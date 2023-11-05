UN human rights chief ‘disgusted’ by the surge in cases of hate speech

You are here

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk delivers a speech at the opening of the 54th UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk delivers a speech at the opening of the 54th UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
  • The impact of this crisis ... has sent shockwaves across every region, dehumanizing both Palestinians and Jews
GENEVA: The UN human rights chief has strongly denounced the “sharp rise in hatred globally” since the war between Hamas and Israel began on Oct. 7.
Volker Turk said in a statement he was “disgusted” by the surge in cases of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and other hate speech, both online and offline.
“The impact of this crisis ... has sent shockwaves across every region, dehumanizing both Palestinians and Jews,” Turk said.
“We have witnessed a sharp spike in hate speech, violence, and discrimination, deepening social fractures and polarization ... I have heard from both Jews and Muslims that they don’t feel safe, and it saddens me,” he added.
Turk said that around the world, “Islamophobic and anti-Semitic harassment, attacks, and hate speech have multiplied, including in the context of protests relating to the conflict.” He said homes and religious buildings had been defaced with threatening symbols along with other images and messages “meant to frighten and provoke hate.”
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also hit out at “inflammatory, toxic and hateful rhetoric” used by political leaders.
“The torrent of hateful language being used, including on social media, is abhorrent,” he said.
Turk said “evil words have been accompanied by vile deeds,” which he blamed on the “vicious language” emanating from the streets and politicians.
Turk also voiced concern about undue restrictions on protests over the conflict, saying nations often cited risks to national security or the glorification of terrorism to justify such action.
“In some cases, we have seen blanket or disproportionate restrictions on assembly predominantly in the context of pro-Palestinian protests,” he said.
Turk insisted that any restrictions on peaceful assembly had to be proportionate and based on law.

 

  • Hundreds of people – both Japanese and foreigners – held candles aloft and remembered the dead in silence
TOKYO: To honor the thousands of Palestinian victims of the conflict in Gaza, an evening of Remembrance was held at Tokyo’s Palestinian Embassy on Saturday.

Hundreds of people – both Japanese and foreigners – held candles aloft and remembered the dead in silence.

Many held banners with slogans such as “Ceasefire Now!” “Free Palestine Now!” and “End the Israeli Occupation.”

The event was held under the title of “Lights for Gaza; let’s remember their faces and stories together.”

Ambassador Waleed Siam, who is from Gaza, made a speech that started by reminding people of the extent of Israel’s actions “which aim at extermination of the Palestinians.”

“They have bombed hospitals, and they have bombed churches, mosques, our homes, our neighbourhoods. Fifty percent of Gaza is almost destroyed. The amount of bombing that is falling on Gaza is indescribable. The number of deaths is enormous. These bombs when they fall, they do not know a civilian from a non-civilian. They cannot differentiate. What is happening in Gaza today and for the past 29 days is genocide. It is the extermination of the Palestinians, and they are forcing us out of our land again.”

Siam recalled that 900,000 Palestinians were forced off their land in 1948 and accused Israel of wanting to repeat the same crimes and expel them from Gaza.

“This is a war where they took our land by force,” he said. “We have the right to resist. We have been resisting for the past 75 years. Imagine being under occupation for 75 years. They control your life. They control your electricity, the water, the food, the movement. They are dehumanizing us. They are killing us in the West Bank. They already gave the illegal settlers weapons to kill Palestinians.”

Siam thanked the protesters for their support. He said, “So far, 4,800 children have been killed. They don’t have weapons. They did not carry any weapons. Some of them are not born yet. A lot of them and a lot of women and men are still under the rubble.”

“I do not know how my neighbourhood will be when I return. We do not know what has happened to our homes, or the schools our children attended, or the grocery stores where we bought our food or our neighbours.”

Siam asked the question: “What right do the Israelis have to live there in my house? They took our land by force. And they continue taking our land by force. We have nothing against the Jews. On the contrary, Jews, Christians, Muslims, and all religions are welcome in our land.”

“Palestine is our land. Gaza is our land. East Jerusalem is our land. The West Bank is our land. Where Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem is our land.”

Siam mocked Israel’s claims that they have justice, equality, and the freedom of religion.

“They say they are a democratic country. Do you know they do not allow us to go to our mosques on Friday to pray? Do you know that they enter our mosques and desecrate our mosques every day? These illegal settlers come from Europe, the United States, Russia, Ukraine, and Canada. They can drive a car and come to our land and take over, and the Israeli army will protect them.”

“Where is the judgment? Where is the rule of law? A lot of countries and the Western media have lost their humanity. Tonight gives us hope that humanity is still alive.”

