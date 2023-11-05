OIC to host Jeddah conference on women in Islam

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation hosts the international conference “Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment” in Jeddah on Monday.
The three-day event is dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Muslim women throughout history.
It aims to emphasize the contributions of women to the development of the OIC member states and to counter negative propaganda that portrays the Islamic religion as an impediment to women’s rights.
The conference aims to showcase that Islamic teachings have consistently upheld principles of justice and equity for women.
It also seeks to develop a comprehensive plan for legal and political reforms that will promote justice and empowerment for women within Islamic societies.
It is also expected to adopt a comprehensive document, The Jeddah Document for Women in Islam, which outlines key initiatives and strategies for achieving this goal.
The conference consists of five working sessions, during which ministers, officials, scholars, and thinkers will explore the status of women and their rights in Islam. They will assess the potential for empowering Muslim women in education and employment, as well as various issues related to women in contemporary societies.
Saudi Arabia presented an initiative to host a conference with the primary focus on empowering women during the 49th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which took place in Mauritania in March. The council adopted a ministerial decision endorsing the initiative.
The move reflects Saudi Arabia’s dedication to bolstering women’s empowerment, both within its borders and in alignment with its commitment to supporting such endeavors within the OIC and the broader international context. These efforts aim to strengthen women’s roles in the sphere of comprehensive development.
DJ BRQ’s videos combine music and visuals for a truly electric, uniquely Saudi experience
Updated 05 November 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: A Saudi DJ with a passion for music and the Kingdom’s awe-inspiring landscape hopes to unite these worlds and bring them to new, bigger audiences.
Saudi Arabia’s breathtaking scenery is often captured in DJ BRQ’s music videos, and he is always looking for opportunities to make more. From Al-Wahba Crater to the Fayfa Mountains, the DJ is eager to highlight the variety of the region’s culture, people, and geography.
Ruminating on what inspires his approach to music production, he told Arab News: “The combination of music and nature is truly magical. When I’m out there DJing and playing my tunes, it’s as if the environment comes alive. The melodies blend seamlessly with the rustling leaves and the rhythm syncs with the heartbeat of the mountains. It’s an experience that words can’t quite capture.”
After finishing a summer tour around the southern region, he is now gearing up for the winter tour around the north, starting with AlUla, a place he describes as “close to my heart.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• DJ BQR’s summer tour included Al-Soudah, Al-Namas, Tanomah, and Abha.
• His music videos have garnered an impressive 2 million views on his YouTube channel.
• His winter tour will encompass the northern regions of Saudi Arabia.
• After AlUla, he will move on to Bajdah, Taima, Haql, NEOM, Jeddah, and Diriyah in Riyadh.
He said: “I had the incredible opportunity to explore the mesmerizing landscapes of southern Saudi Arabia. It was an unforgettable journey where I not only immersed myself in the breathtaking beauty of the region but also had the chance to create and share five music videos.”
During his summer tour, he explored Al-Soudah, Al-Namas, Tanomah, and Abha, making videos that went viral and garnered an impressive 2 million views on his YouTube channel.
The combination of music and nature is truly magical. When I’m out there DJing and playing my tunes, it’s as if the environment comes alive.
BRQ Saudi DJ
His winter tour will encompass the northern regions of Saudi Arabia. After AlUla, he will move on to Bajdah, Taima, Haql, NEOM, Jeddah, and Diriyah in Riyadh.
“I’m excited to embark on a new adventure … I can’t wait to witness the captivating landscapes, delve into the rich cultural heritage, and discover hidden treasures that lie in the north. I’m eager to bring my music to these new locations, capturing the essence of the region and sharing it with my ever-growing audience.”
DJ BRQ is a full-time musician who frequently travels to find the perfect backdrop for videos. He typically visits 10 different places before settling on the one that best fulfils his vision.
Speaking about what drives his creativity, he added: “With a love for creating unique and unforgettable music experiences, with a background in electronic dance music, house, and techno, I’m on a mission to blend mindfulness, music, and nature like never before.”
