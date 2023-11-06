Internet, phone lines cut again in Gaza: telecoms firm

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israel cut Internet and phone lines in the Gaza Strip Sunday night, for the third time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, telecoms firm Paltel said.
“We regret to announce the complete shutdown of communications and Internet services in Gaza after the Israeli side disconnected the servers,” Paltel said in a statement.
Shortly after the blackout, the Israeli army launched an intense bombardment on Gaza City and other nearby zones in the north of the enclave.
The explosions were so powerful they could be heard in Rafah in the far south of the Palestinian territory, according to an AFP journalist on the scene.
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
BEIRUT: Four relatives of a journalist were killed on Sunday in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, the official Lebanese news agency said, adding that the journalist was also wounded.
The border area between the two countries has seen regular exchanges of fire, in particular between Iran-backed group Hezbollah and Israel, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war triggered by the Palestinian group’s October 7 attacks.
Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said the four victims are the sister of radio correspondent Samir Ayoub and her three grandchildren, aged 10, 12 and 14.
They were following the journalist’s car in another vehicle when they were killed.
Ayoub later appeared on the local television channel Al-Jadeed, wearing a bloodstained shirt, and described pulling his niece from the car, the sole survivor of the five people inside it.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati denounced the attack as an “abhorrent crime committed by the Israeli enemy,” and saying the cars had been targeted by drones.
On X, formerly Twitter, the foreign ministry cited Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib as saying he would bring the matter to the attention of the UN Security Council on Monday.
Shortly after the incident, Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah movement said it fired Katyusha rockets at the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona in response to this “heinous crime.”
Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said late Sunday “Hezbollah targets were attacked in the north in response to an anti-tank missile attack that killed an Israeli civilian,” without specifying where the civilian died.
Hagari added that among the targets hit by Israel were “vehicles” and that aircraft destroyed the launch site for a long-range missile.
Earlier Sunday, four rescue workers were injured in an Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon that hit two ambulances, according to the association that owned the vehicles and state media.
NNA said an Israeli strike targeted two ambulances belonging to the Risala Scout association, which operates rescue teams and is affiliated with the Shiite Amal movement, a Hezbollah ally.
The association said “a drone from the Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeted... the two vehicles, causing moderate injuries to four paramedics.”
It said the attack took place at dawn when the two ambulances were called to evacuate wounded in the village of Tayr Harfa, some three kilometers (two miles) from the border with Israel.
The Israeli army said it had used a drone to target a “terrorist cell that attempted to fire from Lebanon toward the area of Rosh Hanikra in northern Israel.”
It said troops had observed “two suspicious vehicles” in the area, but said “the strike was directed at the terrorist cell and not at the vehicles.”
Since October 7, at least 81 people have been killed on the Lebanese side in cross-border skirmishes, according to an AFP tally, including 59 Hezbollah fighters.
Hezbollah said three of its fighters were killed on Sunday.
Six soldiers and two civilians have been killed on the Israeli side.
On October 13, Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed and six other journalists, including two from AFP, were wounded while covering the cross-border fighting in southern Lebanon.
Lebanese authorities have accused Israel of being behind the strikes.
Rising tensions on the border have raised concerns that the Israel’s war to destroy Hamas in Gaza could become a wider conflagration.
In his first speech since the fighting erupted between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday accused the United States of being “entirely responsible” for the war.
He also warned Israel against the “folly” of an attack on Lebanon, adding that halting its “aggression against Gaza” would prevent a regional conflict.
Updated 16 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said on Sunday the dangerous statements by an Israeli minister regarding the use of a nuclear bomb on Gaza “underscored the extremism of the Zionist occupation against the Palestinian people,” Saudi Press Agency reported.
On Sunday, Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu was suspended from government meetings “until further notice” after suggesting in an interview dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.
Jassem Albudaiwi called for holding the Israeli government accountable for what he called a “reckless threat.”
He continued: “The dangerous statements by a minister in the Israeli occupying government regarding the use of a nuclear bomb on Gaza are a call for genocide, confirming the extremism and brutality of the Zionist occupation against the Palestinian people, and its grave and ongoing violations in Gaza, along with its disregard for the lives of innocent civilians.”
Albudaiwi strongly condemned “unbalanced statements and actions,” which could exacerbate the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip and underscore the Israeli occupation's intent to persist in this attack in violation of all international conventions, norms, and laws.
Updated 05 November 2023
Reuters
ANKARA: Turkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party, also known as CHP, on Sunday elected Ozgur Ozel as its new leader, ending a 13-year term for incumbent Kemal Kilicdaroglu, as the country gears up for local elections next March.
Ozel, 49, has been serving as the CHP’s deputy parliamentary group chairman since 2015 and has been a lawmaker since 2011. He announced his candidacy in September, after Kilicdaroglu and the CHP’s painful defeat to President Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling political alliance in May presidential and general elections.
Ozel, a pharmacist by trade, received 812 of 1,366 possible votes at a tense, hours-long party congress in Ankara that took two rounds.
