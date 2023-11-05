Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with China’s Sinopec
Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with China’s Sinopec /node/2403536/business-economy
Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with China’s Sinopec
As part of the partnership agreement, QatarEnergy will transfer a 5 percent stake to Sinopec in a joint venture company that owns the equivalent of 6 million tons per annum of LNG production capacity in the NFS project. Photo/Supplied
RIYADH: Qatar’s state-owned energy firm has entered into a 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China Petrochemical Corp., also known as Sinopec, to supply 3 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually.
According to a press statement, QatarEnergy and Sinopec will collaborate on the second phase of the Gulf state’s North Field South expansion project.
As part of the partnership agreement, QatarEnergy will transfer a 5 percent stake to Sinopec in a joint venture company that owns the equivalent of 6 million tons per annum of LNG production capacity in the NFS project, the press statement added.
This marks the third long-term LNG supply deal between Qatari and Chinese firms. The two companies previously signed a 10-year LNG purchase and sales agreement in 2021 and a 27-year contract in 2022.
Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Sherida Al-Kaabi, said: “Qatar has firmly supported the role of natural gas as a central component of any energy mix on the road to a realistic energy transition. We are providing the world with the cleanest hydrocarbon source of energy, which enjoys both economic and environmental qualities to support sustainable growth and a better future.”
He added: “In fact, by 2029, about 40 percent of all new LNG supplies will be provided by Qatar. Therefore, we believe a stronger relationship between the world’s largest LNG producer and the world’s largest energy consumer is a natural development of the realities shaping the energy map today.”
In October, QatarEnergy also signed a 27-year LNG supply agreement with Eni to deliver 1 million tons of LNG annually to Italy.
In the same month, the state-owned energy firm inked another deal with French firm TotalEnergies to supply up to 3.5 million tons per annum of LNG to France for 27 years.
In a press statement, QatarEnergy revealed that LNG volumes to France will be sourced through their two joint ventures with TotalEnergies, which hold interests in the Gulf nation’s northeastern oil fields.
In July, QatarEnergy reported a net profit of 154.6 billion Qatari riyals ($42.47 billion) in 2022, a 58 percent rise compared to 2021, driven by increased demand for LNG following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia’s PMI rises for 2nd consecutive month in October amid strong business conditions
Updated 05 November 2023
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index rose for the second consecutive month in October, increasing to 58.4 from 57.2 in September, driven by robust business conditions within the Kingdom, as reported by an economic tracker.
The Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI report, compiled by S&P Global, revealed that in the last month, the Kingdom experienced its highest employment rate in the non-oil private sector since October 2014.
“In October, the Riyad Bank PMI surged to 58.4, indicating robust growth in the non-oil sector. This positive development was primarily driven by the significant rise in employment levels, reflecting increased hiring activity and a boost to the workforce,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.
He added: “The employment expansion is a promising sign for the Saudi economy, as it suggests a growing demand for labor and a potential improvement in the job market.”
Regional startup investments flourishing thanks to Saudi VCs
SpiderSilk raises $9 million from Aramco’s venture capital arm Wa’ed
Updated 05 November 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s venture capital landscape has profoundly influenced the regional ecosystem, with startups attracting investments from the Kingdom’s speculators.
One of these startups is Emirati-based SpiderSilk, which raised $9 million from Aramco’s venture capital arm Wa’ed Ventures with participation from Saudi-based STV and the UAE’s Global Ventures.
Founded in 2019 by Rami El-Malak and Mossab Hussein, SpiderSilk will mainly utilize its funding to expand to the Saudi market by relocating its headquarters to the Kingdom.
The company offers organizations with an artificial intelligence-powered cyber defense platform and exposure detection technologies.
“While the Gulf Cooperation Council region is a key technology market, there is hardly any intellectual property being built in the region for the region and beyond, and we believe that it is increasingly important to achieve self-reliance in this sector for the benefit of the public and private organizations,” El-Malak said.
