War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Filipinos unwilling to flee Gaza as Palestinian relatives not allowed to leave

Filipinos unwilling to flee Gaza as Palestinian relatives not allowed to leave
People in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip use donkey-drawn carts for transportation on Nov. 2, 2023, due fuel shortage amid Israel's siege and attacks on the Palestinian enclave. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Ellie Aben
Filipinos unwilling to flee Gaza as Palestinian relatives not allowed to leave

Filipinos unwilling to flee Gaza as Palestinian relatives not allowed to leave
  Out of 134 Philippine nationals in Gaza, only 43 registered for evacuation
  So far, two Filipino doctors from MSF have left the besieged enclave
Updated 19 sec ago
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Many Filipinos living in Gaza are unwilling to leave because their Palestinian spouses would be unable to join them, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

Of the 136 Filipinos trapped in Gaza since Israel began its daily bombardment of the densely populated enclave three weeks ago, only two have been evacuated — doctors Darwin Dela Cruz and Regidor Esguerra, from the international aid group Médecins Sans Frontières, who entered Egypt through the Rafah crossing on Wednesday.

The remaining 134 have all received clearance from Israeli authorities to leave, Foreign Affairs Department undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told reporters in Manila.

Evacuation has been complicated, as it requires clearance from Israel’s authorities and poses a risk, since Israeli planes are continuing their deadly strikes on Gaza, where they have already killed at least 9,200 people.

“The first batch of Filipinos will be leaving tomorrow,” De Vega said on Saturday. “There’ll be 20 of them and afterwards — it could be the next day or in the next two days — a batch of 23. We want it to be higher, hopefully.”

However, while 115 Filipinos were ready to return to their country a few days ago, many of them have now changed their minds, having learned that they would have to leave their Palestinian relatives behind, since Israel has not given them clearance to leave.

“So far, only 43 of the Filipinos have signified that they definitely want to leave Gaza,” De Vega said. “A lot of them do not want to leave their Palestinian spouses or parents.”

Most of the Filipinos in Gaza are permanent residents. Two-thirds of them are Palestinian Filipinos who were born or raised there.

There is also a Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity who, since the beginning of the attacks, has categorically refused to leave her church in Gaza City, where hundreds of people have taken refuge.

“She is 63. Very brave,” De Vega told Arab News. “She has specified that her name should not be divulged, (asking) only that we pray for her and their safety.”

Topics: War on Gaza Philippines

At least 132 dead in Nepal earthquake

At least 132 dead in Nepal earthquake
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP
At least 132 dead in Nepal earthquake

At least 132 dead in Nepal earthquake
  The 5.6-magnitude quake hit the far west of the Himalayan country late Friday and was measured at just 18 kilometers deep 
  Videos and photos posted on social media showed locals digging through rubble in the dark to pull survivors from the wreckage 
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP

KATMANDU: At least 132 people were killed in an overnight earthquake that struck a remote pocket of Nepal, officials said Saturday, as security forces rushed to assist with rescue efforts.
The 5.6-magnitude quake hit the far west of the Himalayan country late Friday and was measured by the US Geological Survey at just 18 kilometers (11 miles) deep.
Videos and photos posted on social media showed locals digging through rubble in the dark to pull survivors from the wreckage of collapsed homes and buildings.
Mud houses were flattened or damaged as survivors crouched outside for safety, the sirens of emergency vehicles wailing.
The quake was felt as far away as India’s capital New Delhi, nearly 500 km from the epicenter, 42 km south of Jumla.
“Ninety-two people died in Jajarkot and 40 in Rukum,” home ministry spokesman Narayan Prasad Bhattarai told AFP, referring to the two districts hit worst by the quake.
National police spokesman Kuber Kathayat said that authorities had tallied more than 100 others injured across both districts.
Security forces have been deployed to assist with search and rescue operations, Karnali Province police spokesman Gopal Chandra Bhattarai told AFP.
“The remoteness of the districts makes it difficult for information to get through,” he added.
“Some roads had been blocked by damage, but we are trying to reach the area through alternate routes.”
The district hospital was packed with residents bringing in injured victims.
Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrived at the site of the quake on Saturday after expressing “his deep sorrow over the human and physical damage caused by the earthquake.”
In neighboring India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives.
“India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance,” he added.
Nepal lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence.
Nearly 9,000 people died and more than 22,000 were injured in 2015 when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck Nepal, destroying more than half a million homes.
It damaged or destroyed nearly 8,000 schools, leaving almost one million children without classrooms.
Hundreds of monuments and royal palaces — including the Katmandu Valley’s UNESCO World Heritage sites — that had drawn visitors from around the world were destroyed, in a major blow to tourism.
Six people died in November last year when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Doti district, near Jajarkot.
Indian social media users reported feeling Friday’s quake in the northern cities of Lucknow and Patna.
It was followed several hours later by an aftershock in the same area with a 4.0 magnitude, USGS said.

