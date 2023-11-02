You are here

King's Cup quarter-final draw pits Al-Shabab against Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal host Al-Taawoun

Al-Nassr are set to face Al-Shabab in the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup. (X/@AlNassrFC_EN)
Al-Nassr are set to face Al-Shabab in the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup. (X/@AlNassrFC_EN)
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
King’s Cup quarter-final draw pits Al-Shabab against Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal host Al-Taawoun

King’s Cup quarter-final draw pits Al-Shabab against Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal host Al-Taawoun
  • Al-Ittihad play Al-Faisaly as Abha welcome Al-Khaleej in other ties
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The draw for the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup has produced an all-Riyadh clash between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr, while defending holders Al-Hilal will welcome the Saudi Pro League’s surprise package, Al-Taawoun.

The other two matches see SPL champions Al-Ittihad visit Al-Faisaly while Abha host Al-Khaleej.

The matches take place on Dec. 11-12 with the exception of the game involving Al-Ittihad, who will be taking part in the FIFA Club World Cup at the time.

Al-Hilal claimed the cup last season following a 7-6 penalty shootout win over Al-Wehda after the final had ended 1-1 after extra time.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia King's Cup

India rout Sri Lanka by 302 runs to seal World Cup semi-final spot

India rout Sri Lanka by 302 runs to seal World Cup semi-final spot
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
India rout Sri Lanka by 302 runs to seal World Cup semi-final spot

India rout Sri Lanka by 302 runs to seal World Cup semi-final spot
  • The only bigger winning margin in World Cup is the 309-run defeat Australia inflicted upon the Netherlands
  • Mohammed Shami took 5-18 in five overs in an innings played by Sri Lanka with a top score of just 14 runs
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP

MUMBAI: Mohammed Shami took five wickets as India’s pacemen produced a devastating display to skittle out Sri Lanka for just 55 as the unbeaten tournament hosts secured a World Cup semi-final place with a colossal 302-run win on Thursday.

Sri Lanka’s woeful innings in Mumbai featured five naughts, with both their openers falling for golden ducks.

Shami took 5-18 in five overs after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struck with the new ball in an innings with a top score of just 14.

Bumrah, with 1-8 in five overs, and Siraj (3-16 in seven) did the early damage as Sri Lanka slumped to 3-4, chasing 358.

The only bigger winning margin in a World Cup match was the 309-run defeat Australia inflicted upon the Netherlands, a non-Test side, in Delhi just over a week ago.

But this was India’s biggest World Cup win, surpassing their 257-run hammering of Bermuda, another non-Test team, during the 2007 edition in the Caribbean.

“We’re very happy knowing we have officially qualified (for the semi-finals) now,” said India captain Rohit Sharma after his team made it seven wins out of seven.

“It’s been a good effort from the entire squad... It has been clinical,” he added.

Sri Lanka’s total did top the 50 all out they made in a 10-wicket Asia Cup final defeat by India in Colombo in September.

They also avoided setting a new record for the lowest total in any one-day international, which stands at 35, and going under the corresponding World Cup mark of 36, posted by Canada against Sri Lanka in Paarl, South Africa, in 2003.

These were meagre consolations to a Sri Lanka side suffering their fifth defeat of the tournament, with skipper Kusal Mendis saying: “I’m very disappointed. They bowled really well and got a bit of seam and swing...Mohammed Shami, Siraj and Bumrah, they’re great bowlers.”

Earlier, Virat Kohli missed out on equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 49 one-day international hundreds.

But he still made 88 in an India total of 357-8 and shared a stand of 189 with opener Shubman Gill (92), after the second-ball exit of Rohit.

The duo were out in quick succession but Shreyas Iyer kept the runs coming with a blistering 82 featuring six sixes.

“Shreyas is a very strong man, strong in his mind,” said Rohit.

“He did exactly what he is known for, take on the bowlers, take on the opposition and hit sixes.”

Facing a daunting chase, the visitors would have wanted a solid start at the Wankhede Stadium -- where India beat Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final.

Instead Pathum Nissanka was lbw for naught to Bumrah’s very first ball and at the start of the second over Siraj had Dimuth Karunaratne, the other opening batsman, lbw for nought as well.

Sadeera Samarawickrama survived four balls before he too was out for a duck, edging Siraj to third slip.

Mendis was bowled for one by Siraj to the delight of a raucous crowd.