“This is the greatest honor of my life,” Ozel said after the results were announced, while thanking Kilicdaroglu for his work at the party. “We are embarking on the road for local election victory,” he added.
“We have believed in turning hopelessness into hope, we are hopeful,” Ozel said, surrounded by applauding party members and standing alongside Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.
Imamoglu supported Ozel in a push for change at the CHP that has long been bogged down by in-fighting. After winning the 2019 municipal elections in Istanbul and ending Erdogan’s years-long hold over the city, Imamoglu was seen as a potential new leader for the party and challenger for the presidency.
However, Kilicdaroglu chose to run himself against Erdogan in the May elections, despite several previous losses. After the vote, he came under fire for refusing to step down as the leader of the CHP, established by modern Turkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
“I carried our Great Leader Ataturk’s legacy with honor until today,” Kilicdaroglu said on social messaging platform X after the results, and congratulated Ozel. “And today, with the decision our congress delegates made, I say goodbye to the post of chairman.”
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP
INCIRLIK, Turkiye: Turkish police on Sunday fired tear gas to disperse a pro-Palestinian rally staged outside a military base housing US forces just hours before the arrival in Ankara of Washington’s top diplomat.
The protest outside the Incirlik Air Base in southeastern Turkiye was organized by the IHH humanitarian relief fund, which in 2010 led a flotilla to Gaza that sparked Israeli raids in which 10 civilians died.
An AFP photographer said the police intervened when the crowd began to walk toward the base after holding a peaceful rally in Incirlik.
Images on social media showed several hundred people waving Palestinian flags running across a field chased by the police, who also used water cannon.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests. US officials issued no immediate comment.
The Mediterranean coastal base is owned by Turkiye but used by the US Air Force and occasionally Britain’s Royal Air Force, providing them with strategic access to large parts of the Middle East.
The IHH protest was timed to coincide with a visit to Ankara by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was to arrive late Sunday and meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday.
Nearly 1,000 people also rallied on Sunday outside the US Embassy in Ankara, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.
NATO member Turkiye has been hit by weeks of occasionally vast protests since Israel went to war against Hamas last month.
Israel is trying to crush militants who staged the deadliest attack in the country’s history on Oct. 7.
Israel’s bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip has killed more than 9,770 people, mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry.
Turkiye, which itself has been battling a decades-long Kurdish insurgency that has claimed tens of thousands of lives, initially defended Israel’s right to fight back against Hamas.
But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has toughened up his tone as the war grinds on and the civilian death toll climbs.
Erdogan has repeatedly lashed out at the United States for supporting the Israeli operation, which he has compared to “genocide.”
He led a massive rally in Istanbul last month that he said was attended by 1.5 million people, calling Israel an “occupier” that was acting like a “war criminal.”
Turkiye said Saturday it was recalling its ambassador to Israel for consultations and breaking off contacts with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Erdogan holds personally responsible for the civilian toll.
Israel and Turkiye had been gradually mending their relations, which ruptured in the wake of the 2010 IHH attempt to break Israel’s siege of the Gaza Strip.
Frankly Speaking: Why has the UN constantly failed Palestine?
Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN decries “double standards” when it comes to condemnation of loss of Israeli and Palestinian civilian lives
Munir Akram says Israelis get away with assassinating people but when others do something like what Hamas did, they are accused of being terrorists
Slams Israel’s rejection of ceasefire calls as “violation of international law in most violent way,” rules out Pakistan’s military involvement in the conflict
Updated 57 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN has said Israel has been emboldened by the international order’s “double and triple standards,” which he considers to be the “root” of the crisis unfolding in the Middle East.
Reiterating his call for a ceasefire in Gaza, Munir Akram urged the international community to rectify the imbalance at the heart of the UN and in the application of international law.
“This is the nature of the world order in which we live,” he said on Arab News current-affairs show “Frankly Speaking,” adding: “There are double standards and there are triple standards, discrimination against some and discrimination for others. This is the root of our problems in the world we live in, these double standards.”
For Akram, faith in the potential of the global system of rules is not entirely lost, noting that the issue is not so much a lack of principles nor a lack of law — both international law and international humanitarian law, which govern the actions of combatants in war — but rather the lack of their “uniform” application.
“These rules should be applicable uniformly and universally to all,” he told “Frankly Speaking” host Katie Jensen. “But that isn’t the case. The Israelis unfortunately have this sense of impunity. They can go and assassinate people and then get away with it and yet claim when others do it, when they do something like what Hamas did, they’re terrorists.
“This double standard is the root cause of the weakness of the international order we have today. And it has to be rectified. People need justice. People need to be treated the same way on the basis of the same laws, the same principles that we all espouse.”
Akram’s comments came as the death toll from Israel’s bombardment in Gaza rose to more than 8,500 people, including at least 3,500 children. Some officials have said one child has been killed every 10 seconds.
The veteran Pakistani diplomat has repeatedly called for a ceasefire, telling both Arab News and the UN Security Council that there is an immediate need not only for a cessation in hostilities but also for the provision of a humanitarian corridor and access into Gaza, and the rejection of any Palestinian displacement, either within the embattled territory or outside it.