Set to establish its Saudi headquarters in 2024, SpiderSilk aims to generate high-skilled employment opportunities in advanced technology sectors including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and research and development.
Aramco Ventures leads $10m funding round for Singapore’s REDEX
Aramco Ventures, the investment arm of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco, has taken the lead in a $10 million series A funding round for Singapore’s REDEX, a renewable energy certificate service provider.
The strategic investment is designed to catalyze REDEX’s expansion beyond Asian borders. Notably, the funding round also attracted a diverse group of new backers from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan.
Established in 2018 by Jen-Wee Kang, REDEX offers an all-encompassing suite of REC management solutions.
Saudi edtech startup Noon raises $41m in series B funding
Saudi Arabia’s educational technology startup Noon closed a SR153 million ($41 million) series B funding round co-led by Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures and RAED Ventures.
Offering a peer-to-peer social learning app, Noon aims to utilize the funding to enable artificial intelligence-powered solutions to personalize its learning experiences further.
Our goal is to introduce unparalleled engagement levels within the classroom while providing students with the opportunity to learn from exceptional educators.
Mohammed Al-Dhalaan, Co-founder and CEO of Noon
“As we extend our presence into physical classrooms, our goal is to introduce unparalleled engagement levels within the classroom while providing students with the opportunity to learn from exceptional educators,” said Mohammed Al-Dhalaan, co-founder and CEO of Noon.
Founded in 2013 by Al-Dhalaan and Abdulaziz Al-Saeed, Noon has gained traction in large markets, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, and Pakistan.
The company claims to have more than 12 million registered users, with the aim of expanding that figure to 190 million across the aforementioned markets.
Noon also aims to use the capital to boost its global expansion strategies within the next two to three years.
“We’re proud to double down on our investment in Noon and co-lead its series B round. The company has built an exceptional platform experience for students and teachers that delivers new approaches to learning and has demonstrated the ability to scale in various markets across multiple geographies,” Omar Al-Majdouie, founding partner at Raed Ventures, said.
Moreover, Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed Ventures, expressed his trust in Noon’s position to significantly grow.
“Noon has become one of the very few emerging companies to establish a lasting impact on the regional startup ecosystem by being both a successful business model in a typically challenging sector and a true agent of change,” he said.
The funding round also saw participation from notable investors, including SVC, STV, and Riyadh Valley Co. Other participants were Endeavor, Sanabil 500, Qyem Development Holding, and Nahlat Alarab Holding.
Saudi-based Tabby achieves unicorn status with new funding round
Tabby, Saudi Arabia’s “buy now, pay later” platform, has become the first fintech firm in the Middle East and North Africa to have achieved “unicorn” status after securing $200 million in a series D funding round.
A unicorn rating is achieved when a business reaches a valuation of $1 billion without the need for a stock market listing.
In a press release, the company shared that its valuation has reached $1.5 billion, ahead of its anticipated initial public offering in the Kingdom.
The latest funding has bolstered Tabby’s financial standing, enabling it to cater to the demand for its flagship BNPL solution, which oversees over $6 billion in annualized transaction volume.
“Tabby set out with a purpose to reshape financial services — one that’s fair and responsible — and with this investment, we can advance our mission across Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” noted Hosam Arab, CEO and co-founder of the company.
Initially established in the UAE, Tabby recently shifted its headquarters to the Kingdom in line with its IPO plans.
Moving to Saudi Arabia was a strategic step for Tabby, as 80 percent of its users were from the Kingdom.
The financing was led by Wellington Management, one of the world’s leading independent investment management firms, besides existing investors like STV, Mubadala Investment Capital, PayPal Ventures and Arbor Ventures.
Saudi Arabia’s VMS invests in two Egyptian startups to accelerate their Saudi expansion
Saudi Arabia’s venture studio Value Maker Studio invested in Egypt’s OBM Education and Awfar to accelerate their expansion into the Kingdom.
Founded in 2020 by Omar El-Barbary and Ezz El-Din Farag, OBM supports students with career guidance.
