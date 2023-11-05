You are here

  • Home
  • Nepal scrambles to rescue survivors of strong quake

Nepal scrambles to rescue survivors of strong quake

An aerial picture shows damaged buildings in Jajarkot district on November 4, 2023, following an overnight 5.6-magnitude earthquake. At least 132 people were killed in an overnight earthquake of 5.6-magnitude that struck a remote pocket of Nepal, officials said on November 4, as security forces rushed to assist with rescue efforts. (AFP)
An aerial picture shows damaged buildings in Jajarkot district on November 4, 2023, following an overnight 5.6-magnitude earthquake. At least 132 people were killed in an overnight earthquake of 5.6-magnitude that struck a remote pocket of Nepal, officials said on November 4, as security forces rushed to assist with rescue efforts. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c9y42

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
AP
Follow

Nepal scrambles to rescue survivors of strong quake

Nepal scrambles to rescue survivors of strong quake
  • Country’s worst quake in 8 years kills over 157, death toll expected to rise
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters AP
Follow

KATHMANDU: Rescue workers in Nepal began digging through the rubble of collapsed houses with their bare hands on Saturday, searching for survivors after the country’s worst earthquake in eight years killed 157 people and shook buildings as far away as New Delhi.

The quake struck the Jajarkot region in the west of the Himalayan nation at 11:47 p.m. on Friday with a 6.4 magnitude, Nepal’s National Seismological Centre said. The German Research Centre for Geosciences measured it at 5.7 and the US Geological Survey at 5.6.
Officials fear the death toll could rise as first responders had reached the hilly area near the epicenter, some 500 km, west of the capital Kathmandu, only early on Saturday and began searching for survivors.
“The number of injured could be in the hundreds and the deaths could go up as well,” Jajarkot district official Harish Chandra Sharma told Reuters by phone.

FASTFACTS

• At the regional hospital in the city of Nepalgunj, more than 100 beds were made available and teams of doctors stood by to help the injured.

• Besides rescue helicopters, small government and army planes able to land in the short mountain strips were also used to ferry the wounded to Nepalgunj.

Although the quake’s magnitude was not severe, the damage and the death toll are high due to the poor quality of construction in the area and because it struck while people slept, officials said.
Rescue work was expected to be slow as emergency teams must first clear roads blocked by landslides in many places, they said, adding that helicopters and small planes have been asked to be ready to join the effort.
At the regional hospital in the city of Nepalgunj, more than 100 beds were made available and teams of doctors stood by to help the injured.
“I was fast asleep when all of a sudden it started shaking violently. I tried to run but the whole house collapsed. I tried escaping but half my body got buried in the debris,” said Bimal Kumar Karki, one of the first people to be brought to the regional hospital.
“I screamed, but every one of my neighbors was in the same situation and screaming for help. It took nearly a half-hour to an hour before rescuers found me,” he said.
Besides rescue helicopters, small government and army planes able to land in the short mountain strips were also used to ferry the wounded to Nepalgunj.
Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal flew in on a helicopter with a team of doctors. Dahal led an armed communist revolt in 1996-2006 that began in the districts that were hit by the quake.
He brought seven injured people on his helicopter back to a hospital, according to his office.
In Jajarkot district, 92 people were confirmed dead and 55 others injured, Kadayat, the police spokesperson said. The quake killed at least 36 people in neighboring Rukum district, where numerous houses collapsed, and at least 85 injured people were taken to the local hospital, he said.
Security officials worked with villagers all through the night in the darkness to pull the dead and injured from fallen houses. Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal.

