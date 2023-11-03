Where We Are Going Today: ‘Grill It’ - a fast-food chain in Saudi Arabia

Grill It welcomes customers with a neon-light greeting — “Free Smells.” And, indeed, the smell of grilled meat and fried food is in the air even before you open the door.
With several branches in Riyadh and, so far, one in Alkhobar, Grill It is a fast-food chain that offers quality options such as fresh salads and can serve up a semi-fancy meal without breaking the bank.
Famous for its chicken shawarma, gourmet burgers and signature appetizers, the menu has enough variety to keep you trying new meals each time. There is also the usual favorites for repeat orders.
The classic fries come in a plastic cup, and the last fry is just as crispy and enjoyable as the first. At SR12 ($3), they are a delicious treat.
The hummus costs SR18 and comes with a piece of freshly baked bread — it doesn’t feel like it is from a fast-food chain. We devoured every last bit.
Visitors might also try the chicken shawarma, which is of a good size. There is a variety of options for shawarmas, and burgers as well. There are a few catering items available — great for your next office meeting or family gathering, but most sandwiches come solo. Fries and drinks need to be ordered separately.
Delivery is available via the usual apps.
For operating hours and specials, visit @Grill_it_ksa on Instagram.
Recipes for Success: Chef Justin Pillay in Saudi Arabia offers advice and a tasty paratha recipe
Updated 03 November 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: South African chef Justin Pillay has been in the hospitality industry for 25 years, and has worked in several different countries, including Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Germany. In the latter, he briefly worked at the three-Michelin-star restaurant Le Vendôme.
He is now in Saudi Arabia, where he is the executive chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Riyadh. And, Pillay tells Arab News, he can see himself staying in the Kingdom for a long time.
“I really am enjoying Saudi Arabia. I love the speed at which the country is growing and developing. It’s an exceptionally exciting time when we’re able to push boundaries because we have access to some of the most amazing produce from all around the world as well as the incredible local produce,” he says.
Here, Pillay discusses his early mistakes, his top tips for amateurs, and why he loves a noodle stir-fry.
Q: When you started, what was the most common mistake you made?
A: It would be to do with the temperatures and textures of food. Because you are in a rush to get everything right, you don’t quite understand when things should be added, so you would generally undercook or overcook dishes.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs cooking at home?
Have as much fun as you can and be creative. Don’t be afraid to experiment with flavors and textures. That’s how you will learn the most. Take risks. You’re going to learn from it even if it doesn’t quite come out right.
There are some practical things too, like, try and make sure you have a good quality chef’s knife when you’re cooking. And use the right size cooking equipment.
Finally, season your food — and taste it — as you go along.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Ingredients like lemon juice, lime and vinegar are key because they add to the balance of flavor. Interestingly, if something tastes a bit acidic you can actually offset that with vinegar with a small combination of sugar. And, of course, salt, because it does enhance natural flavoring. I prefer Maldon salt because it’s got a natural sweetness.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most common issue that you find in other restaurants?
I think it’s a bit difficult not to critique as a professional chef because you’re often comparing yourself to others, so you genuinely want to see whether you’re keeping up or whether you have room for improvement. So, critiquing doesn’t necessarily mean, ‘That’s a bad dish.’ A critique can be good as well. Wherever you go, there are some basics: The food should be clean; your table should be clean; the staff should be attentive. It’s not just about the food when you go out anymore, because there are so many options. I think we’re all looking for experiences, more than just an evening out.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
I generally enjoy Asian-style cuisine: Thai food, Japanese food, Chinese food… I just enjoy the freshness of the cooking, the range of ingredients, and the flavor that you can get out of them. Even simple dishes have very clean and bold flavors.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
A noodle stir-fry with chicken or prawns — preferably prawns. It’s easy, and gives you maximum freshness because it’s a very quick cooking method. When they speak about ‘umami’ flavor in Japanese and Chinese cooking, which you get generally from the soy sauce and salty ingredients, I like that flavor profile. And I think it’s the quickest complete dish that you can get together with that flavor in it.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
Number one is when people have a complaint and choose not to give you feedback on the day because they don’t want to engage with you to give you a chance to fix it. And then you end up seeing comments online. And then I’d say number two comes down to dietary requests. I completely understand medical dietary requests, and I understand lifestyle dietary requests. However, it does get challenging on the day if you’re not aware of someone coming in with dietary requests, and you have to alter a very well-planned dish. Because you have to change the dish completely from what we intended the guest to experience. Menu creation and recipe creation take hours and hours of training and practicing.
As a head chef, are you a disciplinarian? Or are you quite laid-back?
You learn over the years what works and what doesn’t work, so I’ve become very laidback in the kitchen. My approach is firm but fair. I do expect hard work to be put in and high-quality food to be produced. That’s demanding. But I do understand that mistakes will happen. Shouting in a kitchen doesn’t bring a team anything because you’re not going to get growth. Being approachable is critical.
Chef Justin’s potato and spinach paratha
INGREDIENTS: 500g flour, sieved; 250g braised yellow potato; 100g fried spinach; 35g sunflower oil; 75g butter; salt to taste; boiling water as needed to soften dough
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Place the butter, oil, salt and flour into a bowl.
2. Slowly mix in boiling water until you have a smooth, well-mixed dough.
3. Knead the dough and roll it into 50g balls, then flatten. Press the spinach potato filling into the centers, then close and roll into discs.
4. Fry, brushing with melted butter, until lightly brown and puffy on both sides.
5. Serve. (But this also keeps well in the freezer.)
Where We Are Going Today: Wallflower by Le Cafe in Alkhobar, Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 November 2023
Jasmine Bager
Wallflower by Le Cafe, located in Villaggio Restaurant Village in Alkhobar, is a great place to have hearty brunch on a Friday.
