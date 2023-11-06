You are here

  • Home
  • Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran
A handout photo provided by the Narges Mohammadi Foundation on October 2, 2023 shows an undated, unlocated photo of Iranian rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zsk2y

Updated 28 sec ago
AP
Follow

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran
  • Mohammadi, 51, has kept up her activism and has remained a leading light for nationwide, women-led protests
Updated 28 sec ago
AP
Follow

DUBAI: A campaign urging Iran to free Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi said Monday that the activist has begun a hunger strike over the conditions of her imprisonment and the country's requirement that women wear headscarves.
The Free Narges Mohammadi campaign said she “through a message from Evin Prison has informed her family that she started a hunger strike several hours ago.” It said Mohammadi and her lawyer for weeks have sought her transfer to a specialist hospital for heart and lung care.
It did not elaborate on what conditions Mohammadi suffered from, though it described her as receiving an echocardiogram of her heart.
Iranian state media did not immediately acknowledge that Mohammadi had gone on a hunger strike.
Mohammadi, 51, has kept up her activism despite numerous arrests by Iranian authorities and spending years behind bars. She has remained a leading light for nationwide, women-led protests sparked by the death last year of a 22-year-old woman in police custody that have grown into one of the most intense challenges to Iran’s theocratic government.
That woman, Mahsa Amini, had been detained for allegedly not wearing her headscarf, or hijab, to the liking of authorities.

Topics: Iran

‘Did you kill a Palestinian?’: anti-West boycott sweeps Middle East

‘Did you kill a Palestinian?’: anti-West boycott sweeps Middle East
Updated 59 min 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

‘Did you kill a Palestinian?’: anti-West boycott sweeps Middle East

‘Did you kill a Palestinian?’: anti-West boycott sweeps Middle East
  • The movement has gradually swelled since the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7
Updated 59 min 5 sec ago
AFP

MANAMA: In a convenience store in Bahrain, 14-year-old Jana Abdullah carries a tablet as she shops, checking a list of Western brands to avoid as Israel pursues its war against Hamas.
Jana and her 10-year-old brother, Ali, used to eat at McDonald’s nearly daily but they are among many across the Middle East now boycotting products they believe support Israel.
With the campaign spreading on social media including TikTok, children as well as their parents are shunning major brands such as Starbucks, KFC and Carrefour.
“We have started to boycott all products that support Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians,” Jana tells AFP.
“We do not want our money to contribute to more fighting,” she added, searching for local replacements.
The movement has gradually swelled since the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.
Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombarded Gaza and sent in ground troops in an assault the health ministry says has killed more than 9,700 people, mostly women and children.
Across the region, Arabs angered by the Israeli attacks have turned against brands associated with Israel’s allies, notably the United States.
The boycott has been accompanied by calls for Arab states to cut ties with Israel, while pro-Palestinian rallies have taken place weekly in major capitals.
Turkiye and Jordan have recalled ambassadors to Israel, Saudi Arabia announced a pause in normalization talks and Bahrain’s parliament said trade ties had been halted, although there was no government confirmation.

Led by tech-savvy youth, the boycott campaign includes browser extensions, dedicated websites and smartphone apps that identify proscribed products.
One Google Chrome extension, PalestinePact, blurs items advertised online if they are included in the list.
More traditional methods are also in use. Beside a four-lane highway in Kuwait City, giant billboards show images of blood-stained children in bandages.
“Did you kill a Palestinian today?” the grim slogan asks, jabbing at consumers who are still using the targeted goods.
According to Mishari Al-Ibrahim, a Kuwaiti activist, Western support for Israel’s Gaza offensive “strengthened the spread of the boycott in Kuwait”.
“It created a mental image among Kuwaitis that the West’s slogans and what it says about human rights do not apply to us.”
McDonald’s has found itself a prime target. Last month, the US fast food chain’s Israel franchise announced it had given thousands of free meals to the Israeli army, sparking uproar in the region.
McDonald’s Kuwait, a separate entity, responded by pledging more than $160,000 to relief efforts in Gaza, and said it “stands with Palestine” in a statement on social media.
McDonald’s Qatar also pledged $275,000 to relief efforts in Gaza, and stressed in a statement last month that it was separate to the Israeli branches.
In Qatar, some Western outlets have been forced to close after their owners shared pro-Israel content online.
The Doha branches of Pura Vida Miami, a US cafe, and French pastry company Maitre Choux both shut in Oct.
In Egypt, a home-grown soda brand long ignored by much of the population has come into vogue because of the boycott.
Spiro Spathis, founded in 1920, said it recently received more than 15,000 applications in a hiring round prompted by the growing demand.
However, the boycott could have a deep impact on Egypt’s economy, the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce has warned.
“The impact on the Egyptian investors and tens of thousands of workers will be profound,” a statement said, stressing that local branches are owned by Egyptian franchisees.
Meanwhile in Jordan, where social media posts have warned consumers not to “pay for bullets”, Abu Abdullah is closely inspecting a bottle of flavoured milk at a grocery store in the capital, Amman.
“Ah, this is made in Tunisia,” he said, his four-year-old son Abdullah standing beside him.
“This is the least we can do for our brothers in Gaza,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Kuwait Bahrain