 

Topics: nepal earthquake

Related

Update At least 128 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise
World
At least 128 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise
Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after strong quake shakes its northwest, killing at least 157
World
Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after strong quake shakes its northwest, killing at least 157

Japan’s PM tours Philippine patrol ship, boosts alliances amid maritime tensions

Japan’s PM tours Philippine patrol ship, boosts alliances amid maritime tensions
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
Follow

Japan’s PM tours Philippine patrol ship, boosts alliances amid maritime tensions

Japan’s PM tours Philippine patrol ship, boosts alliances amid maritime tensions
  • The Philippines has strongly protested the Chinese coast guard’s use of blinding laser light and water cannon in separate incidents this year and its blockade that led to two minor collisions last month near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

MANILA: Japan’s prime minister boarded a Philippine patrol ship on Saturday in a symbolic show of support as Tokyo shores up regional alliances to counter China’s assertiveness in maritime disputes with its neighbors.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the Japanese-built BRP Teresa Magbanua, which was docked at the Manila harbor, capped his two-day visit to Manila. He held talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday to strengthen defense ties amid their countries’ shared concern over China’s behavior.
“I truly hope that this will lead to regional peace and prosperity as well as a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Keshida told top Philippine government and coast guard officials aboard the Magbanua, one of the two biggest patrol ships of Manila’s underfunded coast guard.
Japan has provided a dozen patrol ships to the Philippines in recent years, including the 97-meter-long Magbanua. Manila’s coast guard largely uses the ships for sovereignty patrols and to transport supplies and rotating navy and marine personnel to nine Philippines-occupied island, islets and reefs in the strategic South China Sea.

FASTFACT

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday to strengthen defense ties amid their countries’ shared concern over China’s behavior.

That has put the Philippine ships on a collision course with China’s massive coast guard and navy fleets in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety. Aside from China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also lay claim to parts of or the entire sea passage, a key global trade route.
The Philippines has strongly protested the Chinese coast guard’s use of blinding laser light and water cannon in separate incidents this year and its blockade that led to two minor collisions last month near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal.
In August, as the Magbanua tried to approach the shoal, which has been surrounded for years by China’s vessels, its crew saw a Chinese coast guard ship maneuver into blocking position with its 70 mm armament uncovered, according to the Philippine coast guard.
In their talks on Friday in Manila, Kishida and Marcos agreed to start negotiations for a key defense pact called the Reciprocal Access Agreement that would allow their troops to enter each other’s territory for joint military exercises.
The Japanese premier also announced that coastal surveillance radars would be provided to the Philippine navy under a new security grant program that aims to help strengthen the militaries of friendly countries.

 

Topics: Japan Philippines

Related

Update Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over ‘aggressive behavior’ in South China Sea video
World
Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over ‘aggressive behavior’ in South China Sea
Japan FM meets Israeli, Palestinian counterparts to expresses humanitarian concerns, need to protect civilians
World
Japan FM meets Israeli, Palestinian counterparts to expresses humanitarian concerns, need to protect civilians

Russian ship damaged in Ukrainian strike on shipyard in Crimea

Russian ship damaged in Ukrainian strike on shipyard in Crimea
Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Russian ship damaged in Ukrainian strike on shipyard in Crimea

Russian ship damaged in Ukrainian strike on shipyard in Crimea
  • Russian officials confirmed the attack damaged one ship but there were no casualties
  • The Zalyv shipyard is in the city of Kerch in Crimea, which Russia annexed years ago
Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine’s armed forces said they hit marine and port infrastructure at a shipyard in the port city of Kerch in Russian-occupied Crimea on Saturday, in an attack confirmed by the Russian defense ministry.

“The evening of Nov. 4 Armed Forces of Ukraine implemented successful strikes on marine and port infrastructure of the ‘Zalyv’ factory in the temporarily-occupied city of Kerch,” the Department for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Telegram post, giving no further details.

“I hope another ship has followed the Moskva!” Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of Ukraine’s air force, said in a Telegram post, referring to the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship sunk by Ukrainian missiles on April 14, 2022.

Oleshchuk said cruise missiles struck the infrastructure at Zalyv — which is now named B.E. Butoma — “where one of the most modern Russian Navy ships was stationed, a Kalibr cruise missile carrier.” He said he was “awaiting official confirmation of the results.”

In a statement carried by Russian news agencies, Russia's defense ministry said the Ukrainian attack involving 15 cruise missiles damaged one ship. Air defense systems destroyed 13 of the Ukraine-launched missiles, said the statement.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, said downed missile fragments had hit a dry dock and that there were no casualties. He also said air defense systems had been in action around a Kerch shipyard named after B.E. Butoma.