The DJ took a risk in 2022 by breaking into the house music scene after starting out as a fan in 2017.
Along the way, he received encouragement from friends and family who recognized his talent and love of music. Their unwavering belief in him has spurred his ambition and motivated him to pursue new chances.
He believes the Kingdom’s diverse cultural and natural beauty is underrepresented and under-appreciated: “My goal is to capture the essence of these hidden locations, from the mysterious desert oases to the awe-inspiring mountain ranges. I want to use music as a vehicle to bring these places to life.”
The Ministry of Culture’s Music Commission, he added, has done extensive work to support and promote local musicians and DJs, including developing programs to help them grow, practice their artistry, and be heard.
To keep up with the DJ, check out his Instagram @brq.house.
Archaeologists unearth ancient hand tool during dig in Qarah
Item is thought to date back to Paleolithic Age
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Architects working at a site to the south of AlUla governorate have excavated a 200,000-year-old hand ax, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The discovery, announced by the Royal Commission for AlUla, was made as a team of archaeologists, led by Dr. Can and Gizem Aksoy from TEOS Heritage, were exploring the site at Qarah for evidence of ancient human life in the area.
Qarah was one of the most important residential areas in the Arabian Peninsula during the first centuries of Islam and is dotted with sites of historical and archaeological interest.
The 51-cm-long ax is made of soft basalt with a sharpened edge on each side. It is thought to date back to the Paleolithic Age, which ended about 10,000 years ago.
The TEOS team have discovered more than a dozen similar stone tools in the area and research is ongoing to find out more about how they were made and used.
The Royal Commission, which appointed TEOS, is supervising 11 other archaeological projects across AlUla and Khaybar. The work is part of a broader plan to develop the region as a cultural heritage site.
Foreign law firms to broaden Saudi Arabia’s legal landscape
“The establishment of international law firms in the Kingdom will serve and facilitate investors, opening doors for them to expand their investments”
Updated 05 November 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The Ministry of Justice’s recent announcement licensing 15 foreign law firms and reviewing 15 other applications for practicing law in the Kingdom has paved the way for a broad legal practice to ensure justice and uphold high standards.
The decisions follow an influx of international companies seeking to establish their headquarters in Saudi Arabia.
The ministry explained that licenses have been granted to several companies from the US and the UK with the aim of enhancing and developing the legal profession, raising the standard of its practitioners, and improving the business and investment environment in the Kingdom.
SPEEDREAD
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice has licensed 15 foreign law firms and is reviewing 15 more, welcoming international legal practices. This initiative seeks to enhance the legal profession, elevate standards, and boost the business and investment landscape as global companies increasingly set up shop in the Kingdom. Foreign law firms will aid knowledge exchange, spur economic growth, and address legal complexities in international transactions, in line with Vision 2030’s goals and Saudi Arabia’s quest for a mature legal environment.
Majid Al-Khamis, general supervisor of media and institutional communications at the Ministry of Justice, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia (has) paved solid ground for international law firms to take a foothold in the Saudi legal market, especially after major international companies in all sectors rushed to invest in Saudi Arabia given the great opportunities presented by Vision 2030.”
Al-Khamis added that new legislation enacted by the Kingdom, such as the Civil (Personal) Status Law, the Evidence Law, and the Civil Transactions Law, will provide a more distinguished legal climate protecting rights, stimulating investment, and supporting economic prosperity.
Lawyer Massad Al-Anazi said: “It is an important catalyst for knowledge development and exchange of experiences between Saudi law firms and foreign companies, especially since the licensing controls for foreign companies adopt high-quality standards in accordance with the regulations of foreign offices.”
He added that all of this reflects the Kingdom’s aim to develop a fully mature legal environment that recognizes the magnitude of the challenges facing the business and investment sectors.
Another lawyer, Hisham Al-Faraj, said that “the presence of experts from different backgrounds and legal schools is beneficial in terms of developing legal and judicial work, and international transactions require the assistance of experts from different countries because the experts from each country are capable, qualified, knowledgeable, and experienced in the laws of their respective nations.
