Recipes for Success: Chef Justin Pillay in Saudi Arabia offers advice and a tasty paratha recipe 

Recipes for Success: Chef Justin Pillay in Saudi Arabia offers advice and a tasty paratha recipe 
Justin Pillay is the executive chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 03 November 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
Recipes for Success: Chef Justin Pillay in Saudi Arabia offers advice and a tasty paratha recipe 

Recipes for Success: Chef Justin Pillay in Saudi Arabia offers advice and a tasty paratha recipe 
Updated 03 November 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: South African chef Justin Pillay has been in the hospitality industry for 25 years, and has worked in several different countries, including Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Germany. In the latter, he briefly worked at the three-Michelin-star restaurant Le Vendôme. 

He is now in Saudi Arabia, where he is the executive chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Riyadh. And, Pillay tells Arab News, he can see himself staying in the Kingdom for a long time.  




(Supplied)

“I really am enjoying Saudi Arabia. I love the speed at which the country is growing and developing. It’s an exceptionally exciting time when we’re able to push boundaries because we have access to some of the most amazing produce from all around the world as well as the incredible local produce,” he says.  

Here, Pillay discusses his early mistakes, his top tips for amateurs, and why he loves a noodle stir-fry.  

Q: When you started, what was the most common mistake you made?  

A: It would be to do with the temperatures and textures of food. Because you are in a rush to get everything right, you don’t quite understand when things should be added, so you would generally undercook or overcook dishes.  




(Supplied)

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs cooking at home?  

Have as much fun as you can and be creative. Don’t be afraid to experiment with flavors and textures. That’s how you will learn the most. Take risks. You’re going to learn from it even if it doesn’t quite come out right.  

There are some practical things too, like, try and make sure you have a good quality chef’s knife when you’re cooking. And use the right size cooking equipment.   

Finally, season your food — and taste it — as you go along. 

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?   

Ingredients like lemon juice, lime and vinegar are key because they add to the balance of flavor. Interestingly, if something tastes a bit acidic you can actually offset that with vinegar with a small combination of sugar. And, of course, salt, because it does enhance natural flavoring. I prefer Maldon salt because it’s got a natural sweetness.  

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most common issue that you find in other restaurants?  

I think it’s a bit difficult not to critique as a professional chef because you’re often comparing yourself to others, so you genuinely want to see whether you’re keeping up or whether you have room for improvement. So, critiquing doesn’t necessarily mean, ‘That’s a bad dish.’ A critique can be good as well. Wherever you go, there are some basics: The food should be clean; your table should be clean; the staff should be attentive. It’s not just about the food when you go out anymore, because there are so many options. I think we’re all looking for experiences, more than just an evening out.   




(Supplied)

What’s your favorite cuisine?  

I generally enjoy Asian-style cuisine: Thai food, Japanese food, Chinese food… I just enjoy the freshness of the cooking, the range of ingredients, and the flavor that you can get out of them. Even simple dishes have very clean and bold flavors.   

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?  

A noodle stir-fry with chicken or prawns — preferably prawns. It’s easy, and gives you maximum freshness because it’s a very quick cooking method. When they speak about ‘umami’ flavor in Japanese and Chinese cooking, which you get generally from the soy sauce and salty ingredients, I like that flavor profile. And I think it’s the quickest complete dish that you can get together with that flavor in it.  

What customer behavior most annoys you?  

Number one is when people have a complaint and choose not to give you feedback on the day because they don’t want to engage with you to give you a chance to fix it. And then you end up seeing comments online. And then I’d say number two comes down to dietary requests. I completely understand medical dietary requests, and I understand lifestyle dietary requests. However, it does get challenging on the day if you’re not aware of someone coming in with dietary requests, and you have to alter a very well-planned dish. Because you have to change the dish completely from what we intended the guest to experience. Menu creation and recipe creation take hours and hours of training and practicing. 




(Supplied)

As a head chef, are you a disciplinarian? Or are you quite laid-back?  

You learn over the years what works and what doesn’t work, so I’ve become very laidback in the kitchen. My approach is firm but fair. I do expect hard work to be put in and high-quality food to be produced. That’s demanding. But I do understand that mistakes will happen. Shouting in a kitchen doesn’t bring a team anything because you’re not going to get growth. Being approachable is critical.   

