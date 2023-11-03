You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates – prices fall for second week as Middle East worries ease, China demand seems fragile

Oil Updates – prices fall for second week as Middle East worries ease, China demand seems fragile

Oil Updates – prices fall for second week as Middle East worries ease, China demand seems fragile
Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $87.14 a barrel by 8:05 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/66re5

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – prices fall for second week as Middle East worries ease, China demand seems fragile

Oil Updates – prices fall for second week as Middle East worries ease, China demand seems fragile
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were little changed on Friday but headed for a second week of losses as supply fears driven by conflict in the Middle East, a key producing region, eased, while the demand outlook at the world’s top crude importer China remains clouded, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $87.14 a barrel by 8:05 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 36 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $82.82 a barrel.

“Oil prices have managed to ride on the improved risk environment higher, as markets continue to bask in the hopes that the Fed is likely done with its rate hiking process,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

“Nevertheless, there are still some reservations around oil demand outlook this week as China’s PMI did not provide much conviction of a demand revival in place,” Yeap added.

China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in October. The official purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.5 in October from 50.2, dipping back below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

On Friday, a private sector survey showed China’s services activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in October, but sales grew at the softest rate in 10 months and employment stagnated as business confidence waned.

Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns remained in focus, as Israeli forces on Thursday encircled Gaza City — the Gaza Strip’s main city — in their assault on Hamas, its military said, but the Palestinian militant group resisted their drive with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.

The White House said it was exploring a series of pauses in the Israel-Hamas conflict to help people safely exit Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to get in.

Both benchmarks gained more than $2 a barrel on Thursday, though Brent was on track to post weekly losses of about 4 percent as of Friday, while WTI looked set to close lower by 3 percent from last week.

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, while the Bank of England held interest rates at a 15-year peak. The stable rates kept oil prices supported as some risk appetite returned to markets.

US oil rig count data is expected later in the day and will serve an indicator of future production.

Topics: oil updates China

Related

Oil Updates — crude rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Ex-crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding FTX customers

Ex-crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding FTX customers
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Ex-crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding FTX customers

Ex-crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding FTX customers
  • Once the darling of the crypto world, Bankman-Fried is the latest of notable people convicted of major US financial crimes
  • He is also set to go on trial on a second set of charges, including for alleged foreign bribery and bank fraud conspiracies
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on Thursday of defrauding customers of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange in one of the biggest financial frauds on record, a verdict that cemented the 31-year-old former billionaire’s fall from grace.

