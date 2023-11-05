‘Solidarity for humanity’: Hundreds of thousands rally in Jakarta to support Palestine

You are here

Indonesians take part at a rally supporting Palestinians in Gaza at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on Nov.5, 2023. (Reuters)
  • Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of Palestine for decades, has no diplomatic relations with Israel 
  • Attendees wore traditional Palestinian scarves, waved Palestinian flags at National Monument square 
Sheany Yasuko Lai
JAKARATA: Hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in central Jakarta on Sunday in Indonesia’s biggest display of solidarity with Palestinians since the beginning of Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza.

Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of Palestine for decades, with its people and authorities seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism. 

Since the beginning of Israeli operations in Gaza following the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, Indonesians have been taking to the streets in small-scale protests to show their support, with activists declaring November as Palestine Solidarity Month.

On Sunday morning, Indonesians dressed in white and wore traditional Palestinian scarves as they crowded the National Monument square, waving Palestinian flags, carrying posters, and chanting slogans calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and a free Palestine, making it the biggest pro-Palestine demonstration the country has seen so far. 

The interfaith rally was organized by the Indonesian Ulema Council with the support of other main religious organizations, including Christians and Buddhists. It was attended by government officials and prominent public figures, including Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. 

“Every 10 minutes, a child is killed in Gaza. Thousands of parents have lost their children, while thousands of children have lost their parents,” Marsudi said as she addressed the crowd.  

“My Indonesia and I will never back down from helping. My Indonesia and I will always be with you until the colonizers leave your home. Palestine, you are my brother. And I, and my Indonesia, will always be with you.” 

The Southeast Asian nation has no diplomatic relations with Israel, and the Indonesian government has repeatedly called for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories and for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders.

“On behalf of the Indonesian government, we want to reaffirm Indonesia’s support for the struggle of the Palestinian nation. Ladies and gentlemen, we gather here today in diversity to show our solidarity for humanity,” Marsudi said. 

More than 9,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, when Israel began its daily bombardment of the densely populated enclave in retaliation for the attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, which left more than 1,400 people dead.

Tel Aviv has cut off food, fuel, water and power supplies to the enclave while airstrikes have hit hospitals, ambulances, schools and refugee camps. 

Some Indonesians who attended the rally said it was important for them to show up for Palestine, including 40-year-old Isyana Artharini, who told Arab News that she was driven by her conscience. 

“I think I’m actually powerless as a person, and showing up is the least that I can do,” Artharini said. 

“When we read history books and wondered how the Holocaust happened, how did people then ‘allowed’ it?” she said. “At least for your conscience, don’t be on the side that allows this genocide to happen.” 

Berlian Idriansyah Idris, a 46-year-old cardiologist, said the images of wounded Palestinian children and the devastation caused by Israel’s bombing in Gaza have brought him to tears. 

“We are still humans with conscience. We condemn Israel’s atrocities, we support Palestine, and we demand immediate ceasefire,” Idris, who was at the rally with his family on Sunday, told Arab News. 

For 22-year-old Syifa, taking part in the demonstration was about standing up for humanity. 

“I wanted to take part in this march so that I can show to the public that here in Indonesia we have a huge number of people who care about Palestine,” Syifa told Arab News. 

“I think it’s important, while you are able, to give out your voice for humanity. Especially because this Palestine issue is clearly not a conflict, it’s genocide.”

Arab News
  • Govt moves to increase powers to punish anyone deemed to have undermined British institutions, values
  • New rules could see bodies including Muslim Council of Britain labeled extremists, ban legitimate criticism of state, experts warn
Arab News

London: The UK government is planning to widen extremism laws to punish people who “undermine” the country’s values and institutions amid massive pro-Palestinian protests across Britain, The Observer reported on Sunday.

The newspaper said it had seen official documents that could label several Muslim and pro-Palestinian groups — including the Muslim Council of Britain, Palestine Action and Muslim Engagement and Development — as extremist organizations. 

It also reported that government insiders said the new definition of extremism could ban legitimate criticism of the state, with one saying: “The concern is that this is a crackdown on freedom of speech. The definition is too broad and will capture legitimate organisations and individuals.”

The news comes at a difficult moment for the government, which has backed Israel in its assault on Gaza, as mass pro-Palestinian protests continue for a fourth week on the streets of London and other major British cities.

Last week, Home Secretary Suella Braverman caused controversy when she referred to the protests, which have repeatedly drawn hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, as “hate marches.”

The proposals, being finalized by civil servants working for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Minister Michael Gove, come after a review of non-violent extremism in the UK was launched earlier in 2023.