Military analyst and journalist Andriy Tsaplienko said in a Telegram post that one of Russia’s most modern ships, a small cruise missile carrier launched in 2021, the Askold, was damaged in the attack, according to what he described as preliminary information.

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine Crimea Ukraine Russia

Related

Ukraine says hit Russian air defense system in Crimea
World
Ukraine says hit Russian air defense system in Crimea
Ukraine targets a key Crimean city a day after striking Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters
World
Ukraine targets a key Crimean city a day after striking Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters

UN human rights chief ‘disgusted’ by the surge in cases of hate speech

UN human rights chief ‘disgusted’ by the surge in cases of hate speech
Updated 31 min 42 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UN human rights chief ‘disgusted’ by the surge in cases of hate speech

UN human rights chief ‘disgusted’ by the surge in cases of hate speech
  • The impact of this crisis ... has sent shockwaves across every region, dehumanizing both Palestinians and Jews
Updated 31 min 42 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief has strongly denounced the “sharp rise in hatred globally” since the war between Hamas and Israel began on Oct. 7.
Volker Turk said in a statement he was “disgusted” by the surge in cases of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and other hate speech, both online and offline.
“The impact of this crisis ... has sent shockwaves across every region, dehumanizing both Palestinians and Jews,” Turk said.
“We have witnessed a sharp spike in hate speech, violence, and discrimination, deepening social fractures and polarization ... I have heard from both Jews and Muslims that they don’t feel safe, and it saddens me,” he added.
Turk said that around the world, “Islamophobic and anti-Semitic harassment, attacks, and hate speech have multiplied, including in the context of protests relating to the conflict.” He said homes and religious buildings had been defaced with threatening symbols along with other images and messages “meant to frighten and provoke hate.”
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also hit out at “inflammatory, toxic and hateful rhetoric” used by political leaders.
“The torrent of hateful language being used, including on social media, is abhorrent,” he said.
Turk said “evil words have been accompanied by vile deeds,” which he blamed on the “vicious language” emanating from the streets and politicians.
Turk also voiced concern about undue restrictions on protests over the conflict, saying nations often cited risks to national security or the glorification of terrorism to justify such action.
“In some cases, we have seen blanket or disproportionate restrictions on assembly predominantly in the context of pro-Palestinian protests,” he said.
Turk insisted that any restrictions on peaceful assembly had to be proportionate and based on law.

 

Topics: Islamophobia anti-Semitism

Related

They are dehumanizing us, says Palestinian Ambassador to Japan, referring to Israel
World
They are dehumanizing us, says Palestinian Ambassador to Japan, referring to Israel
Update Israel strikes Gaza UN school after ambulance attack, 15 dead
Middle-East
Israel strikes Gaza UN school after ambulance attack, 15 dead

They are dehumanizing us, says Palestinian Ambassador to Japan, referring to Israel

They are dehumanizing us, says Palestinian Ambassador to Japan, referring to Israel
Updated 37 min 25 sec ago
Arab News Japan
Follow

They are dehumanizing us, says Palestinian Ambassador to Japan, referring to Israel

They are dehumanizing us, says Palestinian Ambassador to Japan, referring to Israel
  • Hundreds of people – both Japanese and foreigners – held candles aloft and remembered the dead in silence
Updated 37 min 25 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: To honor the thousands of Palestinian victims of the conflict in Gaza, an evening of Remembrance was held at Tokyo’s Palestinian Embassy on Saturday.

Hundreds of people – both Japanese and foreigners – held candles aloft and remembered the dead in silence.

Many held banners with slogans such as “Ceasefire Now!” “Free Palestine Now!” and “End the Israeli Occupation.”

The event was held under the title of “Lights for Gaza; let’s remember their faces and stories together.”

Ambassador Waleed Siam, who is from Gaza, made a speech that started by reminding people of the extent of Israel’s actions “which aim at extermination of the Palestinians.”