Chef Justin’s potato and spinach paratha 

INGREDIENTS: 500g flour, sieved; 250g braised yellow potato; 100g fried spinach; 35g sunflower oil; 75g butter; salt to taste; boiling water as needed to soften dough 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

1. Place the butter, oil, salt and flour into a bowl. 

2. Slowly mix in boiling water until you have a smooth, well-mixed dough.     

3. Knead the dough and roll it into 50g balls, then flatten. Press the spinach potato filling into the centers, then close and roll into discs.                              

4. Fry, brushing with melted butter, until lightly brown and puffy on both sides.  

5. Serve. (But this also keeps well in the freezer.)  

‘We need female Saudi voices in this conversation,’ says Haifaa Al-Mansour 

‘We need female Saudi voices in this conversation,’ says Haifaa Al-Mansour 
Updated 03 November 2023
William Mullally
‘We need female Saudi voices in this conversation,’ says Haifaa Al-Mansour 

‘We need female Saudi voices in this conversation,’ says Haifaa Al-Mansour 
  • Having laid the foundations for the Saudi film industry, the pioneering filmmaker is now helping shape its future 
Updated 03 November 2023
William Mullally

DUBAI: Eleven years ago, Saudi director Haifaa Al-Mansour gave the world its first glimpse of what Saudi cinema would become. At a time when movie theaters were still banned, filming permits were nearly impossible to obtain, and no one — let alone a woman — received any encouragement to pursue the artform, she produced her first feature film, “Wadjda.” It took her five years, but she delivered not only the first film shot entirely in the Kingdom, but its first masterpiece.  

Today, much has changed — for both Al-Mansour and for Saudi film. Movies from the Kingdom are not only dominating the local box office, they’re making splashy debuts at major film festivals and trending worldwide on Netflix. Al-Mansour, meanwhile, has become one of the most in-demand television directors in Hollywood, helming episodes of hit series including “Archive 81,” “City of Fire,” “Tales of the Walking Dead,” and “Bosch: Legacy.” But even with a packed schedule, her gaze has never left her home country, and the burgeoning talent that follows the path she first trod — maintaining a particular focus on the young women making film and television.  

AlUla Creates Mentors Haifaa Al-Mansour (second from left), Jane Moore and James Richardson of Vertigo Films(centre and back) and Roua Al-Madani. (Supplied)

“Saudi Arabia is becoming a very hot market for film. And when things are this active, it’s very easy to push women to the side,” Al-Mansour tells Arab News. “There are so many men who want to take every piece of the pie. We need to be sure, in that landscape, that women have a place to succeed in a field that’s becoming more competitive. We need female Saudi voices in this conversation now more than ever.”  

In October, Al-Mansour returned to Saudi Arabia to help ensure just that. Partnering with Film AlUla, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s film agency, Al-Mansour co-led a committee for the inaugural AlUla Creates Film Program, a platform created to nurture Saudi women filmmakers. Together with James Richardson and Jane Moore of Vertigo Films and Roua Almadani of Film AlUla, she selected four rising talents — Hana Alfasi, Maram Taibah, and sisters Raneem and Dana Almohandes — to receive $20,000 short film grants and mentorship.  

The three projects chosen from a field of 85 submissions struck Al-Mansour, not just because of how refined their voices already were, but how distinct, showing that what a ‘Saudi film’ even looks like is still being defined.  

Saudi actress Dina Shihabi in the cult Netflix horror series 'Archive 81,' directed by Al-Mansour. (Supplied)

“Behind each one of these ideas, you can really see the filmmaker, and that’s what excites me. They’re all personal stories, and the personal connection you feel is what makes them special, and makes them stand out from anything else,” says Al-Mansour.  

“These are intimate stories from many different genres, but from a clearly female perspective. But what matters most is that they are distinct. Whether you are a male or female filmmaker, you have to have your own voice, your own subjects that you are passionate about. Why would the world come and listen to you? That perspective needs to come from your life experience, legacy, history, and heritage,” she continues. “You really need to dig inside yourself to find that. And once you find it, it’s still only the beginning.”  

Those workshops in AlUla were a transformative experience for Al-Mansour too. Being around those young female filmmakers reignited the passion that drove her to make “Wadjda,” when she refused to take no for an answer all to tell a story that mirrored her own, about a young girl in Riyadh who wants to raise money to buy her own bicycle even though it is frowned upon for women to ride. Undeterred, she pursues her goal by any means necessary, trying everything she can to win a prize she has long dreamed of. 