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan, click here to read it.

Thousands march in London, other cities in pro-Palestinian rallies

  • London’s Metropolitan Police estimate that around 30,000 attended the rally in central London
  • Pro-Palestinian protests took place in cities across the UK and in Berlin, Paris, Ankara and Istanbul to call for a cease-fire in Gaza
LONDON: Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in London on Saturday to call for a cease-fire in Gaza amid ongoing bombardments by Israel after the deadly Hamas attack on its territory on Oct. 7.
It was the fourth consecutive week that the British capital was the venue for a large rally in support of Palestinians since the attack by Hamas last month.
At the rally, held in Trafalgar Square in central London, protesters waved Palestinian flags and held placards calling for an immediate cease-fire.
One group of protesters held a bundle of fabric, representing a dead baby killed during the Israeli bombing campaign.
Sama Dababneh, 26, a Jordanian business consultant who came to the rally with her Palestinian friends, said they were tired of the stream of upsetting images coming from Gaza.
“We came here to support the cease-fire,” she said.
“We spend the whole week consuming the news and this is very draining, so this is our only form of outlet.”
London’s Metropolitan Police estimate that around 30,000 attended the rally in central London on Saturday.
The force said it had arrested 11 people, including one for displaying a placard that could incite hatred.
Pro-Palestinian groups say they are planning to march in Britain’s capital on Saturday Nov. 11, Armistice Day, to demand an immediate cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
On Friday British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that planning protests for Nov. 11, a day of remembrance for soldiers killed in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts, would be “provocative and disrespectful.”
There was a clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated in a protest, something which would “be an affront to the British public and the values we stand for,” he said.
Dababneh said she would be one of those protesting on Armistice Day.
“I am coming for sure,” she said.
“What is happening in Palestine shows that we didn’t learn anything from what happened before.”
Joanna Mazouzi, 50, said she attended the march because she cares about the suffering of the Palestinian people.
“They have a right to live on their own land, in their own country.”
“It’s huge and every week there are more and more, because the more Israel bombs and kills innocent, defenseless people, the more people will come.”
Abdullah Hussain, 37, unemployed, came to the rally with his two sons, both aged five.
“We see thousands of children dying, schools are bombed, hospitals are bombed, and it’s indiscriminate,” he said.
Pro-Palestinian protests took place in cities across the United Kingdom on Saturday, including in Sheffield, Manchester and Glasgow where protesters waved Palestinian flags and called for an immediate cease-fire.
They also held demonstrators in Berlin, Paris, Ankara and Istanbul to call for a cease-fire in Gaza and castigate Israel after its military intensified its assault.
In central Paris, thousands marched to call for a cease-fire with placards reading “Stop the cycle of violence” and “To do nothing, to say nothing is to be complicit.”
It was one of the first, big gatherings in support of Palestinians to be legally allowed in Paris since the Hamas attack of Oct. 7.
French authorities had banned some previous pro-Palestinian gatherings due to concerns about public disorder.
France will host an international humanitarian conference on Gaza on Nov. 9 as it looks to coordinate aid for the enclave.
“We came here today to show the people of France’s solidarity with the Palestinian people and our support for peace, for a peace solution with two states, an Israeli state and a Palestinian state,” said Antoine Guerreiro, a 30-year old civil servant.
Wahid Barek, a 66-year old retiree, lamented the deaths of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians.
“I deplore civilian deaths on both sides. Civilians have nothing to do with these actions. It really is shameful,” he said.
In Berlin, demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, demanding a cease-fire. One woman marched with her arm in the air, her hand covered in fake blood.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Istanbul and Ankara, a day before a visit to Turkiye by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks on Gaza.
Turkiye, which has sharply criticized Israel and Western countries as the humanitarian crisis has intensified in Gaza, supports a two-state solution and hosts members of Hamas. Ankara does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization, unlike the United States, the European Union, and some Gulf states.
In Istanbul’s Sarachane park, protesters held banners saying “Blinken, the accomplice of the massacre, go away from Turkiye,” with a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blinken together with a red “X” mark on it.
“Children are dying, babies are dying there, being bombed,” said 45-year-old teacher Gulsum Alpay.
Footage from Ankara showed protesters gathered near the US Embassy, chanting slogans and holding posters which read: “Israel bombs hospitals, Biden pays for it.” 
(With AFP and Reuters)

Indonesia sends water purifiers, medical kits in first aid shipment to Gaza

  • Palestinian ambassador thanks Indonesia for its unwavering support
  • Indonesians say they are proud of their country’s commitment to stand with Palestinians
Natalia Laskowska