Topics: Nepal earthquake

Schools shut as toxic smog engulfs India’s capital

Schools shut as toxic smog engulfs India’s capital
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP
Schools shut as toxic smog engulfs India’s capital

Schools shut as toxic smog engulfs India’s capital
  Smoke from farmers burning crop stubble, vehicle exhaust combine every winter to blanket Delhi in a choking haze 
  The crisis has persisted for decades and researchers blame smog for hundreds of thousands of premature deaths 
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: Schools were shut across India’s capital on Friday as a noxious grey smog engulfed the megacity and made life a misery for its 30 million inhabitants.
Smoke from farmers burning crop stubble, vehicle exhaust and factory emissions combine every winter to blanket Delhi in a choking haze.
The public health crisis has persisted for decades and researchers have blamed the smog for hundreds of thousands of premature deaths across India.
Levels of the most dangerous PM2.5 particles — so tiny they can enter the bloodstream — were on Friday almost 35 times the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization, according to monitoring firm IQAir.
“In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Delhi, one of the largest urban areas on the planet, is also regularly ranked as one of the world’s most polluted cities.
Visible smog is a burden for residents through much of the year, but the problem peaks at the start of winter around the Hindu festival of Diwali.
The holy day coincides with the weeks when tens of thousands of farmers across north India set fire to their fields to clear crop stubble from recently harvested rice paddies.
That practice is one of the key drivers of Delhi’s annual smog problem, worsening the impact of vehicle and industrial emissions.
It persists despite efforts to persuade farmers to use different clearing methods and threats of punitive action for those who defy burning bans.
Eye-stinging and lung-burning smog peaks from October to February when colder air traps pollution, with residents advised to wear face masks outside at all times.
“For the next two months it is going to be worst period,” Delhi resident Pradeep Dund told AFP.
“We cannot even breathe properly.”
Authorities regularly announce different plans to reduce pollution, for example by halting construction work, but to little effect.
India is hosting the Cricket World Cup and organizers have banned fireworks at matches in Mumbai and Delhi to avoid compounding hazardous air pollution levels.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday but canceled a scheduled Friday training session because of the haze, with little likelihood of the air clearing for their match.
“Some of us developed coughing, so there’s a risk factor,” Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud said, according to Indian daily Business Standard.
“We don’t want to get sick. We don’t know if things will improve.”
India captain Rohit Sharma told reporters Wednesday that the situation was “not ideal” for the tournament.
“Everyone knows that,” he said. “Looking at our future generation... it’s quite important that they get to live without any fear.”
A Lancet study in 2020 attributed 1.67 million deaths to air pollution in India during the previous year, including almost 17,500 in the capital.
And the average city resident could die nearly 12 years earlier than expected due to air pollution, according to an August report by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute.
India is heavily reliant on polluting coal for energy generation. Its per capita coal emissions have risen 29 percent in the past seven years and it has shied away from policies to phase down the dirty fossil fuel.
The smog is also a major public health issue in neighboring Pakistan, where authorities in the city of Lahore ordered schoolchildren to wear masks during lessons from Thursday to help mitigate health problems.

Topics: Delhi smog smog

Honduras recalls ambassador to Israel as it condemns civilian Palestinian toll in war

Honduras recalls ambassador to Israel as it condemns civilian Palestinian toll in war
Updated 04 November 2023
AP
Honduras recalls ambassador to Israel as it condemns civilian Palestinian toll in war

Honduras recalls ambassador to Israel as it condemns civilian Palestinian toll in war
  Honduras is the latest leftist-led Latin American government to take diplomatic steps to express its disapproval of Israel's expanded offensive
Updated 04 November 2023
AP

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras: Honduras on Friday became the latest Latin American country to recall its ambassador to Israel for consultations as it condemned what it called genocide and other serious violations of international law in the Gaza Strip.
The Central American country’s Foreign Affairs Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina said on X, formerly Twitter, that President Xiomara Castro had decided to immediately recall the ambassador in light of “the serious humanitarian situation the civilian Palestinian population is suffering in the Gaza Strip.”
Honduras is the latest leftist-led Latin American government to take diplomatic steps to express its disapproval of Israel’s expanded offensive.
Bolivia’s government severed diplomatic relations with Israel on Tuesday, accusing it of carrying out “crimes against humanity” in Gaza. Chile and Colombia also recalled their own ambassadors to Israel as they criticized the Israeli offensive against Hamas militants.
The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,227, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.
Reina told The Associated Press that recalling the ambassador was a way to draw attention to the civilian situation in Gaza and said the government decided to pull him out until the situation was clearer. Relations with Israel remain stable and Honduran diplomats and staff will remain in the embassy, he added.
He noted the main points of a recent United Nations resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, respect for humanitarian law and to start a dialogue in search of peace.
“It is a position to say, in a way, that the situation of the innocent population concerns us,” Reina said.
In 2021, Honduras moved its embassy to the contested city of Jerusalem under then-President Juan Orlando Hernández, who is now awaiting trial on drug trafficking charges in the United States.
At the time, Honduras’ decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem was seen as an attempt by Hernández to curry favor with the Trump administration, which had moved the US embassy there in 2018.
Castro, a leftist, succeeded Hernández. Honduras’ first female president has tried to walk a line that aligns with other leftist governments in the hemisphere like Venezuela and Cuba, but without completely alienating the United States.
 