“They have bombed hospitals, and they have bombed churches, mosques, our homes, our neighbourhoods. Fifty percent of Gaza is almost destroyed. The amount of bombing that is falling on Gaza is indescribable. The number of deaths is enormous. These bombs when they fall, they do not know a civilian from a non-civilian. They cannot differentiate. What is happening in Gaza today and for the past 29 days is genocide. It is the extermination of the Palestinians, and they are forcing us out of our land again.”

Siam recalled that 900,000 Palestinians were forced off their land in 1948 and accused Israel of wanting to repeat the same crimes and expel them from Gaza.

“This is a war where they took our land by force,” he said. “We have the right to resist. We have been resisting for the past 75 years. Imagine being under occupation for 75 years. They control your life. They control your electricity, the water, the food, the movement. They are dehumanizing us. They are killing us in the West Bank. They already gave the illegal settlers weapons to kill Palestinians.”

Siam thanked the protesters for their support. He said, “So far, 4,800 children have been killed. They don’t have weapons. They did not carry any weapons. Some of them are not born yet. A lot of them and a lot of women and men are still under the rubble.”

“I do not know how my neighbourhood will be when I return. We do not know what has happened to our homes, or the schools our children attended, or the grocery stores where we bought our food or our neighbours.”

Siam asked the question: “What right do the Israelis have to live there in my house? They took our land by force. And they continue taking our land by force. We have nothing against the Jews. On the contrary, Jews, Christians, Muslims, and all religions are welcome in our land.”

“Palestine is our land. Gaza is our land. East Jerusalem is our land. The West Bank is our land. Where Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem is our land.”

Siam mocked Israel’s claims that they have justice, equality, and the freedom of religion.

“They say they are a democratic country. Do you know they do not allow us to go to our mosques on Friday to pray? Do you know that they enter our mosques and desecrate our mosques every day? These illegal settlers come from Europe, the United States, Russia, Ukraine, and Canada. They can drive a car and come to our land and take over, and the Israeli army will protect them.”

“Where is the judgment? Where is the rule of law? A lot of countries and the Western media have lost their humanity. Tonight gives us hope that humanity is still alive.”

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan, click here to read it.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Japan

Related

Japan FM meets Israeli, Palestinian counterparts to expresses humanitarian concerns, need to protect civilians
World
Japan FM meets Israeli, Palestinian counterparts to expresses humanitarian concerns, need to protect civilians
Muslims in Japan denounce Israel against bombing of Gaza
World
Muslims in Japan denounce Israel against bombing of Gaza

Thousands march in London, other cities in pro-Palestinian rallies

Thousands march in London, other cities in pro-Palestinian rallies
Updated 34 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Thousands march in London, other cities in pro-Palestinian rallies

Thousands march in London, other cities in pro-Palestinian rallies
  • London’s Metropolitan Police estimate that around 30,000 attended the rally in central London
  • Pro-Palestinian protests took place in cities across the UK and in Berlin, Paris, Ankara and Istanbul to call for a cease-fire in Gaza
Updated 34 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in London on Saturday to call for a cease-fire in Gaza amid ongoing bombardments by Israel after the deadly Hamas attack on its territory on Oct. 7.
It was the fourth consecutive week that the British capital was the venue for a large rally in support of Palestinians since the attack by Hamas last month.
At the rally, held in Trafalgar Square in central London, protesters waved Palestinian flags and held placards calling for an immediate cease-fire.
One group of protesters held a bundle of fabric, representing a dead baby killed during the Israeli bombing campaign.


Sama Dababneh, 26, a Jordanian business consultant who came to the rally with her Palestinian friends, said they were tired of the stream of upsetting images coming from Gaza.
“We came here to support the cease-fire,” she said.
“We spend the whole week consuming the news and this is very draining, so this is our only form of outlet.”
London’s Metropolitan Police estimate that around 30,000 attended the rally in central London on Saturday.
The force said it had arrested 11 people, including one for displaying a placard that could incite hatred.
Pro-Palestinian groups say they are planning to march in Britain’s capital on Saturday Nov. 11, Armistice Day, to demand an immediate cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.


