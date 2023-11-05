’Time has stopped’ for relatives of Hamas’s Gaza hostages

TEL AVIV: For Yoni Asher, all sense of time stopped on October 7 when his wife and two daughters were taken hostage by Hamas during its surprise attack on Israel.
“I don’t work, don’t sleep. I eat the minimum to survive,” the exhausted 37-year-old in a black T-shirt and necklace told a group of journalists.
Israel says at least 242 hostages were seized by Hamas militants who stormed out of the Gaza Strip a month ago and killed 1,400 people, mainly civilians, in the deadliest ever attack on the nation.
The Israeli military has responded with a withering air, land and naval assault on the Palestinian territory which the Hamas-run health ministry says has killed nearly 9,500 people, also mostly civilians.
On that fateful day, Asher had decided to stay at home alone in Tel Aviv while his wife Doron and their daughters Raz and Aviv visited his mother-in-law, Efrat, at Nir Oz kibbutz.
Home to about 400 residents, the community near the border with Gaza was hit hard in the Hamas attack.
More than 20 people were killed and at least 75 were taken hostage from Nir Oz, a spokesperson for the kibbutz said this week.
After news of the attack broke, Asher saw video footage in which he spotted his family being taken away by militants in the back of a pick-up truck.
Efrat was seen alive in the video, but the Israeli army shortly afterwards announced her death.
Still, he holds onto this as the last proof of life for his wife and children, who are dual German-Israeli nationals.
Since October 7, Asher has left his job as a real estate entrepreneur to devote all of his time to bringing back his family.
During a meeting organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Tel Aviv, he said he’s given “close to 300 interviews” to the press.
“For me the date of today is still the 7th of October,” he said.
“Time has stopped.”
Freeing the hostages has become a major Israeli war aim and top concern for the country’s angered and shocked public, even as the military has kept up its relentless bombardment of Gaza.
Hamas has repeatedly said that Israeli strikes on the territory have killed hostages, but these claims are impossible to verify.
“As parents, we are already afraid when a child jumps on his bed, so imagine our fear now with the bombing everywhere,” said Asher.
“We want peace, we don’t want any civilian populations to suffer.”
The voice of Adva Adar trembled when she spoke of her 85-year-old grandmother, Yafa, who is also believed to be held in Gaza.
“Every minute for her is a nightmare,” Adar said, worried that her grandmother will not receive adequate medical care for her heart and kidney problems, arterial hypertension and chronic pain.
Yafa, also a resident of Nir Oz, was seen alive in a video — unlike Adar’s cousin Tamir, who has been gone without a trace since the Hamas attack.
Like the rest of her family, Adar is trying to remain positive and has returned to Israel from a visit to Paris to advocate for the hostages.
“But sometimes reality catches up with us,” the social worker said.
After “one month without medication, it could mean that she didn’t survive, that she died over there.”
Ella Ben Amin says she now takes “a lot of pills” in order to get to sleep, and is in therapy twice a week since her parents were abducted from the Beeri kibbutz.
According to the NGO Zaka, which helped to collect bodies in the aftermath of the attack, more than 100 Beeri residents died on October 7.
As with the other relatives, Ben Amin said she remains “focused on bringing back” the hostages and continues to give media interviews to raise awareness of their cause.
Her mother, Raz, needs treatment for cerebral and spinal tumors and has mobility problems, she said.
Survivors from the kibbutz have been housed in a hotel on the Dead Sea, Ben Amin said.
Every day they gather to “sing together,” exchange information and share their grief.
It is there that they are told “who has been found dead, because numerous bodies have still not been identified,” she said.
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: More than 30 people were killed in an Israeli bombing on a refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, the Hamas-run health ministry there said, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas militants.
“More than 30 (dead) arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the massacre committed by the occupation in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip,” health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement.
Hamas said in a statement posted on Telegram that Israel had “directly” bombed citizens’ homes, adding that most of the dead were women and children.
“An Israeli air strike targeted my neighbors’ house in Al-Maghazi camp, my house next door partially collapsed,” said Mohammed Alaloul, 37, a journalist working for the Turkish Anadolu Agency.
Alaloul told AFP his 13-year-old son, Ahmed, and his 4-year-old son, Qais, were killed in the attack, along with his brother. His wife, mother, and two other children were injured.