The documents, marked “official — sensitive,” state: “Extremism is the promotion or advancement of any ideology which aims to overturn or undermine the UK’s system of parliamentary democracy, its institutions and values; or threaten the rights of individuals or create a permissive environment for radicalisation, hate crime and terrorism.”

Also included is the suggestion that “sustained support for, or continued uncritical association with organisations or individuals who are exhibiting extremist behaviours” would fall under the new definition, which should be supported with public guidance that enables “consistent use and application.”

The documents state that “stakeholders have thus far agreed this sets a clear threshold for identifying extremism.” So far, there has been no public consultation on the proposed definition.

Akiko Hart, interim director of human rights group Liberty, called the proposals “reckless and cynical.”

She told The Observer: “Expanding the definition so far beyond the current guidance risks further discouraging individuals and groups from legitimately exercising their right to free speech, while allowing the government to crack down on community groups, charities or faith groups they disagree with.”

She was echoed by Martin Bright, editor-at-large of the Index on Censorship, who said: “This is an unwarranted attack on freedom of expression and would potentially criminalise every student radical and revolutionary dissident. It has never been the British way to arrest people for thought crime.”

Ilyas Nagdee, Amnesty International’s racial justice director for the UK, told The Observer: “This definition must not be accepted or implemented. The definition of extremism and its usage in counter-terrorism policies … is already being applied so broadly it seeks to effectively hinder people from organising and mobilising. The proposed definition takes this even further and could criminalise any dissent.”

The Prevent strategy, introduced in 2011, defines extremism as “active opposition to fundamental British values, including democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and the mutual respect and tolerance of different faiths and beliefs.”

The MCB told The Observer that the government “needs to challenge its own extremists who are intent on dividing our communities.” 

Palestine Action told the newspaper: “This new definition is clearly an attempt to undermine and intimidate our movement. We refuse to be deterred.”

A government spokesperson said: “We are clear there is no place for extremism, and over the last few years we have taken action to tackle hatred and those who seek to divide us.

“As you would expect, we keep our approach to tackling extremism under review to ensure it meets the evolving challenge it poses.”

Topics: War on Gaza UK Palestinians

AFP
  • Since returning to power in 2021, Taliban authorities have vowed to end illegal drug production in Afghanistan 
  • In April last year, the Taliban banned the cultivation of the poppy plant, from which opium and heroin are made 
AFP

KABUL: Poppy cultivation and opium production have plunged 95 percent in Afghanistan since Taliban authorities banned the crop, according to a UN report published Sunday.
Since returning to power in 2021, Taliban authorities have vowed to end illegal drug production in Afghanistan and in April 2022 banned the cultivation of the poppy plant, from which opium and heroin are made.
The report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) found that poppy cultivation has collapsed by an estimated 95 percent — from 233,000 hectares (575,755 acres) at the end of 2022 to 10,800 in 2023.
Opium production has followed suit, plummeting from 6,200 tons to 333 tons in 2023.
This year’s estimated harvest amounts to 24-38 tons of exportable heroin, compared with 350-580 tons last year.
The UNODC warned of potential “humanitarian consequences for many vulnerable rural communities” due to the sudden contraction of Afghanistan’s opium economy, as growers have had to turn to far less lucrative alternative crops.
Farmers’ incomes, estimated at $1.36 billion in 2022, have fallen by 92 percent to $110 million this year, according to the UNODC, with the loss expected to impact the country’s already struggling economy more broadly.
Last year, poppy crops accounted for almost a third by value of total agricultural production in Afghanistan, the world’s leading producer.
“Today, Afghanistan’s people need urgent humanitarian assistance... to absorb the shock of lost income and save lives,” said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly in a statement.
“For all the other production — cotton, wheat — they need much more water,” she said at a briefing on the report, while the country was experiencing “three years of consecutive draught.”
The Afghan interior ministry’s narcotics department said it agrees “to a certain extent” with the UNODC report’s estimates of the area under poppy cultivation.
But it dismissed other elements of the report, such as those regarding opium production and socio-economic data, because they were not based on field-based surveys, relying instead on satellite images and previous years’ data.