A 12-member jury in Manhattan federal court convicted him on all seven counts he faced after a monthlong trial in which prosecutors made the case that he stole $8 billion from the exchange’s customers out of sheer greed. The verdict came just shy of one year after FTX filed for bankruptcy in a swift corporate meltdown that shocked financial markets and erased his estimated $26 billion personal fortune.
The jury reached the verdict after just over four hours of deliberations. Bankman-Fried stood and clasped his hands together as the verdict was read.
Bankman-Fried, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate whose mother and father are both Stanford University law professors, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy.
The conviction represented a victory for the US Justice Department and Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, who made rooting out corruption in financial markets one of his top priorities.
US District Judge Lewis Kaplan set Bankman-Fried’s sentencing for March 28, 2024.
His defense lawyers, who objected to several rulings by Kaplan before and during the trial, are expected to appeal the verdict.
Bankman-Fried is also set to go on trial on a second set of charges brought by prosecutors earlier this year, including for alleged foreign bribery and bank fraud conspiracies.
Once the darling of the crypto world, Bankman-Fried — who was known for his mop of unkempt curly hair and for wearing shorts and T-shirts rather than business attire — instead joins the likes of admitted Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff, “Wolf of Wall Street” fraudster Jordan Belfort and insider trader Ivan Boesky as notable people convicted of major US financial crimes.
The jury began deliberations on Thursday after hearing the prosecution’s rebuttal to the defense closing arguments delivered a day earlier.
Prosecutors argued during the trial that Bankman-Fried siphoned money from FTX to his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, despite proclaiming on social media and in television advertisements that the exchange prioritized the safety of customer funds.
Alameda used the money to pay its lenders and to make loans to Bankman-Fried and other executives — who in turn made speculative venture investments and donated upwards of $100 million to US political campaigns in a bid to promote cryptocurrency legislation the defendant viewed as favorable to his business, according to prosecutors.
Bankman-Fried took the calculated risk of testifying in his own defense over three days near the close of trial after three former members of his inner circle testified against him. He faced aggressive cross-examination by the prosecution, often avoiding direct answers to the most probing questions.
He testified that while he made mistakes running FTX, such as not formulating a risk-management team, he did not steal customer funds. He said he thought Alameda’s borrowing from FTX was allowed and did not realize how large its debts had grown until shortly before both companies collapsed.
“We thought that we might be able to build the best product on the market,” Bankman-Fried testified. “It turned out basically the opposite of that.”
Prosecutors had a different view.
“He didn’t bargain for his three loyal deputies taking that stand and telling you the truth: that he was the one with the plan, the motive and the greed to raid FTX customer deposits — billions and billions of dollars — to give himself money, power, influence. He thought the rules did not apply to him. He thought that he could get away with it,” prosecutor Danielle Sassoon told the jury on Thursday.
The jury heard 15 days of testimony. Former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and former FTX executives Gary Wang and Nishad Singh, testifying for the prosecution after entering guilty pleas, said he directed them to commit crimes, including helping Alameda loot FTX and lying to lenders and investors about the companies’ finances.
The defense argued the three, who have not yet been sentenced, falsely implicated Bankman-Fried in a bid to win leniency at sentencing. Prosecutors may ask Kaplan to take their cooperation into account in deciding their punishment.
Bankman-Fried has been jailed since August after Kaplan revoked his bail, having concluded he likely tampered with witnesses. Kaplan blocked Bankman-Fried from calling several proposed expert witnesses, and ruled he could not testify about the involvement of lawyers in FTX decisions at issue in the trial.

 

Topics: FTX Sam Bankman-Fried cryptocurrency Lewis Kaplan Alameda Research

Related

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denies stealing funds from failed crypto exchange
Business & Economy
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denies stealing funds from failed crypto exchange
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Business & Economy
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

Concerted efforts needed to protect children from cyberthreats

Concerted efforts needed to protect children from cyberthreats
Updated 02 November 2023
Rawan Radwan
Follow

Concerted efforts needed to protect children from cyberthreats

Concerted efforts needed to protect children from cyberthreats
Updated 02 November 2023
Rawan Radwan

RIYADH: The landscape of cyberthreats is constantly evolving, posing an increasing risk to one of society’s most vulnerable groups: children. Today’s youth, often referred to as digital natives, have unfettered access to the internet, accompanying the exponential rise in cyberthreats.

The risks are manifold: cyberbullying, online predators, exposure to inappropriate content, and privacy breaches. The anonymity of the internet emboldens perpetrators, fostering an environment ripe for the exploitation of minors. Cybercrime is on a steep incline, anticipated to cost the world a colossal $8 trillion in 2023, making it the equivalent of the third-largest economy globally if it were a country, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.

These issues were tackled at the third Global Cybersecurity Forum that concluded in Riyadh on Thursday. Hosted by the National Cybersecurity Authority and the Saudi Information Technology Co., this year’s forum discussed some of the most pressing challenges in the realm of cyberspace.

Participants delved into the repercussions of these challenges across various sectors, with a special emphasis on supply chains and the rapidly evolving landscape of smart cities.

The GCF also aimed to encourage multi-stakeholder collaboration on an international scale, gathering industry experts, decision makers, CEOs, senior government and academic representatives  as well as international companies from over 120 countries.