A scene from episode four of 'Tales of the Walking Dead,' directed by Al-Mansour. (Supplied)

“Working with these young women was a wonderful experience, because it reminded me of when I first started, when everything was still thrilling,” Al-Mansour says. “The journey is still ahead of them. I was excited to feed off that energy, because after a while you become jaded in this industry. You want to just get the next project going.”  

As far as the film industry has come for women in both the Arab world and globally, there is still a huge disparity in the output from their male counterparts. Even award-winning contemporary filmmakers such as Sofia Coppola, Kelly Reichardt and Jane Campion still struggle to gain support for most projects they helm, especially if it is a truly personal, unique story. Al-Mansour, is ahead of the curve of many of her contemporaries, but still struggles herself.  

“The average woman filmmaker produces one film every 10 years in the West, let alone in Saudi Arabia. I’m lucky enough to have directed four films in my career, but a lot don’t get the chance to do that. It’s a struggle. The field has changed, the field is wider, but the opportunities are never as numerous as they may appear. People are conscious to promote women and there’s been huge progress, but there’s still a long way to go,” she says.  

The reason Al-Mansour turned to television is not simply because Hollywood has seen how versatile a filmmaker she is and continues to call her for project after project. From a personal perspective, she’s driven to say yes to those calls specifically because she won’t let herself become the type of filmmaker who waits for years pushing for a passion project that may never come to fruition. She wants to be behind a camera whenever she can, so that when those projects finally happen, she’s an even better director. 

“When I’m not working, I feel like I get rusty. I have to be able to get myself on set, or I might lose my knack for it. TV gives me the chance to work, to feed the hunger I have to do what I love, and I’m so grateful for it,” says Al-Mansour. “And the beauty of it is that I’m still learning something new every show — whether it’s working with zombies on ‘The Walking Dead’ or in comedies like ‘Florida Man.’ I’m so privileged to be able to work and learn from all these amazing people from a huge talent pool, the breadth of which you can never experience anywhere else.”  

The chance to apply what she’s learned to her next film is just around the corner, she reveals to us.  

“I have a crime movie set in Saudi Arabia that hopefully we’ll be able to film soon. We’re finalizing the funding from the Ministry of Culture,” she says. “There are exciting things coming soon, and I can’t wait for the world to see them.” 

How Saudi producer Faisal Baltyuor helped shake up the film scene 

How Saudi producer Faisal Baltyuor helped shake up the film scene 
Updated 02 November 2023
William Mullally
How Saudi producer Faisal Baltyuor helped shake up the film scene 

How Saudi producer Faisal Baltyuor helped shake up the film scene 
  • The executive has had a hand in many of the major developments since cinemas reopened in the Kingdom in 2018
Updated 02 November 2023
William Mullally

DUBAI: Look back at any of the key moments in the development of the now flourishing Saudi film industry, and it is likely you will encounter Faisal Baltyuor. The Saudi producer, executive, and conscious pioneer of the rising scene has been integrally involved every step of the way since the country lifted its ban on movie theaters in 2018 and built its first cinema in Ithra, with Baltyuor running it. He then served as the first CEO of the Saudi Film Council (now the Saudi Film Commission), through which he gave a new generation of talent the tools they needed to begin their creative journeys. 

Two years into that role, however, Baltyuor noticed an issue: There were certain areas of the landscape that were underserved, areas that the public sector couldn’t yet address. Who were the producers who could help new voices realize their vision? Where were the distributors dedicated to putting Saudi films in cinemas? And where was the dedicated arthouse cinema that could help nurture an audience for niche projects? With that in mind, Baltyuor set off on a new path — hoping to help his country achieve the dream he, too, had held since he was a child. 

Faisal Baltyuor, Aseel Omran, Hamad Farhan, Majed Z. Samman and Naif Khalaf at a press junket for ‘Valley Road,’ distributed by CineWaves. (Getty Images)

“This is so important to me, because I look back and I regret the absence of our stories on the big screen — all the creative voices we never heard from. That’s why we are working three times as hard now. I know that we’re not going to bring back what was lost in those 40 years without cinemas, but we are writing the Saudi story now, so let’s write it in the best way possible. Let’s write the Saudi story for the world to hear it,” Baltyuor says. 