Awfar, on the other hand, is a software as a service platform for commerce businesses. It was established in 2020 by Abdelrahman Galal.
Morocco’s ORA Technologies raises $1m in a pre-seed round
Morocco’s homegrown super app, ORA Technologies, recently announced the successful closure of a $1 million pre-seed funding round, backed by local private investors.
Established in 2023 by Omar Alami, along with six other co-founders, the ORA app boasts a diverse range of functionalities.
From facilitating peer-to-peer transactions and hosting an e-commerce platform to offering on-demand services, the platform also integrates chat functionality and social networking features.
In a bid to expand its services, ORA aims to introduce a digital wallet. Since its inception, the app has witnessed 140,000 downloads.
Egypt’s Almouneer raises $3.6m seed round
Egyptian healthtech startup, Almouneer, has successfully secured a $3.6 million seed funding round from Global Ventures, Proparco, and Digital Africa via the Bridge Fund, and was further supported by Wrightwood Investments, among other international financiers.
Established in 2017 by Noha Khater and Rania Kadry, Almouneer is a digital platform dedicated to assisting patients suffering from chronic illnesses.
The funds raised are earmarked for the advancement of the patient-focused platform to treat pre-diabetes, diabetes and obesity.
UAE’s fintech NOW Money closes funding round
UAE-based fintech NOW Money secured an undisclosed funding round led by Dubai’s entrepreneurs Mark Nutter and Nicolas Andine.
Founded in 2015 by Ian Dillon and Katharine Budd, NOW Money facilitates peer-to-peer remittances and aims to utilize the funding to further expand its product offering.
Saudi insurance premiums rise in Q2, medical inflation catches eye
Health insurance accounted for the largest share of total premiums in the second quarter at 59 percent
Updated 05 November 2023
Dayan Abou Tine
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector surged 24 percent in gross written premiums to SR15.12 billion ($4.03 billion) in the second quarter compared to SR12.17 billion in the year-ago period.
According to the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, health insurance was the dominant line of business in the sector during that term.
Health insurance accounted for the largest share of total GWPs in the second quarter at 59 percent.
The category grew 30 percent in GWPs to SR8.8 billion during the period under review.
Motor insurance, which accounted for 21 percent of total GWP, came a close second at SR3.12 billion.
The category grew about 43 percent in GWPs from SR2.12 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
Engineering insurance, a specialized form tailored to construction, engineering projects and heavy machinery operations, exhibited remarkable growth, surging 94 percent and amassed SR507 million, despite its relatively small market share.
The launch of the authority marks the latest step taken by the Kingdom to regulate, supervise, control, support and enhance the Saudi insurance sector.
Adel Al-Eisa, Media spokesperson for Insurance Companies in Saudi Arabia
According to Saudi-owned Bupa Arabia, the two main factors propelling the growth of health insurance in the Kingdom were the rising number of insured individuals and the advent of medical inflation.
The health insurance company, in its second quarter report, found that the total number of insured people reached 11.8 million in the first half, up from 10.4 million in the same period the previous year.
Out of the total insured in the first half, Saudi nationals hiked 8 percent to 4.3 million compared to the corresponding period last year.
The number of insured expatriates, on the other hand, grew 4 percent to 7.6 million.
As per the International Monetary Fund, the reduction in overall unemployment in Saudi Arabia to 4.8 percent by the end of 2022, down from 9 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic, can be attributed to a surge in labor force participation.
This reduction results from the increased presence of Saudi workers in the private sector and a rebound in the number of expatriate workers, particularly in the construction and agricultural sectors, surpassing the levels seen before the onset of the pandemic.
According to the General Authority of Statistics, the unemployment rate in the Kingdom recorded 4.9 percent in the second quarter.
FASTFACTS
● The total number of insured people reached 11.8 million in the first half, up from 10.4 million in the same period the previous year.