Tech companies, empowered by advancements in AI, hold considerable responsibility within this ecosystem. They are tasked with the design of products featuring robust security and privacy controls and must be swift to counteract threats. These entities are pivotal in safeguarding young users and are well-placed to develop AI tools that can monitor and restrict harmful content and behaviors.

A key initiative is Security by Design, a crucial framework in technology development, particularly when it comes to protecting young users online. For child protection, this means technology is created with the highest default privacy settings, minimal data collection, and stringent content filtering to bar harmful material. This approach involves the use of AI for real-time content and behavior monitoring, transparent policies, and user data control. It requires tech companies to stay vigilant and responsive to ensure swift action on security threats.

When these practices are incorporated, they can substantially reduce the risks to young users. Prioritizing security from inception builds consumer trust and lays the groundwork for a safer digital environment, allowing children to learn, explore, and connect with minimal exposure to online threats. Moreover, a proactive security stance helps companies meet international regulations and prevent the high costs and reputational damage of security failures.

“I think over the past five years we’ve seen a great improvement in the levels of protections, safeguards that have been put in place,” said Iain Drennan, executive director of the WeProtect Alliance. However, Drennan notes a lack of consistent transparency across companies.

“There was a very good report that the OECD put out recently that shows that it’s only a minority of the major service providers that are being used by children that have a consistent level of that input,” he said.

AI has the potential to dramatically improve online safety, according to Drennan: “And I think with AI, you’ve got an ability to process huge volumes of information and flag up abnormal behaviors, you train it with the right data, you put main indicators, and that then can act as a support for human moderators.”

He advocates for multinational cooperation and knowledge sharing to combat this global crime that ignores borders.

The urgency of this issue is highlighted by the DQ Institute’s 2023 Child Online Safety Index, revealing nearly 70 percent of children and adolescents aged 8-18 worldwide have encountered at least one cyber risk in the past year — a figure that has stubbornly remained consistent since the Index's inception in 2018. This is termed a “persistent cyber pandemic.”

Digital skills are essential, yet as Yuhyun Park, founder of the DQ Institute, explained to Arab News: “When people think about skills, digital skills, a lot of people think of it as a coding skill, which is important in computational thinking. But digital skills start with digital citizenship. So, before you know how to use and create technology, you need to be a good digital citizen who can use technology in a safe, responsible, and ethical way.”

Park likens digital citizenship to a passport necessary for ethical participation in the digital world.

The DQ Institute’s study, gathering data from over 350,000 children globally, aims to inform policymakers with a precise overview of child online safety measures worldwide. The UK, Germany, and China emerged as top performers in the study’s assessment.

Park noted that while cyberattacks have long been rising, it was not until the COVID-19 pandemic that the scale of immersion in digital spaces became fully apparent.

“So, what is actually quite important for children to understand is that they need to protect themselves at a very early age,” she said, highlighting the changed landscape that children now navigate compared to previous generations.

A comprehensive approach that includes regulatory frameworks, digital literacy education, technology design, international collaboration, and open dialogue is vital for creating a safe online space. Insights from the DQ Institute and similar organizations can significantly bolster global efforts to shield young netizens.

Saudi Arabia has made notable strides, as evidenced at the Global Cybersecurity Forum where the 2023 COSI was launched. The country has excelled in children’s safe use of technology and ICT company responsibilities.

The darker facets of online platforms, like gaming, social media, and chat rooms, are avenues for cyberbullying and grooming. Phishing and scams can deceive children into disclosing sensitive information, drawing them into criminal activities unwittingly.

Even toys and devices under the IoT umbrella are becoming conduits for risk.

“When we talk about cyber criminals and maybe specifically hackers, what we see is degrees of impulsive and compulsive behaviors,” Dr. Mary Aiken, a cyberpsychologist at Capitol Technology University, told Arab News.

“So, for the first time, we’re looking at a cybercrime scene and looking at the exploit that was used as a weapon of choice, but we’re now observing a new breed of criminals who are targeting children for commercial interests,” Aiken added.