An Israeli military spokesperson said they were looking into whether the Israel Defense Forces had been operating in the area at the time of the bombing.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in punishment for its brutal October 7 attack on communities and military outposts near the Gaza border, which it says killed more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians. More than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages were also abducted during the attack.
The health ministry in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, says more than 9,480 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.
Israeli chief of staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited troops inside Gaza on Saturday after they completed an encirclement of Gaza City, which lies to the north of Al-Maghazi.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli forces were fighting “hard” in Gaza. He said they were “operating from south and north (of Gaza City) and have entered populated areas.”
GENEVA: The UN warned Friday that the situation in Sudan’s western Darfur region was getting worse by the day, while women and girls were being kidnapped and held in slave-like conditions.
The war between troops loyal to Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has left more than 9,000 dead across Sudan since April, according to a UN report.
“We are deeply alarmed by reports that women and girls are being abducted and held in inhuman, degrading slave-like conditions in areas controlled by the RSF in Darfur, where they are allegedly forcibly married and held for ransom,” UN human rights office spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a media briefing.
“Credible information from survivors, witnesses and other sources suggests more than 20 women and girls have been taken, but the number could be higher,” she said.
“Some sources have reported seeing women and girls in chains on pick-up trucks and in cars,” she added.
She said that the Joint Human Rights Office in Sudan had received credible reports of more than 50 incidents of sexual violence linked to the conflict, impacting at least 105 victims: 86 women, one man and 18 children.
Twenty-three of the incidents involved rape, 26 were of gang rape and three were of attempted rape, the spokeswoman said.
At least 70 percent of the confirmed incidents of sexual violence recorded were attributed to men in RSF uniforms.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk has called on senior officials on both sides of the conflict to issue urgent clear instructions to their forces demanding zero tolerance of sexual violence.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA meanwhile said the situation for civilians in Darfur was “getting worse by the day” and becoming increasingly violent.
The two sides returned to talks last week in Jeddah brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia.
“While much hope is being placed on the Jeddah talks to achieve a sustainable cease-fire and facilitate humanitarian access, we call on all parties to refrain from escalating and expanding the conflict,” OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters.
“Darfurians have suffered enough, not least women — in the past, and in the current conflict,” he added.
He said that overall in Sudan, more than 5.7 million people have been forced from their homes and 25 million — more than half the population — now need humanitarian assistance.
WAD MADANI, Sudan: At least 15 civilians in Khartoum were killed on Saturday “when shells fell on their homes,” a medical source said, as paramilitary fighters battling Sudan’s army claimed gains in Darfur.
The victims’ bodies were taken to Al-Nau hospital in Omdurman, a district of greater Khartoum, the medical source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Fighting since April between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has raged in heavily populated areas.
The struggle between the rival generals has crippled essential services in Sudan and razed entire neighborhoods of the capital and the vast western region of Darfur.
In nearly seven months of war, more than 10,400 people have been killed, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
The United Nations says the violence has forced more than 6 million people to flee, both within and outside Sudan.
Representatives of the warring sides are currently in the Saudi city of Jeddah for negotiations mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States, but the fighting back home has raged unabated.
For weeks, the RSF has been advancing on army bases in Darfur, a region already scarred by decades of conflict and atrocities committed against civilians by armed groups including the RSF’s predecessor, the Janjaweed militia.
On Saturday, the paramilitary force announced it had “liberated” an army base in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state where a communications blackout has raised fears of fresh horrors.
According to Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN’s most senior representative in the country, reports of “civilians being caught in the ongoing fighting” in Darfur recall “the events in El Geneina” in June, when rights groups and witnesses reported massacres, rampant sexual violence and mass graves.
More than half a million people have fled the violence in Darfur to neighboring Chad, which is just 30 kilometers (18 miles) from El Geneina.
The events in West Darfur and other reports of ethnically motivated killings by the RSF and allied militias have triggered a new investigation by the International Criminal Court into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The army base in El Geneina is the third the RSF has claimed to have captured in a week, after Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur, and Nyala, the South Darfur state capital and the second largest city in Sudan.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued an unusually strong statement on Monday, warning against signs of an “imminent large-scale attack” in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.
