeavor, Sanabil 500, Qyem Development Holding, and Nahlat Alarab Holding. 

The education technology sector in Saudi Arabia has witnessed substantial growth, surging by 2,069 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year.

This sector managed to raise $45 million last year, ranking it as the seventh most funded industry in the Kingdom. 

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited have partnered to introduce digital fixed-income securities to the region’s capital markets.

This initiative capitalizes on ADX’s expertise in investment products as the fastest-growing exchange in the Middle East, according to a press release.

It also underscores HSBC’s capabilities in investment banking, capital markets, and blockchain technology.

Digital bonds are financial instruments managed using blockchain and smart contract technology to streamline operations in capital markets. 

CEO of ADX, Abdulla Salem Al-Nuaimi, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “We are thrilled to partner with HSBC, one of the world’s leading banks, to create a digital fixed-income product. We firmly believe that digital assets will gain increasing importance in the future, and ADX aims to be at the forefront of this innovation.”

He added: “This project underscores our commitment to ADX’s digital transformation journey and complements our ongoing efforts to provide innovative products to our expanding investor base. ADX and HSBC will jointly explore a framework that enables digital assets, such as digital bonds, to be accessible through HSBC Orion, the bank’s digital assets platform, and to be listed on ADX.”

CEO of HSBC UAE, Mohammed Al-Marzouqi, said: “HSBC is embracing digital transformation on a large scale by adopting technologies like blockchain to facilitate the issuance, custody, and trading of digital assets.”

He added: “This capability promises to enhance efficiency and create new, innovative opportunities for investors. HSBC and ADX are working together to leverage HSBC Orion, our proprietary digital assets platform, and our combined expertise in capital markets and custody to bring this exciting development to the market.”

By utilizing blockchain technology, a broader range of assets, including equities, fixed income, real estate, and private equity, can be tokenized, democratizing asset ownership and making securities markets more accessible to a broader range of investors.

ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region, and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of income aligns with the guiding principles of the UAE’s “Towards the next 50” agenda.

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organization in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye, with a presence in nine regional countries.

The institution is a 31 percent shareholder of Saudi British Bank and a 51 percent shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of $71bn as of Dec. 31, 2022.