● The Bupa Arabia report notes that the normal medical inflation in Saudi Arabia historically maintained an average rate of around 5 to 6 percent.
● Bupa Arabia identified several key drivers of medical inflation, including normal inflation, delayed pandemic-related inflation and new forms of illness, such as the flu.
In terms of employment’s impact on health insurance, it is essential to note that the Cooperative Health Insurance Law mandates that employers must provide medical coverage to their employees and their families.
The second component contributing to the growth of the health insurance sector was medical inflation.
The Bupa Arabia report identifies several key drivers of medical inflation, including normal inflation, delayed pandemic-related inflation and new forms of illness, such as the flu.
Normal medical inflation represents the typical yearly increase in the costs of medical goods and services.
It represents the rate at which medical expenses tend to rise annually under normal economic and healthcare conditions.
The report notes that the normal medical inflation in Saudi Arabia historically maintained an average rate of around 5 to 6 percent.
However, 2020 witnessed a remarkable shift due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this year, medical inflation fell by 7.4 percent.
This downturn primarily stemmed from individuals postponing necessary medical treatments and procedures as the pandemic unfolded, creating a backlog of deferred claims.
The net result was that deferred claims in 2020 fell by 13.2 percent. The effect of this continued into 2021, raising medical inflation to 15 percent.
Another key factor contributing to the rise in medical inflation in 2021 was Article 11 within the Cooperative Health Insurance Regulations.
This stipulates that individuals covered by cooperative health insurance providers are entitled to medical services from government facilities, with the onus placed on the former.
Policyholders generally opt for private health facilities to avoid the extended waiting times experienced in public clinics.
Nevertheless, there are circumstances under which policyholders favor public medical care.
For instance, in smaller cities, the quality of private healthcare may not match that of public service; hence, patients may opt for the latter.
This arrangement burdened medical costs, contributing an additional 1.1 percent to the total medical inflation in 2021, bringing it to a total of 22.1 percent.
The fourth factor highlighted in the report was the emergence of the “New Norm Flu” — a new strain of influenza, which posed a significant challenge.
Insurance companies had to factor it into their calculations, contributing 3.5 percent to medical inflation in 2022.
Additionally, there were enhancements made to medical insurance, encompassing additional services and incorporating new elements into private coverage.
These improvements, while beneficial for policyholders, pushed medical inflation further.
As the cost of medical goods and services continues to surge, it places added pressure on private insurance companies to adjust their pricing and coverage options.
In response to these challenges, many countries, including Saudi Arabia, have recognized the need for regulatory oversight and intervention.
Creating an independent regulator for the insurance industry was a strategic move aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of soaring medical inflation.
This regulatory body works to ensure fair practices and cost control within the private insurance sector, ultimately striving to strike a balance between the interests of policyholders and the sustainability of private insurance companies in the face of mounting healthcare costs.
In August, the Saudi Council of Ministers approved the Saudi Insurance Authority — an entity that will regulate the sector and protect the policyholders’ interests.
Adel Al-Eisa, media spokesperson for Insurance Companies in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News last month that the cabinet’s decision to institute the SIA demonstrates the Kingdom’s dedication to cultivating a top-tier insurance sector, distinguished by its adherence to best practices and global standards.
“The launch of the Authority marks the latest step taken by the Kingdom to regulate, supervise, control, support and enhance the Saudi insurance sector and enhancing its effectiveness,” Al-Eisa said.
The new entity is expected to commence operations by the end of November.
Coursera’s online platform breaks education barriers with nearly 1m registered learners in KSA
Accessibility, affordability, and advancements in AI are breaking down barriers to education
Following a recent language translation initiative, 4,000 courses on Coursera are now fully translated into Arabic
Updated 05 November 2023
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: The US-based open online course provider Coursera is rapidly expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia, with a key focus on offering global programs in the local language.
Founded in 2012 by Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng, Coursera aimed to provide life-transforming learning experiences to individuals worldwide. Since then, it has grown significantly, attracting approximately 130 million individuals globally.
