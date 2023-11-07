The Giving Movement fuels rumors of Kanye West collab 

DUBAI: Popular Dubai-based streetwear brand The Giving Movement, known for its sustainability efforts, may be collaborating with Kanye West.
Bella Hadid celebrates her father’s Palestinian roots on his birthday
Updated 13 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian model Bella Hadid this week paid tribute to her father, real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, on his birthday with a special post on Instagram that celebrated his Palestinian roots.
The 27-year-old catwalk star posted a picture of her and Mohamed from last year at the “Labour of Love” exhibition in Doha, which investigated the symbolism of the Palestinian thobe.
“Happy birthday to my baba Mohammed Hadid, born in Nazareth, Palestine November 6, 1948,” Bella captioned her post.
Last month, Bella spoke up about Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and mourned the loss of all “innocent lives,” but also lamented the continued oppression and dispossession of the Palestinian people.
The supermodel said her phone number had been leaked and she has been getting “hundreds of death threats daily.”
“My family has felt to be in danger. But I cannot be silenced any longer. Fear is not an option. The people and children of Palestine, especially in Gaza, cannot afford our silence. We are not brave — they are,” she wrote.
“My grandparents, never being allowed to return. My family witnessed 75 years of violence against Palestinian people — most notably, brutal settler invasions which led to the destruction of entire communities, murder in cold blood and the forcible removal of families from their homes,” she added.
This week, Mohamed gave fans a look at his childhood. He shared family photos and a picture from his parents’ wedding on Instagram.
“1942 they had three daughters and I was the last to be lucky to be born in Nazareth, Palestine,” he said. “My mother left Safad to her parents' home in Nazareth, a few meters away from where Jesus was conceived.”
“I was nine days old when my mother and my sister of one and a half year old came back to Safad ... unfortunately our guests that my mother and father hosted for two-and-a-half years locked us out of our house ... furnished. (She) couldn’t even let her take a blanket for her infant son,” he added, referring to a family of refugees the family had hosted before they were barred from entering their home and forced to leave Nazareth.
Review: Sahar Khalifeh’s ‘Wild Thorns’ shines a light on the West Bank
Updated 22 min 7 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR
CHICAGO: Originally published in 1976 and re-released nearly fifty years later in 2023, Palestinian author Sahar Khalifeh shines a light on the Israeli occupation of the West Bank in her third novel, “Wild Thorns.” With a new forward written by Pakistani novelist and journalist Mohammed Hanif, the novel chronicles the lives of Khalifeh’s characters Usama, Adil, Nuwar, Zudhi and Abu Shamir, who live under occupation but continue to survive. Translated into English by Trevor LeGassick and Elizabeth Fernea, Khalifeh’s novel humanizes the tragedy of occupation.
Readers first meet 27-year-old Usama Al-Karmi who is returning from the Gulf after being laid off from his job as a translator. Usama has not been back to the West Bank in five years and upon his return is overwhelmed with checkpoints, strip searches, and forced interrogations which only fuel his anger.
Although Nablus is the same as Usama remembers, “occupation is still occupation.” Between Adil, Usama’s cousin who has nine mouths to feed, Abu Sabir whose workplace refuses him an ambulance after he is injured because he does not have a proper Israeli work permit, Nuwar who is in love with a fighter sitting in an Israeli jail, and young Basil who will not allow Palestinians to live under military rule without resistance, are the human lives that survive and stay resilient in the face of occupation. Khalifeh reveals the humanity of a situation where politics are at the fore, but human tragedy is indiscriminate.
In a place where “hungry people cannot afford to be angry,” Khalifeh reveals life under occupation, where soldiers can walk into homes and businesses, take people, livelihoods, and lives in an instant. Political failures are only heightened when nearly 50 years since its publication, the occupation continues. Khalifeh, who is a native of Nablus, survived a forced marriage of thirteen years and went to university in her thirties. Her first manuscript was confiscated by the Israeli army and her third novel, “Wild Thorns,” has been republished multiple times over the past several decades. Her characters continue to occupy spaces in minds and hearts as forces of resistance and of resilience, to be remembered and to continue to be heard as the world witnesses the threat of a second Nakba, 75 years on from the first mass expulsion of 750,000 Palestinians from their homes.
They added: “It is a comprehensive cinematic platform that promotes diversity in all facets of filmmaking, elevating it beyond just a film screening event. These ideas of diversity, connection, and cultural exchange are manifested in this year’s theme.
RSIFF also unveiled its selection of 36 movies from Saudi Arabia, as well as its Arab Spectacular and Red Sea: Competition lineups for this year’s third edition.
“Collectively, these strands will showcase the rich and varied work by established and new filmmakers from the region, including documentaries and titles produced by the Red Sea Film Foundation,” organizers said.