Shami ensured there was no respite by dismissing Charith Asalanka with just his third delivery.

Then 14-5 was transformed into 14-6 next ball when Dushan Hemantha edged the remorselessly accurate Shami to wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Dushmantha Chameera survived the hat-trick but was quickly caught behind for nought off Shami, who then clean bowled veteran Angelo Mathews for 12

Sri Lanka were now 29-8.

Mahesh Theekshana and Kasun Rajitha briefly kept India at bay before Shami had Rajitha caught in the slips for 14.

Jadeja ended the match by dismissing Dilsan Madushanka, who had led Sri Lanka’s attack with 5-80.

After Rohit was bowled by Madushanka, having lost the toss, Sri Lanka missed two chances.

Gill was on eight when a diving Charith Aslanka dropped a difficult catch at backward point off Madushanka.

Next over, Kohli was reprieved on 10 when Dushmantha Chameera was unable to cling on to a return catch.

The second-wicket duo punished Sri Lanka for those errors before Gill was caught behind off Madushanka, who also had Kohli taken at cover-point off a slower ball.

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023

AFC awards Al-Ittihad 3-0 win after suspended match at Sepahan

AFC awards Al-Ittihad 3-0 win after suspended match at Sepahan
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
AFC awards Al-Ittihad 3-0 win after suspended match at Sepahan

AFC awards Al-Ittihad 3-0 win after suspended match at Sepahan
  • Saudi team refused to play game as Iranian opponent’s stadium bore political messages, pitchside bust of late Qassem Soleimani
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Asian Football Confederation has officially awarded Al-Ittihad a 3-0 win over Sepahan after their AFC Champions League match on Oct. 2 was abandoned when the Saudi club’s players refused to take to the pitch due to the presence of a statue of the late head of Iran’s Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, inside the stadium.

The AFC’s decision came after an investigation concluded that Sepahan had breached the governing body’s fair play regulations by placing pictures and statues of a political nature inside the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan.

The Iranian club has been fined $200,000 and banned from playing the rest of its home matches in the 2023 AFC Champions League at their stadium.

With the three points added to their tally, Al-Ittihad now lead Group C with nine points, five ahead of Sepahan in second.

Topics: football soccer Asian Football Confederation (AFC) AFC Champions League Al-ittihad Sepahan Saudi Arabia Iran

Baseball United establishes historic partnership with Dubai Baseball Little League

Baseball United establishes historic partnership with Dubai Baseball Little League
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Baseball United establishes historic partnership with Dubai Baseball Little League

Baseball United establishes historic partnership with Dubai Baseball Little League
  • Agreement will help promote youth baseball and community development across Dubai
  • Partnership will include youth clinics, player appearances, and financial support
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based Baseball United, the region’s first-ever professional baseball league, announced today a partnership with Dubai Little League, the region’s preeminent youth baseball organization.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the growth and development of baseball in the region.

The new partnership will include youth clinics, player appearances, and financial support. It will also include preferred pricing and special promotions for DLL members for Baseball United’s upcoming All-Star Showcase event, a two-game series between Baseball United’s East All-Stars and West All-Stars on Nov. 24-25 at Dubai International Stadium.

DLL has been serving the city for nearly three decades, with over 500 baseball and softball players spanning 27 different nationalities playing every weekend during the fall and winter seasons. In addition, DLL administers an adult baseball league with over 100 players, one of the only adult leagues in the Middle East.

“Little League Baseball is where the love for the game begins to grow for millions of kids all over the world,” said Kash Shaikh, chairman, CEO, and majority owner, Baseball United. “And Dubai Little League is one of the absolute best. It’s inspiring to see what Roger and his team — in partnership with so many amazing baseball-loving families in Dubai — have done to teach, promote, and grow the game. We are looking forward to working with the DLL leadership team and member families to create more learning opportunities and more memorable experiences around this game we all love.”

The DLL partnership continues Baseball United’s move to help support local and grassroots baseball and comes on the heels of several partnerships with baseball federations across the world, including with the region’s two largest countries, India and Pakistan.

“We are very grateful to partner with Baseball United to continue our commitment to growing the game of baseball across the region,” said Roger Duthie, president, DLL. “We’ve watched closely as Kash and the team have been bringing to life their vision, and we are looking forward to helping connect the dots within the Dubai baseball ecosystem. Baseball United gives our kids a front-row seat to see what’s possible when playing the game, and it also echoes our values of community and sportsmanship. Our DLL leaders and families have put their heart and soul into building an organization that makes a difference. It’s rewarding to see all that work recognized by an organization that’s full of baseball legends.