Topics: Afghanistan

AFP
  • Every autumn New Delhi is blanketed in acrid smog, primarily blamed on stubble-burning by farmers 
  • Critics say that governments wilfully ignore the agricultural primary source of the public health crisis 
AFP

NEW DELHI: Authorities in the smog-ridden Indian capital New Delhi on Sunday extended an emergency schools closure by a week, with no signs of improvement in the megacity’s choking levels of pollution.
Every autumn New Delhi is blanketed in acrid smog, primarily blamed on stubble-burning by farmers in the neighboring agrarian states.
The city is regularly ranked as one of the most polluted on the planet, with its annual smog blamed for hundreds of thousands of premature deaths each year.
“As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November,” Delhi state’s education minister Atishi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Secondary schools “are being given the option of shifting to online classes” added Atishi, who uses only one name, after days of high pollution levels.
The Indian capital — which has a population of 30 million — once again ranked as the world’s most polluted city Sunday, according to monitoring firm IQAir.
Delhi state annually imposes restrictions on construction activities and orders some vehicles off roads when pollution reaches severe levels.
But critics say that governments wilfully ignore the agricultural primary source of the public health crisis.
The farmers in neighboring states are a powerful electoral lobby and elected leaders have long resisted calls to impose strict fines and other punitive measures on them for their actions.
New Delhi is set to host a cricket World Cup match on Monday between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
But both teams canceled their scheduled pre-match training sessions in recent days over health risks from the smog.
Severe smog levels are expected to persist for several more weeks.
Levels of the most dangerous PM2.5 particles — so tiny they can enter the bloodstream — reached 570 micrograms per cubic meter on Sunday according to IQAir, nearly 40 times the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization.
A Lancet study in 2020 attributed 1.67 million deaths to air pollution in India during the previous year, including almost 17,500 in the capital.
And the average city resident could die nearly 12 years earlier than expected due to air pollution, according to an August report by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute.
India is heavily reliant on polluting coal for energy generation, resisting calls to phase it out, and its per capita coal emissions have risen 29 percent in the past seven years.

Topics: Delhi smog

Reuters
  • After Friday’s quake, thousands of buildings in Jajarkot and neighboring Rukum West district have collapsed or developed cracks
  • It was Nepal’s deadliest quake since 2015, when about 9,000 people were killed by two quakes that reduced whole towns to rubble
Reuters

CHIURI: Sobbing relatives of victims from Nepal’s worst earthquake in eight years sat with the bodies of their loved ones on Sunday as rescuers looked for people who could still be trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Surrounding about 10 bodies shrouded in white cloth in a tarpaulin tent, relatives prepared garlands of marigolds for the Hindu cremation rites later in the day.

Baljit Mahar, 32, sat cross-legged by the body of his seven-year-old son, one of 157 people killed in the late Friday quake in the west of the Himalayan nation, according to the authorities’ latest count, along with about 250 injured.

“We could not save him, while all the other six members of the family were able to rush out as soon as the earthquake jolted us from our sleep,” Mahar told Reuters in the remote village of Chiuri in the hilly Jajarkot district.

He pulled the body from the crumbled facade of their single-story mud and stone house.

The quake had a magnitude 6.4, Nepal’s National Seismological Center said, while the US Geological Survey measured it at 5.6.

It was the country’s deadliest since 2015, when about 9,000 people were killed by two quakes that reduced whole towns and centuries-old temples to rubble and destroyed more than a million houses, at a cost of $6 billion to the $40 billion economy.

After Friday’s quake, thousands of buildings in Jajarkot and neighboring Rukum West district have collapsed or developed cracks making them unliveable.

“All my belongings and clothes are under the debris,” Mahar said. “I have been left without anything.”

Nepal Police spokesperson Kuber Kadayat said the authorities would keep looking for survivors, then quickly address relief and rehabilitation for the affected families. The government treat the injured free of charge.

Survivors said they heard the loud noises of collapsing buildings soon after the quake.

“There was a big plume of dust and we could not even breathe easily or see anything,” said Shanta Bahadur B.K., watching over the bodies of six family members. His mother was being treated for injuries at a hospital in the nearest city, Nepalgunj.

“I am shocked to lose almost all my family members,” said the 41-year-old, who farms millet and corn. “It is an unbearable pain, but I must face and bear it. What to do?”

The relatives will use the area’s single cremation ground, said B.K, “but we will have separate cremation ceremonies in accordance with our tradition and culture.”

Topics: Nepal earthquake

  • Israeli ambassador’s comments mobilize online trolls against Frontline magazine
  • Envoy’s behavior is ‘unprecedented, unwarranted and unacceptable,’ journalists say
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Israel is attempting to control the Indian media narrative on Palestine, journalists have warned, as they denounced a public attack by Tel Aviv’s envoy on one of India’s most prominent magazines.