“The establishment of international law firms in the Kingdom will serve and facilitate investors, opening doors for them to expand their investments,” he added.
Al-Faraj stated that this will serve society, especially in international cases and even in what seem fairly simple disputes.
For example, he explained, a check is considered a payment instrument in Saudi Arabia, and can be cashed as soon as it is written with no point in deferring its date; it is a crime for anyone to write a check without sufficient funds, and it is not accepted as a guarantee from a legal standpoint.
This standard differs from a neighboring Gulf country, where a check is also considered a credit instrument and not just a payment instrument, and in the event of writing a deferred check, it cannot be cashed before that date, he noted.
Al-Faraj pointed out that this is how commercial transactions differ and branch out due to differences in legal systems. It is necessary, he added, to consult a specialist in the law of the country in which the transaction is to be conducted to ensure compliance with the law.
Diriyah Season focuses on living heritage of Kingdom’s birthplace
The season offers a unique opportunity for tourists from across the region and the world to experience the warm hospitality, rich culture, heritage, and traditions of the Kingdom
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Diriyah Season — which is presented by Diriyah Company in partnership with Diriyah Gate Development Authority — opens in December with a captivating array of events and experiences designed to bring to life the living heritage of the location, the birthplace of Saudi Arabia.
The season will provide visitors with an experience that combines arts and culture, live performances and experiences which showcase nearly 600 years of history and heritage in a compelling and entertaining way.
The event will take place across several areas of Diriyah, including parks, wadis, Bujairi Terrace, and the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif.
The season offers a three-month schedule of events that caters to all tastes.
Attractions include immersive art installations and exhibitions, outstanding culinary events, live musical and theatrical performances, the much-awaited Diriyah ePrix Championship organized by the Ministry of Sport, an expanded return of Layali Diriyah, and outdoor pursuits like horseback riding, camping, and stargazing.
This year’s theme honors Diriyah’s story and celebrates Al-Awja in a rallying call for all Saudis to unite and celebrate their shared culture and identity.
While Diriyah is a vital element in Saudi Arabia’s cultural identity and national pride, it also stands at the forefront of the Kingdom’s plans for the future as a unique cultural capital.
The birthplace of the First Saudi State, it is a city built with people at its heart; a place where people from all walks of life come together and experience the unique Saudi way of life.
The season offers a unique opportunity for tourists from across the region and the world to experience the warm hospitality, rich culture, heritage, and traditions of the Kingdom and its people, increasing cultural dialogue across the country and the world.
Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi tourism minister, board member and secretary-general of Diriyah Company, said: “As Saudi Arabia expands its tourism offering, we are unlocking the enormous potential that the sector offers. Central to this is authenticity in tourism — people travel for real stories and to meet real people. Diriyah Season will create connections and dialogue, supporting experiential tourism that is highly meaningful and memorable.”
Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “Diriyah Season will unite the world in a celebration of culture and shared experiences. As we embark on this new annual season of events, we look forward to showcasing Diriyah, ‘The City of Earth,’ and its values as one of the most culturally significant locations in the Kingdom.”
Who’s Who: Dr. Haneen Shoaib, associate professor and dean of the College of Business Administration in Jeddah
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Dr. Haneen Shoaib is an associate professor and dean of the College of Business Administration at the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah.
In her current position, she manages both the male and female campuses of the college, administratively and academically. She also participates in international conferences and conducts research.
Her higher education began with a bachelor’s degree in English linguistics and literature from Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah.
She moved on to pursue a master’s degree in business administration from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Jeddah.
After teaching for a year, she obtained a master’s degree in international management from Exeter University, UK.
Following that, she earned her Ph.D. at Exeter University’s School of Management. Her research investigated the dramaturgical aspects of the enactment of power within strategic interactions in Saudi Arabia, focusing on issues of gender, culture, identity, religion and institutions.
She published an internationally indexed research trilogy centered on the leadership of King Salman.
The study focused on the king’s official account on X and on the role of virtual leadership communication in building bridges and emotional bonding during the COVID-19 pandemic.