In addition to Shaikh, Baseball United’s ownership group includes former Major League Baseball legends Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, Adrian Beltre, Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano, Ryan Howard, and several other stars.

Topics: Baseball United Dubai Little League Kash Shaikh

Italy's Mattia Di Martino on course for gold at Abu Dhabi regatta

Italy’s Mattia Di Martino on course for gold at Abu Dhabi regatta
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Italy’s Mattia Di Martino on course for gold at Abu Dhabi regatta

Italy’s Mattia Di Martino on course for gold at Abu Dhabi regatta
  • Mattia Di Martino registered four successive victories during the first two days of the international regatta
  • Spain’s Joan Domingo wins the day’s first race to go second in overall standings, Thailand’s Chanatip Tongglum triumphs in the second to go third
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Italian sailor Mattia Di Martino remained on course for the gold medal at the 2023 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, despite losing his impressive 100 percent winning record on a day of four races.

After four successive victories during the first two days of the international regatta, Di Martino had to settle for 10th place in a race won by Augustas Buividas of Australia. It was enough, however, for the young Italian to retain his overall lead ahead of Spain’s Joan Domingo, who recorded his third win of the championship in Thursday’s first race, followed by 10th place in the second.

The second race was won by Thailand’s Chanatip Tongglum. It was her second victory of the regatta and lifted her to third place in the overall standings at the event, which is taking place at Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

Italian Pietro Lucchesi climbed to 13th position with his first win of the championship in the day’s third race, in which he finished ahead of Ethan Ethan of Singapore, a silver medalist at last year’s South East Asian Games, and Turkey’s Derin Degisen.

In the day’s fourth and final fleet race, Hong Kong’s Zihan Liu moved up to 12th in the overall standings after crossing the line ahead of Singapore teammates Lucas Cao and Nicole Lim.

Sponsored by Abu Dhabi Ports and Al-Mariah Bank, the regatta is hosted by the sports club in cooperation with the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, the Asian Sailing Federation, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The event, which continues until Nov. 5, is the continental championship for Asian and Oceanian member nations of the International Optimist Dinghy Association. It oversees the fundamental class in the world of sailing for the 7-15 year age group, and this year celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Topics: 2023 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship Abu Dhabi Mattia Di Martino

French league sets date for Marseille-Lyon game, postponed after bus attack

French league sets date for Marseille-Lyon game, postponed after bus attack
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
French league sets date for Marseille-Lyon game, postponed after bus attack

French league sets date for Marseille-Lyon game, postponed after bus attack
  • Lyon coach Fabio Grosso suffered cuts to his face when the bus was pelted with stones near Marseille’s Stade Velodrome
  • The LFP said Wednesday, December 6 was “the first available date” for the two teams
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Lyon, canceled after the visiting team’s bus was attacked, has been rescheduled for December 6 at a venue to be decided, the French League (LFP) announced on Thursday.
Lyon coach Fabio Grosso suffered cuts to his face when the bus was pelted with stones near Marseille’s Stade Velodrome on Sunday.
Grosso’s face was left bloodied and his assistant Raffaele Longo was also injured after the incidents which led to the game being called off.
The LFP said Wednesday, December 6 was “the first available date” for the two teams.
It said it would “determine the venue for this match at a later date, pending further information from the public authorities enabling it to be held under optimum safety and security conditions for all its players and the public,” the LFP said in a statement.
Lyon’s directors on Tuesday called for punishments and said that they wanted to play the match at a neutral venue because “the safety conditions for playing in Marseille have not been met.”
Grosso required 12 stitches to the wounds on his face.
The Marseille public prosecutor has opened three investigations.
The first two concern the stoning of the bus and a similar incident involving a Lyon supporters’ bus. The third concerns the behavior of some of the Lyon supporters inside the Velodrome, who made Nazi salutes and shouted monkey cries at the Marseille crowd.
The LFP Disciplinary Committee has opened an investigation into the “behavior of Lyon supporters in the visitors’ area” and will issue its decision on November 22.

Topics: Lyon Marseille Ligue 1 Fabio Grosso