The attack “would subject civilians, including hundreds of thousands of displaced persons — many of whom only recently fled to El Fasher from other areas — to extreme danger,” Blinken said.
Darfur is a region the size of France, and home to a quarter of Sudan’s 48 million people.
As Sudan’s civilians face what UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths has called “one of the worst humanitarian nightmares in recent history,” both sides have positioned themselves as peacemakers in the resumed negotiations in Saudi Arabia.
US officials say the goals for now are limited to allowing in humanitarian assistance and pushing for a sustainable cease-fire.
In previous negotiations, every agreed truce was almost immediately violated by both sides, and have both also been accused of obstructing, attacking or looting aid.
The RSF on Monday published a video of its commander, Daglo, who has kept mostly out of sight throughout the conflict, in which he blamed Burhan for the war and congratulated his forces for their “victory” in Darfur.
Daglo said the RSF “has no problem with peace,” but it will not agree to “a cease-fire that allows the army” to regroup.
LONDON: Military planners are reappraising their arsenals and procurement policies in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict, as experts warn that the old world order is finished, leaving the shape of future global security threats far more amorphous and armament needs far less certain.
Following the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, the Israeli government was swift in launching retaliatory strikes against the Palestinian militant group’s strongholds in the Gaza Strip, with talk of an all-out ground offensive from the off.
Israeli military spokespersons suggested early on that Hamas would be quickly routed and the fighting would be over within three months. This initial confidence proved short-lived, however, as the reality of the conflict began to sink in.
Each day that passes indicates the Israeli military is digging in for the long haul — a situation that is generating anxiety in the corridors of power among Israel’s Western allies, mindful of the potential for regional escalation.
Adding to that concern is the reality that the Israel-Hamas conflict is not taking place in a vacuum. European and US munitions have for more than 18 months been flooding into Ukraine in support of its fight against Russia.
Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary general, told the NATO-Industry Forum in Stockholm at the end of October that many of those involved in supporting Ukraine had “significantly depleted” their stocks.
“Now we need to ramp up production to meet Ukraine’s needs, but also to strengthen our own deterrence and defense,” he said.
With one conflict already stretching NATO’s own defense posture, the eruption of a second hot war elsewhere in the world is further compounding security concerns.
For Julia Roknifard, assistant professor at the University of Nottingham’s School of Politics, History and International Relations, defense procurement is increasingly influenced by how states perceive themselves in relation to the post-Second World War order that resulted in the formation of the UN.
“I think before getting to the point of discussing weaponry and ideas of nuclear proliferation and arms races, it is vital to recognize how the context is changing all of this,” Roknifard told Arab News.
“To understand this, we have to start with the restructuring and refining of the international system since Feb. 24, 2022,” the day Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“If the invasion of Ukraine showed the international order was not working, the Western response to Israel’s retaliation after the Hamas attacks showed that the order could also no longer be believed.
“What it showed was that not only was the international system divided on values, but that it was also no longer unified on the rules in which they engaged one another in the manner that they had been, or at least had been seen to be, before.”
Amid the perceived breakdown of this US-led international order, Washington’s role as the global security guarantor has faced mounting scrutiny. This has resulted in marked upswings in defense spending among states that were previously willing to rely on their alliances with the US.
This is evident from the rise in the defense spending of Middle Eastern states and Turkiye.
Figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute show that the global average outlay on defense against gross domestic product was 2.2 percent last year. Those same figures showed that Middle Eastern defense spending topped 3.9 percent of GDP — well above the global average.
MENA Military Expenditure
World - $2.21 trillion
Israel - $23.41billion
Turkiye -$10.64 billion
Iran - $6.8 billion
Lebanon - $4.74 billion
Iraq - $4.68 billion
Egypt - $4.65 billion
Syria - $2.49 billion
Jordan - $2.32 billion
Source: World Bank, SIPRI Yearbook: Armaments, Disarmament and International Security
“I think part of this is tied to the notion that world powers are not trusted,” said Roknifard. “What you see is one of them siding with one camp, and this won’t be done discreetly, and then another will do the same.
“This illustrates what observers will recognize not as a moral decision, but one based on pure interest and balance of power. It is hard to have trust in Washington while it stands as this very biased party.
“Look at the rest of the world, not just the Muslim world. Look at the non-Muslim world. It sees the struggle in Palestine as a nationalist cause against oppression.”