JAKARTA: The first consignment of Indonesian humanitarian assistance for Gaza left Jakarta on Saturday, consisting of medical equipment and water purifiers.
President Joko Widodo, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto oversaw the dispatching of aid from the Halim Perdanakusuma military airport.
“The humanitarian tragedy happening in Gaza is unacceptable and must stop immediately. I would like to reiterate that Indonesia will always stand by the Palestinian people,” the president said in a press conference.
Two military aircraft carrying the first batch of assistance, comprising 21 tons of medical kits, medicine, food, blankets, and water purification devices for hospitals in Gaza, were sent off on Saturday. A third cargo plane with 30 tons of aid is scheduled to be dispatched in the next three to four weeks.
“The aid is based on the needs in Gaza, for example, purifiers for drinking water, which over there is hard (to obtain),” Widodo said.
Israel laid a total siege on Gaza, cutting off food, fuel, water and power supplies, as it began a daily bombardment of the Palestinian enclave in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.
Deadly airstrikes, targeting residential buildings and hospitals, have already killed at least 9,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded tens of thousands more.
Zuhair Al-Shun, Palestine’s ambassador to Indonesia, thanked the Indonesian government and people for their assistance and unwavering support.
“Indonesia is always behind Palestine,” he said. “We are proud of your people, very proud of His Excellency Joko Widodo, and also our sister, the minister of foreign affairs. She’s working and she’s fighting with us in the diplomacy field.”
In a social media post, the Indonesian foreign minister said the aid came from the government and the people.
“Indonesia will always stand with the Palestinian people,” she said. “This humanitarian assistance is a reflection of Indonesia’s solidarity.”
Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of Palestine, with its authorities seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.
“As an Indonesian citizen, I am proud and very happy when Indonesia becomes part of efforts to help our brothers and sisters in Palestine. We, the people, can only help with prayer and donations. We can’t do much more than that,” Erna Guspayanti, a homemaker in Jakarta, told Arab News.
“Hopefully, there will be good news from Palestine, and that they will be able to live well and free.”
Her friend, Handriani, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, was “touched and proud” of the “commitment of the Indonesian people to always support Palestine
“May we always be firm in our promise to fight with them, until they achieve their independence,” she told Arab News.

Journalists denounce Israel’s ‘obnoxious’ attempts to control Indian media

  • Israeli ambassador’s comments mobilize online trolls against Frontline magazine
  • Envoy’s behavior is ‘unprecedented, unwarranted and unacceptable,’ journalists say
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Israel is attempting to control the Indian media narrative on Palestine, journalists have warned, as they denounced a public attack by Tel Aviv’s envoy on one of India’s most prominent magazines.

Concerns over efforts to influence Indian journalists and their coverage of Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza began to emerge last month, when groups of reporters from India suddenly started to fly to Tel Aviv, sharing footage showing them embedded with Israeli troops.

Those that Arab News spoke to have declined to comment on whether they were sponsored by the Israeli government but admitted they were facilitated by its security forces and obtained free visas.

Since the beginning of Israel’s daily bombardment of the Palestinian enclave in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, the Israeli ambassador in New Delhi has hosted regular briefings for Indian journalists and this week made a public statement widely seen as an attempt to interfere in their reporting.

In a letter dated Oct. 31, which he shared on social media on the same day, the envoy, Naor Gilon, accused Frontline, an English-language fortnightly published by The Hindu Group, of “importing fake news into the mainstream media.”

The ambassador’s comments came after the magazine, which is famous for in-depth reporting, published a story on the situation in Gaza that featured comments from both Israeli sources and a Hamas spokesperson.

Gilon wrote that interviewing Hamas was “shameful” and raised “serious doubt about journalistic standards and ethical considerations” and that he hoped that The Hindu “reflects on this incident and takes measures to ensure that future interviews are conducted with the rigor and integrity that your readers deserve.”

The authenticity of the letter was confirmed by Frontline editor Vaishna Roy, to whose email address it was sent.

Roy said she was very surprised by “the tone and the tenor” of the letter.

“There is a certain anger, which one doesn’t expect from a diplomatic position, an important position, as the ambassador to a country. There’s lack of restraint and (there is) a personal attack, which surprised me,” she told Arab News.

“We interviewed two Israeli voices and one former PLO spokesperson, and we interviewed the Hamas head of international relations ... As an editor I thought it is important to give both sides a hear.”

Although sent to Roy, the letter was addressed to Suresh Nambath, editor of The Hindu daily, which is owned by the same media group.

