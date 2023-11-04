You are here

Yemeni riyal hits a new low of 1,500 against dollar

A cashier counts Yemeni riyal banknotes at a local currency exchange in Aden, Yemen. (Reuters/File Photo)
A cashier counts Yemeni riyal banknotes at a local currency exchange in Aden, Yemen. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 15 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Yemeni riyal hits a new low of 1,500 against dollar

Yemeni riyal hits a new low of 1,500 against dollar
  • The Yemeni riyal began depreciating in early 2013 in response to the Yemeni government’s repeated request for a financial bail-out
AL-MUKALLA: The Yemeni riyal fell to a new low of 1,540 against the dollar in Yemeni government-controlled territories on Saturday, bringing it closer to its all-time low of 1,700 per dollar.

Money traders and media reports said that the Yemeni riyal breached a record low of 1,500 against the dollar for the first time in years, compared to a prior low of 1,400 in July. 

Since early 2022, the Yemeni riyal has stabilized at about 1,200 per dollar in government-controlled areas, boosted by the formation of the internationally recognized Presidential Leadership Council, the return of the Yemeni government to Yemen’s interim capital of Aden, and Saudi Arabia’s injection of cash into Yemen’s Aden-based central bank.

The Yemeni riyal began depreciating in early 2013 in response to the Yemeni government’s repeated request for a financial bail-out after Houthi drone and missile attacks on oil installations depleted its financial reserves, as well as the impasse in peace talks to end the war in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia’s $1.2 billion funding aid helped the Yemeni riyal to recover to 1,300 per dollar in early August, up from 1,400 in July.

The Yemeni riyal hit an all-time low of 1,700 per dollar in late 2021.

People and local traders in government-controlled areas have reported an increase in the cost of fuel, transportation and vital products as a result of the riyal’s fast devaluation during the past few months.

The riyal’s new record low occurred just days after the central bank pledged to take all necessary measures to stabilize the economy and limit the depreciation of the national currency. 

In a statement issued following a board meeting in Aden on Wednesday, the bank stated that it would not use “under any circumstances” inflationary financing to cover government expenses, urging the Yemeni government to effectively collect revenues and deposit them into the bank, address imbalances that drain resources and work on improving Yemenis’ standard of living and services.

To combat the riyal’s depreciation, the central bank closed unlicensed money firms, ordered local banks to send their financial statements to the bank, ordered the replacement of the unofficial remittance system between exchange companies, and organized public auctions for selling the dollar to local traders.

The official riyal exchange rate is 1,174. In early 2015, the riyal was trading at 215 per dollar.

In a recent report, the Yemeni government blamed the riyal’s depreciation and current economic meltdown on the Houthi military takeover of power in late 2014, their looting of central bank reserves, drone and missile attacks on oil facilities in Hadramout and, most recently, their ban on imports through government-controlled ports.

The government said in a report released last week that Yemen loses $5 billion in revenue annually as a result of the Houthi military coup and the subsequent war, and the country’s exports have decreased from $6.4 billion in 2014 to $1.7 billion last year.

The “deep” financial crisis in Yemen, according to the government report, caused a decrease in government investment programs, a reduction in private investment, a contraction of the GDP, the departure of foreign investors, the flight of local capital abroad in search of better opportunities, and the suspension of grant and loan programs.

Updated 04 November 2023
AFP
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he was breaking off contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to Israel’s actions in Gaza.
“Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We have written him off,” Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying.
Erdogan’s remarks came a week after Israel said it was “re-evaluating” its relations with Ankara because of Turkiye’s increasingly heated rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.
Israel had earlier withdrawn all diplomats from Turkiye and other regional countries as a security precaution.
Israeli forces have encircled Gaza’s largest city, trying to crush Hamas in retaliation for October 7 raids into Israel that officials say killed around 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took some 240 people hostage.
The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, says more than 9,400 Gazans, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.
Erdogan said Saturday that Turkiye was not breaking off diplomatic relations with Israel.
“Completely severing ties is not possible, especially in international diplomacy,” Erdogan said.
He said MIT intelligence agency chief Ibrahim Kalin was spearheading Turkiye’s efforts to try and mediate an end to the war.
“Ibrahim Kalin talking to the Israeli side. Of course, he is also negotiating with Palestine and Hamas,” Erdogan said.
But he said Netanyahu bore the primary responsibility for the violence and had “lost the support of his own citizens”.
“What he needs to do is take a step back and stop this,” Erdogan said.

Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News
Agencies
AMMAN: Arab states will press U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at a meeting of foreign ministers in Amman on Saturday, as Washington tries to persuade Israel to agree to temporary pauses to allow in aid. 