The program will put a spotlight on films made in the Middle East and North Africa region, featuring 36 feature-length and short films from Saudi Arabia.
British supermodel Kate Moss spotted at Hia Hub in Riyadh
Updated 06 November 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: British supermodel Kate Moss made an appearance at lifestyle conference Hia Hub in Riyadh during a session titled “The Making of an Icon” this week.
During the on stage discussion, the chief booking officer and co-founder of the Kate Moss Agency, Lucy Baxter, shared her views on what it takes to become an internationally recognized talent in the modelling world. Moss did not speak publicly at the event.
Lina Malaika, a consultant who works in the Saudi creative industry, moderated the discussion on what it takes to become the next Kate Moss, who rose to fame in the early 1990s and has since cemented herself as one of the world’s most famous modelling faces.
It isn’t the first time Moss has been spotted in the Kingdom — in 2020, Lebanese designer Eli Mizrahi shot a campaign in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla for hisNew York-based label Mônot. Moss was featured alongside the likes of Italian model Mariacarla Boscono, South African Candice Swanepoel, British Jourdan Dunn, American Amber Valletta, Chinese Xiao Wen and British-Sudanese star Alek Wek.
Meanwhile, Hia Hub also played host to a Saudi 100 Brands exhibition that features Saudi designers' pieces inspired by the Middle East. Atelier Hekayat, Aram, Mazrood, Noura Al-Dhahri, Kaf By Kaf, and more, participated in the showcase.
The founders of Atelier Hekayat, Alya and Abeer Oraif, told Arab News that their showcased design was influenced by the traditional patterns used in Saudi Arabia’s Najd region, called "Chalky," or “Shalki,” which is a cloth with floral motifs. They added that they combined it with their own pattern that is inspired by ancient Jeddah.
"We wanted to use the Chalky pattern in a couture and blend it with our particular pattern to create a story of two locations in Saudi Arabia, Chalky de Najd and Toile de Jeddah," the designers explained after spending a week preparing the creation.
Designer Arwa Al-Ammari, the founder of Aram, designed a dress that was influenced by the Alhambra royal gardens, which are known for their magnificent botany and architecture.
Noura Al-Dhahri took part in the exhibition with her piece, the Asir dress, which combined traditional embroidery on the front with a contemporary twist on the back, inspired by the ancient patterns of the Asir region in Saudi Arabia. The dress's sophisticated blue designs contrast with its classic white hue to create an elegant appearance.
Miss Universe Bahrain Lujane Yacoub spoke about the need for community centers in Bahrain, sharing the many ways in which she herself was helped by her local community center when she was a young child with a hearing disability.
“For me, the need for community center is personal. My own journey begins with a learning disability. In fourth grade, I was failing almost every single subject. So being diagnosed with an audio processing disorder was relief because I finally had answers to what was happening,” began Yacoub in the video.
“It was my local community centre that saved me though, because it was here that I took my ballet classes and drawing workshops and it turns out I was really good at these two things. Finally, I had something I could do well, which gave me hope. I now teach volunteer classes at a community center in Bahrain, hoping to find other young artists who might need a win the way I did,” she went on.
Yacoub also talked about the Bahrain Trust Foundation, which she said “understands the need for public spaces where communities can gather,” and how they are working towards establishing more centers around Bahrain, as well as renovating and expanding existing ones.
“My hope is for more community centers in Bahrain so that every mother and child here has access to support and resources. With our help, The Bahrain Trust Foundation can make this help a reality,” she added.
Meanwhile, Miss Universe Egypt Mohra Tantawy spoke about the life-saving work of Red Cross and Crescent.
“In these time times, the need for humanitarian aid has never been greater. According to the United Nations, one in every 45 people worldwide requires urgent assistance due to conflicts, natural disasters or displacement. This humanitarian crisis is overwhelming. And that's why organizations like the Red Cross and Crescent play a vital role,” said Tantawy in the video.
“By raising awareness and mobilizing resources globally, you can amplify the impact of the Red Cross and Crescent. We would like to encourage everyone to come together supporting these organizations through donations, volunteering, or even simply spreading the word,” she added.
Finally, Miss Universe Lebanon Maya Abou El-Hosn spoke emphatically about the education crisis in Lebanon.
“According to UNESCO, two-thirds of Lebanese students are not achieving basic literacy. Enrolment in educational institutions dropped from 60 per cent in 2020 to 43 per cent. The average-earning Lebanese teacher is left to live with as low as $3 a month, obliging many of them to suspend their careers. The crisis is forcing youth out of learning,” said Abou El-Hosn.
“In the name of a whole generation of students who should not be left behind, and who dream of being productive and not dependent on donations, I call for a collective action now,” she added.