“Typically, one writes a letter to the editor, and we would publish it with our response. The ambassador sent it to my email ID but did not address me. When I pointed it out, he did not respond. Instead, the ambassador published the same letter online,” Roy said.

Multiple responses to the ambassador’s post, which Arab News reviewed, contained harassment and threats against the Frontline editor.

“It is unprecedented and it’s not a good omen. We’re seeing a sudden rise in a certain kind of propaganda, which refuses to admit a single voice of dissent,” Roy said.

“They are trying to control the narrative ... The reason why he went to social media is because he knew it would immediately set the troll army on me. And that is exactly what happened.”

Sanjay Kapoor, editor of the English-language political magazine Hardnews, said he saw the same trend, which has also been facilitated by uncritical consumption of Western narratives in India.

“Our media follows the Western media. Many a time, they even carry reports that are contrary to our foreign policy. Many would believe that is a sign or a symbol of independent journalism, but that’s not true,” he told Arab News.

“The Western powers and Israel are trying to control the narrative and ensure that the Palestinian point of view never comes out.”

But despite this, a foreign official’s direct intervention in editorial matters has been seen as taking these efforts to yet another level — bordering encroachment.

“This is unwarranted and unacceptable to the Indian media,” said Umakant Lakhera, former president of the Press Club of India.

“The Israeli ambassador in India has no business, no right, to dictate terms and conditions to Indian media, and to preach the protocol of the ethics of journalism.”

He found the ambassador’s comments also “unethical” as they came from a representative of a state whose security forces have killed at least 31 Palestinian journalists in the past three weeks.

“Why have they been killed? Because they are giving the ground reality, they are reporting the ground situation,” Lakhera said.

The Israeli ambassador’s letter against Frontline’s editor and further activity on social media were not, however, the only recent incidents that made journalists raise their eyebrows.

“The same gentleman recently made an extraordinary claim that there was such enormous normal support for Israel in India after Oct. 7 that he could muster the whole contingent of Indians for the IDF,” said Anand K. Sahay, columnist and former editor of the Deccan Herald daily.

“Nevertheless, it is not a question of this ambassador alone. Israel’s ambassador to the UN has gone so far as to accuse the secretary-general of supporting terrorism,” Sahay told Arab News, referring to the Israeli UN representative’s call for the resignation of the organization’s chief, Antonio Guterres, who said that the Hamas attack “did not happen in vacuum.

“With America’s help, Israel has pretty much behaved like a terrorist state itself.”

Sahay hopes that as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “losing popularity day by day in his own country,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distance himself from him and his “outright militarist” government.

“If he does so, no ambassador of Israel in New Delhi will in the future be so impertinent as to go around lecturing the media in this obnoxious way,” he said.

Filipinos unwilling to flee Gaza as Palestinian relatives not allowed to leave

  • Out of 134 Philippine nationals in Gaza, only 43 registered for evacuation
  • So far, two Filipino doctors from MSF have left the besieged enclave
MANILA: Many Filipinos living in Gaza are unwilling to leave because their Palestinian spouses would be unable to join them, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

Of the 136 Filipinos trapped in Gaza since Israel began its daily bombardment of the densely populated enclave three weeks ago, only two have been evacuated — doctors Darwin Dela Cruz and Regidor Esguerra, from the international aid group Médecins Sans Frontières, who entered Egypt through the Rafah crossing on Wednesday.

The remaining 134 have all received clearance from Israeli authorities to leave, Foreign Affairs Department undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told reporters in Manila.

Evacuation has been complicated, as it requires clearance from Israel’s authorities and poses a risk, since Israeli planes are continuing their deadly strikes on Gaza, where they have already killed at least 9,200 people.

“The first batch of Filipinos will be leaving tomorrow,” De Vega said on Saturday. “There’ll be 20 of them and afterwards — it could be the next day or in the next two days — a batch of 23. We want it to be higher, hopefully.”

However, while 115 Filipinos were ready to return to their country a few days ago, many of them have now changed their minds, having learned that they would have to leave their Palestinian relatives behind, since Israel has not given them clearance to leave.

“So far, only 43 of the Filipinos have signified that they definitely want to leave Gaza,” De Vega said. “A lot of them do not want to leave their Palestinian spouses or parents.”

Most of the Filipinos in Gaza are permanent residents. Two-thirds of them are Palestinian Filipinos who were born or raised there.

There is also a Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity who, since the beginning of the attacks, has categorically refused to leave her church in Gaza City, where hundreds of people have taken refuge.

“She is 63. Very brave,” De Vega told Arab News. “She has specified that her name should not be divulged, (asking) only that we pray for her and their safety.”