She acknowledges the importance of regional best practices and the need for protective legislation.

“It’s only a matter of time before entities that profit from online platforms and services recognize a legal duty of care to protect children,” Aiken explained. With the EU Digital Services Act, she sees an opportunity for the development of similar culturally sensitive legislation in other regions.

The battle against cyberthreats to children demands a concerted effort from all sectors — technology firms, educators, governments, and international organizations. It is imperative to forge a united and active defense strategy to ensure the digital well-being of our youth in an increasingly connected world.

Topics: AI Cyberthreats Child safety

Related

Regulating AI continues to pose challenges for nations, Global Cybersecurity Forum hears
Business & Economy
Regulating AI continues to pose challenges for nations, Global Cybersecurity Forum hears

Riyadh, Manama eye stronger collaboration in data development

Riyadh, Manama eye stronger collaboration in data development
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh, Manama eye stronger collaboration in data development

Riyadh, Manama eye stronger collaboration in data development
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Bahrain engaged in discussions to strengthen their collaboration in the development of methodologies and techniques for calculating vital indicators, particularly those pertaining to family income and expenditure surveys. 

High-ranking officials from both countries convened on the sidelines of the 9th International Conference for Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange in Manama, with the goal of facilitating economic growth and strengthening ties between the two nations. 

Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Dossari, president of the General Authority for Statistics, met with Mohammed bin Ali Al-Qaed, CEO of Bahrain’s Information and eGovernment Authority, during the global conference.  

Organized by Bahrain’s Information and e-Government Authority, the gathering brought together the international data community to exchange insights and updates on the latest and upcoming developments in the field. 

Al-Dossari, leading a Saudi statistical delegation, underscored the pivotal role played by Bahrain’s Information and e-Government Authority in inaugurating this event in the Middle East. 

Al-Dossari and Al-Qaed discussed strategies to strengthen collaboration within the sector and identify opportunities to enhance cooperation in matters of mutual interest. 

The 2023 event, co-organized with the support of ESCWA and Banca d’Italia, gathered a diverse assembly of official statistics compilers and users from national, regional, and international agencies, academia, and the private sector. 

The central theme of the 2023 program was “Empowering Data Communities,” with a focus on exploring how SDMX tools and technologies could be harnessed to enhance collaboration and facilitate knowledge sharing. 

The conference marked the first in-person gathering since 2019. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain Data indicators statistics

Related

Special Data Saudi will be the unified platform for the Kingdom’s socioeconomic data video
Business & Economy
Data Saudi will be the unified platform for the Kingdom’s socioeconomic data

Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector thrives as 174 licenses issued in September 

Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector thrives as 174 licenses issued in September 
Updated 02 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector thrives as 174 licenses issued in September 

Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector thrives as 174 licenses issued in September 
Updated 02 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economic activity gained momentum, with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issuing 174 industrial licenses in September, compared to 136 in August. 

This brings the total number of permits issued in the first nine months of the year to 969, according to a statement. 

This issuance aligns with the ministry’s aim to promote the industrial and mining sectors and contribute to achieving sustainable development. 

The statement also revealed the volume of investments linked to the licenses during September amounted to SR5.3 billion ($1.41 billion). 

Small enterprises accounted for up to 88.51 percent of the funding, followed by medium companies at 10.92 percent and micro-sized firms at 0.57 percent. 

Of the total licenses issued, national factories recorded the largest percentage at 76.44 percent, foreign establishments at 12.07 percent and joint investment establishments at 11.49 percent. 

The licenses were distributed among five industrial activities, with manufacturing formed metal products in the lead with 26, followed by non-metallic metal products with 24. 

Food products came next with 22 licensees, rubber and plastic with 17, and paper and its products with 13. 

On the other hand, 82 factories started production in September, down from 87 in August, with a total investment amounting to SR1.9 billion. 

