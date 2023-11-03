Japan FM meets Israeli, Palestinian counterparts to expresses humanitarian concerns, need to protect civilians

TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in Israel on Friday and expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Foreign Ministry reported.

Kamikawa said that a humanitarian pause in the conflict is necessary, and that all actions must be taken in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law. She also asked for cooperation in ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals.

Kamikawa reiterated her condemnation of the recent terrorist attacks by Hamas and other groups. She expressed solidarity with the Israeli people and offered condolences to the families of the victims. She said she was concerned about the abductees and that the hostages should be released immediately.

Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen expressed his gratitude for Japan’s solidarity with Israel and stated that he would like to cooperate fully to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals.

Both sides agreed to continue cooperating towards ensuring the safety of the public and quickly reducing tensions in the region.

After the Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Kamikawa, in the presence of Foreign Minister Cohen, met for approximately 30 minutes with three families of those who died or were kidnapped in the attacks by Hamas.

Also on Friday Kamikawa met Dr. Riyad Al-Maliki, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and agreed on the importance of protecting Gaza civilians.

The Japanese minister pledged a total of $65 million in humanitarian aid and support through Japan’s International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

This new assistance, according to the foreign ministry in Tokyo, is in addition to the $10 million in emergency grant aid that has already been decided.

The minister stated that she was monitoring the current situation in the Gaza Strip with serious concern and expressed her condolences to the families of the civilians who died in the Gaza Strip and her sympathy for the injured.

In response, Minister Maliki stated that residents of the Gaza Strip are facing an extremely serious humanitarian situation, and that tensions and violence are increasing in the West Bank as well, according to the statement.

Kamikawa repeated Japan’s firm condemnation of the “terrorist attacks against Israel by Palestinian armed groups such as Hamas” and stated that Japan calls on (1) immediately releasing the hostages and ensuring the safety of civilians and (2) ensuring that all parties abide by international law. She also stated that Japan has consistently asked for (3) the situation to be calmed down as soon as possible according to the statement.

Kamikawa also said that, given the extremely serious humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, in particular children with a bright future, women, and the elderly being affected, it is imperative that the necessary assistance be delivered to every person in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible as this is a current priority issue.

Al-Maliki expressed his gratitude for Japan’s assistance and stated that the Palestinian Authority will cooperate with Japan to ensure humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

Kamikawa also requested cooperation in ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals, and both sides confirmed that they would cooperate.

In the meeting, Kamikawa reiterated Japan’s position of supporting the “two-state solution” remains unchanged and confirmed that Japan will cooperate toward its realization.

Both sides agreed to continue cooperating towards ensuring the public’s safety and quickly calming down the situation, the statement said.