MENA militaries by number of personnel
Iran - 575,000
Egypt - 450,000
Morocco - 200,000
Iraq - 200,000
Israel - 173,000 (and 360,000 reservists)
Algeria - 130,000
Syria - 100,000
Jordan - 90,000
Lebanon - 80,000
Source: Statista, Reuters
Amer Al-Sabaileh, a non-resident fellow at the Stimson Center, a Washington-based security think tank, believes that the shift away from reliance on superpowers has been prompted in part by the changing nature of conflict.
Where the old model of defense procurement was structured around notions of state-on-state hostilities, Al-Sabaileh says this has shifted to more asymmetric models of warfare, particularly in the Middle East.
“The style of conflict in the Middle East is not traditional — it is all by proxy,” he said. “Even Iran. They don’t care about an open conflict. They care about the proxy conflict that stops them from getting to the point of open conflict.
“Fighting these asymmetric wars is not easy. Daesh pushed many armies to start rethinking how they engage with these nonstate actors — setting hostages free, fighting in these tight areas. The evolution of the capacities of nonstate actors and the growth of proxy conflicts have forced traditional armies to rethink their roles and their resources.”
A recent report in The Wall Street Journal on the Israel-Hamas war shed light on the daunting challenges that countries in politically fractious neighborhoods might face from hostile militias and nonstate actors in the coming days.
“Back in 2014, Hamas mostly relied on Soviet-era projectiles with no guidance system that dated as far back as 1969 ... In this war Hamas has published videos of targeting Israeli troops with munitions dropped from drones, a Ukraine-style battlefield innovation, damaging two tanks and several military vehicles,” the report said.
“Israeli forces have also faced attackers equipped with North Korea-made F7 High-Explosive Fragmentation rockets; Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missiles, a model developed in Russia but often copied by Iran; and locally produced Al-Yassin Tandem anti-tank rockets.”
Among the countries rushing to adapt their defense posture in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack in Israel is India.
Having itself been caught out in the past by assaults by nonstate actors — notably the 2008 Mumbai attack that left more than 160 dead — India is setting up a drone-based surveillance system along its border to ward off surprises, according to a recent Bloomberg report.
Talks are on to deploy “high-altitude pseudo satellites” even as the Indian army plans deployment of AI surveillance systems along its borders in order to detect intrusions and classify targets.
Al-Sabaileh said it was unsurprising that many militaries feel threatened. “These nonstate actors appear with unknown identity, and they are exceeding the capacities that they are expected to have — it has been a wake-up call for many,” he added.
“It is not simply a case of fighting militias but well-trained groups with technologies that they know how to use. And they mix these with traditional and nontraditional modes. For instance, coming in via parachute — it was done before against Israel in southern Lebanon in the 1980s, but it was a regenerated idea. Then there are drones. Militaries have to expect a lot now.”
Asked what he thought the biggest change would be, Al-Sabaileh said that “where before there was dependency, there will be cooperation,” with countries less beholden to a single superpower for their protection and armament needs.
This, he said, could be seen in the trend toward diversification in the sourcing of weapons.
“Looking at the Arab Gulf countries, there is less dependency. But also what you are seeing is governments trying to diversify their sourcing of weaponry,” said Al-Sabaileh.
“This means their primary concern is more related to sourcing armaments efficiently and that may mean buying less from US suppliers and more from Europe or from China, or even from Russia. It is about looking for what is necessary for your particular needs and making supply meet demand — even trying to supply from the domestic markets.”
Both Al-Sabaileh and Roknifard may set little store by suggestions that the fighting between Hamas and Israel could spill over and encompass the globe. But for NATO, concerns are sufficiently high that even Stoltenberg himself has been pushing the defense industry to ramp up production.
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israel battled into the fifth week Saturday of its war to crush Hamas, showing no signs of letting up even as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced a rising tide of anger in meetings with Arab foreign ministers.
Blinken reaffirmed US support for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting in Gaza to ensure desperate civilians get help a day after Israel’s hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the idea short shrift.
However, US President Joe Biden said progress had been made on securing a so-called “humanitarian pause,” without elaborating.
At a news conference in Amman about sparing civilians and speeding up aid deliveries, Blinken said: “The United States believes that all of these efforts will be facilitated by humanitarian pauses.”