It is one of the few eateries in the area open from 8:00 a.m. until half past midnight on that day.
On our recent visit, we tried their Santa Fe chicken salad, which was layered with plenty of fresh, crunchy ingredients. It was so filling, we had to take the rest of it home to enjoy later. It cost SR67 ($17).
We washed it down with a tangy and sweet passion fruit mojito for SR29.
To end, we tried their carrot cake, which the waiter assured us was their best seller, and indeed, there was only one slice left in the cake display area.
For SR37, we had a fluffy yet decadent slice that satisfied our craving for a dessert that wasn’t too sweet.
The location can’t be beat, with outdoor seating overlooking the dancing fountain from the ground floor. On the top floor, you can enjoy the breeze and view along with your meal. They also have plenty of indoor seating that is ideal for solo diners or groups.
They offer a wide variety of menu items, from breakfast foods and lunch options to specialty drinks and a whole array of cakes and desserts.
They open from 8 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays. On weekdays, they are open from 8 a.m. until noon and, after a siesta, from 4 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.
To see the full menu and to check out their seasonal specials, visit them on Instagram @love.wallflower.
Riyadh Food Culture Festival showcases world’s best street foods, culinary arts
Event organized in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and is supported by the Quality of Life Program
Festival showcases the world’s best street foods and culinary arts through four main areas
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Culinary Arts Commission is organizing a Food Culture Festival in Riyadh from Nov. 8 to Nov 12. The festival aims to celebrate local and international cuisines while offering educational and cultural experiences for all sectors of society.
The event is organized in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and is supported by the Quality of Life Program, part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative.
The festival showcases the world’s best street foods and culinary arts through four main areas. It includes an exhibitors’ section with 30 booths featuring restaurants from various countries, and 10 stores selling international food products, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Additionally, there will be workshop areas dedicated to baking, live cooking, handicrafts and the arts. These workshops will host 25 diverse sessions over five consecutive days, covering a range of topics including global dishes, beverages, cake decoration and meal presentation.
The festival features a dedicated children’s area with competitions and workshops in coloring and cake decoration. Throughout the event, there will be live artistic performances showcasing historical arts, local costumes, as well as songs from different cultures.
The Culinary Arts Commission and the Food Culture Festival aim to promote cultural exchange, celebrate local and international cuisine, and raise awareness about culinary cultures from different countries.
The festival aims to offer family-friendly experiences and opportunities to learn culinary techniques from local and international chefs. It also connects chefs and industry figures to explore investment opportunities for the growth of the culinary sector in the Kingdom.
DHAHRAN: Hathbah, a new eatery located in Amwaj Mall in Dhahran, offers “authentic heritage food” in a space full of charming homely features.
We tried one of their most popular dishes, the mudalal, priced at SR55 ($14), which makes a perfect main course or a great option to share.
The dish consists of a layer of green dill rice, with pieces of perfectly marinated chicken tucked into a blanket of bechamel sauce and crunchy fried onions on top. Delicious.
A seasonal pumpkin salad for SR28 consists of baked pumpkin on a bed of fresh baby spinach and iceberg lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and pine nuts with a drizzle of balsamic dressing.
We liked the texture, and the slightly tangy dressing was perfect after mixing well. A beetroot salad for SR25 came with fresh basil and rocca leaves.
The restaurant offers a few soup options and several side dishes. However, the main attraction is fish, which is served grilled, fried, baked or steamed, and with a side of sayadieh, saffron, dill or plain white rice. Hathbah spices add a little twist.
Classic favorites, such as chicken kabsa, hammour kabsa, and a choice of shrimp and tuna dishes, are also available.
Desserts include a date pudding with hot caramel and vanilla ice cream, and saffron cake, known as kanfaroosh.
For drinks, we tried their fruit cocktail concoction, which was enjoyable, though a bit predictable.
Next time, we hope to try their vemto mojito or one of the hot beverages, such as the Saudi coffee or kayak tea.
The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m. daily. For those who want to dig in without venturing out, it also offers delivery via Jahez and Hunger Station.
Where We Are Going Today: Chok pastry shop in Riyadh
Updated 25 October 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Brought to you from Barcelona, Spain and freshly baked in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the newest Chok location at the Esplanade guarantees chocolate enthusiasts an incredibly indulgent experience.
Chok is a haven for all things sweet and chocolatey. This pastry shop, known as a pasteleria in Spanish, proudly dubs itself the Chocolate Shop. However, it goes beyond just chocolate.
Chok offers a delightful array of treats, including doughnuts, mini cakes, muffins, truffles, cookies, and cheesecakes.
Some of its highly sought-after sweet treats include coconut and lime mini cakes, mango and raspberry muffins, and white chocolate cheesecake.
These delectable options are priced between SR6 ($1.6) for a truffle and SR39 ($10.4) for a cheesecake. The cheesecake is available in three enticing flavors: Nutella and red berries, white chocolate and mixed berries, and passion fruit.
Chok is also loved for its kronut, a delightful fusion of a croissant and a doughnut. These kronuts are available in a range of flavors, such as red berries, almond cream, and Kinder.
For special occasions like Mother’s Day, Chok provides the ideal package featuring a mini cake, a candle, a bouquet of flowers, and a special card.
The beverage menu comprises both hot and cold options. The hot drinks selection includes hot chocolate (perfect for the upcoming winter season), cortado, espresso, flat white, Americano and a coffee of the day.
Chok’s cold beverages include refreshing options such as an ice shake, ice matcha, ice Americano, ice latte and ice flat white.
Chok is open from 8:30 a.m. to midnight from Saturday to Thursday, and from 1 p.m. to midnight on Fridays.
For more information, visit @chok.ksa on Instagram.