Related

Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting
Middle-East
Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting
Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’ video
Middle-East
Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’

Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting

Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting
Updated 06 November 2023
AP
Follow

Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting

Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting
  • Blinken hopes that pauses in the war would allow for the release of hostages captured by Hamas and prevent the conflict from spreading regionally
Updated 06 November 2023
AP

Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting

ANKARA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was wrapping up a grueling Middle East diplomatic tour on Monday in Turkiye after only limited success in his furious efforts to forge a regional consensus on how best to ease civilian suffering in Gaza as Israel intensifies its war against Hamas.
Blinken met in the Turkish capital of Ankara with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan after a frantic weekend of travel that took him from Israel to Jordan, the occupied West Bank, Cyprus and Iraq to build support for the Biden administration’s proposal for “humanitarian pauses” to Israel’s relentless military campaign in Gaza.
Blinken’s shuttle diplomacy came as Israeli troops surrounded Gaza City and cut off the northern part of the besieged Hamas-ruled territory. Troops are expected to enter the city Monday or Tuesday, and are likely to face militants fighting street by street using a vast network of tunnels. Casualties will likely rise on both sides in the month-old war, which has already killed more than 9,700 Palestinians.
The top US diplomat hopes that pauses in the war would allow for a surge of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the release of hostages captured by Hamas during the militants’ deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians — while also preventing the conflict from spreading regionally.
Neither Blinken nor Fidan spoke as they posed for photographers ahead of their formal talks in Ankara. The top US diplomat was not going to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyep Erdogan who has been highly critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and an outlier among NATO allies in not expressing full support for Israel’s ‘right to defend itself’.
Outside the Foreign Ministry, dozens of protesters from an Islamist group carried Turkish and Palestinian flags and held up anti-US and anti-Israel placards as the Blinken-Fidan meeting got underway. Earlier Monday, police dispersed a group of students marching toward the ministry chanting “murderer Blinken, get out of Turkiye!”
It was the second day of protests denouncing Blinken’s visit. On Sunday, pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with Turkish riot police outside the US-Turkish Incirlik military air base in the southern city of Adana. Police fired tear gas and water cannon as the demonstrators tried to cross fields to enter the base.
Several hundreds also marched to the US Embassy in Ankara on Sunday, chanting “God is great.”
Blinken’s mission, his second to the region since the war began, has found only tepid, if any, support for his efforts to contain the fallout from the conflict. Israel has rejected the idea of pauses while Arab and Muslim nations are instead demanding an immediate cease-fire as the casualty toll soars among Palestinian civilians- mostly children under Israeli bombardments of Gaza.
USofficials are seeking to convince Israel of the strategic importance of respecting the laws of war by protecting non-combatants and significantly boosting deliveries of humanitarian aid to Gaza’s beleaguered civilian population.
It remained unclear, however, if Netanyahu would agree to temporary, rolling pauses in the massive operation to eradicate Hamas — or whether outrage among Palestinians and their supporters could be assuaged if he did.
Already Jordan and Turkiye have recalled their ambassadors to Israel to protest its tactics and the tide of international opinion appears to be turning from sympathy toward Israel to revulsion as images of death and destruction in Gaza spread around the world.
On Saturday in the Jordanian capital of Amman, both the Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers appeared at a joint news conference with Blinken. The two said Israel’s war had gone beyond self-defense and could no longer be justified as it now amounted to collective punishment of the Palestinian people.
That sentiment was echoed by tens of thousands of demonstrators who marched in the streets of world capitals over the weekend to protest Israel and condemn US support for Israel.
After finishing his talks in Turkiye, Blinken will head to Asia where the Gaza conflict will likely share top billing with other international crises at a series of events in Japan, South Korea and India, including Russia’s war on Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.
On Sunday, Blinken flew from the occupied West Bank, where he held talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, to Baghdad for talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.
When word spread of Blinken’s arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah, dozens of Palestinians turned out to protest, holding signs showing dripping blood and with messages that included, “Blinken blood is on your hands.” The meeting with Abbas ended without any public comment.
The Palestinian Authority administers semiautonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
The Biden administration, while remaining the strongest backer of Israel’s military response to Hamas’ attacks on Oct. 7, is increasingly seeking to use its influence with Israel to try to temper the effect of Israel’s weeks of complete siege and near round-the-clock air, ground and sea assaults in Gaza, home to 2.3 million civilians.
Arab states are resisting American suggestions that they play a larger role in resolving the crisis, expressing outrage at the civilian toll of the Israeli military operations and believing Gaza to be a problem largely of Israel’s own making.