Particularly in Saudi Arabia, the platform boasts close to a million registered learners, underscoring its significant impact on the region’s education landscape.
In an interview with Arab News, Coursera’s CEO Jeff Maggioncalda, revealed that the platform now has 997,000 registered learners in Saudi Arabia. He further announced that, following a recent language translation initiative, 4,000 courses on Coursera are now fully translated into Arabic.
These courses include some of the most popular ones in Saudi Arabia, such as “How to Learn from Deep Teaching Solutions,” “Introduction to Data Analytics” from IBM, and “Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills” from the University of Michigan.
On the platform, learners can access course readings, lecture video subtitles, quizzes, assessments, peer review instructions, and discussion prompts, all in the local language.
Coursera also works closely with the National E-Learning Center, a national platform in Saudi Arabia serving both individuals and institutions.
Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO
This extensive translation effort aims to break down language barriers and enhance the learning experience for Arab-speaking students.
Maggioncalda also revealed the platform’s substantial growth in the Kingdom, where accessibility, affordability, and advancements in artificial intelligence technology are breaking down barriers to education.
Forging partnerships
One of the pivotal strategies employed by Coursera in Saudi Arabia is forming partnerships with various institutions.
Maggioncalda elaborated on this, explaining: “One way to create access is working through universities. I was just in Riyadh last week with Prince Sultan University, and they are using Coursera to integrate courses on Coursera into their college degree program so that students at PSU actually take courses on Coursera and they can get credit towards their degree.”
In addition to educational institutions, the platform has forged partnerships with companies through Coursera for business.
“That’s something we do with companies like Saudi Aramco where the access is given because the company wants to upskill and reskill their employees.”
The CEO revealed that the academy works with a number of employers in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Telecom Co., the Saudi Central Bank, Saudi Cement, Royal Commission for AlUla.
Maggioncalda detailed the collaborations with government institutions, saying: “We have worked with KAUST, which has undertaken a number of programs where the government basically works with KAUST to put together programs in cybersecurity, programs in AI, that KAUST delivers to Saudis around the country using Coursera, and it does not cost anything for the individual.”
“What really has been the key to better serving more of the population are strategic relationships,” he explained.
These strategic relationships and collaborations with institutions like the National E-Learning Center and the Ministry of Computers and Information Technology have paved the way for Coursera’s expansion in Saudi Arabia."
Maggioncalda revealed: “The most recent thing that we’re very excited about is we just launched a new program with the Ministry of Computers and Information Technology, the MCIT.”
“The program is called Fuel. And basically, MCIT is going to be training 100,000 Saudis for free, no cost to the citizens with 200 different courses on 40 tracks of different skill domains,” he explained.
Coursera also works closely with NELC, a national platform in Saudi Arabia serving both individuals and institutions.
Maggioncalda emphasized NELC’s role as a major partner and announced Coursera’s establishment of a legal entity in Saudi Arabia, with plans to hire local employees.
“So, from the kinds of courses, the translations, the institutional partnerships, the financial affordability, by delivering this through certain government agencies and even now establishing Coursera operations in Saudi Arabia, these are all ways that we are investing in the region to better serve the people of the region.”
The CEO expressed optimism about the future of online learning in Saudi Arabia, stating: “I think that the growth, if we look at how it’s grown in the past few years among every country in the world, Saudi Arabia is growing faster than 90 percent of them.”
This growth is driven by Saudi Arabia’s strong commitment to human capital development as part of Vision 2030.
Maggioncalda anticipates that by the end of 2023, the platform will reach the milestone of 1 million learners in Saudi Arabia.
Coursera’s commitment to reducing barriers to education is evident in several key initiatives. To enhance accessibility, Coursera has introduced innovative features such as Coursera Coach, a personal tutor using ChatGPT technology.
Maggioncalda described this new feature, stating, “It’s called Coursera Coach, and this is basically ChatGPT built into Coursera so that every learner, while they're taking the course, has a personal tutor that they can ask questions to, to get answers and to help learn the material.”