Concerns over efforts to influence Indian journalists and their coverage of Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza began to emerge last month, when groups of reporters from India suddenly started to fly to Tel Aviv, sharing footage showing them embedded with Israeli troops.

Those that Arab News spoke to have declined to comment on whether they were sponsored by the Israeli government but admitted they were facilitated by its security forces and obtained free visas.

Since the beginning of Israel’s daily bombardment of the Palestinian enclave in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, the Israeli ambassador in New Delhi has hosted regular briefings for Indian journalists and this week made a public statement widely seen as an attempt to interfere in their reporting.

In a letter dated Oct. 31, which he shared on social media on the same day, the envoy, Naor Gilon, accused Frontline, an English-language fortnightly published by The Hindu Group, of “importing fake news into the mainstream media.”

The ambassador’s comments came after the magazine, which is famous for in-depth reporting, published a story on the situation in Gaza that featured comments from both Israeli sources and a Hamas spokesperson.

Gilon wrote that interviewing Hamas was “shameful” and raised “serious doubt about journalistic standards and ethical considerations” and that he hoped that The Hindu “reflects on this incident and takes measures to ensure that future interviews are conducted with the rigor and integrity that your readers deserve.”

The authenticity of the letter was confirmed by Frontline editor Vaishna Roy, to whose email address it was sent.

Roy said she was very surprised by “the tone and the tenor” of the letter.

“There is a certain anger, which one doesn’t expect from a diplomatic position, an important position, as the ambassador to a country. There’s lack of restraint and (there is) a personal attack, which surprised me,” she told Arab News.

“We interviewed two Israeli voices and one former PLO spokesperson, and we interviewed the Hamas head of international relations ... As an editor I thought it is important to give both sides a hear.”

Although sent to Roy, the letter was addressed to Suresh Nambath, editor of The Hindu daily, which is owned by the same media group.

“Typically, one writes a letter to the editor, and we would publish it with our response. The ambassador sent it to my email ID but did not address me. When I pointed it out, he did not respond. Instead, the ambassador published the same letter online,” Roy said.

Multiple responses to the ambassador’s post, which Arab News reviewed, contained harassment and threats against the Frontline editor.

“It is unprecedented and it’s not a good omen. We’re seeing a sudden rise in a certain kind of propaganda, which refuses to admit a single voice of dissent,” Roy said.

“They are trying to control the narrative ... The reason why he went to social media is because he knew it would immediately set the troll army on me. And that is exactly what happened.”

Sanjay Kapoor, editor of the English-language political magazine Hardnews, said he saw the same trend, which has also been facilitated by uncritical consumption of Western narratives in India.

“Our media follows the Western media. Many a time, they even carry reports that are contrary to our foreign policy. Many would believe that is a sign or a symbol of independent journalism, but that’s not true,” he told Arab News.

“The Western powers and Israel are trying to control the narrative and ensure that the Palestinian point of view never comes out.”

But despite this, a foreign official’s direct intervention in editorial matters has been seen as taking these efforts to yet another level — bordering encroachment.

“This is unwarranted and unacceptable to the Indian media,” said Umakant Lakhera, former president of the Press Club of India.

“The Israeli ambassador in India has no business, no right, to dictate terms and conditions to Indian media, and to preach the protocol of the ethics of journalism.”

He found the ambassador’s comments also “unethical” as they came from a representative of a state whose security forces have killed at least 31 Palestinian journalists in the past three weeks.

“Why have they been killed? Because they are giving the ground reality, they are reporting the ground situation,” Lakhera said.

The Israeli ambassador’s letter against Frontline’s editor and further activity on social media were not, however, the only recent incidents that made journalists raise their eyebrows.

“The same gentleman recently made an extraordinary claim that there was such enormous normal support for Israel in India after Oct. 7 that he could muster the whole contingent of Indians for the IDF,” said Anand K. Sahay, columnist and former editor of the Deccan Herald daily.

“Nevertheless, it is not a question of this ambassador alone. Israel’s ambassador to the UN has gone so far as to accuse the secretary-general of supporting terrorism,” Sahay told Arab News, referring to the Israeli UN representative’s call for the resignation of the organization’s chief, Antonio Guterres, who said that the Hamas attack “did not happen in vacuum.

“With America’s help, Israel has pretty much behaved like a terrorist state itself.”

Sahay hopes that as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “losing popularity day by day in his own country,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distance himself from him and his “outright militarist” government.

“If he does so, no ambassador of Israel in New Delhi will in the future be so impertinent as to go around lecturing the media in this obnoxious way,” he said.