“Saudi is full of creatives, with a huge population under 30 and has a diverse culture. But in order to make those voices heard, every part of this business needs to be flourishing — locally and internationally. It’s not enough to win a one-off Oscar. To make this last, to do justice to this project, we need to build an industry that is as rich as Saudi itself.”  

Baltyuor, who also worked as a producer in his years prior to joining government, has, since 2019, dedicated himself wholeheartedly towards those concerns. He currently serves as the CEO of Muvi Studios — the production arm of the country’s first homegrown exhibitor Muvi Cinemas; the founder and CEO of CineWaves Films, a homegrown distributor dedicated to putting Saudi films in cinemas; founder of CineHouse, the first dedicated arthouse cinema in Riyadh; and board member of Manga Productions, a subsection of the Mohammed Bin Salman Foundation dedicated to producing animation, video games and comics. 

“I knew it was a risk to jump into the private sector,” Baltyuor tells Arab News. “There are reasons these gaps existed — they’re not the easiest aspects of the business to develop. But I decided to take that risk because there was no entity in the market saying ‘I believe in Saudi.’ That’s something we needed: to prove to the world that believing in Saudi is profitable, sustainable, and will reap huge benefits for all involved.”  

The idea that getting Saudi stories onto the big screen can change someone’s life is not just a dream that Baltyuor has, it’s his lived reality. When he was still a boy, he traveled to Aramco to attend an oil exhibit, at which they were showing a special 3D film, which led him on a path to Australia, where he developed his skills before returning to Saudi Arabia nearly 10 years ago. 

“The first time they put those 3D glasses over my eyes, something changed in me. At that moment, this documentary made me feel immersed in a way I never had before. At the time I was focused on graphic design, but sitting there I said to myself, ‘I need to make these things.’ It took me months to find the software and install it — all the resources were in English, and so I had to learn English just to understand the books. My world at the time was small enough to think I would never travel, but when I learned to harness those tools, I started this journey of mine,” he says. 

Baraa Alem, Ismail Alhassan, and Sohayb Godus in ‘The Book of Sun,’ the first film distributed by CineWaves. (Supplied)

It didn’t take long for Baltyuor’s risky proposition to find its first major success. It was at the peak of the global pandemic in 2020, and while the rest of the world was pulling all their major releases from the release schedule, Baltyuor had a Saudi film that he believed could still find an audience regardless of the circumstances: “The Book of Sun,” a groundbreaking Jeddah-based comedy directed by Faris Godus and distributed by CineWaves.  

“That was really the toughest decision, but ironically it was when everyone else decided that a movie couldn’t successfully be released during a pandemic that the space finally opened up for us. Before that moment, there had been no room for local content on the schedule. Saudi film was not yet a brand. But we partnered with everyone in the market, and got 110,000 admissions, making it the biggest Saudi film in history — a record that wouldn’t be broken until ‘Sattar’ came along three years later,” says Baltyuor. 

Since then, Baltyuor has expanded his mission. Having helped prove that a Saudi film could find a major audience, he has been thinking not only about what Saudi can do for its own people, but for the underserved voices in the region. With that in mind, he produced the acclaimed Sudanese film “Goodbye Julia,” the feature debut of director Mohamed Kordofani, which made history at this year’s Cannes Festival Festival and has since been named the country’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2024 Academy Awards, only the second film in history to receive that honor.  

“I’m so proud to see so many films supported by the Red Sea Fund in the Cannes and Venice festivals this year, because it shows that the growing Saudi industry is impacting regional films as well. That’s why I wanted to personally be involved with ‘Goodbye Julia.’ One of the main pillars we are working on here is to create a market that will benefit the entire region, and lift up Arab film as a whole,” says Baltyuor. 

“People ask me, ‘Why film?’ And as hard as that can be to answer, at the end of the day I feel it’s important deep in my bones, because it’s preserving our culture; it’s recording our lives and creativity for the generations after us. It’s our stories, captured with joy. I don’t justify this academically, it’s personal,” he continues. “I find myself in love with this world, and I have the passion to grow more and more, and support anyone who’s working on this goal as well. There’s a bright future ahead of us all, and we have to band together to reach it.” 