Moreover, the platform is piloting Course Builder, which allows instructors to create customized courses tailored to their students’ needs, enabling instructors to add their own content and combine lectures from different courses on Coursera.
Coursera plans to launch the Generative AI Academy, offering courses that help leaders and professionals understand the strategic and organizational implications of AI advancements.
Maggioncalda outlined the academy’s offerings, including courses designed for everyone to understand the implications of AI and how organizations will change. Additionally, specific courses will address how AI will impact job roles, such as those of digital marketers and software engineers.
Recognizing the need to support individuals seeking career transitions, Coursera is introducing the Career Academy, helping individuals start new careers in high-demand job fields.
Notably, 57 percent of learners in Saudi Arabia opt for mobile-based learning, indicating a young and emerging cohort of early-career professionals who prefer mobile platforms for their educational pursuits.
In terms of the impact in the Middle East and North Africa region, Maggioncalda revealed that 82 percent of surveyed learners expressed that Coursera has benefited their careers, and 99 percent expressed their intention to continue studying on Coursera.
Amid a changing world and rapid technological advancements, Coursera is ensuring that both individuals and institutions can leverage the opportunities offered by online learning, thereby promoting equal access to education and career development.
Saudi Arabia’s shift from budget balancing to fiscal sustainability: non-oil revenues see 53% growth
Non-oil revenues surged by 53 percent in the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year
I believe that the budget for Q3 2023 reflects the economic and financial reforms that the Kingdom has adapted since the launch of its Vision 2030 in 2016. Talat Zaki Hafez Economic columnist and banking expert
Updated 04 November 2023
Dayan Abou Tine
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s total revenues amounted to SR258.54 billion ($68.92 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, the Ministry of Finance said in its quarterly budget performance report on Wednesday.
Data released by the ministry indicates that non-oil revenues surged by 53 percent in the three months to the end of September compared to the same quarter last year, reaching a total of SR111.53 billion.
Non-oil revenues accounted for 43 percent of the Kingdom’s total revenues over the period, marking a significant increase from the 24 percent recorded in the same timeframe the previous year.
“I believe that the budget for Q3 2023 reflects the economic and financial reforms that the Kingdom has adapted since the launch of its Vision 2030 in 2016,” Talat Zaki Hafez, economic columnist and banking expert said.
Hafez explained that the significant growth in non-oil revenues is one of the objectives that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 sought to accomplish.
The share of oil revenues, previously the main component of Saudi Arabia’s income, declined from 76 percent in the third quarter of 2022 to 57 percent in the same period of this year.
I believe that the budget for Q3 2023 reflects the economic and financial reforms that the Kingdom has adapted since the launch of its Vision 2030 in 2016.
Talat Zaki Hafez, Economic columnist and banking expert
“One of the issues that has affected the oil revenue is the Kingdom’s voluntary reduction of oil production. It started with 500,000 bpd (barrels per day: and moved up to another 1 million since July which is a total reduction of 1.5 million bpd,” Hafez said.
Vision 2030 aimed to pivot towards non-oil activities due to the volatility of crude prices. Relying predominantly on oil revenues left the Saudi economy vulnerable to the unpredictable swings in global markets.
This strategic shift is set to enhance economic stability, create new opportunities for growth, and secure a more sustainable financial future for Saudi Arabia.
Conversely, total expenditures in the third quarter of 2023 rose by 2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching SR294.32 billion. The resulting budget deficit for this period amounted to SR35.77 billion.
FASTFACT
Data released by the Ministry of Finance indicates that non-oil revenues surged by 53 percent in the three months to the end of September compared to the same quarter last year, reaching a total of SR111.53 billion.
Hafez explained: “The increase in expenses coupled with the significant decrease in oil revenues has reflected on the overall deficit that was shown in Q3 of 2023.