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, whose country has been acting as the sole conduit for foreigners to escape the Gaza Strip and for aid to get in, called for an “immediate and comprehensive cease-fire.”
Hamas said late Saturday the evacuation of dual nationals and foreigners from Gaza was being suspended until Israel lets some wounded Palestinians reach Rafah so they can cross the border for hospital treatment in Egypt.
Israeli chief of staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited troops inside Gaza on Saturday after they completed encirclement of its largest city.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli forces were fighting “hard” inside Gaza. He said they were “operating from south and north (of Gaza City) and have entered populated areas.”
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in punishment for its brutal October 7 attack on communities and military outposts near the Gaza border, which killed more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians.
The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, says more than 9,480 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.
The ministry said at least 12 people had been killed when Israel struck a United Nations school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering.
“Bombs were falling on us, people got cut into pieces,” said Sajda Maarouf, a Palestinian woman sheltering in the school. “We want a truce, please, we are exhausted.”
The fighting has provoked anti-Israeli protests around the world, and political opposition from key regional powers, including influential Turkiye, which on Saturday recalled its ambassador from Israel.
Palestinian ally Turkiye had been mending torn relations with Israel until last month’s start of the Israel-Hamas war.
But Ankara’s tone hardened against both Israel and its Western supporters — particularly the United States — as the fighting escalated and the death toll among Palestinian civilians soared.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters he held Netanyahu personally responsible for the growing civilian death toll in Gaza.
“Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We have written him off,” Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying.
Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said the move was “another step by the Turkish president that sides with the Hamas terrorist organization.”
Hamas hailed the move and urged Ankara to “put pressure on President (Joe) Biden and his administration” so that “humanitarian and medical help can reach our besieged people in the Gaza Strip.”
Blinken is to begin a two-day visit to Turkiye on Sunday, the US State Department said. Thousands demonstrated in Istanbul on Saturday against his visit.
The Israeli military describes Gaza City as “the center of the Hamas terror organization,” but the US special envoy for aid assistance, David Satterfield, said between 350,000 and 400,000 civilians remained in the city and adjacent areas.
Overnight, Israeli ground forces launched “a targeted raid” to map tunnels and clear explosive traps in southern Gaza, where it has struck before but rarely sent in troops, the military said.
“The troops encountered a terrorist cell exiting a tunnel shaft. In response, the troops fired shells toward the terrorists and killed them,” it said.
Israel says it has struck 12,000 targets across the Palestinian territory since October 7, one of the fiercest bombing campaigns in recent memory.
A key focus of Blinken’s visit to Israel on Friday was to convince Netanyahu to enact “humanitarian pauses.”
Netanyahu rebuffed the proposal, saying he would not agree to a “temporary truce” until Hamas releases more than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages it abducted during its October 7 attack.
Inside Israel, thousands of people protested on Saturday as pressure mounts on Netanyahu over his government’s lack of preparedness for the October 7 attacks and its handling of the hostage crisis.
In Gaza City, an Israeli strike on Friday hit an ambulance convoy near the territory’s largest hospital Al-Shifa, killing 15 people, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Hamas-run health ministry.
Israel’s military said it had targeted an ambulance used by a “Hamas terrorist cell” and had “neutralized” those inside.
An AFP journalist saw multiple bodies beside the blood-splattered Palestinian Red Crescent vehicle.
The Red Crescent said a convoy of five vehicles had been destined for the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, when they were struck multiple times.
One vehicle had been transporting a 35-year-old woman with shrapnel wounds.
A senior White House official said Hamas had tried to use a US-brokered deal opening the Egyptian border crossing to get its cadres out.
“That was just unacceptable to Egypt, to us, to Israel,” the official said.
Blinken on Saturday held talks in Amman with his counterparts from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, all key players in the crisis.
In his talks with Blinken, King Abdullah II of Jordan underlined that “the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to work toward a political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.”
The US administration has said that it too backs a Palestinian state alongside Israel, but Netanyahu’s hard-right government is implacably opposed.
The Amman talks came amid mounting Arab anger over the civilian death toll in the war.
Jordan, which in 1994 became only the second Arab country after Egypt to make peace with Israel, recalled its ambassador from Israel on Wednesday for the first time since 2019.