On Friday British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that planning protests for Nov. 11, a day of remembrance for soldiers killed in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts, would be “provocative and disrespectful.”
There was a clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated in a protest, something which would “be an affront to the British public and the values we stand for,” he said.
Dababneh said she would be one of those protesting on Armistice Day.
“I am coming for sure,” she said.
“What is happening in Palestine shows that we didn’t learn anything from what happened before.”
Joanna Mazouzi, 50, said she attended the march because she cares about the suffering of the Palestinian people.
“They have a right to live on their own land, in their own country.”
“It’s huge and every week there are more and more, because the more Israel bombs and kills innocent, defenseless people, the more people will come.”
Abdullah Hussain, 37, unemployed, came to the rally with his two sons, both aged five.
“We see thousands of children dying, schools are bombed, hospitals are bombed, and it’s indiscriminate,” he said.
Pro-Palestinian protests took place in cities across the United Kingdom on Saturday, including in Sheffield, Manchester and Glasgow where protesters waved Palestinian flags and called for an immediate cease-fire.
They also held demonstrators in Berlin, Paris, Ankara and Istanbul to call for a cease-fire in Gaza and castigate Israel after its military intensified its assault.
In central Paris, thousands marched to call for a cease-fire with placards reading “Stop the cycle of violence” and “To do nothing, to say nothing is to be complicit.”
It was one of the first, big gatherings in support of Palestinians to be legally allowed in Paris since the Hamas attack of Oct. 7.
French authorities had banned some previous pro-Palestinian gatherings due to concerns about public disorder.
France will host an international humanitarian conference on Gaza on Nov. 9 as it looks to coordinate aid for the enclave.
“We came here today to show the people of France’s solidarity with the Palestinian people and our support for peace, for a peace solution with two states, an Israeli state and a Palestinian state,” said Antoine Guerreiro, a 30-year old civil servant.
Wahid Barek, a 66-year old retiree, lamented the deaths of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians.
“I deplore civilian deaths on both sides. Civilians have nothing to do with these actions. It really is shameful,” he said.
In Berlin, demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, demanding a cease-fire. One woman marched with her arm in the air, her hand covered in fake blood.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Istanbul and Ankara, a day before a visit to Turkiye by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks on Gaza.
Turkiye, which has sharply criticized Israel and Western countries as the humanitarian crisis has intensified in Gaza, supports a two-state solution and hosts members of Hamas. Ankara does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization, unlike the United States, the European Union, and some Gulf states.
In Istanbul’s Sarachane park, protesters held banners saying “Blinken, the accomplice of the massacre, go away from Turkiye,” with a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blinken together with a red “X” mark on it.
“Children are dying, babies are dying there, being bombed,” said 45-year-old teacher Gulsum Alpay.
Footage from Ankara showed protesters gathered near the US Embassy, chanting slogans and holding posters which read: “Israel bombs hospitals, Biden pays for it.” 
(With AFP and Reuters)

Topics: United Kingdom Palestine War on Gaza Gaza Israel Britain Protests London

Related

Update Blinken rejects Arab demand for urgent Gaza truce
Middle-East
Blinken rejects Arab demand for urgent Gaza truce
UN chief ‘horrified’ by Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoy
Middle-East
UN chief ‘horrified’ by Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoy

Latest updates

Nepal scrambles to rescue survivors of strong quake
Nepal scrambles to rescue survivors of strong quake
Japan’s PM tours Philippine patrol ship, boosts alliances amid maritime tensions
Japan’s PM tours Philippine patrol ship, boosts alliances amid maritime tensions
Russian ship damaged in Ukrainian strike on shipyard in Crimea
Russian ship damaged in Ukrainian strike on shipyard in Crimea
Another Ronaldo special inspires Al-Nassr to latest SPL win
Another Ronaldo special inspires Al-Nassr to latest SPL win
Hamas armed wing: More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes
Hamas armed wing: More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.