Of these plants, 78.05 percent were national factories, 17.07 percent were foreign establishments and 4.88 percent were joint investment firms. 

This toll brings about the total number of existing factories in the Kingdom until the end of September to 11,273, with an investment volume estimated at SR1.498 trillion. 

Mining is increasingly an essential element of Saudi Arabia’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as the Kingdom seeks to wean its economy off oil production and exports. 

Moreover, the Kingdom is expecting its mineral wealth to exceed earlier estimates of $1.3 trillion as it plans to triple spending on the exploration of metals over the next three years. 

Topics: Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Factories

Related

Ministry of Industry launches website for Future Factories Program
Business & Economy
Ministry of Industry launches website for Future Factories Program

Egypt returns to Japanese markets with $500m ‘Samurai’ bonds

Egypt returns to Japanese markets with $500m ‘Samurai’ bonds
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Egypt returns to Japanese markets with $500m ‘Samurai’ bonds

Egypt returns to Japanese markets with $500m ‘Samurai’ bonds
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Ministry of Finance has announced its resurgence in the Japanese financial arena by successfully issuing its second international “Samurai” bonds valued at 75 billion Japanese yen ($500 million).

With an annual return rate of 1.5 percent for a 5-year term, the bonds represent a critical strategic step for the North African country amid prevailing global economic challenges.

The ministry said the bonds will not only aid in elongating the average lifespan of Egypt’s public debt portfolio but also in diversifying the country’s financing sources, tools, and currencies and expanding its base of international investors.

Furthermore, the Samurai bond issuance comes on the heels of another noteworthy financial milestone for Egypt as it announced its entry into the Chinese financial markets two weeks ago.

In October, Egypt ventured into the sector, releasing “Panda” bonds denominated in yuan. The issuance, valued at $500 million, offers an annual yield of 3.5 percent over three years.

Egypt’s Vice Minister of Finance for Fiscal Policies and Institutional Reform Ahmed Kouchouk stated that the Samurai bonds succeeded in piquing the interest of numerous Japanese stakeholders.  

Elaborating on the issuance mechanics, Mohamed Hegazy, head of the public debt unit at the Ministry of Finance, highlighted the collaborative approach adopted.  

He stated that the issuance was orchestrated in partnership with SMBC Nikko Securities, which acted as the offering manager, promoter, and underwriter.  

Notably, the offering received a guarantee from both the Japanese bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., and the Africa Finance Corp., ensuring the premium pricing and full coverage of the targeted volume for the issuance.

Moreover, Egypt Central Bank data revealed that the country’s foreign debt decreased to approximately $164.7 billion by the end of June 2023, compared to $165.3 billion at the closing of last March.

Topics: Egypt Samurai bonds Japan debt Market issuance

Related

Egypt sells region’s first yuan-denominated ‘panda bonds’ in $479m issue 
Business & Economy
Egypt sells region’s first yuan-denominated ‘panda bonds’ in $479m issue 

Latest updates

Oil Updates – prices fall for second week as Middle East worries ease, China demand seems fragile
Oil Updates – prices fall for second week as Middle East worries ease, China demand seems fragile
‘We need female Saudi voices in this conversation,’ says Haifaa Al-Mansour 
‘We need female Saudi voices in this conversation,’ says Haifaa Al-Mansour 
Interview: Ons Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali talks tough 2023 season, missing piece of Grand Slam puzzle, and more
Interview: Ons Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali talks tough 2023 season, missing piece of Grand Slam puzzle, and more
Recipes for Success: Chef Justin Pillay in Saudi Arabia offers advice and a tasty paratha recipe 
Recipes for Success: Chef Justin Pillay in Saudi Arabia offers advice and a tasty paratha recipe 
Jessica Pegula beats Maria Sakkari to finish 3-0 in WTA Finals round-robin play
Jessica Pegula beats Maria Sakkari to finish 3-0 in WTA Finals round-robin play

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.