New book highlights little-known Islamic monuments outside the Arab world 

New book highlights little-known Islamic monuments outside the Arab world 
Updated 02 November 2023
Rawaa Talass
New book highlights little-known Islamic monuments outside the Arab world 

New book highlights little-known Islamic monuments outside the Arab world 
Updated 02 November 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: When you think of Islamic architecture, what usually comes to mind are buildings located in the Arab world, with one or two famous exceptions. But a new book aims to shed light on lesser-known monuments both in and outside the region — all the way from Chile to China. “Islamic Architecture: A World History” was written by Dutch author Eric Broug, who has specialized in Islamic design for more than two decades.  

Broug says he wanted to avoid concentrating on “the usual suspects” in his book.  

“I love these buildings, but it’s always the Alhambra Palace (Granada), the Topkapi Palace (Istanbul)…” Broug tells Arab News from his base in the UK. “From an academic point of view, I always found it a bit silly to have such a narrow focus. I wanted to make it a global book. Let’s not pretend that everything stops being interesting after the 16th century — let’s carry on until the 21st century.” 

“Islamic Architecture: A World History” was written by Dutch author Eric Broug, who has specialized in Islamic design for more than two decades.  (Supplied)

Broug has succeeded in widening that focus. The book, published by Thames & Hudson, is full of jaw-dropping pictures of around 350 museums, mosques, mausoleums, tombs, bath houses, and other (not necessarily ‘religious’) buildings, from over 60 countries that vary in scale and aesthetics, and have been influenced by Islamic design, which Broug describes as providing “uninterrupted excellence for a millennium.”  

He adds: “What I love about Islamic architecture is the creative exuberance and the imagination.”  

Doors of Sultan Al-Mu'ayyad Sheikh Mosque, Cairo, Egypt. (Image courtesy Fatma Jamal)

He also acknowledges that the term ‘Islamic architecture’ — which reportedly “started” in Syria around 661 CE — is a contentious and nuanced one. Broug defines it as “architecture built in Islamic societies.” However, he adds, “There would need to be a little asterisk to that, because, what about all the mosques built in Holland, Belgium, or the UK?” 

Broug’s selection process, he says, was “based on beauty, not just historical importance.” For instance, the Pink Mosque in the Philippines is draped head-to-toe in exuberant Barbie pink (the patron family’s favorite color), whereas the Haji Habib Mosque in Ethiopia is far less ostentatious — built of long wooden logs assembled by nomads.  

Every building, though, tells a story of the people who built it — the conditions they lived in, as well as the natural resources available to them. Broug opens the book with a telling quote, inscribed on a building in Samarkand: “If you want to know about us, examine our buildings.”    

Van Cleef & Arpels-backed School for Jewelry Arts opens in Dubai 

Van Cleef & Arpels-backed School for Jewelry Arts opens in Dubai 
Updated 02 November 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
Van Cleef & Arpels-backed School for Jewelry Arts opens in Dubai 

Van Cleef & Arpels-backed School for Jewelry Arts opens in Dubai 
  • Van Cleef & Arpels-backed establishment opens international campus in UAE 
Updated 02 November 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: A range of dazzling gems will soon be on display at the inaugural exhibition of L’École Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts at its new permanent location in Dubai Design District (d3).  

The “Garden of Emeralds” exhibition will reveal the history and hidden secrets of the magnificent titular jewel to the public.  

The exhibition is also to celebrate the opening of the Middle East “edition” of L’École, School of Jewelry Arts, which was founded in Paris in 2012 with support from the French luxury jewelry company Van Cleef & Arpels. 

L’École is a jewelry school founded in Paris in 2012 with support from the French luxury jewelry company Van Cleef & Arpels. (Supplied)

L’École already has two permanent campuses in Paris, one in Hong Kong, which opened in 2019, and another in Shanghai, which opened this year.  

Lise MacDonald, president of L’École, told Arab News that the decision to open another location in Dubai was spurred by the success of its traveling school sessions organized over the past few years in the Middle East and the uptick in interest from the region, which has witnessed a notable rise in the number of jewelry designers over the past decade. 

“When we opened the first school in Paris in 2012, jewelry, at the time, was considered a true work of art by only a few people,” MacDonald told Arab News. “The CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels Nicolas Boos decided to create a school that would show to the visitors and audiences at large the relevance of jewelry as a form of cultural expression from various historical eras.” 