“It’s obvious that what needs to happen is a ceasefire. We need to halt the hostilities, halt the aerial bombardment, the invasion of Gaza, the killing that’s taking place,” he said.
“And we saw that with the attack on the (Jabalia) refugee camp. This is unnecessary slaughter of civilians with whatever military objectives that may be.”
Akram asserted that even though international humanitarian law prohibits the targeting and killing of civilians, “that’s happening with impunity today, and certain powers are unable to agree to a ceasefire. This is mind boggling. It’s a violation of international law in the most visible and violent way. And I think the international community needs to stand up for the principles that we all espouse here at the United Nations.”
He also seconded the view of Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for Palestine who, interviewed on “Frankly Speaking” last week, said the right to defend does not apply to a country that is at the same time an occupying power.
“Absolutely. This is exactly what we’ve said in the Security Council. If you see the first statement which Pakistan made on this, when this conflict broke out, stated clearly that a power which is occupying another people does not, cannot, claim the right to self-defense against those people that it’s occupying,” Akram said.
“I think the law on this is absolutely clear. The demand and the claim made by Israel and its friends that it has the right to defend itself doesn’t apply, isn’t legally defensible in this situation.”
Akram has been blunt in arguing that the “original sin” in the Gaza conflict was not the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7 but rather the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands, a position he staked out during a speech to the UN General Assembly that has since received a backlash from pro-Israel groups.
Asked whether he maintained or had retracted this position, he was unfazed, saying: “No, this is the truth.”
He added: “I don’t take the truth back. I think it’s quite obvious to anybody with any sense of fairness that the problem has arisen because of Israel’s 50 years of occupation of Palestine, the murder and killing of Palestinians with impunity over these decades and, especially in recent years, we’ve seen the manner in which the Palestinians have been treated.
“With regard to the Israeli occupation, I think I’m absolutely confident in my view that when you push a people into a corner, when you suppress them and you kill their children, they’ll react. And this is what has happened.”
Concerns about escalation continue to hover around the conflict, particularly with not only the influence of Iran through its proxy armies but also the positioning of several US aircraft carriers in the region.
“We’re facing the danger of an international crisis, and that’s another reason — apart from the humanitarian reasons of Palestinian children and women being killed — there’s also a strategic reason, and that’s the danger that this conflict could spread,” Akram said.
“This could have dangerous implications not only for the region but for the world as a whole when you have major powers become involved in a conflict. And the danger of that happening is palpable.”
Added to this are competing efforts in the UN Security Council from China, Russia and the US to push alternative resolutions. This has been most recently seen in the rejection by China and Russia of a US-backed draft resolution calling for a pause in fighting to allow humanitarian access, protection of civilians, and the prevention of arms flows to Hamas and other militant groups in the Gaza Strip.
What followed was a Russian draft calling for a humanitarian “ceasefire” and the withdrawal of Israel’s orders for Palestinians in Gaza to relocate to the south of the territory ahead of a ground invasion.
Asked if Pakistan would be willing to get involved militarily, such as by sending peacekeeping troops to Gaza, Akram — who began his second stint as head of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission to the UN in 2019 — said he hopes such a situation will not happen.
“We wouldn’t want to get involved militarily in this conflict, and we think that even talking about it is dangerous. We’d want to see a peaceful solution. That’s what we’re working for,” he said, clarifying that his answer was a “no.”
Akram elaborated on the prospect of a ceasefire, which for him is essential, noting that without one “the danger of the conflict spreading only escalates.” Nevertheless, he remains optimistic that a peaceful resolution can be realized before the conflict spreads further.
While recognizing that international efforts to bring about an end to the conflict by peaceful means have so far failed, he believes that these efforts should not be halted, explaining that alongside the moral and legal measures that could be taken, there are potential economic and political levers that could be pulled.
In advocating this position, Akram said it is Israel and its supporters that must be “convinced” to stop the war, stressing that “we have to try first and foremost to find peaceful ways of stopping this conflict.”
He added: “I believe the enormity of the crimes being committed in Gaza is something that should move the international conscience. And hopefully if there’s a sufficient groundswell of support in the entire world, including the Western world where Israel has found support, that if an international conscience is mobilized, we could see a change in the positions of those who are complicit in not halting this war.”
If this fails, Akram was blunt with his assertion that Arab nations and member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would “have to find ways to respond if Israel doesn’t stop the war.”
And while understanding that there are several “obvious” ways he could think of this happening, he emphasized that they would “try everything possible short of a conflict to try and bring this to an end, and bring this to a just end.”
Asked how he saw the Gaza crisis ending, Akram said the war has to stop. “The two sides have got to get back to talking about the creation of a two-state solution, because I believe there’s a general consensus that that’s the only durable solution,” he added.
“And it’s only these extremists who are leading Israel today who have denied that. The entire world believes that a two-state solution is the answer, and we must get back to that track as soon as possible.”