“That’s an issue? No that is is not an issue as long as the objective of the Vision 2030, in its economic and financial reforms, is to focus on two things: To grow the non-oil revenues, and that’s an important fact, and also to guarantee that you have financial sustainability regardless whether the budget shows a surplus or deficit.”
Taxes on goods and services emerged as the primary contributor to non-oil revenues, comprising 63 percent of the total and reaching SR70.26 billion in the three months to the end of September.
This category displayed remarkable growth, surging by 57 percent from SR44.9 billion in the same period of 2022.
Meanwhile, taxes on income, profits, and capital gains experienced the most significant growth among non-oil revenue streams, with a remarkable surge of 148 percent compared to the same quarter last year, amounting to SR8.2 billion.
Although this category represents a small portion of total non-oil revenues, accounting for 7 percent, it has shown significant progress from 5 percent in the equivalent quarter of 2022 when it amounted to SR3.32 billion.
On the expenditure front, employee compensation accounted for the largest portion of expenditures, representing 44 percent and reaching a total of SR130.6 billion. This marks a 3 percent increase from the third quarter of 2022.
Although comprising a smaller portion of the Kingdom's total expenditures, it's noteworthy that total grants experienced a substantial leap of 336 percent during this period, amounting to SR4.04 billion.
Analyzing the allocation of expenditures by sector for the three months to the end of September, the military sector accounted for 21 percent of the total expenditures, amounting to SR62.29 billion. This marks a 15 percent increase compared to the same period of the previous year.
The health and social development sector represented 20 percent of the expenditures, with a total of SR57.44 billion.
It's noteworthy to mention that this particular category has already utilized 98 percent of the year's allocations, reaching SR185 billion within the initial 9 months of this year. This sector was initially budgeted for SR189.34 billion for the fiscal year 2023.
“The beauty is that the Kingdom is still spending on education, health and all of the social related protection programs that have witnessed growth during this period, like the Citizen Account Program and the Social Security System,” said Hafez.
The Citizen Account Program was established to protect Saudi families from the expected direct and indirect impact of various economic reforms, which may cause additional burden on some segments of society.
Hafez explained that the primary goal is not solely to conclude any financial period, whether it's on a quarterly, semi-annual, or annual basis, with either a deficit or surplus. “While surpluses are certainly welcomed, they are not the primary objective,” he said.
The economist added that the Kingdom’s objective has transitioned from simply balancing the budget. Back in 2016, with the inception of Vision 2030, the focus was shifted towards achieving financial sustainability where the government can consistently fulfill its financial commitments without interruption, irrespective of the fluctuating oil prices.
“The General Authority of Statistics has issued their GDP (gross domestic product) flash estimate for Q3 and it has clearly indicated that non-oil activity has increased by 3.6 percent and the government activity has increased by 1.9 percent on an annual basis,” Hafez said.
Total revenues for the initial 9 months of 2023 reached SR854.31 billion, accounting for 75.6 percent of the approved budget for fiscal year 2023.
During this period, non-oil revenues surged by 22 percent, totaling SR348.96 billion, and constituting 41 percent of the total revenues for this timeframe.
In contrast, oil revenues witnessed a 24 percent decrease, amounting to SR505.35 billion in the first 9 months of the year. Their percentage share declined from 70 percent in the same period last year to 59 percent by the end of the third quarter of 2023.
Expenditures in the initial three quarters of the year reached 81 percent of the allocated budget for fiscal year 2023, totaling SR898.26 billion during this period. Consequently, this led to a government deficit of SR43.95 billion within the same timeframe.
Total public debt stood at SR994.26 billion by the end of September, with SR628.6 billion categorized as domestic debt, while the remaining SR365.62 billion is classified as external debt.
Hafez said: “The public debt is less than 25 percent of GDP, which is one of the lowest if compared to advanced economies or G20 countries, and also the public debt is covered by ample, with government reserves standing at more than SR407 billion by Q3 2023,”
He added: “It means we have enough liquidity to cover our public debt, bearing in mind that the public debt is mostly domestic debt.”