Sophie Claudel. (Supplied)

Jewelry, MacDonald noted, was one of the very first art forms — human beings have been adorning their bodies with various objects, often for ritualistic or aesthetic purposes, throughout history.  

“Jewelry, as one of the first forms of artistic expression, is relevant to people across the world,” she added. “The mission of the school is to spread the world of jewelry to people across the world and generate the largest possible public interest everywhere.”   

L’École in Dubai, like its other locations, is open to all — catering to beginners as well as connoisseurs and collectors or those who are simply curious to learn more about jewelry. It will offer an in-depth program of online and in-person talks, as well as temporary exhibitions such as “The Garden of Emeralds,” which runs from Nov. 23 to March 10, and publications and research projects.  

Raw Emerald, Muzo Valley, Eastern Cordillera, Colombia. (Supplied)

While Van Cleef & Arpels is its backer, L’École showcases work from all jewelry brands.  

“We aim to provide access to the world of jewelry to the widest audience possible,” said Nicolas Boos, president and CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels, in the press release for the new L’École in Paris. “Our world shouldn’t intimidate or turn anyone away.” 

The commitment of L’École to championing the historical importance and diverse breadth of jewelry is exemplified in an upcoming exhibition on costume jewelry that will be on view in Paris later this year at its new location in an 18th-century building on the Grands Boulevards. It is one of Paris’ oldest private homes and one of the French capital’s most remarkable buildings, noted especially for its understated neoclassical stone façade.  

Courses and workshops at L'ÉCOLE , School of Jewelry Arts. (Supplied)

Its inaugural exhibition will feature stage jewelry from the Comédie-Française. It will include 120 accessories, pieces of art, and documents, mostly sourced from the renowned theater’s collections. The exhibition is reflective of L’École’s stated mission, showcasing jewelry pieces not just for their aesthetic beauty but for their historical and cultural importance, serving as a way to better understand different periods in history.  

“Our concept offers a very generous approach to storytelling,” Sophie Claudel, the director of L’École Middle East told Arab News. “Jewelry is an art form, and it should be open and available to all, not just to those who can afford it.” 

Claudel emphasized how the multicultural and cosmopolitan nature of Dubai provides an ideal platform for a jewelry school with such inclusive aims.  

“Jewelry is an intrinsic part of Middle Eastern heritage,” she said, adding that L’École in Dubai will offer a variety of courses, seminars, and at least two exhibitions per year. There will also be a bookstore and a library.  

“We want to provide an anchor for people in the region who love jewelry and for those desiring to know and engage more in the world of jewelry,” she said. “We are open to all.” 

Riyadh Food Culture Festival showcases world’s best street foods, culinary arts

Riyadh Food Culture Festival showcases world’s best street foods, culinary arts
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Riyadh Food Culture Festival showcases world’s best street foods, culinary arts

Riyadh Food Culture Festival showcases world’s best street foods, culinary arts
  • Event organized in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and is supported by the Quality of Life Program
  • Festival showcases the world’s best street foods and culinary arts through four main areas
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Culinary Arts Commission is organizing a Food Culture Festival in Riyadh from Nov. 8 to Nov 12. The festival aims to celebrate local and international cuisines while offering educational and cultural experiences for all sectors of society.

The event is organized in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and is supported by the Quality of Life Program, part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative.

The festival showcases the world’s best street foods and culinary arts through four main areas. It includes an exhibitors’ section with 30 booths featuring restaurants from various countries, and 10 stores selling international food products, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Additionally, there will be workshop areas dedicated to baking, live cooking, handicrafts and the arts. These workshops will host 25 diverse sessions over five consecutive days, covering a range of topics including global dishes, beverages, cake decoration and meal presentation.

The festival features a dedicated children’s area with competitions and workshops in coloring and cake decoration. Throughout the event, there will be live artistic performances showcasing historical arts, local costumes, as well as songs from different cultures.

The Culinary Arts Commission and the Food Culture Festival aim to promote cultural exchange, celebrate local and international cuisine, and raise awareness about culinary cultures from different countries.

The festival aims to offer family-friendly experiences and opportunities to learn culinary techniques from local and international chefs. It also connects chefs and industry figures to explore investment opportunities for the growth of the culinary sector in the Kingdom.