 

Topics: Honduras Palestine Gaza Israel

At least 128 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise

At least 128 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise
Updated 04 November 2023
AP
At least 128 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise

At least 128 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise
  USGS said the magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck just before midnight Friday
  The epicenter was at Jajarkot, about 400 km northeast of the Nepalese capital, Katmandu
Updated 04 November 2023
AP

KATMANDU, Nepal: Helicopters and ground troops rushed to help people hurt in a strong earthquake that shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, killing at least 128 people and injuring dozens dozens more, officials said Saturday.
Authorities said the death toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off with many places.
As day broke, rescue helicopters flew into the region to help out and security forces on the ground were digging out the injured and dead from the rubble, Nepal police spokesman Kuber Kadayat said.
Troops were also clearing roads and mountain trails that were blocked by landslides triggered by the earthquake. Helicopters flew in medical workers and medicines to the hospitals there.
Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also flew in on a helicopter with a team of doctors. Dahal led an armed communist revolt in 1996-2006 that began from the districts that were hit by the quake.
In Jajarkot district, where the quake’s epicenter was, 92 people were confirmed dead and another 55 injured. Kadayat said.
The quake killed at least 36 people in neighboring Rukum district, where numerous houses collapsed, and at least 85 injured people already had been taken to the local hospital, he said.
Security officials worked with villagers all throughout the night in the darkness to pull the dead and injured from fallen houses.
The quake, which hit when many people already were asleep in their homes, was felt in India’s capital, New Delhi, more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) away.
The US Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and occurred at a depth of 11 miles. Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said its epicenter was at Jajarkot, which is about 250 miles northeast of the Nepalese capital, Katmandu.
Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.

Topics: nepal Nepal earthquake

Scottish leader Humza Yousaf’s in-laws leave Gaza for Egypt

Scottish leader Humza Yousaf’s in-laws leave Gaza for Egypt
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP
Scottish leader Humza Yousaf’s in-laws leave Gaza for Egypt

Scottish leader Humza Yousaf’s in-laws leave Gaza for Egypt
  Yousaf published a video online earlier in October showing his mother-in-law in Gaza tearfully deploring Israel's order to evacuate more than one million people from the north of the Palestinian enclave
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has confirmed that his parents-in-law had managed to leave Gaza and enter Egypt through the Rafah crossing.
Elizabeth and Maged Al-Nakla, the parents of Yousaf’s wife Nadia, became trapped in the Palestinian territory after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
They were there visiting relatives when Israel declared war on Hamas, according to Israeli officials. Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombarded the Palestinian territory and sent in ground troops.
“We are very pleased to confirm that Nadia’s parents were able to leave Gaza through the Rafah Crossing this morning,” Yousaf said in a statement.

These last four weeks have been a living nightmare for our family.

Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s first minister

“These last four weeks have been a living nightmare for our family. We are so thankful for all of the messages of comfort and prayers that we have received from across the world, and indeed from across the political spectrum in Scotland and the UK,” Yousaf said.
Yousaf said other family members, including his brother-in-law, an emergency doctor in Gaza, and wife’s grandmother and stepmother, had remained in the territory.
Al-Nakla is a retired Dundee nurse who struggled to remain in contact with her daughter during the conflict with frequent loss of communication channels.
The couple were sharing a home in Deir Al-Balah — south of the Gaza River, the line which Israeli Defense Forces ordered Palestinians to move beyond — with dozens of extended family.
Earlier this week, Yousaf said the family had run out of fresh water and drank water from the sea.
Yousaf published a video online earlier in October showing his mother-in-law in Gaza tearfully deploring Israel’s order to evacuate more than one million people from the north of the Palestinian enclave.
“This will be my last video,” Elizabeth Al-Nakla, a UK citizen, said in the recording shared by the Scottish leader on X, formerly Twitter.
Al-Nakla said in the video that people from Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip were moving southward after Israel gave Palestinians 24 hours to leave the besieged enclave’s largest city.

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Humza Yousaf Scotland

