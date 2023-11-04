You are here

Erdogan says Netanyahu 'no longer someone we can talk to'

Erdogan says Netanyahu 'no longer someone we can talk to'
Israel had earlier withdrawn all diplomats from Turkiye and other regional countries as a security precaution.(AFP Filephoto)
AFP
AFP
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he was breaking off contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to Israel’s actions in Gaza.
“Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We have written him off,” Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying.
Erdogan’s remarks came a week after Israel said it was “re-evaluating” its relations with Ankara because of Turkiye’s increasingly heated rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.
Israel had earlier withdrawn all diplomats from Turkiye and other regional countries as a security precaution.
Israeli forces have encircled Gaza’s largest city, trying to crush Hamas in retaliation for October 7 raids into Israel that officials say killed around 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took some 240 people hostage.
The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, says more than 9,400 Gazans, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.
Erdogan said Saturday that Turkiye was not breaking off diplomatic relations with Israel.
“Completely severing ties is not possible, especially in international diplomacy,” Erdogan said.
He said MIT intelligence agency chief Ibrahim Kalin was spearheading Turkiye’s efforts to try and mediate an end to the war.
“Ibrahim Kalin talking to the Israeli side. Of course, he is also negotiating with Palestine and Hamas,” Erdogan said.
But he said Netanyahu bore the primary responsibility for the violence and had “lost the support of his own citizens”.
“What he needs to do is take a step back and stop this,” Erdogan said.

Lebanon's prime minister emphasizes urgency of cease-fire in Gaza in meeting with Blinken
Lebanon's prime minister emphasizes urgency of cease-fire in Gaza in meeting with Blinken

Lebanon's prime minister emphasizes urgency of cease-fire in Gaza in meeting with Blinken

Lebanon's prime minister emphasizes urgency of cease-fire in Gaza in meeting with Blinken
Updated 04 November 2023
Reuters
Reuters

AMMAN: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman on Saturday and emphasized the importance of working toward a cease-fire in Gaza and stopping Israeli aggression in southern Lebanon, Lebanon state news agency said.
Mikati also stressed Lebanon’s commitment to international legitimacy and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, calling on the international community to pressure Israel to cease its violations.
Blinken, in turn, emphasized his efforts to halt military operations for humanitarian reasons and to address the issue of prisoners.

Reuters
Reuters

CAIRO: An Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh who is currently outside the enclave, Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Radio reported on Saturday.
It was unclear whether any of his family members were at the house when it was struck.
Haniyeh, Hamas’ political chief, has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkiye and Qatar.

Reuters
  Demonstrators carried pictures of dead Palestinian children from Israeli strikes in Gaza
Updated 04 November 2023
Reuters

TEHRAN: State-organized rallies were held across Iran on Saturday marking the 1979 seizure of the US embassy with cries in support of Palestinians under Israeli bombardment in Gaza.
Iranian revolutionary students stormed the embassy soon after the fall of the US-backed Shah 44 years ago, holding 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.
In Tehran, demonstrators marched on Saturday from Palestine Square in the heart of the capital to the former US embassy a few kilometers away.
State television showed demonstrators burning the Israeli flag and carrying pictures of dead Palestinian children from Israeli strikes in Gaza.
The Israeli military has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground assault after the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas that rules Gaza killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 others captive in an Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel.
Gaza health officials say more than 9,250 Palestinians have been killed and medical services are collapsing.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a halt to fighting unless captives held by Hamas are freed.

AFP
  Guterres calls again for ceasefire and for hostages taken by Hamas on Oct 7 to be freed
  Israel says the ambulance was identified by forces as being used by a Hamas militant cell
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP

AFP
  Guterres called again for a cease-fire, and for hostages taken by Hamas in their initial attack on October 7 to be freed
  Israel's military said the ambulance was identified by forces as being used by a Hamas terrorist cell
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The head of the United Nations was “horrified” by a strike by Israeli forces on a convoy of ambulances in Gaza on Friday, he said in a statement, adding that the conflict “must stop.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said one of its ambulances was struck “by a missile fired by the Israeli forces” just feet from the entrance to the hospital in Gaza City, in an attack it says killed 15 people and wounded more than 60 others.
“I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing,” Antonio Guterres said in the statement.
An AFP journalist at the scene of Friday’s attack saw multiple bodies beside the damaged ambulance outside the hospital, which is overcrowded with civilians seeking shelter from Israeli bombing as well as those wounded.
Israel’s military said it had launched an air strike on “an ambulance that was identified by forces as being used by a Hamas terrorist cell in close proximity to their position in the battle zone.”
Insisting he did “not forget the terror attacks committed in Israel by Hamas,” the UN chief added that “for nearly one month, civilians in Gaza, including children and women, have been besieged, denied aid, killed, and bombed out of their homes.
“This must stop,” he continued.
The humanitarian situation in Gaza was “horrific,” he said.
There is “not nearly enough” food, water and medicine, while fuel to power hospitals and water plants was running out, he warned.
UN shelters in Gaza “are at nearly four times their full capacity and are being hit in bombardments,” Guterres continued.
“Morgues are overflowing. Shops are empty. The sanitation situation is abysmal. We are seeing an increase in diseases and respiratory illnesses, especially among children. An entire population is traumatized. Nowhere is safe,” he said.
Guterres called again for a cease-fire, and for hostages taken by Hamas in their initial attack on October 7 to be freed.
The Palestinian militant group killed more than 1,400 people in that attack, mainly civilians, Israeli officials say.
Israel has retaliated by bombarding the Gaza Strip, where the Hamas-run health ministry says more than 9,200 people have died, mostly women and children.
Guterres called again for all sides to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians.
“All those with influence must exert it to ensure respect for the rules of war, end the suffering and avoid a spillover of the conflict that could engulf the whole region,” he said.
 