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said during the meeting the international community should carry out its responsibilities towards stopping military operations in the region, in a way that contributes to stopping the blood of unarmed civilians. 
A day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pointedly snubbed Blinken's blunt warning that Israel risks losing any hope of an eventual peace deal with the Palestinians unless it eases the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Blinken met in Amman with senior Jordanian and other Arab officials, who remain angry and deeply suspicious of Israel as it intensifies its war against Hamas.
Blinken met first with Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whose economically and politically ravaged country is home to Hezbollah — an Iranian-backed force hostile to Israel.

Mikati emphasized the importance of working toward a cease-fire in Gaza and stopping Israeli aggression in southern Lebanon, Lebanon state news agency said.
Mikati also stressed Lebanon’s commitment to international legitimacy and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, calling on the international community to pressure Israel to cease its violations.
Blinken, in turn, emphasized his efforts to halt military operations for humanitarian reasons and to address the issue of prisoners.

 

Updated 04 November 2023
Reuters
CAIRO: US Special Envoy David Satterfield said on Saturday that US officials had not been told that Hamas is blocking or diverting humanitarian aid flowing into the Gaza Strip amid shortages of food, medicine and fuel.
Speaking to reporters in the Jordanian capital Amman, he said that those distributing aid in Gaza had not reported aid being diverted since trucks resumed crossing the Egypt-controlled Rafah gate on Oct. 21 after diplomatic wrangling to resume the flow.
Those in charge of the aid “do not report to us in this 10 day, 12 day period of assistance delivery, interdiction of or seizure of goods by Hamas,” he said.
Between 800,000 to a million people have moved to the south of the Gaza Strip, while 350,000-400,000 remain in the north of the enclave, Satterfield said.

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh who is currently outside the enclave, Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Radio reported.
It was unclear whether any of his family members were at the house when it was struck.
Haniyeh, Hamas’ political chief, has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkiye and Qatar.

Updated 04 November 2023
Reuters
TEHRAN: State-organized rallies were held across Iran on Saturday marking the 1979 seizure of the US embassy with cries in support of Palestinians under Israeli bombardment in Gaza.
Iranian revolutionary students stormed the embassy soon after the fall of the US-backed Shah 44 years ago, holding 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.
In Tehran, demonstrators marched on Saturday from Palestine Square in the heart of the capital to the former US embassy a few kilometers away.
State television showed demonstrators burning the Israeli flag and carrying pictures of dead Palestinian children from Israeli strikes in Gaza.
The Israeli military has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground assault after the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas that rules Gaza killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 others captive in an Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel.
Gaza health officials say more than 9,250 Palestinians have been killed and medical services are collapsing.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a halt to fighting unless captives held by Hamas are freed.

Updated 04 November 2023
AFP
UNITED NATIONS: The head of the United Nations was “horrified” by a strike by Israeli forces on a convoy of ambulances in Gaza on Friday, he said in a statement, adding that the conflict “must stop.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said one of its ambulances was struck “by a missile fired by the Israeli forces” just feet from the entrance to the hospital in Gaza City, in an attack it says killed 15 people and wounded more than 60 others.
“I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing,” Antonio Guterres said in the statement.
An AFP journalist at the scene of Friday’s attack saw multiple bodies beside the damaged ambulance outside the hospital, which is overcrowded with civilians seeking shelter from Israeli bombing as well as those wounded.
Israel’s military said it had launched an air strike on “an ambulance that was identified by forces as being used by a Hamas terrorist cell in close proximity to their position in the battle zone.”
Insisting he did “not forget the terror attacks committed in Israel by Hamas,” the UN chief added that “for nearly one month, civilians in Gaza, including children and women, have been besieged, denied aid, killed, and bombed out of their homes.
“This must stop,” he continued.
The humanitarian situation in Gaza was “horrific,” he said.
There is “not nearly enough” food, water and medicine, while fuel to power hospitals and water plants was running out, he warned.
UN shelters in Gaza “are at nearly four times their full capacity and are being hit in bombardments,” Guterres continued.
“Morgues are overflowing. Shops are empty. The sanitation situation is abysmal. We are seeing an increase in diseases and respiratory illnesses, especially among children. An entire population is traumatized. Nowhere is safe,” he said.
Guterres called again for a cease-fire, and for hostages taken by Hamas in their initial attack on October 7 to be freed.
The Palestinian militant group killed more than 1,400 people in that attack, mainly civilians, Israeli officials say.
Israel has retaliated by bombarding the Gaza Strip, where the Hamas-run health ministry says more than 9,200 people have died, mostly women and children.
Guterres called again for all sides to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians.
“All those with influence must exert it to ensure respect for the rules of war, end the suffering and avoid a spillover of the conflict that could engulf the whole region,” he said.