Topics: War on Gaza Blinken

Related

OIC to hold summit on Gaza in Riyadh next Sunday
Saudi Arabia
OIC to hold summit on Gaza in Riyadh next Sunday
Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’ video
Middle-East
Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’

US soldier dies in Qatar

US soldier dies in Qatar
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

US soldier dies in Qatar

US soldier dies in Qatar
  • The soldier died in what was described as a non-combat-related incident
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

HOUSTON: The US Department of Defense reported on Sunday the death of Staff Sgt. Felix A. Berrios, who was aged 33 and from Houston, Texas, on Nov. 3, 2023.

Berrios died at Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar after what was described as a non-combat-related incident, which is currently under investigation.

Berrios was assigned to the 25th Signal Battalion within the 160th Signal Brigade, part of the US Army Network Enterprise Technology Command at the airbase.

Israeli soldier stabbed in east Jerusalem, attacker killed: police

Israeli soldier stabbed in east Jerusalem, attacker killed: police
Updated 06 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Israeli soldier stabbed in east Jerusalem, attacker killed: police

Israeli soldier stabbed in east Jerusalem, attacker killed: police
  • The attack marks the latest violence to flare up in the area as Israel deepens its military offensive in Gaza
Updated 06 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: A knife-wielding assailant stabbed and seriously wounded a female Israeli soldier before being shot dead in annexed east Jerusalem on Monday, police said.
“A terrorist armed with a knife arrived at Shalem police station and stabbed a female soldier... border police forces neutralized the terrorist by shooting,” police said in a statement.
Police, who did not give details about the assailant’s identity, said a female soldier was seriously wounded and another suffered light injuries.
The Israeli emergency services said they had provided medical treatment to the wounded, both aged 20.
The attack marks the latest violence to flare up in the area as Israel deepens its military offensive in Gaza.
On October 30, a Palestinian stabbed and seriously wounded an Israeli police officer before being shot dead in east Jerusalem, the police said.
Israeli forces have stepped up their ground offensive in Gaza as part of the military response to the October 7 Hamas attacks that officials say killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, with more than 240 people taken hostage.
Israel has since relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip and sent in ground troops, with the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory saying 9,770 people have been killed, around two-thirds of them women and children.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel stabbing attack

Related

Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’ video
Middle-East
Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’
‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement on Gaza
Middle-East
‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement on Gaza

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism’ - Israeli army

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism’ - Israeli army
Updated 39 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
AFP
Follow

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism’ - Israeli army

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism’ - Israeli army
  • Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi was arrested during a raid in the West Bank on Monday for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism'
Updated 39 min 32 sec ago
Arab News AFP

JERUSALEM: Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi was arrested during a raid in the West Bank on Monday for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism’ the Israeli army has confirmed. 
The prominent 22-year-old Palestinian activist was previously detained in 2017 accused of aggravated assault and 11 other charges when she was 16, after a video showing her kicking two Israeli soldiers in her home village of Nabi Saleh went viral on Facebook after they arrested her younger brother.
“Ahed Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih” near Ramallah, an army spokesman confirmed with AFP. 
“Tamimi was transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning.”

Topics: War on Gaza Ahed Tamimi

Related

Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’ video
Middle-East
Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’
‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement on Gaza
Middle-East
‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement on Gaza

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to display AI-powered smart city technology in Spain 
Saudi Arabia to display AI-powered smart city technology in Spain 
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran
‘Did you kill a Palestinian?’: anti-West boycott sweeps Middle East
‘Did you kill a Palestinian?’: anti-West boycott sweeps Middle East
Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting
Blinken wraps up frantic Middle East tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting
OIC to hold summit on Gaza in Riyadh next Sunday
OIC to hold summit on Gaza in Riyadh next Sunday

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.